5 Best Black Christmas Trees: The Ultimate List (2018)

Think beyond green this holiday. A black Christmas tree is a stylish and sophisticated twist on the old emerald standby. Incorporating one into your holiday decor makes a sleek statement even undecorated, and adds an amazingly elegant contrast to the sparkle and shine of your ornament collection.

Artificial trees are always a convenient pick since they never have to be watered or pruned. Vibrantly colored versions have been rising in popularity over the last few years too. From pink, to white, to champagne and now black, opting for a colorful tree is a fun and refreshing decor choice. Truly, how many people cover their home in red and green or silver and blue flourishes? This year, dare to be different. A black tree shows you aren’t afraid to go bold.

A black Christmas tree may seem like a harsh, dark choice given the lighter feeling of the time of year, but it offers the perfect dramatic counterpoint to all of your cherished items. Think of it as the perfect dark stage, just waiting for its fabulous joyous props and spotlights.

When choosing a black Christmas tree, there are many styles and heights to choose from. If you’re a little nervous about experimenting and making an investment, select a smaller tabletop tree. If you’re in love with the look and know it’s something you’ll bring out for years, definitely spend a little more on a life-size, quality piece that will hold its shape.

Check out our top five black Christmas trees for the 2017 holidays. We found the best options at a variety of price points, and have listed them from least to most expensive.

1. StillCool 2 Foot Artificial Black Christmas Tree

Fun and fluffy, this first pick is a lot of look for a little price. It’s an excellent choice for a tabletop or desktop, and is easy to assemble. You will have to take some time to really fluff out the branches though to get it looking its best. If you’re participating in a gift exchange or white elephant party this year, simply grab this tree and snag a few inexpensive silver and gold ornaments. It would also make gorgeous centerpieces when decorated for any festive parties and winter weddings.

Price: $15.99

2. National Tree Company 4 Foot Black Tinsel Tree

At 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide, this handsome little tree is priced right and is also the ideal size for a secondary tree in another room of your home including a bedroom, playroom, den, or even in a front window. It features over 100 branch tips and 70 clear lights. While the lights are part of the tree and cannot come off, they are specially designed to remain lit even if one bulb breaks or dies.

There are other dazzling color options available in this style too. For a really unique and spirited gift idea, select one of these trees and decorate it with smaller, color-coordinating ornaments.

Price: $34.72-$35.89

3. National Tree Company 6 Foot Black Tinsel Tree

Sleek and slightly mod-ish, this affordable tree stands at 6 feet tall and 20 inches wide. It has over 500 branch tips, and while it’s not entirely life-like, it’ll add a really fun, playful style to your home every holiday season. It does comes with its own tree stand, but is not pre-lit.

Take advantage of its exaggerated, throwback shape and the ability to fully customize it and deck this tree out in round lights, white or colored. Ornaments in more unusual materials like paper, wood and fabric would add a whimsical finishing touch. This style also comes in other cheerful colors that would be perfect for a kid’s room.

Price: $44.99

4. Vert Lifestyle Black Bergen Fir Luxury Christmas Tree

As classy and classic as you’ll get with an artificial black Christmas tree, this 7-foot pick from Vert Lifestyle was also designed with small spaces in mind. So whether you have the perfect spot in your living room, foyer, office or basement, it will fit and look fabulous.

This tree features a gun metal black fade and is made to be crush proof with polyester-vinyl needles that have an extra-thick ply to maintain their shape year after year. Plus, even though it is narrow, it still has over 1,000 tips to give a dense, true tree-like appearance.

This one is an awesome option to create a special theme tree in your home, since the contemporary shape and striking color will really set off using just one or two colors.

Price: $199

5. Silks Are Forever Ombre Artificial Christmas Tree

Talk about a total stunner. This last option is the priciest pick on our list and you can see why with one quick look. You’ll be delighted anew every year you pull this one out and put it up.

It starts with bright white on top and continues down through varying shades of silver until it transitions to pure black on the bottom. This uniquely beautiful tree stands almost 8 feet high and is 4 feet wide. It boasts over 1,000 tree branch tips and also comes covered in 600 long-lasting clear LED lights. The decorative black metal stand is also included.

Price: $531.99

