Top 10 Best Hilarious Birthday Gifts for Dad 2018

Buying a gift for the man of your house is always way harder than it should be. It’s great to buy gifts that support Dad’s hobbies like fishing, hunting, or hiking equipment — but it’s also never a bad idea to get Dad something utterly hilarious too. We’ve tracked down some hysterical birthday gifts that will have your whole family roaring with laughter this year.

Keep in mind, some of these gifts may backfire on you and the rest of the family — there’s some items here that may be dangerous in the hands of particularly eccentric fathers…

We’ve included some prank gifts, hilarious apparel, drinking accessories and a few down-right gimmicky toys so you have some outrageous ideas to choose from. All items on this list have been specifically selected not to break the bank — so everything here is both side-splitting and affordable. No matter the kind of father that heads your household, he’s bound to be surprised and amused by what we’ve turned up here. Be a birthday hero this season and find something for Dad that your family will look back on and laugh about for years!

1. Beer and Soda Guzzler Helmet

Is the man of your house known to enjoy a couple of cold ones? Here’s both a hilarious and kind of an awesome gift for any beer lover. This beer helmet by EZ Drinker is the perfect companion for sporting games, the beach or perhaps the dinner table. Wherever Dad decides to wear this one it’s bound to turn heads and create some laughs. This helmet comes in five different colors and fits most size heads. It’s a super affordable drinking accessory that honestly just about any grown man will get a kick out of. For another funny, beer related gift idea check out this awesome holster belt for stashing up to 24 cans. Nothing says Happy Birthday like body-mounted beers!

Price: $11.29 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.

2. Practical Joke — Fake $5,000 Winning Scratch-off Lottery Ticket

Ok…this one is just plain brutal. Ever seen those painfully hilarious home videos of people scratching a fake, winning lottery ticket and going absolutely nuts? Yup, this is your chance to get Dad good. If you’re into sick jokes then this is a prime opportunity to put Dad on top of the world and then crush him when he realizes it’s a prank. On the other hand, if the Dad in your house is a renowned prankster himself, here’s your chance to get back at him. This pack of five, fake scratch-off lottery tickets are all $5,000 winners — Dad won’t suspect a thing. It takes a heartless monster to get a man’s hopes up like this, but hey — what goes around comes around!

Price: $6.42 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

3. Solar Light Up Mooning Garden Gnome

Here’s a silly gift for those Dads that like to keep a nice garden. This solar light up garden gnome is a cheesy, but honestly pretty thoughtful gift for any gardener. This is a decorative item that will live outside for years showing its bare ass for all to see. The man of your house might be delighted to set up an array of these gnomes with their pants at their ankles. They’re silly decorations yes — but they’re also pretty practical if there’s a walkway or path that needs lighting on your property. It’s a small gnome (about 8 x 5 x 5 inches) that puts out some decent illumination due to the LED lighting employed. This item will ship free on orders over $25 so grab a handful for Dad’s garden and save a few bucks!

Price: $21.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25 (21 percent off MSRP)

4. Pecker Nose Glasses

Ok, I’ll let this one speak for itself. This pair of shades will make a great prize for Dad that he won’t ever forget unwrapping.

Price: $9.95 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

5. Annstory Waterproof Backpack and Stool Chair Combo

Want to let Dad know he’s a lazy bum with a gift he’ll probably love? Here’s a pretty hilarious piece of outdoor equipment that the father of your household might actually be thrilled to own. This backpack/stool combination is honestly pretty awesome — it’s both well built and designed effectively to perform well in a variety of scenarios. This pack is great for taking a quick break while fishing, hiking or attending sports games to name just a few ideas. It’s been treated with a double water proof coating so it should keep contents relatively dry in wet weather. The padded strapping is built nicely and the backpack volume comes out to 47 liters — that’s a lot of storage! The built in stool is surprisingly well reviewed by customers despite its somewhat silly appearance and it’s rated to hold up to 270 pounds. There’s even some water bottle holders on either side of the pack! For a silly gift that will actually see some use, definitely check this one out.

Price: $40.99 & FREE Shipping (18 percent off MSRP)

6. What the F*@# Should I Make for Dinner? Cookbook

Is Dad completely incompetent in the kitchen? Here’s a cookbook to help him learn a few things when it comes to cooking. This spiral bound cookbook offers some easy do-it-yourself recipes for all sorts of different dishes — and it speaks the same language as a lot of fathers…

Price: $34.95 & FREE Shipping (46 percent off MSRP)

7. “You Can’t Scare Me” Father, Daughter T Shirt

Is the father in your household the only male figure living under your roof? Has he raised daughters that sometimes bring the word ‘trouble’ into mind? If the Dad in your home has brought up girls, this could be a funny gift he’ll be proud to wear. Raising daughters is a feat worth celebrating — especially if Dad’s been put through a lot over the years. There’s five color options and plenty of sizing available so you can find just the right shirt to wrap for an upcoming birthday.

Price: $17.99 & FREE Returns

8. Prank Pack “Fish Eye” Fake Gift Box

I really love this gift idea from Prank Pack. This company comes up with hilarious product ideas and creates realistic packaging. You pack the real gift inside the fake, prank box and watch the hilarity ensue. The box size is 12 by 9 by 3.25 inches, so you can use it for a variety of smaller sized gifts. There’s tons of other hysterical versions of this gift available including “The Nap Sack Nap Hood” and “The Hot Lips Face Heater“. How gullible is the Dad in your home?

Price: $7.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25

9. Remote Control Fake, Realistic Cockroach

This is one gift you definitely might regret buying for Dad. If the man of your house is by nature a prankster himself, then he might really love this remote controlled scream inducer. This little crawler scuttles around really realistically, so you’ll be hearing the rest of your family squeal from all the way across the house. There’s batteries included with this menacing device and it even ships free! Scaring the hell out of the wife and kids for a cheap laugh….it’s a dad thing.

Price: $10.99 & FREE Shipping

10. Pyle-Pro 40 Watt Professional Megaphone/Bullhorn With Siren

Ok… definitely think this one through. This is a hilarious gift for all those loudmouth dads out there. This could be a thunderous way to call the kids back home for dinner on summer nights, or the perfect way to make a scene at this season’s little league games. Have you ever seen a grown man thrown out of a little league game? Good stuff. If you want to encourage some hysterical, volume-busting antics then this is an awesome and affordable gift idea. This megaphone has a 1000 yard range and includes a siren. There’s even an aux port to attach a music device….oh geez. Like I said, definitely think this one through.

Price: 23.32 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25 (14 percent off MSRP)

