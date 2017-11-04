Top 10 Best New Baby Gift Baskets 2018

There is no better gift than a new baby in the family. With so much love and abundance, how can you know what is an appropriate gift? The new parents will be showered with gifts for the little one, and it is so much fun to share in their joy with a great big gift basket. Gift baskets are perfect because they offer a beautiful presentation and thoughtfully chosen items that any new parent will appreciate, while also being convenient since you do not have to put it all together yourself. Any new mom and dad will love to receive these gift baskets to help prepare for their new little bundle of joy.

1. Baby Aspen Four-Piece Gift Set, Let the Fin Begin

This Baby Aspen baby bath gift set is as cute as can be. It comes in a metal pail, which can be used to hold bath toys, and includes a towel, washcloth mitt and booties. The whole set is shark themed and the towel even has teeth, a top fin and a tail! This is a perfect unisex gift for any baby.

Price: $31.99

2. Welcome Home Baby Gift Basket

The Welcome Home Baby Gift Basket from Organic Stores is a large basket stuffed full with all of the essentials you need for a new baby. This basket includes a teddy bear, wash cloths, baby wash and lotion, a hand print kit, a picture frame, a baby music CD, a first year scrapbook and much, much more. The theme is yellow and green, so it is great for both boys and girls.

Price: $184.97

3. Baby Diaper Bag Gift Basket

This gift basket is packaged in a diaper bag – Perfect for new parents! It includes a stuffed animal with a blankie, a memory foam pillow with two pillowcases (Caution – These are for play time only, not for sleeping), The Harvey Karp best seller “The Happiest Baby On The Block” as well as a changing pad to go with the diaper bag. You can either choose boy (blue cow), girl (pink kitty) or unisex (green frog).

Price: $49.99

4. Baby Aspen Gift Set with Keepsake Basket Five Little Monkeys

Here is yet another adorable gift set from Baby Aspen, this time witha monkey theme. All babies love monkeys, and this set comes with a plush eight inch stuffed monkey with embroidered face (no beads or choking hazards), a soft five inch banana rattle, a velour blankie with satin trim and embroidery, a wicker keepsake basket with an embroidered liner and a solid wood “Shh Baby’s Sleeping” door hanger. This super cute gift basket is perfect for any young baby.

Price: $19.99

5. Burt’s Bees Baby Better Bathtime Basket

Burt’s Bees is a favorite brand among new parents for their all natural, chemical free and great quality products. This bath time gift basket contains 100% organic cotton bath robe, blanket and bath accessories like a wash cloth, along with baby bee shampoo and wash and a mini lotion. This gift basket will make bath time a joy! You can choose from four colors – two blues, pink and grey.

Price: $36.08

6. Trend Lab 7 Piece Bib & Burp Feeding Basket Gift Set

Here is another fun and useful unisex baby gift basket that all new parents will love. This gift comes with a keepsake basket lined in fabric with a modern print, along with two deluxe bibs and three burp cloths. All pieces are 100% cotton. The bibs measure 8″ x 12″ and the burp cloths measure 10″ x 13″ so they are the perfect size. If you prefer a more colorful gift you can also choose from pink, blue or sea foam green.

Price: $21.74

7. New Mama Natural Gift Box

This gift set is focused on the new mommy as well as the baby. Ora’s Amazing Herbal is a great brand for herbal teas and skincare products, and their products are all 100% organic. Each product is based on an herbal infusion with healing and nourishing herbs. This gift set includes a baby salve for the diaper area, an all purpose salve for everyone in the family, a post partum balancer herbal tea, two lip balms, and a stainless steel tea infuser ball. This is a gift that any new mom will love for months to come.

Price: $58.99

8. Newborn Baby Boy Bath Basket

If you want a gift basket that is just pure fun, this is a great choice. This gift set comes in a cute plastic bucket with rope handles, and inside it has all kinds of fun bath products and accessories. Inside you will find a plush terry knit hooded towel, washcloths, a bath mitt, a bath squirter shaped like a rubber ducky, organic body lotion and organic baby soap.

Price: $83.95

9. Avanchy Mix & Match Organic – Bamboo Baby Gift Set

Here is a unique gift set that is completely focused on feeding. Avanchy is a top brand of baby dining ware including plates, spoons, sporks and more. This set includes a huge range of products that will be all the new parents need for their baby’s first tastes of food all the way through toddlerhood. Inside this kit you will find infant spoons, toddler spoons, toddler sporks, baby bowls, baby plates, and toddler plates that are divided into sections. All of the pieces in this collection are made of bamboo and silicon, and are 100% plastic free. The bowls and plates are designed to stay put on the table, and they have an easy pull tab to unlock the suction when it is time to clean up. This will really help with meal time messes. This gift set comes in four color combinations, so you can choose the one that fits their tastes best.

Price: $59.97

10. Tadpoles Starburst Gift Set

Finally, here is an adorable newborn gift set for parents of a brand new baby. It also comes in 6-12 month sizes if you are shopping for a baby born earlier in the year. This set is 100% cotton and includes a body suit, short sleeve top, pants, booties, mittens, cap, two bibs, and three terry washcloths. This is a great set of basics and it comes in four color combinations for boys, girls and unisex.

Price: $30.13

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.