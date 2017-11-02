Top 30 Best Funny Gag Gifts 2018

Buying a gift for a friend or family member? Dont’t take it too seriously! The same old gifts of sweaters, socks, ties and even electronics tend to get old and boring after a while. It may be time to spice up your gift giving with a few gag gifts – After all, laughter is priceless! Gag gifts are perfect for office parties, white elephant parties or any other type of gift exchange. Some of the gifts on this list are purely gags, Like the “dehydrated water,” while others actually may actually be useful, like the “Tea Bagger” tea infuser. Gag gifts can be especially funny for more serious folks, such as a grandpa or a (friendly) boss or manager. As you browse through the list below, you will laugh out loud as you imagine the reactions of your coworkers, friends and family if you gave them any of these gifts.

1. 50 Shades of Chicken

50 Shades of Chicken is a perfect gag gift for anyone who loves reading, cooking, or both. Whether they love or hate 50 Shades of Grey, they will get a laugh out of this book. While it is meant as a parody, some of the humorous recipes actually sound pretty delicious – Spicy Fowl, Cream-Slicked Chick, Holy Mole Chicken and more. This book is a hilarious response to both the 50 Shades series as well as the “food porn” industry, which is known for its over the top descriptive language in blogs, cookbooks and more.

Price: $16.05

2. Ceramic Coffee Mug Have a Great Day with Middle Finger on the Bottom

This coffee mug is a silly and funny gift for coffee or tea drinkers. It is especially appropriate for a coworker, although they may have to be careful who sees them drinking out of this in the office! This sarcastic mug says “Have A Great Day” on the front, with a middle finger salute on the bottom that is only displayed when they take a sip. This would be an even funnier gift if you did not let them in on the secret on the bottom of the mug!

Price: $9.99

3. Prank Pack Bathe & Brew

This gift box from Prank Pack is a hilarious gag. The box itself is empty, so you can add your “real” gift (or even another gag gift ) inside. This box features a truly ridiculous product – the Bathe & Brew shower coffee maker and soap dispenser. The box boasts that with this product, you can cut your morning routine in half! The funniest part is that it “uses a standard 12v outlet” – Something no one would ever want in their shower!

Price: $7.20

4. Boweike Sexy Muscle Man Kitchen Grilling Party Apron

Any man who loves to BBQ or to cool will appreciate this hilarious apron. The apron features a sexy, muscular body wearing short shorts. Party guests will be shocked and amazed when they see him wearing this! This apron is made of polyester and is machine washable, so if he dribbles a bit of hot sauce or spills flour on his new six pack abs he can just wash it right off. For a women’s version, click here.

Price: $9.99

5. Witty Yetis Bad Parking Business Cards

Everyone has times when they wish they could let someone know just how awful their parking job is. Some people take pictures an post them on social media, others have created fake “parking tickets” and here is another hilarious solution. This pack of 50parking business cards features witty remarks and jokes that you wish you could come up with on the spot! With phrases like “Hey! Learn to park asshole” and “And the lord sayeth, you park like a fucking moron.” This gift set is sure to be a hit. Anyone who has to content with Wal Mart parking lots or busy sports arenas or even school plays will love having these cards on hand!

Price: $10.99

6. The TeaBagger Tea Infuser

If you want a truly hilarious gag gift, go “balls out” with this TeaBaller tea infuser. This fully functional tea infused is shaped like a par of you-know-what and is sure to make anyone laugh. It makes a great stocking stuffer and comes in three colors – beige, blue or brown. This tea infuser is made of 100% rubber so the lid will not slip off while it is in use. You can use regular tea bags in here, or loose leaf tea if you prefer.

Price: $12.95

7. Funny Coffee Socks

These funny socks make a great gift for anyone who is “not a morning person.” Wouldn’t it be wonderful to wake up to a nice hot cup of coffee, or find one on the side table when you are laying on the couch relaxing? These socks cam make it happen! They come in multiple colors, and if you are shopping for more of a partyer you can also get ones that say “Bring Me A Beer.”

Price: $8.99

8. Willy Warmer: Never Freeze His You-Know-What Off

Unless you are very lucky and live on a tropical island, you are probably going to be very chilly if not downright freezing this winter. Let your man know that you care about him by ensuring that he does not freeze his you-know-what off this Christmas. The Willy Warmer is a knit sock with a drawstring and everything to make sure he stays nice and toasty down there. Don’t worry about the size either – after all, it all shrinks down there in the cold!

