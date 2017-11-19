Top 10 Best Kids Scooters 2018

If you are looking for the perfect gift for an active kid, a scooter is a great idea. Scooters give kids freedom and fun on two wheels before they are old enough to ride a bike. Even older kids love scooters, and will use them well into their teen years. Just imagine the fun your child is going to have scooting around town, either on the sidewalk or even in a skate park. Scooters are an excellent toy to encourage more outdoor time instead of sitting in front of a computer or TV screen. Scooters come in a few different configurations – Three wheel or two wheel, stunt or regular – Each meant for different age groups. The scooters below range from toddler to teenager, and in each description we will list the recommended ages. Scooters are perfect for both boys and girls. and the whole family will love them!

1. Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter

This electric scooter from Razor is an awesome gift for kids ages eight and up (up to 120 lbs). This scooter features new power core technology and design, giving a 2x increase in ride time and 50% more power than Razor’s original electric razor. This scooter is completely maintenance free and ready to go out of the box. No alignment, chain, or chain tensioner adjustments are needed. Kids can go up to 10mph with a kick start, high torque hub, push button throttle, and hand-operated front fender brake. This scooter also features a soft urethane front wheel for a smooth ride, and a retractable kickstand.

Price: $88

2. Radio Flyer My 1st Scooter

This scooter from Radio Flyer is perfect for first riders, ages two to five. This scooter has a wide base and specially designed turning radius in order for beginners to develop balance and coordination without compromising safety. The hand grips are designed for small hands, with a soft grippy texture. The deck is textured for even more traction and stability. Any toddler will love this gift, and you can enjoy watching the joy on their face as they learn to ride!

Price: $29.99

3. Space Scooter Junior Ride On

The Original Space Scooter is designed for kids aged four to eight years old. This uniquely designed scooter has a chain driven, human powered propulsion system. This means that instead of standing on the scooter with one foot and pushing with the other, kids move the standing platform up and down like a teeter-totter in order to propel the scooter. The scooter also has air suspension for a smooth ride and a hand brake on the rear wheel for safety.

Price: $89.99

4. Den Haven Scooter for Kids

Here is a classic three wheel scooter for kids of all ages. The unique three wheel design means that this scooter can stand on its own, so younger kids can ride on it without worrying about falling over or operating a kick stand. They can simply hop on and start scooting whenever they are ready. This scooter is also great for older kids, because its aluminum design and quality wheels make it extra lightweight and durable. The rame is aluminum and the handlebars are carbon alloy steel, and the handles feature comfortable pads meant to absorb shock when riding over bumps or uneven terrain. This scooter comes in two colors – Black or Pink.

Price: $19.95

5. Razor A Kick Scooter

The Razor A Kick scooter is the original scooter that allowed kids to start doing tricks and taking scooter riding seriously as a sport much like skateboarding. The original Razor is still as fun and popular as ever, and would make a great gift for kids ages five and up. This scooter can handle weights up to 143 lbs. It is made of aircraft-grade aluminum for lightweight strength, and has a patented T-tube and deck design that folds up for easy transport and storage. The inline wheels are made of 98mm urethane and have high quality ABEC5 bearings. The rear fender brake is unique and easy to operate, allowing for fast stops and tricks. This scooter comes in seven colors to suit any kid’s tastes.

Price: $27.99

6. Razor Jr. Lil’ Kick Scooter

Here is another Razor scooter designed for smaller riders, ages three and up. It has a three wheel design for greater stability and safety. The extra wide deck is also slip resistant, and the rear wheel base is extra wide to decrease the risk of falling. This scooter is low profile to make scooting easier, since they will not have to reach as far to the ground. The wheels are extra large and soft for a smooth ride. The frame is made of sturdy steel, and the T bar is padded for comfort and safety. This scooter supports riders up to 145 lbs. It comes in two colors – Blue and pink.

Price: $24.96

7. Razor Party Pop Kick Scooter

Razor’s Party Pop Scooter is a party on wheels, which older kids and teens will love. This scooter features fun colors on the frame, plus 12 multi color LED lights and vibrant wheels. It has a lightweight steel frame, handlebar and fork construction for maximum strength. It also features an easy to use skateboard style plastic deck and urethane wheels. This scooter also has Razor’s patented rear fender brake. It is recommended for ages six and up (up to 143 lbs) and would make a great gift for any kid who loves bright colors and lights!

Price: $34.99

8. Neon Flash Scooter

Here is an incredibly bright and fun scooter called the Neon Flash. It is no wonder why they chose this name! This scooter has an illuminated LED light up kick board, and motion powered light up wheels that do not require batteries. This super bright and colorful scooter comes in blue, red or green and is suitable for kids ages five and up. Parents will love this scooter, too, because the bright lights make it much safer for use at night.

Price: $39.99

9. K2 Kids 3 Wheel 2 In 1 Balance Bike And Scooter

Here is an awesome combination scooter and balance bike for very young toddlers. Balance bikes allow kids as young as one to two years old start to learn how to balance on two wheels without having to learn the intricacies of pedaling and braking a real bike. This run ride on toy easily transforms into a scooter with a simple twist and click of the seat/foot board. This toy features a three wheel design for more balance and stability, making it an awesome gift for younger toddlers. The stem on the scooter is adjustable for growing kids, so this toy will last for many years. It is designed for kids ages two to five years old.

Price: $39.99

10. Micro Mini Original Kick Scooter

You may already be familiar with the Micro Mini Original Kick Scooter. It is the top rated scooter for kids ages two to five years old, so you have most likely seen it on the playground a few times! This popular scooter is designed for ages two to five, and has some really fun and unique features that kids love. Instead of turning the T bar to steer, kids just have to lean in the direction they want to go. The scooter has soft, big wheels for a smooth and quiet ride. This scooter also has a step-on rear fender brake for easy braking. It comes in eight fun colors for boys, girls and unisex options.

Price: $79.99

