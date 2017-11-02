Top 10 Best Holiday Gift Baskets 2017

The holiday season can be overwhelming with so many gifts to buy for everyone on your list. There are friends and family to think about of course, as well as coworkers or clients and anyone else you want to surprise with a gift. Gift baskets are a great way to give a thoughtful gift without having to put too much effort into it. They have great presentation and look really impressive, much more so than a plain wrapped box with a ribbon on top!

Gift baskets come in all different varieties, so you can choose one that suits the interests of whoever you are shopping for. Some gift baskets focus on food like sweets and chocolate, coffee or tea, wine, or savory snacks. Others are inclined towards a specific interest like movies, golf, football or games. When you get someone a gift basket based on their individual tastes and interests, it is sure to make them feel special!

This list includes gift baskets for everyone, from your football-fanatic uncle to your coffee loving mom or your sister with a sweet tooth. Click here to see more gift guides for everyone on your Christmas list this year.

1. Best Sweet Tooth Gift Basket: Superior Deluxe Belgian Chocolate Covered Gift Tower

Anyone with a sweet tooth will absolutely love this chocolate-covered gift basket from Chocolate Covered Company. This basket is overflowing with Artisan Belgian Chocolate treats including pretzels with toppings, marshmallows with toppings, caramel almond pretzel bark, and almond dark chocolate bark. The gift arrives in an elegant box and you can include a personalized message. Designs may vary, because they are made in small batches in a a gourmet small kitchen. For a less expensive option, try this Ghirardelli brand gift basket.

Price: $84.95

2. Best Savory Gift Basket: Savory Snacks Gift Basket by Golden State Fruit

If you are shopping for someone who loves salty rather than sweet treats, this collection of savory nuts and crackers is sure to satisfy their cravings. This collection comes in a cute and re-usable, functional basket. I can imagine this basket sitting on a buffet table to hold magazines, keys, or any other odds and ends. This gift basket includes roasted and salted mixed nuts, smoked almonds, pistachios, roasted salted cashews, butter toffee peanuts, a spicy jungle snack mix, berry cherry trail mix, cheddar-asiago cheese crisps, honey sesame sticks and savory rice cracker mix.

Price: $43.40

3. Best Coffee & Tea Gift Basket: California Delicious Starbucks Surprises Gift Box

Some people think that you need to choose between coffee or tea, but this gift basket proves that the two can live peacefully together! This gift basket is great for both coffee and tea lovers, packed full with mixed treats from Starbucks. In this gift basket you will find three different Starbucks coffee blends, four Tazo teas, a Starbucks coffee mug and multiple small snacks like cookies and crackers. It all comes together in a lovely blue basket with a ribbon.

Price: $46.68

4. Best Wine Lovers Gift Basket: Picnic Time ‘Verona’ Insulated Wine Basket with Wine & Cheese Service for Two

This picnic basket is the ultimate gift for wine lovers. The basket is made of wicker with a fully lined, dual lid design and sturdy willow construction. The accents inside and out are made of leatherette except for the heavy duty canvas handles. This basket has everything that you need to have a nice picnic for two with wine and cheese. The basket includes two each of wine glasses and cotton napkins plus a corkscrew, bottle stopper, cutting board and cheese knife.

Price: $62

5. Fun and Games Care Package By Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets

The holiday season is full of sweet and decadent treats, and sometimes it is nice to get a gift that is not quite so focused on food. Whether you are shopping for a game lover, or just want to avoid the same old food-based gifts, this gift basket is a great choice. This gift box includes hours of boredom-busting games for the whole family. With everything from checkers to dominoes to card games and even BeanBoozled from Jelly Belly, this box is full of fun!

Price: $59.99

6. Best Sports Gift Basket: All Star Sports Themed Gourmet Gift Box

This gift basket is perfect for any sports fanatic, whether they are a fan of football, baseball or basketball – or all of them! This is a snack and toy themed basket, with snacks that sports lovers will enjoy. It also has toys for sports fans of all ages, and an inspirational book to relax with after the game.

Price: $64.99

7. Best Golfer Gift Basket: Fore The Love of Golf Cooler Gift

Everyone has a golf lover on their list during the holiday season, and anyone who loves golf is always happy to get golf related gifts! This gift basket is truly unique and will bring a smile to any golfer’s face. The basket itself is a cooler in the shape of a golfing bag. Inside are Stinger high performance Golf Tees, a Sleeve of Nike Power Distance Golf Balls and a Get Ballzee – the Revolutionary Ball Cleaner.

Price: $74.95

8. Best Christmas Theme Basket: Gift Basket Village Home For The Holidays Christmas Gift Basket

There is nothing more special then being home for the holidays, where you can be with friends and family and participate in the Christmas cheer. Sometimes this is not possible though, and a nice gift basket can give someone who wishes they were home the same warm and fuzzy feeling. This is a cheese and sausage themed gift basket with a home town feel. It comes in a quaint and rustic basket with Christmas colors and it has snow-tipped evergreen branches to compliment the snacks inside. This is also a lovely gift basket to give to anyone on your list who loves the Christmas season and aesthetic!

Price: $89.90

9. Best BBQ Grill Gift Basket: Barbecue Enthusiast Gift Basket by GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Some men and women love to barbeque, no matter what the weather is like outside. Every family seems to have one or more BBQ enthusiasts, and luckily for the rest of us, this hobby is great for gift giving! BBQ lovers enjoy trying out new sauces, spices and accessories for their grill. This gift basket has all of the above, plus some snacks to go along with it. Inside you will find Touch O’Heat BBQ Sauce, chipotle burger seasoning, mesquite steak sauce, spicy chicken wing seasoning, burger seasoning mix, Buffalo Popcorn by KingofPOP, Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Pieces by Harvey’s Pretzels, ultra sharp cheddar cheese, deli crackers, & pretzel twists!

Price: $94.99

10. Best Food Allergy Gift Basket: Simply Seattle Vegan Gluten Free Snacks and Sweets Food Gift Basket

It can be hard to shop for people on your list who have food allergies or alternative food preferences. Anyone who is allergic to, sensitive to, or just prefers not to eat dairy and wheat products will not be able to enjoy most of the treats on this list. Vegan products in particular can be hard to come by, especially in a gift basket. This gift basket includes a variety of delicious vegan and gluten free products that will show your gift recipient just how much you care. included in the basket are Theo Lemon Hemp Chocolate Clusters, Kukuruza Salt and Vinegar Popcorn, CBs Organic Pumpkin Seeds and Roasted Peanuts, Seattle Chocolates Truffle Bars (3), and Assorted Chukar Cherries Confections (3). This basket looks so delicious that it would be a great go-to gift as well – That way, even if you do not know someones food preferences, you can be pretty sure that they will be able to eat most things inside, with the exception of the peanuts.

Price: $64.99

