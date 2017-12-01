Top 20 Best Strange & Unusual Gifts for Men

When you’re shopping for the guys in your life, the simplest answer is not always the best.

Most guys have been around the block in terms of gifts. They already have a beard trimmer, their current wallet is fine, and they don’t need more whiskey rocks.

For men like this, receiving another watch or a pair of headphones is equivalent to total defeat. It’s not as if they have everything they need, but all the same, none of the traditional gifts seem like the right pick.

For men like this, you need something unusual.

Something strange. Something they haven’t gotten ten times already. And that’s exactly what why we created this gift roundup.

We’ve compiled our favorite unconventional gifts for men all into one place in order to give you some options that come from outside the box.

Read on below to find an offbeat and unique gift, or browse more men’s gift roundups here.

1. Emile Henry Bread Cloche

Even the most adept cook might not realize how fun and easy it can be to make your own bread.

All you really need is an oven and a ceramic cloche. This Emile Henry cloche is large enough for bread recipes made with three cups of flour.

The lid traps steam to give the bread a crunchy and chewy crust like a commercial bread oven. This cloche comes with a recipe book to show you how to get started as well.

Price: $103.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Nebia Spa Shower

For most men, showering is more of a chore than something to look forward to. But that doesn’t have to be the case.

The Nebia Spa Shower solves that problem while saving you thousands of gallons of water every year as well.

Its 10-inch shower head and handheld wand atomize water into a fine spray. The spray fully envelops you, despite the fact that it uses 70% less water than a normal shower head.

It has many high quality features like a magnetic wand dock, a simple pressure control, and an adjustable bracket, which makes it for one of the most luxurious showers I’ve ever experienced.

Price: $649.00

3. CouchCoaster Drink Holder

The CouchCoaster is a lazy man’s innovation. This handy silicone band bends around your sofa’s armrest to secure glasses in all sorts of sizes.

The CouchCoaster can hold hot or cold drinks, and is about the only way you can improve upon an already perfect couch-sitting experience.

Price: $25.00

4. X-Acto X5175 Deluxe Woodcarving Set

Wood carving is one of the simple joys in life, and an amusing way to pass the time for all sorts of different types of people.

This kit from X-Acto is for someone who is considering picking up the hobby. An establish wood carver probably has all of these, and maybe just wants some beautiful wood to carve.

And if that’s the case, you’re on your own.

Price: $39.75

5. Tesla Coil USB Arc Lighter

You don’t have to be a smoker to appreciate a gadget this cool. If your recipient’s unusual tastes include fireworks and burning things, this Tesla Coil Arc Lighter will be an awesome new piece in their arsenal.

This USB-rechargeable device creates a small electric spark at the click of a button. It can light a cigarette in the wind, or just be used as a very mild taser.

Price: $17.99

6. Back to the Roots Mushroom Growing Kit

Know a foodie with mushroom madness? You can take the hunt out of finding delicious organic mushrooms and help them grow their own.

This Mushroom Farm kit from Back to the Roots is a self-contained oyster mushroom growing environment, and is incredibly easy to get started. Simply open it, water it, and watch it grow.

This is a great pick for any mushroom lover. Unless maybe they like a different kind of mushrooms. I’m not supposed to show you where to buy those.

Price: $18.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

7. 16th Century Wooden Globe Bar Stand

Why a globe bar? You, my friend, are asking the wrong questions.

A better question would be, why not a globe bar? This is, without a doubt, one of the classiest pieces of furniture you can find.

It will turn any dreary man cave into an esteemed study with its sheer concentration of class. It is sized to hold a standard wine bottle or a fifth of liquor.

Price: $78.99

8. Oak Bottle Original Master Infuser

If you are shopping for someone who enjoys putting twists on their liquor, consider an Oak Bottle Original Master Infuser.

Pour any average wine or spirits into this compact oak vessel and it will be instantly and efficiently infused with that oak barrel flavor synonymous with top shelf hooch.

This infuser can flavor a beverage in only two hours, and can store an entire fifth.

Price: $89.95

9. Magnetic Orbiter Fidget Toy

The fidget spinner fad may have come and gone, but fidget toys as a whole are still a useful amusement for scatterbrained thinkers.

This particular fidget toy can be played with a number of ways. Its base is a high quality magnet, which can be use to spin, jiggle, or flick the R188 stainless steel ball bearing.

