Top 10 Best Early Black Friday Sales on Amazon

1. $150 off Hitachi C12RSH2 15-Amp 12-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with Laser Marker

If you are building up your home tool supply or working on DIY projects around the house, you do not want to miss out on this amazing deal from Hitachi. This dual bevel sliding miter saw is on sale for 35% off right now. It features a compact slide system, laser marker system, 15 amp motor, and large sliding fence to cup up wot 7 1/2 inch crown molding vertically. This saw is the answer to your home improvement needs! More Hitachi tools are on sale for up to 40% off right now as well. If you prefer Dewalt power tools you are also in luck, because you can save up to 30% on Dewalt tools as well.

Price: $299 (34 percent off MSRP)

2. 54 Percent Off Dremel 8050-N/18 Micro Rotary Tool Kit with 18 Accessories

Every home could use a Dremel Micro Rotary tool. Whether you are working on home improvement or crafty projects, this Dremel can be used on just about anything, glass, wood, metal or plastic. This tool is on sale right now for $80 off. The sleek ergonomic design makes it easy to handle in tight spaces, and it has a super compact 8v battery to make it even smaller than most hand held rotary tools. This tool comes with a charging station and 18 accessories for all different types of materials- Don’t miss out on this awesome deal! Other Dremel products are on sale for Black Friday as well, click here to see more.

Price: $69

3. 40 Percent Off Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 [Mac Or PC Download]

Adobe Photoshop Elements is am amazing program for photo editing and storage. This advanced software allows you to do automated photo editing to save time, auto curate your best photos, turn photos and video clips into slideshows, and share your artwork using slideshows photo collages and printable gifts. This Photoshop software is available for the low price of $59.99, with a savings of $40 for a limited time only. For graphic artists out there, you can also get CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 right now for $100 off, a savings of 20%.

Price: $59.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

4. 32 Percent Off Gaiam Evolve Balance Board for Standing Desk

Balance boards and standing desks are popular among office workers and anyone who works from home as well, because they allow you to get some physical movement and exercise in while you work at a computer. By balancing on a balance board like this one, you work out the stabilizing muscles in your back, core and legs that are too often ignored while sitting at a desk for eight hours a day. This balance board from Gaiam is available for $26 off of the regular price right now. You can also save on other Gaiam products like yoga accessories and balance ball chairs during their pre-Black Friday sale.

Price: $53.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

5. 39 Percent Off Bushnell Powerview Compact Folding Roof Prism Binocular

These Bushnell binoculars are perfect for bird watching, hiking, or hunting. They are on sale right now for almost 40% off if you purchase the 10×32 size. These binoculars feature fully coated optics, rubber armored body, center focus, fold down eye cups, 10x magnification and 32mm objective with a roof prism system.

Price: $27.98 (39 percent off MSRP)

6. $55 Off X Rocker 51259 Pro H3 4.1 Audio Gaming Chair, Wireless

Gamers will love this X Rocker gaming chair, on sale for 22% off right now. This gaming chair features a soft fabric cover, four speakers for total immersion surround sound, a subwoofer, vibration motors for a full body experience, radio wireless receiver and transmitter, padded head rest and gun stock arms for stability and comfort. This chair will give you the ultimate gaming experience.

Price: $194.16 (22 percent off MSRP)

7. $300 Off Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)

This amazing TV from Sony is Amazon’s Choice product for 55x900e TVs. This television features 4K Ultra HD picture clarity along with HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture available. It is connected to Amazon Alexa, so you can control this product with your voice through select Alexa devices. With full-array dimming technology, you will get enhanced controlled contract and awesome brightness without compromising on the slim and sleek design of the TV. For fast action scenes, you will love the 120Hz native refresh rate plus Motionflow XR because there is virtually no motion blur at all on this screen. It also comes with nine inputs – 4 – HDMI, 2 – USB2.0, 1 – USB3.0, 1 – Component/Composite Hybrid, 1 – Composite – and comes with a table top stand included. at 23% off, this is the hottest deal of the year on this awesome TV so don’t miss out!

Price: $998 (23 percent off MSRP)

8. $300 Off Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)

Here is another awesome Sony TV at an even larger size, on sale for 20% off during Black Friday. This TV measures 57.3″ x 33.1″ x 1.8″. It has Smart functionality to give you access to apps and content using Sony’s Android TV. It also features 4K Ultra HC picture clarity along with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the best picture quality. Edge Lit LED gives you great quality along with a sleek and slim design, and the 120Hz native refresh rate plus Motionflow XR allows you to watch fast moving action scenes with hardly any motion blur. It has nine inputs – 4 – HDMI, 2 – USB2.0, 1 – USB3.0, 1 – Component/Composite Hybrid, 1 – Composite – and comes with a table top stand.

Price: $1,198 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. $40 Off All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

This Kindle Fire tablet is great for kids. It comes with a 8″ HD Display, 32 GB of storage, and a Kid-Proof Case in blue, pink or yellow. The battery lasts 12 hours on a single charge, and it even comes with a two year worry free guarantee. You can get up to $144 in savings through this tablet including 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. This is not a “dumbed down” kids toy, it is a full featured tablet with a vibrant HD display and expandable storage using the micdoSD card reader. Your year’s access of FreeTime Unlimited will give you access to 15,000 apps and videos, games, books and educational content from networks like Disney, PBS Kids and more. You can also add selected access to Netflix, Youtube, Minecraft and other apps. The Parental controls are very impressive, allowing you to manage usage limites, content access and even educational goals using the Amazon Parent Dashboard with DIscussion Cards.

Price: $89.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

10. $40 Off Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

It would not be Black Friday on Amazon.com without great deals on Kindle e-readers. The Kindle Paperwhite is the most popular e-reader around, with a high resolution 300ppi display, Bookerly font (for faster reading with less eyestrain), built in adjustable light, and no screen glare even in bright sunlight. This bundle will get you all of the essentials you need to get started reading right away. It comes with a 6″ Kindle Paperwhite with special offers, an Amazon official leather cover in blue, pink, black, orange or purple, and an Amazon 5W power adapter. This is a great price for a great bundle, but act quickly because this deal won’t last long!

Price: $139.97 (22 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.