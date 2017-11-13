Top 10 Best Gifts for Dancers 2018

Dancers are amazing. Besides being able to kick past their head and holding an arabesque for counts on end, they also remember and execute intense choreography, all while keeping a smile on their face. Dancers are also really passionate about dance, and many spend multiple nights in the studio perfecting their turns and learning new styles of dance.

Many dancers love to rep their passion, both in and outside of the studio. With water bottles, shirts, jewelry, dance bags, and more, it’s easy to find a gift for your dancer that they’re sure to love. If you’re looking for a more practical gift for your dancer, you could always try a stretching band or turn board, which will help them improve their flexibility and technique. You could also go the sentimental route, and choose a dancer ornament that your dancer will love to hang on the Christmas tree year after year.

Read on for our list of the best gifts for dancers, listed in no particular order.

1. Infinity Collection Dance Bangle

This pretty dance bangle is great for both young and old dancers alike. Similar to an Alex and Ani bracelet, this bangle set easily opens and closes to fit over any sized wrist. There are also four charms included on the bracelet: a dancer, a heart that says “I love dancing,” a pair of dance shoes, and the words “Live Love Dance” stacked on top of each other. Silver and simple in design, this bracelet will match with virtually any outfit, so your dancer can rock it all the time. It also comes in a velvet jewelry pouch, so you can keep it protected when not being worn. This would also be a great gift idea for dance friends, as opposed to a standard friendship bracelet.

Price: $15

2. Balance Pro Flexibility Stretch Band

This stretch band is amazing. When used regularly (and correctly) it greatly improves your flexibility, leading to higher kicks, stronger arabesques, and more comfortable splits. The pink band is one giant loop that can be wrapped around your feet and body in a variety of ways, and it provides a slight resistance which helps stretch your muscles in a safe way. If you’re not sure how to use it, there is a stretching e-booklet that’s included which gives you step-by-step directions on how to best use the band. The band is also customizable as you can tie it off at different ends if it’s too long, and can be used by anyone four feet and taller. The band also comes with a separate mesh bag, so it’s easy to keep in your dance bag without getting tangled up in all your dance shoes. This would be a perfect gift for someone who is wanting to improve their flexibility, and it also would make a great stocking stuffer.

Price: $15.95

3. Hairpin Pal Bobby Pin Magnetic Holder

Take a peek inside a dancer’s bag, and you’re sure to find at least a dozen bobby pins that have gone astray. This magnetic bobby pin holder is a must-have for dancers, as it helps keep all of your bobby pins in one place. With a rounded bowl and a strong magnet on the inside, all you have to do is sweep the holder over your bobby pins and it will catch them all and keep them in one spot. No matter if you keep it in your dance bag, in your bedroom, or on your bathroom counter, this is a must for keeping your bun secure and your hairpieces in place. It’s small enough that it’s perfect as a stocking stuffer, and it’s available in two fun colors (raspberry mauve and sea foam teal).

Price: $13.49

4. Customized Girl Custom Name Dance Bag

Every dancer needs a dance bag to hold their shoes, extra tights and socks, hair things, water bottle, etc. At 10.75 inches tall, 20.75 inches wide and 9.5 inches deep, this duffel bag is roomy enough to hold all of that, and then some. Another bonus with this bag is that it has a separate compartment on the side for shoes, which helps keep your smelly dance shoes from stinking up the rest of your bag. Probably the best part about this dance bag is that you can add your name to the front of it. In a world of a million pink and black dance bags, it’s important to know which is yours and with this bag, you won’t be mistaken. You can choose between black with white writing, or pink with white writing.

Price: $43.97

5. Straight Outta Dance Class T-Shirt

Dancers are pretty much in class all. The. Time. This t-shirt is funny as it plays off of the “Straight Outta Compton” saying by saying “Straight Outta Dance Class.” The shirt is available in baby blue, black, grass, red, and royal blue, and you can also order it in a variety of women, men, and youth sizes. Keep in mind the shirt runs a little small, so you may want to order a size up. The shirts are lightweight and are made with a blend of cotton and polyester, so they are nice and soft and hold up well in the wash. For hip hop dancers, you could try this shirt that reads “Straight Outta Hip Hop Class.” There’s also a shirt specific for tap dancers.

Price: $16.99

6. MaxDancer Turning Board for Dance

If turns are an area for improvement with your dancer, this turning board is a great gift idea. The board is three inches wide and 11 inches long, and is slightly curved on the sides, which causes you to really focus on your balance while standing on one foot. In order to stay balanced on the board, you have to have correct leg, body, and arm positions, which, with enough practice, then carries in to dance class. The board is super lightweight, so it’s easy to stash in your dance bag so you could use it to practice a few turns before class starts. When practicing at home, make sure you use it on wood floors or a hard surface, and that you have plenty of open space. Even if you don’t want to use it to work on turns, it’s perfect for practicing balance in general which is important for all styles of dance.

Price: $24.95

7. MadSportsStuff Dance Christmas Ornament

Ornaments are a personal gift that are fun to take out year after year and hang on your Christmas tree. This silver ornament is round and has a heart hanging in the center that says “Dance,” so it will be loved by all types of dancers. The ornament is about 2.5 inches long and is made with white metal that is coated in a silver finish, and it comes with a hanging loop. The ornament also comes in a velvet drawstring bag so you don’t have to do any extra wrapping, plus it makes for easy storage. Ornaments are also a great gift idea for dance teachers and dance friends.

Price: $14.99

8. 3dRose Eat Sleep Dance Water Bottle

Between classes, conventions, rehearsals, and performances, it’s important for dancers to stay hydrated. This cute dance water bottle makes it easy, as it has the words “Eat. Sleep. Dance.” printed on the water bottle. And most dancers know, there isn’t a more true saying than that! Made of aluminum, the water bottle is 20 ounces and comes with two different drinking caps. There is also a carabiner clip attached, making it easy to hook to your dance bag and carry with you everywhere. The exterior has a glossy finish, so it’s best to hand wash only.

Price: $18.57 (6 percent off MSRP)

9. Artisan Owl Dance As Though No One Is Watching Bangle Bracelet

“Dance as though no one is watching” is probably one of the most common, but also most beloved, dance quotes around. It’s inspirational, as it encourages dancers to express their choreography with a full heart, and to always to give dance and performing everything they have. This silver bracelet has the quote printed in black letters, and it’s eight inches around, 2.5 inches across, and .25 inches wide. The bracelet arrives in a nice white gift box, so you really don’t need too much extra wrapping. This is a fun gift to give to friends, and it’s perfect for the dancer who has everything.

Price: $14.75

10. TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

Between hours of class, pointe shoes, and stamping it out in tap class, dancers’ feet take a beating. This dual foot massager is a life saver, as it helps relieve any foot pain that comes with being a dancer. The manual foot massager sits on the ground and allows you to roll one or both of your feet over the top. You can choose which part of your foot you want to target and you can also use as much pressure you want, so it feels like a custom foot massage. The rollers on the back of the massager have taller nubs that provide a more intense massage, which is great for working the heels. If you’re looking for a massager that is a little smaller and can be packed in a dance bag, this single foot massage roller is a nice option.

Price: $17.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.