Price: $11.99

10. Gardener’s Supply Co. Mason Bee House

If you live out in the country, chances are you’ve got some solitary mason bees in your area. These errant pollinators don’t have hives, but will gather from all around if given their ideal living conditions.

That would be this Mason Bee House, which is basically a series of small bamboo chutes, which are just the right size for the bees.

If the person you’re shopping for has even considered raising bees, this is a great way to get them introduced, and help shelter some of your local pollinators.

Price: $21.29

11. SlideBelts Full Grain Leather Ratchet Belt

Yes, I remember what I said about skipping over the generic gifts. But no matter how many high quality belts he already owns, none will be more unique than the SlideBelt.

This belt buckle tightens via a built-in ratchet, which ensures a perfect fit no matter how much your waistline grows or shrinks.

This belt is made from full grain leather, which lasts forever and looks great with a variety of outfits. Give this one a try and you won’t be disappointed.

Price: $85.00

12. Witti Design Beddi Smart Radio Alarm Clock

The Witti Design Beddi is part Bluetooth speaker, part alarm clock, and part smart home hub, all in one.

This bedside concierge connects to your Android or iOS smartphone via an app to streamline your falling asleep and waking up routine.

It uses built-in soothing sounds to get you to bed quicker, and then a number of smart home triggers to wake you up quicker.

This is a fairly new addition to the smart home market, but it going to be a huge holiday gift moving forward.

Price: $69.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

13. Qutechat Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag

Brown paper bag lunches are always a part of life, no matter how old you are and what your social status is.

However, once you’ve grown tired of bags breaking and sandwiches getting squished, you’ll be ready to move onto the waxed canvas equivalent.

This modest bag captures the plain aesthetic of the sack lunch, while providing a long lasting container with a quality leather tie at the end.

Price: $23.99

14. Chill-O Stainless Steel Whiskey Ice Balls

Yes, whiskey rocks are old hat as far as gift giving goes, but these Stainless Steel Whiskey Balls from Chill-O are just unique enough to break the mold.

These round metal balls have a liquid interior, which helps them freeze faster and stay cold longer. They are tasteless and odorless, making them them the perfect addition to a rocky glass of whiskey after a long day.

Price: $24.95

15. Samsung Gear VR

Virtual reality gaming is slowly making its way into every tech-savvy home around the world.

The Samsung Gear VR has been an essential tool in proving just how fun this concept can be. This VR headset uses your smartphone’s high-end graphical processing to do pretty much everything a more expensive unit can, albeit much cheaper.

If you are shopping for someone with a Samsung device newer than the Galaxy S6, you can get them in on some of the funnest mobile games they’ll play all year. And there’s only more to come.

Price: $128.00

16. Candle by the Hour

This gift is for the guy who is always up burning the midnight oil.

Whatever he toils over for hours, he’ll have the soft glow of this ornate candle to keep him company and track his progress.

One coil candle lasts 80 hours, and it’s surprisingly easy to acquire refills for this rustic display.

Price: $32.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

17. Kinbor Portable Folding Picnic Table

Camping enthusiasts and picnickers alike will rejoice for the convenience of the Kinbor Portable Folding Picnic Table.

This aluminum tabletop has four foldout seats, despite shrinking down to the size of a large suitcase at its smallest.

Complete the gift with picnic plans to match.

Price: $49.99

18. Prism Eye Glasses

These goofy-looking spectacles are the perfect accessory for someone who stays up reading in bed often enough to suffer from neck pain.

These prismatic lenses redirect your vision 90 degrees downward, allowing you to read to watch TV while lying flat on your back.

Once you get used to these, you’ll be laying down almost all the time. And isn’t that what we all want?

Price: $8.99

19. Segway miniPRO

Segways and hoverboards have been slowly approaching convergence these last few years, and now we finally have it.

This compact version of the Segway is just about the optimized self-balancing scooter device.

Its low profile gives it the convenience and portability of the hoverboard, while its stabilizer frame gives it the performance of a full-size Segway.

If you are shopping for someone who’s not afraid to add some variety to their commute, the Segway MiniPRO will be huge hit.

Price: $499.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

20. uKeg 64 Pressurized Growler

This 64 oz. Pressurized Growler from Growlerwerks is the ideal gift for the beer snob who has to drink every glass fresh, even if it’s from a growler.

This growler is vacuum sealed and connects to a CO2 injection system that can carbonate its contents for up to two weeks.

You can use it on a growler fill-up, or fill it with your own homebrew for and force carbonate it. Either way, this is a win for beer lovers everywhere.

Price: $149.00

