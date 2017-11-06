Top 10 Best Dirt Bikes 2018

Birthdays and other special occasions are the time to really spoil the people you love with gifts that they would not get for themselves, or for kids, something that will make them jump for joy. For many kids and adults, a dirt bike is the ultimate dream. Dirt bikes are so much fun to ride, and can help build confidence and coordination as well. If your loved one has been begging for a dirt bike, this is the perfect time to surprise them with this ultimate gift. In this article we are going to go over some of the best beginner dirt bikes on the market today for both kids and adults. Make sure to familiarize yourself a bit with the ins and outs of dirt bike engines and mechanics so that you get them the bike that is perfect for their size, skill level and passion for the sport! We’ll go over recommendations for weight limits and skill level in the product descriptions below, as well

1. Taotao DB17 125cc Dirt Bike

Here is a perfect dirt bike for teen and adult beginners. This bike has a 125CC, 4-stroke, 1-cylinder engine. Tehe front and rear brakes are both hydraulic disc brakes, with the front brake being hand controlled and the rear a foot brake. The all-terrain front tire is 70/100 and the rugged rear tire is 90/100. Both rims are steel, the front rim is 1.6 x 17 while the rear is 1.8 x 14. This bike has manual gear controls and a tall seat height, with more ground clearance for off roading. Note – This bike cannot ship to some cities in Washington state. You must add a phone number to the delivery instructions when you order this bike, because delivery must be scheduled with the freighter.

Price: $695

2. Apollo DB-007 125cc Dirt Bike

Here is another great option for teens and adults, from the trusted brand Apollo. This bike is 125cc with a single cylinder, 4-stroke engine. It has a four speed manual clutch and a seat height of 36.5 inches. The front and rear wheels are both 17/14″ and the bike can hold a max weight of 200lb. The suspension is non-adjustable. The max speed is 55 mph so this is a good bike for intermediate riders.

Price: $669

3. Apollo Agb-36 250cc Dirt Bike

Here is a more powerful bike for advanced or intermediate level adult riders. This Apollo dirt bike has a 250cc, 4-stroke engine. It has five speeds and a manual transmission. The tires are larger, with a 21″ front tire and 18″ rear tire. The brakes are super powerful and fast acting hydraulic disc brakes on the front and rear. This is an awesome off roadign bike, with an adjustable rear suspension for maximum comfort and maneuverabilty. This bike can reach speeds of 65mph so it is best for riders with some experience.

Price: $1,400

4. Razor MX400 Dirt Rocket 24V Electric Toy Motocross Motorcycle Dirt Bike

This electric dirt bike is scaled down to fit kids perfectly. The 12″ wheels have pneumatic knobby tires for high level of control on the dirt or on the sidewalk. This bike is easy for young riders top operate because it is single speed and powered by a 350 Watt electric motor, so there is no kick start needed. The motor is high torque with a twist grip throttle control, and the bike has a maximum speed of 14 miles per hour. This is a thrilling speed for youngsters, but still slow enough to be safe. The riser handlebars are adjustable, so the bike can grow with your kid and keep the throttle and brake within arms reach at all times. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Price: $319.99

5. Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike

Here is another awesome electric dirt bike from Razor. This one is a bit less expensive, and is super popular for first time riders. This bike is recommended for kids ages 13 and up and goes up to 12 miles per hour. It runs super quietly and has a chain driven single speed motor with a twist grip throttle control. The rear brake is hand operated for easy access. It also features a fold down kick stand, folding foot pegs, adjustable rider handlebars and a 24V rechargable battery system. This kids dirt bike has received multiple toy awards and has been featured in Sports Illustrated for Kids.

Price: $204.74

6. Tao Tao Dirt bike DB10

This full sized dirt bike from Tao Tao is reasonably priced and awesome for new adult riders. This dirt bike has a four stroke, single cylinder, 110CC air cooled motor. The engine is kick started and this bike is the newest model in this series. This is a fully automatic dirt bike, meaning no gear shifts are needed while speeding down the track. The top speed is 25 mph, making this a perfect entry level bike. This bike requires a freight shipment, so make sure to include your phone number in shipping instructions so that delivery can be scheduled.

Price: $587

7. Razor SX500 Mcgrath Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike

This electric dirt bike was inspired by one of the greatest motocross riders, Jeremy McGrath. This is a smaller version of McGraths big bike and has genuine dirtbike geometry in a smaller form. It has authentic McGrath graphics and fairing design so that little guys can ride just like the pros. This bike has a high-torque, variable speed motor for ultimate power and control. This dirt bike is capable of speeds up to 15 mph and can run for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. The rechargable batteries are recommended to be charged for 12 hours in between uses. SOme of the extra features on this bike include disc brakes, large knobby tires, lightweight aluminum wheels, adjustable riser handlebars, soft rubber grips, a double crown fork, folding foot pegs and a retractable kickstand. This bike is ready to go!

Price: $399

8. Roketa Dirt Bike-08-250(LHJ)

This powerful 250cc, air cooled motor dirt bike from Roketa is ready to hit the tracks for some serious riding! This kick start 4-stroke engine is super powerful and has five speeds for a high level of control so that you can maximise yoru speed around the track or on the back roads. This bike is a real gas saver too, getting up to 100 mpg. The ignition is a CDI ignition and the bike has powerful disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. This dirt bike is extremely powerful, but it is not carb approved, so it is therefore not street legal in California.

Price: $1,670

9. Roketa Dirt Bike AGB-21

Here is a less powerful version of a Roketa dirt bike. This model would be great for first time riders, as it is only 70cc so it is not too much power to handle while they get used to riding the bike. This dirt bike has a 4-stroke kick start engine, single cylinder, and CDI ignition. The brakes are disc and drum brakes, so they are very fast acting and safe. This bike is not street legal because it has a max speed of about 25 mph. This bike is a good size for kids aged 12 and up or for adults.

Price: $679

10. Razor MX650 Rocket Electric Motocross Bike

Finally, here is a compact electric motocross bike that is great for kids. This bike has a 650 Watt motor and authentic dirt bike frame geometry, so kids that learn on this bike can easily move on to regular sized dirt bikes with no problem. This bike goes up to 17 mph at its max speed, which is great for kids because it feels super fast, but also great for parents because it is safe. The bike has dual suspension and riser handlebars for a smooth and comfortable ride. The pneumatic knobby tires make this bike easy to maneuver on both pavement and in the dirt. This bike is recommended for ages 16 and over and has a max weight limit of 220 lb.

Price: $463.99

