11 Best Gifts for New Parents: The Ultimate List (2018)

The best gifts for new parents are usually things that will not add to the clutter and stress of their newly changed lives. Experience gifts like massages and dinner dates are great, as are consumable gifts like snack baskets or cook at home meals. Make sure that their gift centers on them as well, not just the baby, because while new parents love anything baby-related and will appreciate that new stuffed animal or adorable outfit for their little munchkin, it is so much nicer to give the a gift that will remind them that they are special too and that they deserve love and appreciation.

1. Fandango Dinner & A Movie Gift Card

One thing that all new parents need is a night out. The best gifts for new parents help to remind them that they are, indeed, still grown-ups! This gift card set includes $25 towards Fandango movie tickets, and $25 towards any Darden restaurant such as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Yard House or Red Lobster. A perfect accompaniment to this gift would be an offer to babysit during their date night!

Price: $50

2. AVANTEK White Noise Sound Machine

What do new parents really need? Sleep! Some of the best gifts for new parents are simple, easy things like this white noise machine that will help them meet their basic needs. White noise machines are great for babies, but they are also awesome for parents who need to get some shut eye. This best selling white noise machine from Avantek is compact and easy to use. It includes 20 soothing sounds including 6 white noise, 6 fan, and 8 various ambient noises. It also has a seven hour timer limit and 30 levels of volume control. New parents will definitely appreciate this gift, starting on Christmas night!

Price: $21.95

3. Triple Chocolate Cheesecake by David’s Cookies

Christmas is a time for indulgence, and there is nothing more luxurious and special than triple chocolate cheesecake! David’s Cookies is known for their cookies, but their other baked goods are just as delicious. This cheesecake ships fast so it is delivered as fresh as possible. It does not have any artificial preservatives and only all natural ingredients inside, including kosher dairy. This cake has a chocolate crust, chocolate cheesecake filling and a chocolate ganache icing. This is a truly decadent gift for new parents to enjoy.

Price: $44.93

4. Echo Plus

Everyone could use a personal assistant, but new parents especially will appreciate the Echo Plus as a gift. This device connects to Alexa, the cloud-based voice service, to easily play music, make calls, set timers and alarms, ask questions in a search engine, check traffic and weather, and much more. New parents know what it is like to try and juggle a baby on the hip, plus a pone in the other hand, plus a ringing doorbell and dinner on the stove. It gets crazy! Echo Plus will take some of that pressure off and make life a little bit easier for them.

Price: $149.99

5. Kindle Oasis

This may seem counterintuitive if you do not have a baby at home, but as a new mom I read more books than I had in years. Whether they breastfeed or bottle feed, new parents will spend countless hours holding their little one while they drink and sleep. I tried for a few months to get the hang of reading print books one-handed while I held my infant in my other arm, and it just did not work. A Kindle was the best gift I ever received as a new mom! The Kindle Oasis is the easiest to hold e-Reader out there, and is also the largest and highest resolution Kindle available. The screen is glare-proof and it is also waterproof, a great feature for any device that will be near a baby! The Oasis also has a super long lasting battery life, more storage than other Kindle devices, and pairs with Audible and Bluetooth to allow for hands free listening.

Price: $249.99

6. First Year Baby Memory Book + Baby Journal

Here is one baby-centric gift that does make the cut for this Christmas list. Memories of the first few months of a baby’s life feel at the time like they will last forever. You think to yourself “How could I ever forget this” as your baby smiles his first smile, or says “ma” for the first time, or she rolls over for the first time. As true as it may feel at the time, many of these memories do fade and it is a priceless gift to be able to record them as they happen. Parents will appreciate this memory book and journal, not only this Christmas but for many years to come.

Price: $34.97

7. Jar of Smiles – New Parent Quotations In a Jar

One of my favorite gifts I received when I was pregnant was an envelope full of encouraging, loving statements from friends and family. I would take them out and read them whenever I was feeling overwhelmed, overstressed, or during middle of the night feeding sessions. This jar is full of inspiring, motivational quotations that new parents can appreciate any time of the day, week, or year. There is a month’s worth of quotes total, but this jar could easily last a year depending on how often they feel the need for some cheering up.

Price: $19.99

8. UONE Nebulizing Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser

Here is one of the best gifts for new parents who have everything. Essential oils are wonderful for creating the type of environment you want inside of your home, whether it is relaxing, invigorating, cleansing, peaceful, or any other mood you want to create. I personally used an essential oil diffuser for my entire pregnancy and post partum period, usually diffusing calming scents like lavender to create a peaceful environment amidst the stress of being a new mom.

This beautiful wood and glass diffuser will make a perfect gift for new parents. Plastic diffusers are cheaply made and easy to break, not to mention they often get gunked up with old oils after a few months of use. This diffuser does not have any plastic anywhere on it, with a glass bottle and wooden base. It uses a heat-free cold vaporizer so there is no fire risk.

Price: $66.99

9. Chipotle Shrimp Tacos by Chef’d

Chef’d creates delicious meals that you can cook at home, with no advanced chef skills required. Non-baby gifts for new parents like this one are always a hit. These kits include all of the ingredients needed, fresh and pre-portioned, to create delicious and hearty meals at home. This is a great gift option for new parents, because it kills two birds with one stone – It gives them a fancy, restaurant quality meal, and it allows them to spend some quality time together without having to find a sitter. Consider this a modern, gourmet version of delivering a frozen casserole.

Price: $50

10. Colored Organics Baby Unisex Peyton Long Sleeve Organic Sleeper

Although the best gifts for new parents are focused on the parents themselves, it is fun to get a little something for the baby as well. If you want to get new parents something truly adorable, you can’t go wrong with this sleeper onesie from Colored Organics. They will love that this sleeper is made of 100% organic cotton, which is much softer than conventional cotton. You can always spoil them with one of the “grown up” gifts above, and sneak this cute little outfit in for the new baby as well. These cute polka dots will look great on both boys and girls.

Price: $22.50

10. DeLonghi Espresso Machine

This is a gift that is sure to put a smile on the face of any new mom or dad. New parents drink a lot of coffee, and this espresso machine from DeLonghi will save them tons of money by allowing them to make their own lattes and cappuccinos at home. This is a compact machine but it includes both a single- or double-espresso maker and a milk frother. It can accommodate taller cups for iced lattes as well.

Price: $199.23

