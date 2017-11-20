Top 20 Dirt Cheap Gifts for Women 2018

The holidays are a stressful time of year, especially if you don’t have a lot of money. If you’re feeling broke, we’re here to help with a rundown of our favorite dirt cheap gifts for women. Almost all the gifts below are under $15, with the exception of a few items that are slightly more. There are also quite a few gifts that are $5 or less on the list below. This list is a great resource for birthday and holidays, as well as stocking stuffer ideas, office Christmas party/gift exchange ideas, and “just because” gifts. You don’t have to spend a ton of money to find something cool and interesting to give this holiday season. Check out our guide, and start getting inspired.

Want to see more great gift guides? Check out our Gifts page, where you can see all of our latest gift guides in one place.

1. KEDAR 18k Rose Gold Plated Austrian Crystal Circle Necklace Pendant

This pendant is less than $7, but it dazzles like a piece made from the real thing. With real rose gold plating and a stunning Austrian crystal design, this pendant is an amazing gift for anyone on a tight gift budget. The included chain measures 18 inches, making it the perfect length for most women.

Price: $6.59

2. Gentlemen’s Hardware 11-in-1 Credit Card Multi-Tool

For the gal who always wants to be prepared, this credit card-sized multi-tool is a great gift. There are 11 tools included in this simple item, including a can opener, knife blade, screwdriver, ruler, bottle opener, position wrench, and saw blade. Makes a great stocking stuffer or office party Christmas gift. This is a great gift for the woman who is handy. Who doesn’t love a multi-tool?

Price: $15

3. Millenium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener

Need a cheap gift for a Star Wars fan? This cool bottle opener is shaped like the iconic Millennium Falcon. Made from metal so it’s built to last, this novelty gift is great design for everyday use, or just for display purposes. Consider packaging this gift with a bottle of their favorite beer or soft drink, if your budget can extend that far.

Price: $9.99

4. ‘Murder in the Museum’ (British Library Crime Classics)

Need a gift for a reader? If she loves British mystery writers like Agatha Christie and P.D. James, this excellent tale from the British Library Crime Classics will definitely delight. When a famous professor is found dead in the British Museum Reading Room, Inspector Shelley suspects foul play, a suspicion that is confirmed when he finds a pile of poisoned sugared almonds in the dead man’s pocket. This is a fun, thrilling read for a cold winter’s night.

Price: $10.64 (18 percent off MSRP)

5. Samurai Sword Bookends

Speaking of gifts for readers, a set of bookends is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to read. And if you go with bookends, you never have to worry that you’re buying something they already have. Even if they do have these exact bookends already, can you ever have too many bookends? Hidden magnets create the illusion of the samurai sword piercing the books on the shelf. These bookends are ideal for any woman with an interest in Japanese culture or history.

Price: $17.30 (23 percent off MSRP)

6. ‘Wine for Dinner’ Tea Towel

Looking for a funny gift for the wine drinkers in your life? This funny tea towel will add tons of personality to her kitchen. You can always pair this gift with a bottle of wine or a fancy wine glass to make it feel more special. If you have enough money in your holiday gifting budget, consider pairing this tea towel with these gorgeous, hand painted wine glasses.

Price: $17

7. Danesco 3.5-Inch Stainless Steel Sand Timer

Let’s say you’re shopping for a woman who is obsessed with tea…and you’re clueless when it comes to good tea. Don’t risk buying her tea that she won’t like, and get her a tea accessory instead. This handy tea timer will help her steep her brew for the perfect amount of time. A similar product for timing coffee in a French press is also available.

Price: $13.23 (9 percent off MSRP)

8. Knock Knock It’s Gonna Be Okay Inner Truth Journal

2017 was a tough year for a lot of people. Bring a little optimism into her life with this “inner truth” journal from Knock Knock. This 160 page journal is dotted with funny little writing prompts and witty quotations that are sure to make her smile. This is a great gift for any woman who journals on a regular basis, as well as any woman who could benefit from a daily mindfulness practice.

Price: $13.93 (13 percent off MSRP)

9. Kikkerland Hedgehog Dryer Balls

The holidays can be tough, because you’re often put in the position of having to get a gift for someone you don’t know well at all. These hedgehog dryer balls are the perfect gift for the person you don’t know very well. Everyone has to do laundry, right? These little balls get thrown into the dryer with your wet clothes. The little points help to fluff and soften fabrics, and help to ensure more even drying. Plus, they’re totally adorable. Another great stocking stuffer or office party Secret Santa gift.

