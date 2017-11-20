Top 10 Best Gifts for Baby Sitters 2018

Baby sitters hold a special place in every parent’s heart, as well as their children’s. A good baby sitter can provide years of wonderful memories for the kids, and some much needed relief for parents. If you have a favorite babysitter who watches over your children regularly, it can be great to surprise her or him with a nice gift. Babysitters do so much for our families, it is a wonderful feeling to be able to treat a babysitter to a present that they will cherish, and that will remind them of you and your kids. This list contains some of the nicest ideas for babysitter gifts, from practical to posh and all kinds of nice treats.

1. DAISY by Marc Jacobs

The perfume Daisy by Marc Jacobs has been a perennial favorite since it was launched in 2007. This perfume is simple enough to wear every day but still has a luxurious scent that will make your babysitter feel high class and very special. The scent is a deep, rich woodsy, fruity and floral fragrance. It is playful and young at the same time, with woodsy vanilla undertones giving it a touch of elegance. This is an all around great scent that works in all seasons and all times of day. It makes a very special gift for someone you want to treat on Christmas.

Price: $70.51

2. Pixie Lost Item Tracker

Pixie is a great gift for babysitters, who are often busy with their personal lives, school, and work. Whether your babysitter is a forgetful type or she is super organized, she will love this lost item tracker. Pixie is very easy to use, and is the first lost item tracker to use augmented reality to show you the exact location of your things. This kit comes with four Pixie Points that can be attached to keys, phones, purses, electronics, even pets! The Pixie Points communicate with each other in order to show you with both audio and visual cues the exact location of your item. If it is out of range, the tracker will tell you the last mapped spot. You can even find your phone when it is out of batteries!

Price: $74.99 with free shipping

3. Wicked Audio Shred Noise Isolation Dynamic Crystal Clear Stereo Sound Earbuds for Her

Headphones are an awesome gift for anyone who loves music, audiobooks or even podcasts. These ear buds by Wicked Audio

feature wide range, high fidelity and enhanced bass for the ultimate listening experience and superior sound quality. They are sweat proof and magnetic and are designed to never fall, making them great for athletes as well. This is a nice gift to get for your babysitter that you know she will love to use.

Price: $29.99 with free shipping

4. LumaBella Keratin Dual Touch Hair Straightener

A high quality hair straightener is a luxury that many young women cannot afford for themselves. If your babysitter always has beautifully styled hair or is the type of person that loves trying out new beauty products, this high end straightener is the perfect gift. The Dual Touch Styler provides high quality heat with damage protection built in. The ceramic places are infused with keratin micro-conditioners that protect the hair during styling and give it a nice shine. There is a heat sensor embedded inside that can detect hair’s exposure to heat to prevent overheating, and can be adjusted to a personalized setting as well. She will definitely appreciate this gift from you every morning when she styles her hair!

Price: $89

5. MiniWg Whale Ceramic Whale Succulent Planter

Here is a cute, inexpensive gift that will look adorable on her dresser or windowsill. This ceramic planter has 22k gold accents and is in the shape of a tiny whale. It is the perfect size for a single succulent or other small plant. It does not matter if she has a green thumb or not, because succulents are super easy to care for and are practically impossible to kill. This pot can hold a 2″ succulent, cactus or other similarly sized plant. It measures 4.5″ x 2.5″ and has a 2.5″ x 2″ opening on top. It is hand made in California by Malenka Pottery Shop.

Price: $24

6. Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Many babysitters are also full time students or newly employed in the professional world, while making an extra income from babysitting on the side. This kind of a busy schedule leaves little time for cooking, much less cooking nutritious meals from scratch! She may find herself relying on take-out and convenience foods much more than she wants. This pressure cooker by Instant Pot is a great gift for any busy babysitter because it allows her to cook on her schedule. Whether she needs to make something fast with the pressure cooker setting, or wants to “set it and forget it” with the slow cooker setting, the Instant Pot does it all. This appliance makes cooking so easy that even inexperienced and unenthusiastic cooks can make gourmet quality meals at home. The Instant Pot also comes in three quart and eight quart sizes.

Price: $79.99

7. HealthPro Titanium Lightweight 3-Piece Camping Hiking Mess Kit Cookware Set

If your babysitter is an outdoorsy type who loves to camp, hike, bike, or backpack, they will certainly appreciate a nice set of cooking pots to use on the trail. This set of cooking pots is made of titanium, which is super strong and lightweight enough to take on any backpacing trip. Who knows – This set could even inspire them to go farther than they ever have before! Pair this cooking set with a three piece titanium cutlery set for a gift that will have them ready to hit the trails.

Price: $47.99

8. Chemex 6-Cup Classic Series Glass Coffee Maker

If your babysitter loves a nice cup of coffee or a latte, she will really appreciate a fancy coffee maker to use in her own home. Young men and women may not have the funds to be able to purchase luxury items like a Chemex coffee maker, so a gift like this is something that they will treasure. This coffee maker has a 30 oz capacity and features an all glass body with a polished wood collar and leather tie.

Price: $41.32

9. Peak Design Everyday Tote Bag

Practical gifts are a nice surprise on Christmas, as opposed to yet another box of chocolates or tin of popcoron. This tote from Peak Design is an awesome bag for your babysitter. If your babysitter is a college student, high school student, or young professional, they will love the practicality and durability of this bag. This tote bag comes with internal subdividers, dual side access, and multiple internal and external subcompartments. The top is an easy-open magnetic closure, and it can be transformed from a tote bag to a cross-body bag or a backpack in seconds. This super durable bag is a perfect gift for your babysitter!

Price: $189.95

10. Fujifilm Instax SP-3 Mobile Printer

Finally, here is a super fun gift that your babysitter will love. This is a great unisex gift, so whether you have a male or female babysitter they will really appreciate it. A Fujifilm Instax Mobile Printer is like a modern Polaroid. You can take photos on your phone, and print them wirelessly using this printer. It can be used anywhere – play dates, at the park, parties, travel, or right at home. Millenials will especially love this gift, as it is the perfect blend of nostalgia and modern technology.

You can even use this printer to make special messages on the photos, or print using the hashtag mode, where you can search and print photos with the same hashtag instantly.

Price: $199