Price: $9.95

9. Accoutrements Bacon Air Freshener

There is nothing like the smell of fresh cooked bacon and eggs in the morning. On the other hand, a bacon air freshener may be the next best thing! This air freshener is sure to liven up any morning routine, especially if they have a long commute. This air freshener is a perfect stocking stuffer or small gift for coworkers, or friends and family who love bacon (and come on, who doesnt?)

Price: $5.95

10. Zoopwon Crazy Funny Chicken Legs Boots Knee/Thigh High Novelty Socks

In my opinion, novelty socks are the perfect gift. Gifts should be something that the person would never buy for themselves, and something that brings them joy and happiness. Novelty socks meet all the criteria. I mean, who would buy themselves a pair of socks that look like chicken legs? But once they have them, they will feel silly and laugh every time they wear them! Under a pair of pants, no one else will ever know that there are chicken legs underneath! These socks would be a really cute gag gift for anyone on your list.

Price: $9.99

11. Blinker Fluid

This Blinker Fluid is a different kind of gag gift, one that you can get for the person who loves to prank others. This tiny bottle is labeled “Blinker Fluid,” something that anyone who knows anything about cars will know does not exist. They can take this bottle, hand it to someone who knows nothing about cars, and ask them to go to the auto shop for a replacement. Of course they will head right in to the shop thinking they are going to get some Max Strength Blinker Fluid, and it will be hilarious! This is a great gift for any prankster on your list.

Price: $11.99

12. Witty Yetis Dehydrated Water 16oz Can

If you have a “prepper” on your list, this gag gift is the perfect thing to stick in their stocking or wrap up in a lovely gift bag! It may look like an empty can, but inside is something truly magnificent – dehydrated water! All they need to do is add water and this one, tiny can can make literally hundreds of gallons of pure, drinkable water. What could be better to have on hand than this in an emergency situation? They will definitely thank you for this gift when the next disaster hits.

Price: $9.99

13. Accoutrements Mr. Bacon’s 2.5 Oz Bacon Flavored Toothpaste

Here is another funny bacon themed gift for any pork lover on your Christmas list. Bacon flavored toothpaste may sound gross to you and I, but to a true bacon lover this could be a revelation! Or not. It could also be just a funny and nasty gift to surprise them with on Christmas!

Price: $6.76

14. Honk If You Have to Poop Prank Bumper Sticker 10 Pack

We’ve all been there – stuck in traffic or on a long drive, when suddenly there is a familiar feeling… and we need to get to a gas station, ASAP! This pack of 10 bumper stickers is a sure way to bring some humor into someone’s daily commute. You can either give the pack of stickers a as gift for them to dole out as they see fit, or you can sneakily stick them on someones bumper as a surprise Christmas gift.

Price: $6.99

15. How Not to Be a Dick: An Everyday Etiquette Guide

Everyone remembers the old Family Etiquette books stacked on our parents shelves, never to be read or appreciated by any child, ever. Here is an etiquette book that will actually bring some laughs and maybe even help someone out. As this book says, we can all be dicks at times. We can all Not being a dick can be hard. It takes work and practice. Now you can give this book as a gift to help that special someone in your life not be a dick!

Price: $19.99

16. Boob Stress Reliever

Life is stressful, especially around the holidays. With so many gifts to buy, decorations to put up, parties to attend, and sweets to eat, everyone ends up feeling overwhelmed at Christmas time. What better gift than a stress reliever that works in two ways – with a nice squishy hand held object as well as a laugh? No one could squeeze and squish this breast shaped stress reliever without smiling, it just is not possible.

Price: $9.98

Here is a candle for a real prankster, Unlike other gag gifts, this candle will not give you an instant laugh. This candle is sneaky! It starts off smelling like warm apple pie, then after a few hours it starts smelling a bit off… Eventually, the room will be filled with a fart smell that cannot be ignored! You will get some serious laughs when the gift recipient tells you what happened!

Price: $14.99

18. Gag Canned Meat Combo Pack

Here is a funny gift that anyone from the ‘boonies will appreciate, as will anyone who likes to try “exotic” foods. This gift pack includes four cans of very exotic prepared meats – Creamed Possum, Armadillo, Squirrel and another Armadillo as a bonus! Of course, the real contents are not actually hillbilly meats but an inedible organic composted material. Even if you won’t get a meal out of this gift, you will get a laugh!

