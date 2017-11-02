Top 10 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers 2018

Whenever you are shopping for gifts, it is great to know the interests and passions of the people on your shopping list. Rather than getting them a generic gift, if you get them something that reflects their interests it shows a genuine level of caring and affection. If you are shopping for someone who always has a cup of tea in their hand, loves to start the day with a nice hot mug of English Breakfast, or is a herb enthusiast who always has a tea blend for any affliction, then this list is for you. Tea lovers are common the whole world around, and there are tons of gifts to choose from. From the commonplace to the ceremonial, in this list I have gathered the best gifts for any tea lover.

1. Secura Stainless Steel French Press

Tea lovers need a reliable vessel to make their beverages in, and for me the best choice is a French Press. Though they are usually reserved for coffee, French Presses are great tea makers as well. I have this particular French Press at home and I love it. It is perfect for those of us who are a bit clumsy in the morning before we have our tea. Since it is stainless steel, it is practically unbreakable and it also retains heat much better than glass carafes.

Price: $21.95

2. KitchenAid 1.25-Liter Electric Kettle

All tea lovers need a good kettle! This electric kettle from KitchenAid has the best of both worlds – It has the classic look of a stovetop kettle with heat-retaining enamel, while also offering the convenience of an electric kettle. I love that this electric kettle is made of metal, not plastic. You can have boiling water ready for tea in just a few minutes, without fussing over the stove or worrying about BPA and phthalates in plastic contaminating your beverages. And not to mention, it is adorable!

Price: $76.99

3. Handmade Crochet Tea Cozy

One thing all tea lovers have in common is their passion for all things cozy. A warm cup of tea, a comfy chair, a book, and a blanket: This is most likely your tea-lover’s fantasy morning. This handmade crochet tea cozy is both cute and practical. It adds a nice bit of style to the plainest tea pot, and also helps it to retain warmth so that the last cup is as hot as the first. It even has a cute button enclosure below the spout.

Price: $25

4. Namaste Here and Drink My Tea Mug

Tea lovers can never have too many mugs. The person you are shopping for most likely already has a nice collection of mugs going on, in fact they may even have a special place in their kitchen or a dedicated cabinet that is just for mugs. Tea drinking is an experience, and the right mug that reflects your mood can feel great. This mug is a funny pun that would be perfect for a tea drinker who is also a yoga or meditation enthusiast. They will definitely get the joke and appreciate it!

Price: $15.99

5. WISSOTZKY Magic Tea Box, 80-Count

Ahh, tea. What better gift for a tea lover than the object of their affection itself? The great thing about tea and gift giving is that it is consumable, so they can never have too much of it. This gift set contains 10 bags each of eight different types of teas, from classic black and green to unique fruit and herb infusions. Wissotzky is a well known tea brand and one that is loved all across the globe. This “Magic Tea Box” will be an excellent addition to their collection.

Price: $39.99

6. Matchacolate Organic Earl Grey Tea Chocolate Bar

Can you think of a better combination than tea and chocolate? I know I can’t! This organic chocolate bar is an elegant and delicious combination of Italian chocolate and Earl Grey tea. Earl Grey is one of the most classic and well loved teas, and my personal favorite. Bergamot, which gives Earl Grey its distinctive flavoring, is a citrus plant. Citrus is an excellent pair with chocolate, as you probably know fro the more common combination of orange and chocolate. This organic chocolate bar will be a very pleasant surprise for any tea lover this holiday season, and makes a great inexpensive gift for coworkers or acquaintances. If you want a more substantial gift, check out the sampler kit from The Tea Room Chocolate Company here.

Price: $9.99

7. Numi Organic Tea, Tea By Mood Gift Set

So much of a tea lover’s passion for tea is all about their mood. There is a tea for every mood, every bit of weather, every situation. This set of six tea blends from Numi Organic Tea allows them to choose their drink based on how they are feeling. Whether it is time to go to sleep, time to sit and reflect, or if they need refreshment or an invigorating boost of energy, this set has what they need. All Numi teas are organic, loose leaf tea and herbs that are sugar free, fragrance free and Fair Trade.

Price: $16.80

8. Bamboo Tumbler with Tea Infuser & Strainer

As much as we would love to always have time to sit in a cozy chair and drink our tea, life does not always work out that way. It is great to have a mug that can be taken on the go so that you can have your tea anywhere. This beautiful travel mug from LeafLife holds 17oz of liquid so it can last all day. It is made of 100% organic bamboo on the outside, and each one is unique. The inside is vacuum insulated stainless steel, and it comes with a mesh strainer so you can pour your tea as you run out the door instead of having to wait for it to bre first. This is a perfect gift for any tea lover with a busy schedule.

Price: $24.95

9. Complete Matcha Green Tea Gift Set

Matcha is an experience in and of itself, and one that many tea lovers have yet to indulge in. Matcha is a bright green powder consisting of finely ground green tea leaves. It is a ceremonial drink in China and Japan, where its preparation has been a part of Zen Buddhist ceremonial life for centuries. This tea set, made in Japan, allows you to bring hat ceremony home and enjoy the delicious and healthy drink whenever you want. If you are shopping for a tea lover who appreciates ritual and ceremony, this is a perfect gift.

Price: $73.50

10. KeepCup Brew Glass Reusable Coffee Cup

Here is a smaller version of a to-go cup for tea that can be taken anywhere. The KeepCup is a 12 oz glass cup with a BPA free polypropylene lid. The glass is extra tough and has been fully tempered to withstand high temperatures, and it has a cork sleeve to insulate and protect your hands from heat. Unlike metal travel mugs, this cup is microwave safe. It is also the perfect size for using at Starbucks or their favorite tea shop.

Price: $23.57

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.