11 Best Christmas Gifts for Doctors

Our Review

We all know that doctors have to wash their hands constantly, dozens and dozens of times a day. This isn’t just your average wash either. They get scrubbed, and as a result, dried out. Give your favorite physician the gift of a hand spa experience at home with the Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. It includes three purely pampering hand care favorites that nurture and moisturize.

This terrific doctor gift includes Almond and Milk Hand Cream that hydrates thirsty skin with sweet almond oil and vitamin E, while beeswax conditions. Sweet almond oil and cocoa butter in the Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream soften cuticles, while vitamin E nourishes nails and helps to avoid cracking and peeling.

The Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream revives extremely dry hands with a bouquet of botanical oils like sesame, rosehip and sunflower. This affordable gift set comes with a pair of cotton gloves, to hold in the goodness of these products, either overnight, or whenever your doc has time for a bit of pampering.

This gift comes in a pretty organza bag, ready to deliver, stat. Since your favorite doctor is likely as tough on their feet as their hands, a two pack of moisturizing gel gloves and socks is another affordable little gift to consider.

If you want to spend a little more, the True Glow by Conair Thermal Paraffin Bath, does an amazing job of immediately moisturizing rough dry skin on hands, elbows and feet with aloe infused wax that warms and soothes. Sounds nice.