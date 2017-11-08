15 Best Christmas Gifts for Tequila Lovers (2018)

There are so many nicely nuanced tequilas in the world that just having it as part of a margarita really sells it short. Even if you don’t plan on ponderously sipping a glass of Codigo 1530 Origen, and instead opt to slam down some Cuervo with salt and a lime, tequila appreciation is for everyone. Of course, the margarita application is an evergreen way to enjoy it. For the blue agave fans in your life, here are the best Christmas gifts for tequila lovers.
Thoughtfully Gifts Tequila Cantina Mas Fina
Speaking of salt and a lime, this gift set provides all the tools you need for an evening of entertaining with your favorite bottle of tequila. Included in this gift package are four shot glasses, a wooden serving tray with inset cutting board, a ceramic knife, two salt dipping plates, and four different salts, including lime, Himalayan, sweetened, and chili. Add in the tequila and some chips and salsa and get to entertaining.
‘Tequila: A Global History’ by Ian Williams
For those that might want to dig a little deeper into their favorite tipple, this short book chronicles the history of experiments with fermenting desert plants in the Americas. In addition to the interesting background, there’s also illustrations, buying advice, and recipes. For a look at the more recent history and popularity of tequila, try How the Gringos Stole Tequila by Chantal Martineau.
The Bold Banana’s Women’s Tacos and Tequila Tank Top
The trend of workout wear emblazoned with promises of alcoholic beverages to follow a stop at a gym plays perfectly into the hands of people looking for gifts to buy. This particular tank top makes a plea for a post-PR lunch. Simple, athletic heather gray with a racerback, perfect for power lifting, squats, and running. Or skipping all that and going right for the tequila.
Grave Before Shave Tequila Limon Blend Beard Oil
If you’ve been looking for a socially-acceptable way to fit more tequila into every day, this beard oil might just be the way to go. This one ounce bottle of skin and beard hair conditioner combines ingredients like tea tree, apricot, jojoba, and almond oils with aloe vera and the scent of a refreshing Mexican beverage. There’s also a beard balm, if you prefer.
ChillThreads ‘Tequila Fixes Everything’ Shot Glass
Naturally, the best tequila-related gifts will enable the receiver to better enjoy their beverage. Available in sets of one, two, and four, this adorable shot glass reminds everyone that at the end of a hard day, tequila is there for you. The “Taco Dirty to Me” shot glass will make a fine accompaniment, as will this set which features a “Tequila Made Me Do It” variant.
Fred & Friends Good Measure Tequila Cocktail Recipe Glass
While virtually everyone is familiar with a margarita, there are many different tequila-based cocktails out there to enjoy. By following the directions screen printed on the side of the glass, you’ll be able to make seven such drinks without any guessing. The seven include: Margaria, Paloma, El Diablo, Tequila Sunrise, Pom Blanco, Bloody Maria, and La Piñata. If the drinker on your list has varied interests, try one of the other seven glasses focusing on beer, gin, rum, and more.
Artland Mixology Tequila Decanter
As with any fine liquor, you may wish to ditch the original packaging for something more in keeping with your personal aesthetic. These fun decanters take the shape of a lab beaker to introduce a little whimsy — or to herald the host’s mad scientist mixology skills. Like the glass above, all the main liquors are represented here if you want to grab more than one. You could also extend the set with some beaker shot glasses. Of course, if you want something more refined, the Bormioli Rocco Selecta Decanter has a classic look, and the design is even reminiscent of a blue agave.
iNunen Te Amo Te Quiero Tequila Mug
While the classic choice for liquor-themed coffee mugs is the “This Might Be Tequila” gag, we’re going with the somewhat more subtle joke here. Bypassing both “I love you” and “I want you” in favor of good old fashioned te-quila, this mug declares your true love.
Wine Bodies Nopal Cactus Metal Wine Bottle Holder
Speaking of entertaining, this blue agave inspired bottle and shot glass holder will provide a centerpiece for your tequila parties. One bottle of tequila fits in the middle, while six shot glasses (available separately) fit in the holders. Pour six shots and set them out to be enjoyed in this whimsical piece.
Heroes for Hire Tequila Shot Lapel Pin
Pins are an easy gift to give, especially when they signal what the wearer will be doing during happy hour. This pin is a simple and elegant expression of the ever-popular tequila shot.
Sott Tequila Reproduction Vintage Advertising Sign
If someone on your shopping list has a bar or other tequila serving area in their home, enhance that space with this vintage-styled sign. The six LED lights are battery operated, so it can be mounted just about anywhere. My only humble criticism is that it's probably redundant and unnecessary to enforce a two-shot minimum. As if anyone is going to have less than two.
‘Tequila Cocktails’ by Brian Van Flandern
If margaritas and shots aren't cutting it for the tequila lover in your life, get them this guide to tequila drinks. Inside are 60 different recipes formulated for some of the world's best chefs, bars, and hotels. Van Flandern is a Michelin-starred mixologist, so your tequila loving friend will be in good hands.
Shakespears Sisters Tequila Lover Fridge Magnets
Every liquor-loving home needs some drinking magnets. We have this one on our fridge. Your tequila loving companion might like these vintage-tinged magnets with tequila-related sayings on them. They measure 1.5 inches each and come in a pack of four.
Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker
If the tequila is bound for a frozen margarita one way or another, you might as well have a blender dedicated to the task. This is a 450-watt blender with four programmed drink settings. Sure, it's no Blendtec, but the real key here is the ice reservoir on the top that signals that a party is about to occur.
The Curated Pantry Mezcal Copitas Pack of Six
When enjoying a fine spirit, it's best to have it neat without any thing else to get in the way. If somone you know is into fine tequila and mezcal, consider gifting them this handmade set of copitas. These very wide vessels allow for greater appreciation of the aromas and depth of the drink. The rustic clay look is a nice touch, too.