Price: $19.99

19. Big Mama Undies

These extra large undies are a great gag gift for both men and women. You can give them as a regular gift, or you could sneak them in somewhere for them to find later. Either way you are sure to get a big laugh out of it. These big bloomers are made of polyester and measure 60″ around and 30″ long.

Price: $10.49

20. Chocolate iPhone

This gag gift is a little bit mean, I have to admit. You give someone the box and they expect to see a brand new iPhone inside – They get so excited! Only to open the box and find that it is just a plain old chocolate bar. Gee, thanks! Well, at least they get a delicious chocolate bar out of the deal, and you will both get a nice chuckle!

Price: $17.99

21. Pranks & Gag Set

If you are shopping for a prankster, this gift set is a special treat. This set comes with a bunch of famous prank toys, including Disappearing Ink, Bill Snatcher, Squirt Ring, Instant Worms, Bar Bug, Snappy Chewing Gum, Hand Buzzer, Snotty Nose, Bagel Surprise, Whoopee Cushion, Jelling Joke, Creepy Cockroach, Fart Lolipop, and of course, Poop!

Price: $22.99

22. You’re Only Old Once!: A Book for Obsolete Children

Dr Seuss may be most well known for his kids books, but here is a wonderful tale meant just for old folks. With his signature rhymes and illustrations, this funny story is a great gag gift for anyone approaching “the golden years.” This book for “obselete chidren” is going to bring a smile to everyones face when they read it.

Price: $9.33

23. Go the F**k to Sleep

If the last gift was for people approaching the golden years, here is one for people on the other end of the spectrum. Go the F**k to Sleep has become a classic gift for new parents, grandparents, caregivers, or anyone who has to deal with the seemingly-endless routing of putting a baby or toddler to sleep. They will all recognize the feeling within these pages – one more story, one more glass of water, don’t leave I am scared! – and how much it can wear on your nerves. At a time like that, humor if definitely the best medicine, and this book will be greatly appreciated.

Price: $13.46

24. Recordable Toilet Roll Talker

This recordable toilet roll talker is the gag gift that keeps on giving. Either give this as a gift for someone who loves to prank others, or you can leave it for them as a special Christmas surprise. You can record up to 10 seconds of audio that will play when they pull on the TP roll. This is a great way to prank family members or even your spouse!

Price: $12.95

25. Girlfriend Body Pillow

Here is a wonderful prank for any man (or woman) who needs a girlfriend in their life. This pillow comes equipped with “fun bags” and one arm to wrap around in a loving embrace. This is also a nice gag gift for anyone in a long distance relationship. You can also purchase a boyfriend pillow for a lonely gal or guy who needs a manly hug.

Price: $27.85

26. The Voting Game

The Voting Game is a party game that is funny enough to be considered a gag gift, but is not a prank so you can give it without feeling like you are being mean. This game varies based on who you are playing with, so it never gets old. It can include between five to 10 players. it takes between half an hour to 90 minutes and includes 160 question cards. Warning: Not recommended for accountants and other people without a personality

Price: $24.99

27. Butt Face Soap

Here is a gag gift that may actually turn out to be useful! Butt Face soap has two sides, with one clearly marked Butt while the other is labeled Face. The purpose is clear – to make sure that you never wash your face with the same side of the soap as you wash your bum with. This soap is less of a gift and more of a public service!

Price: $6.69

28. Whoopee Cushion

Here is a classic prank gift that never gets old. Whoopie cushions are one of the oldest pranks out there and they are still as fun and silly now as ever. This pack comes with three whoopie cushions so that your gift recipient can have three times the fun.

Price: $7.90

29. Giveme5 Infrared Remote Control Mock Fake Cockroach

This gag gift is a wonderful choice for any prankster who wants to have a good time at home, at work, at school or anywhere else that a cockroach scuttling across the floor could bring some laughs. The cockroach is made of high quality ABS and is powered by batteries. It has an infared sensor that allows it to be remotely controlled so that you can send it anywhere you want.

Price: $11.99

30. Prank Pack Crib Dribbler

Finally, here is another prank gift box from Prank Pack. The Crib Dribbler is a hilarious gag gift box for any new parent or grandparent. This gift box looks like it contains a hamster-style watering jug that you can hook inside of a baby’s crib, filled with water or milk. Just imagine the look on their face as they try to graciously accept such a ridiculous gift. Priceless! Of course, this is only a box so you can put your real gift inside with no harm done.

Price: $7.50

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.