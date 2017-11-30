11 Best Birthday Gifts for Teenage Girls: The Ultimate List (2018)

Being a teenage girl can be a struggle, but shopping for birthday gifts for teenage girls doesn’t have to be.

As a teen, you’re basically walking the line of nearly being an adult and still being a child–and when you’re buying for them you have to walk the line of buying of an adult and buying gifts for a child. Sound impossible? It really does, doesn’t it?

Luckily, you’re not alone and the world has adapted accordingly with gifts that fit those pivotal but complicated years. Even if it sometimes seems like they’re speaking a different language, remember: we’ve all been 15 years old.

There are a lot of messages thrown at teens today to act, look, and be a certain way. Receiving a thoughtful, unique gift might not erase all those school and social pressures that you couldn’t pay me to repeat–but it makes a difference.

It sends the message that she is loved and she is thought of. You’re clearly already halfway there if you’re reading this. Now let’s take a look at the best gifts for teen girls and figure out which is best for the teenager in your life.

1. Best Jewelry Gift for Teen Girls: Sterling Silver Wish Necklace With Real Dandelion Seed

When you were little and made wishes on dandelion puffs, you believed you could do or become anything you wanted. Capture the hopes and dreams of making wishes on dandelions with this necklace by Angela Max.

A single real dandelion seed is encased in a delicate glass oval, making it look like it’s floating on the breeze. It comes with a gift box, 24 inch silver chain, and “Wish” pendant. Because it’s a real dandelion seed, each necklace will be unique in the world.

This pendant is a reminder of those times when we knew anything was possible and a way to carry the wishes we made with us, guiding us to keep working toward them. This is a perfect gift for the teen with big dreams and anyone who is trying to find their place in the world.

Price: $10.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Electronics Gift for Teen Girls: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Gift Bundle

We’ve swung so far into the digital age that cameras that take physical photos are coming back in style. But forget the bulky Polaroids some of us grew up with, the Instax Mini 9 from Fujifilm is compact, colorful, and trendy.

Give the gift of being able to instantly print memories and hang them on your wall like you did as a kid. This gift bundle takes the Ice Blue Instax Mini 9, which you can buy by itself if you’d rather, and throws in all the extras a teenager could want.

The bundle includes the matching camera case with detachable shoulder strap, matching 64 slot photo album, two 20 packs of film, batteries, 10 colorful frames with hanging clips and twine, five plastic frames, selfie lens, four colored lenses for various filters, 60 sticker frames, and two colored pens to decorate your photos.

This is nearly endless hours of fun and laughing with their friends. The camera and this package are also available in flamingo pink, cobalt blue, lime green, and smokey white.

Price: From $109.95

3. Best Purse Gift for Teen Girls: Harry Potter Hybrid Mini Handbag

It’s fair to say over half the population under 35 love two things: handbags and Harry Potter.

The Harry Potter universe is filled with wonder and has touched a generation somewhere deep when it was exactly what we needed. It’s a tiny escape to a world full of magic and characters that stood up for what’s right even when it was hard.

This purse is for the Harry Potter fan who doesn’t want just another bag that says “Harry Potter” on it. The faux leather mini purse is covered in Harry Potter references including Platform 9 3/4 , the seal of Hogwarts, and footprints from the Marauder’s Map hidden on the back side.

It will have them excitedly turning the bag all over finding all the different stamps. It’s on the small side, closer to a clutch or wallet than a large bag. It has an attached ID holder with slots for 11 cards. The chain accented shoulder strap is very on trend for this winter and Spring 2018.

Price: $13.59

4. Best Practical Gift for Teen Girls: Anker PowerCore 20100 External Phone Charger Power Bank

If you wanted to go a tiny more practical, this phone power bank is a gift that will make their life easier and help you sleep better at night.

We rely more on our phones now than ever. At the same time, smartphone batteries seem like they have shorter and shorter lives. If there’s an extended power outage, that phone isn’t going to last as long as you need it to (I speak from experience here) and if their car breaks down, having a working phone is more important than ever.

This power bank by Anker allows you to charge an iPhone 7 over six times and a Galaxy S5 five times. It’s only about the size of an average smartphone so it’s easy to throw in your bag or keep in a dorm room.

There are two charger ports so there’s even space for her and her friends to charge up at the same time. We’re always wishing we had more battery power, so here’s a gift that gives her more texting time and helps to keep her safe. The Anker PowerCore also available in white.

Price: $49.99

5. Best Beauty Tools Gift for Teen Girls: Three Swords Exclusive 8-Piece Manicure Set

Everyone needs a good manicure kit to take care of our hands for our health and because neat looking fingernails are a must to look professional. Nearly all the manicure sets you’ll find in drugstores are cheap, Asian made alloy metals that get dull in no time and rust.