Price: $6.99 for one pair

10. Domestic Corner Precision No Drip Oil & Vinegar Infuser

Here’s an elegant kitchen gadget that’s a perfect gift for any home cook. This little cruet allows you to make homemade, herb-infused olive oil. A precise measuring area on top lets her pour a very precise amount of oil into a pan or over a dish. Measurement units include teaspoons, tablespoons, and milliliters. It’s easy to clean, and easy to use.

Price: $8.99

11. Ashley Bridget Hair Bracelet

You know how some women keep a hair tie around their wrist all day, just in case they want to put their hair up? This little bracelet is designed to hold the hair tie, elevating her look and making her appear more polished. A hair elastic fits perfectly into the groove on the bracelet. We also find that the act of putting the hair tie on a piece of jewelry makes it less likely that you’ll misplace the hair tie during the day. Any gal with long hair will appreciate this gift.

Price: $11.95

12. Kikkerland Storm Glass

This storm glass is a really cool conversation piece or desk decoration. This is a functional tool that gives you a heads up about weather conditions. The crystals in the chamber respond to changes in atmospheric pressure. Simply match the placement of the crystals to the markings along the side to see the weather forecast. This is old school technology, but there’s still something cooler about this desktop tool than using a weather app on your phone.

Price: $18.25 (9 percent off MSRP)

13. Kikkerland Fur Elise Music Box

We’re obsessed with these eensy-teensy music boxes. They’re cranked by hand, and fit in the palm of your hand. They’re great stocking stuffers for any music lover, and are even a great gift for kids old enough to not worry about choking hazards. Not a fan of this song? There are lots of other song choices available, including music boxes that play “Stairway to Heaven” and “Love Me Tender“.

Price: $8.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

14. Savvy Infusion Water Bottle

One of the best things about going to the spa is having some refreshing, fruit-infused water. Now she can have that experience every day, thanks to this fancy water bottle. Just place cut fruit or herbs into the infusion chamber, and enjoy flavored water all day. This is a healthier alternative to soda, making it great for ladies who are trying to eat clean. It’s 100 percent leak proof, and can be used with both still water and sparkling/carbonated water. We think foodies and yoga devotees will both appreciate this gift idea.

Price: $12.95

15. Hand Held Stainless Steel Spice Grater & Zester

This little microplane grater is great for home cooks. You can use it to zest citrus for dessert recipes, or grate a little nutmeg on top of your holiday drinks. And for under $5, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more useful kitchen gadget. This is one of those kitchen gadgets that you’ll find more and more uses for over time.

Price: $4.99

16. Mommy to Be Mug

Need a cheap gift for a pregnant woman? This cute mug is a great gift idea for any mommy-to-be. It holds 11 ounces of liquid and is both microwave safe and dishwasher safe. She may not be able to enjoy coffee while she is pregnant, so consider including some herbal tea with this gift. This Mommy to Be tea is a great option to consider.

Price: $3.65

17. Diamond-Shaped Silicone BPA-Free Stackable Easy Release Ice Molds

Ice cubes are boring. These fun ice molds let her make diamond shaped ice, which is perfect for swanky cocktails and festive entertaining. A silicone funnel is included to make it easier to fill the specially-shaped trays. The trays are BPA-free. And because the trays are made from heat-safe silicone, you could even use them for making mini cakes, or making chocolate truffles. The ice molds are heat safe to 420℉.

Price: $11.98

18. Kikkerland Animal Multi Tool (7-in-1 Design)

This cool multi-tool is designed to look like a little animal. Each tool has a different head shape, so the animal being displayed depends on what tool you’re actively using. It can be stored in a pocket, or attached to a keyring. The included tools are as follows: flathead screwdriver, a Phillips head screwdriver, wire stripper, file, hole punch, bottle opener, and utility knife.

Price: $19.50

19. Fred STASHED Glass Storage Jars, Set of 3

These fun storage jars are great for the kitchen, bedroom, crafting room, or living room. They’d be awesome stash jars for your favorite goodies. Each order comes with a set of three jars, all of which are food-safe and feature apothecary-style gold-tone lettering. These jars should be hand-washed only, and never cleaned in the dishwasher, as the lettering could start to flake off.

Price: $25

20. Love Bird Salt & Pepper Shakers

These adorable salt and pepper shakers feature two love birds. This is a cute, practical gift that will enhance any kitchen or dining table set. If you like this idea, but want a slightly different style, we also like these cute apple-shaped salt and pepper grinders.

Price: $4.47

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.