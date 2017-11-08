11 Best Skateboards for Kids: The Ultimate List (2018)

Are you wondering what could be the perfect gift for a sporty kid’s birthday or another special day? Over the years we have all had our fair share of not so great gifts, from outdated toys to boring gifts like school supplies. We love getting skateboards for kids with tons of energy as a way to encourage outdoor play, instead of sitting in front of a screen.

Skating is one of the best sports for kids of all ages, one that teaches them strength, resilience and patience. Skateboards get broken all the time due to hard use, and it is always nice to have an extra deck on hand even if they already have a skateboard for everyday use. Any skater will appreciate a new board, not matter what his or her skill level is.

1. PlayWheels Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 21″ Wood Cruiser Skateboard

This longboard from PlayWheels is one pf the best skateboards for kids who are just learning how to skate. Longboards are made for cruising, not for doing tricks or riding on ramps. They are easier to balance on and can even be ridden in sandals. Longboards make good skateboards for toddlers because of their stability. This is a 21 inch board with a thick nine-ply maple deck. The single kicktail design makes it easy to control and brake. The wheels are PVC-injected and measure 50mm x 27mm with nylon bearings for a smooth ride. The trucks are composite and the axle is steel, so this board can hold up to 100 lbs.

2. Razor RipStik Ripster

This Ripstik Ripster board from Razor may not look like a regular skate board, but it is just as fun. The Ripstik is a self propelled board with a joint in the middle that allows riders to swerve back and forth and have a ton of fun doing tricks. Ripstiks can be seen at skate parks everywhere as kids learn this exciting new way to skate. This version is shorter than the original Ripstik and has a slip resistant concave design, high grade urethane wheels, and a rubber padded steel torsion bar. Even though this is not a “normal” skateboard, skaters will have a lot of fun on it as they learn to balance in a whole new way!

3. Merkapa 22″ Complete Skateboard with Colorful LED Light Up Wheels

If you are looking for mini skateboards for toddlers, this 22″ board is the perfect size. The deck is made out of plastic with a grippy design and comes in seven colors, including blue, black, green, orange and more. The wheels are different colors and come with high intensity LEDs inside that light up as they spin. Best of all, no batteries are needed. This skateboard comes fully assembled and ready to ride right out of the box, and it has a no hassle 30 day money back guarantee.

4. Ancheer 31″ Pro Skateboard Complete

This skateboard by Ancheer is the classic board design that all skaters know and love. This board is 31″ long, 8″ wide and made of nine layers of Canadian maple for strength and durability. It has an ergonomic design and non slip deck for maximum control. The wheels are 55mm 85A PE with ABEC-7 precision bearings and PU bushings, making this board great for skate parks, street riding, pool riding and any other surface. This board comes fully assembled and ready to go right out of the box.

5. Yocaher Drop Down Pro Longboard

If you want to get a more unique skateboard, this long board is the perfect gift. Long boards are fun to ride whether or not you are an experienced skater. They have a lot of bounce to them so they make for a smoother ride, and their extra long length gives you a wide stance for greater control and balance. This board comes in over 10 designs, so there is definitely one to match your loved one’s tastes and style.

6. Sanview Bamboo Drop Through Longboard Skateboard Cruiser

This gorgeous long board is a great gift for teens and grown ups with a well developed sense of style. This board is made of a mix of Canadian maple for strength plus bamboo for looks. It is 42″ long and 9.5″ wide, making it extra large and an extra smooth ride. The wheels are 70X51mm SHR78A High Rebound PU Material with 7″ Aluminum Casting Trucks, and High Rebound 83A PU Bushings. The pre-oiled bearings are Precision ABEC 9 with Nylon Ball Cages, Made Of “Bearings Steel.” This board is ready to go out of the box, and has a 250lb weight limit. The age recommendation is for kids 9 and up.

7. Krown Rookie Complete Skateboard

This skateboard is high quality enough for a rookie to learn on but it is not so expensive that they will be discouraged from riding it fast, doing tricks, and enjoying it to the fullest. After all, damage to a board is all part of the learning process as they learn to balance, ride, and eventually do tricks. This board is made of Canadian maple with a 31″ x 7.5″ deck, 52mm urethane wheels, 5″ aluminum trucks and black grip tape. It comes in six colors and designs suited for boys and girls.

8. PlayWheels Disney Frozen 21″ Wood Cruiser Skateboard

Who says you can not love Disney movies and skateboarding at the same time? Here is a perfect skateboard for kids who love Frozen and also love to skate, this is a perfect Christmas gift. This is a complete 21 inch wooden skateboard with a nine ply maple deck. The wheels are PVC injected and nylon bearings provide a smooth ride. Any kid will love this board for Christmas!

9. Landwalker 22″ Compelete Banana Cruiser

Here is another great cruiser skateboard that kids and adults will both love. Landwalker skateboards are well made and designed for rough use. This 22″ skateboard is made out of plastic and comes in 12 vibrant colors including the gorgeous shade of blue pictured. This board also comes with a T-Tool so kids can learn to work on their skateboard by themselves. Overall this is a really nice beginner board or one for a more advanced rider.

10. KPC Pro Skateboard Complete

Finally, here is a full pro skateboard that is ready to go for both kids and adults. This classic design skateboard is made of durable and strong Canadian maple and has a wide 7.75″ deck. The wheels are 52mm and the trucks are made of lightweight aluminum and the board also has black grip tape included. This board comes in 12 fun designs in all different colors.

11. Locker Board

The Locker Board is a great skateboard for kids on the go. It is a compact 17″ deck with cruiser wheels and was designed by a kid with other kids in mind. This is the first non-folding skateboard that can fit inside of a backpack or, as the name suggests, a locket. It is made of recycled materials so each board is one of a kind and sustainable.