The best and longest lasting tools are made by artisans in Solingen, Germany. This set from Three Swords was featured as the “Best Cheap German-Made Manicure Set” in my guide to the best manicure sets and kits.

It’s good Solingen nickel-plated stainless steel and includes nail scissors, cuticle scissors, fingernail clipper, toenail clipper, tweezers, sapphire nail file, nail pusher/cleaner, and a hoofstick which is a tool to tidy and shape your cuticles.

To keep the price down, the clippers are not German-made, but you can pick up a set of Three Swords Nail Clippers for under $6 and swap them out if you want.

If plaid’s not her color, this set is available in seven colors including red, polka dots, and black ostrich.

Price: $21.95

6. Best Music Gift for Teen Girls: Mpow Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

The music we listen to as teenagers will always be the songs we remember as we grow up. Make their listening easier and more enjoyable with wireless headphones.

The Bluetooth capability of these Mpow headphones can sync with devices like cell phones, televisions, and computers from up to 33 feet away.

When you don’t have to deal with cords, it’s so much less of a hassle whether you’re just moving around the house, going to school, or exercising. The battery on these can last for up to 20 hours of music and they also work when plugged in so you can listen non-stop when near an outlet.

The band is adjustable and padded so it can grow with them. The ear cushions are memory foam for lasting comfort.

These headphones are available in baby pink, lime green and black, blue and black, silver, and red and black.

Price: $39.99

7. Best Unique Gift for Teen Girls: Terrarium Necklace With Live Succulents & Cacti

For something really unique, pick out one of these Terrarium Necklaces. This clear bell jar dome contains a real cactus or succulent that’s alive. You can wear a live, growing plant.

Each necklace comes with a card with care instructions, which are very few, a character car magnet of your species of cactus, and a two week plant health guarantee. It’s potted in a moss base that can be dipped in shallow water when the cactus needs a drink.

Your plant can live in this necklace for three to four months until it starts to outgrow your terrarium. Then you can re-pot your plant and keep growing it.

There are many plant species to choose from including Baby’s Necklace Succulent, Copper King Cactus, Coral Cactus, and Snowball Cactus.

Price: $8.99

8. Best Nail Polish Gift for Teen Girls: Bundle Monster Deluxe Nail Stamping Kit

Nail art and nail stamping is super trendy right now. This kit by Bundle Monster has everything your teen needs to start playing around in the fun world of nail art.

It comes with three stamping polishes, two stamping plates with cute emoji food images, double headed stamper, two scrapers, two cuticle pushers, wedge sponges, glass nail file, and mini nail polish remover bottle all in an organized storage tote.

This kit also comes in the theme of florals and lace.

Price: $29.99

9. Best Smartphone Accessory Gift for Teen Girls: USB Charger Stickers

Have some fun with these vinyl stickers for Apple chargers 5 through 8 and Plus models. These skins fit over their plugs and USB cords to customize their cords, help keep them organized, and keep them from getting confused with other people’s chargers.

The stickers won’t leave any sticky residue, are waterproof, and have a faux leather texture to them.

Each set comes with two designs and there are 7 different options including Unicorn and Frenchie, Dogs and Dinosaurs, and Galaxies.

Price: $7.99

10. Best Cute Gift for Teen Girls: Langria Glittering Mermaid Tail Blanket

There’s no nicer way to get cozy than with a mermaid blanket. They’re warm, comfortable, and remind you that summer and beach days are on the way.

This soft, flannel blanket by Langria has a scallop fish scale pattern created by glittery foil dots that lay flat against the fabric. They aren’t sharp and won’t catch on things like sequins so even shiny, every inch of the blanket is perfectly cuddle-able.

The blanket is a one-size-fits-all type of thing that is 60 inches long so if you’re buying for a young teen, they won’t grow out of it which is nice.

The fin end of the blanket is sewn closed to protect your feet from drafts but it’s still roomy enough that you don’t feel confined. This blanket is machine washable (cold only and do not machine dry.)

Price: From $16.99

11. Best Makeup Gift for Teen Girls: Shany Mini Makeup Train Case With Mirror

Whether the one on your list loves makeup or making their own jewelry, everyone needs more organization. The accordion trays of this case open up to two bins, a large mirror, and an open storage space at the bottom for bigger items.

The interior is spill-proof and easy to clean after the inevitable broken eye shadow or liquid eyeliner. This case is cruelty-free and comes in 14 colors including this peacock blue, baby pink, gold, and zebra print.

At nine inches long by six inches tall and six inches deep, it’s a perfect size for someone who is just starting to build up their makeup collection. If the person you’re buying for is already well on their way to having “too much makeup” (that’s not a thing), then try looking at some larger cases like this Rolling Cosmetics Case With Mirror by AW.

Price: From $26.55

