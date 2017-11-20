11 Best Nanny Gifts She’ll Absolutely Love (2018)

Nannies play an important and trusted role in families who rely on them. Your nanny is there day in and day out, loving and caring for your children while you are providing for your family at work. The best nanny gift is one that will show her how much you care and appreciate her loving attention.

Nannies and Au Pairs both deserve a special gift for their birthday or any other special occasion, to remind them how much they mean to you and what a positive impact they have had on your family. In this list you will find the best gifts to make your Nanny or Au Pair feel special – or even spoiled! Some gifts are particularly nice for one or they other, but most of the items below would make a gift for either one.

1. Kate Spade New York Healy Lane Lilith Purse

This Kate Spade bag is classy and chic, and would fit any woman’s style. It is made of 100% leather with a silky smooth synthetic inner lining in a medium size, enough to fit all of the daily essentials while out on the town with your kids. It measures 9.75″ x 8.25″ and has a long 21.5″ shoulder strap for hands-free carrying. There are two pockets inside, one slip and one zip. This is a perfect gift if you are going for “shock and awe.”

Price: $298

2. FRYE Women’s Carson Ballet Flat

When you have a job like child care that keeps you on your feet all day every day, a comfortable pair of flats is a must-have item. This lovely pair from FRYE is fashionable, durable, and comfortable. These shoes will go with anything, from jeans to dresses, day to night. They are made of high quality leather, and come in 18 colors and finishes. With so many choices, you are sure to find something that fits her style.

Price: $64.77 and up depending on color and size

3. Southwest Airlines Gift Card

Nanny gifts are also a great idea to consider if you have an au pair in your home. The perfect gift for an au pair is a travel gift card so that she can visit a new city outside of where you live. She will love the opportunity to see a new place! Southwest gift cards are also great gifts for nannies, who absolutely deserve a nice vacation as well. Maybe she has family in another city she would like to visit, or a favorite place she likes to go on vacation. Wherever she chooses to go, she will think of you during her trip with appreciation and love!

Price: $200

4. Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

A great gift for a sentimental nanny leaving the family is a nice picture frame with some snaps of her and the kids. It measures 19″ x 9″ x 3″ and can fit either three 5″ x 7″ photos horizontally, or two 5″ x 7″ photos vertically. The frame comes in copper, black, brass, or chrome finishes. You can also choose a single frame in 4″x4″, 4″x6″, 5″x7″ or 8″x10″ sizes.

Price: $32.95

5. Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421 16 MP Digital Camera with 42X Opitcal Zoom and 3″ LCD Screen

What better gift is there for someone who loves to travel than a digital camera to record her memories? Cameras are fantastic gifts for au pairs, who will want to have lots of photos of their adventures abroad to show friends and family back home. This Kodak camera has a 16.1 megapixel sensor with plenty of room to zoon, enlarge, and crop photos. It has a 2x optical zoom and comes with a 24mm wide angle lens. It has face recognition that detects and enhances facial features, and a facial beautifier feature with built-in touch up to enhance skin tone, eyes and more.

Price: $148.25

6. Circle Initial Pendant Necklace

This necklace is one of our favorite simple, sweet and beautiful nanny gifts. The necklace is customizable with 1, 2, 3 or 4 circle charms with a letter on each one. You can customize it with her initial and the initials of your children, or a word like “love.” If you need more than four charms, you can contact the seller for a custom order, as each necklace is made by hand by a jewelry maker in Texas. You can choose between 14k Gold Plated, 925 Sterling Silver, or 14K Rose Gold Plated. The discs are small, approximately 3/8″, so the necklace will be dainty and chic instead of overbearing.

Price: $23

7. Giesswein Unisex Acadia Slipper

A nice pair of slippers is just what everyone needs during the chilly holiday season. This is a great unisex gift that can work for both male and female child care givers, and will be a much appreciated surprise under the tree. These luxurious clog slippers are made of boiled wool, which is super warm, soft and durable. They have a soft cushioned footbed with removable arch support and can also accommodate custom orthotics. If you want to get your nanny something soft and cozy to keep her warm this winter, these slippers are a perfect fit.

Price: $54.99 and up depending on size

8. Rockland Luggage 20 Inch and 28 Inch 2 Piece Expandable Spinner Set

Instead of getting your Au Pair something that she will have to lug back home, why not give her the gift of new luggage to carry all of the things she has bought and collected during her time with you. This hard ABS luggage set is durable and convenient, with multi directional spinner wheels and a sturdy ergonomic telescoping handle. ABS is very lightweight, and this luggage set will protect he belongings inside much better than a soft suitcase. This can be a great idea for personalized nanny gifts as well, if you have it monogrammed with her initials.

Price: $104.49

9. Fishers Finery Women’s Ecofabric Pajama Set

A nice pair of soft, organic cotton pajamas is a sweet gift for anyone. Everyone deserves to sleep in peace and comfort, and with a nice pair of pajamas it is much easier to wind down after a long day. Show your nanny and au pair that you understand how difficult it can be to care for children all day long by giving her the gift of relaxation and comfort with these eco-fabric pajamas. These pajamas are made of a blend of bamboo viscose and organic cotton with a bit of spandex for stretch. They are a perfect blend of soft comfort and eco friendly materials with a silky smooth texture that is perfect for any temperature, from warm to chilly. They come in eight colors and designs, so you will be able to fit one that matches her style perfectly.

Price: $54.99

10. Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon’s best selling e-reader, and is available in either black or white. This is a great idea for nanny gifts because it is both special and practical. It has a high resolution display of 330 pixels per inch, a built in adjustable light, and a glare-free screen. Even in bright sunlight, she will be able to read just as if she was looking at a printed book. This device will let her carry all of her favorites with her, wherever she goes.

Price: $99.99

10. Moon Juice Beauty Dust

She will love this edible beauty supplement from Moon Juice. Beauty Dust is a broad spectrum antioxidant blend that helps protect cells from free radical damage, making skin clear and radiant from the inside out. It contains superfoods like goji berry, schisandra, rehmannia root, ashwagangha, amla berry and pearl extract.

Price: $38

