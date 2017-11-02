Top 10 Best Gifts for Kids Who Have Everything

Are you shopping for a kid who has everything? Some kids seem to have it all. They have a toy box full of the latest and greatest toys, a bookshelf full of great reads, and a garage packed with bikes, Power Wheels, and everything else you an imagine. Don’t let yourself be fooled into thinking that just because a kid has a lot of toys, that he is impossible to shop for. Even the kids who seem “spoiled rotten” on the outside have a unique personality and tons of creativity deep inside. In this list we will go over some truly one of a kind gifts for kids of all ages, so that even kids who have everything will be surprised by their awesome gift for their birthday or any other special occasion.

1. National Geographic Magazine Subscription

A kid with a playroom full of toys, or a room full of electronics, does not need more gadgets. What they need and most likely desperately want is a way to unleash their creativity and to learn about the world they live in. If you are shopping for an older kid or teen, a subscription to National Geographic Magazine can do just that. This classic magazine is just as good now as when you were a kid and your art teacher had a box full of back issues to use in scrapbooks and collages.

Price: $19

2. Climbing Monkey Climbing Holds

Sometimes all a kid needs is an outlet for their physical energy. Instead of keeping them cooped up with toys, TV and games, give them something fun and physical to do. This climbing wall kit can be installed on any vertical surface and is awesome for kids of all ages. It teaches problem solving while giving them much needed physical exercise, and builds confidence along the way.

Price: $39.99

3. The Swurfer Original Tree Swing with Skateboard Seat Design and Adjustable Handles

Kids with endless supplies of screens and electronics need one thing in their lives- More outside time! This skateboard swing will allow them to problem solve while they install it on their favorite tree, and it will give them a fun place to go relax and get a break from TV, computers and iPhones.

Price: $129.99

4. Amazon.com Gift Card

For a kid who has all of the toys they could ever want, a gift card is the perfect present. Gift cards are frowned upon by adults who see them as lackign in creativity and warmth, but to a kid it is a whole different story. A gift card to Amazon.com shows her that you trust her to choose her own gift, and it erases the pressure of having to pretend that she loves that new sweater you bought her, even though on the inside she wishes it was another color! You n get the gift card in any amount, and even recharge it later if you want.

Price: $50 or any amount you choose

5. Coavas Multi-Purpose Chalkboard Contact Paper

All kids have a deep well of creativity inside of them. It may be expressed through writing, drawing, cooking, sports, or all of the above. For a kid who loves to draw, there is no better gift than a massive canvas that they can put wherever they want! This chalkboard paper can go on walls, doors, refrigerators, dressers, you name it. He can turn his whole room into a sketchbook with enough of it!

Price: $10.98 per roll

6. Robolink 11 in 1 Programmable Robot Kit

For the scientifically-minded child, the best gifts are ones that have a problem to solve. This robotkit from Robolink consists of a pieces that can be put together in 11 different forms and perform different functions. It uses arduino so any kid who loves computers will have a blast working on it and learning how to program the different functions. It also includes all of the tools that are needed to put any robot configuration together, so there is no need to purchase extra materials.

Price: $119.78

7. Donner DAG-1 Beginner Acoustic Guitar

Music is another way that today’s overstimulated kids can escape into their own world. This guitar could be your kid’s gateway into a whole new universe, and could change their life for the better. This beginner guitar kit includes a full sized acoustic guitar, soft case, strap, strings, tuner, polishing cloth, and guitar picks, so she can start strumming right away.

Price: $135

8. Worldwide Experience Gifts – Premium Tinggly Voucher

For kids who have all of the material items they want, sometimes the best idea for a gift is an experience that you can share with them. Whether you are shopping for your son or daughter, grandchild, niece or nephew, or any other family member, you can bet that they will appreciate getting to spend some quality time with the grownups in their lives. A Tinggly gift card opens you up to the possibility of exciting experiences all over the nation, or the world. There are plenty of experiences a kid will love, like indoor skydiving, or sailing. Let them choose the experience and enjoy it together, and you will be giving them the gift of a memory they will enjoy for a lifetime.

Price: $119.99

9. Bit by Ozobot

The Bit is a cute little robot that even beginners to robotics and computing can learn to program. This is one of the smallest programmable robots in the world, so he can take it anywhere with him. Bit is only 1 inch long, and it can dance, race and do lots of other activities. Bit programming can also become more advanced as you can create your own challenges and games for your robot, so it is great for older and more advanced robotics enthusiasts as well.

Price: $49.99

10. Crayola Signature Blend & Shade Colored Pencils

Finally, here is a classic gift that any art loving kid will always appreciate. Art supplies do not last forever, and if you notice that her colored pencils, markers, crayons or paints are running low, they are the perfect gift. This set of colored pencils by Crayola is great for beginners as well as advanced artists, with 50 vibrant shades of every color in the rainbow.

Price: $36.99

