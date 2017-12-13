Awesome Christmas Gifts 2017: Hot Deals on Cool Gifts

With only a handful of shopping days left until Christmas, I know quite a few people who are starting to freak out. Some of those folks haven’t even started their shopping yet. Others have started, but are coming close to the holiday budget and still have many gifts left to purchase. We’re hoping this post will help people in both camps. The following holiday gift guide is packed with tons of amazing and awesome gift ideas for all ages. Best of all, every gift below has been marked down, so you won’t be paying full price. And even cooler? All of these gifts are currently available online, and are eligible for rush shipping that will get them to you in time for Christmas. We’re highlighting gift ideas from both Target and Amazon in this post. Both retailers have deep inventory of the hottest Christmas deals, and offer rush shipping for all your last minute shopping needs. If you’re looking for awesome Christmas gifts that won’t break the bank, read on to find those last few gifts you need. We’re continually updating this post as our top picks sell out or become unavailable for rush-shipping, so check back frequently to see our latest product picks.

Not sure if you can still order a gift and get it delivered before Christmas? Amazon’s shipping cutoff dates are listed here, but we’ll help you break it down. The cut-off for 2-day Prime shipping is December 22. This is when you’ll want to get your orders in if you live in a more rural area in the lower 48. If you live in one of the select cities where Amazon offers one-day shipping, you can order by December 23. And if you’re really lucky and live in a city with same-day delivery or two-hour Prime Now delivery, you can order as late as 9:30am local time on Christmas Eve and get your package later that same day. Remember that for all of these rush shipping options, you need to be ordering items with a “Prime” symbol on their product page. Only those items can be rush shipped. And if you’re really pressed for time, a digital gift card is always the right size, and takes mere seconds to deliver.

1. 35 Percent Off Star Wars Force Link BB-8 2-in-1 Mega Playset including Force Link

With The Last Jedi one of the most popular films in the country right now, you know all the kids will be clamoring for this toy on Christmas morning. It’s also a really fun gift for adult fans who are still young at heart. The big BB-8 opens up, revealing a playset inside the droid that spans six unique areas to play.

Price: $130.64 (35 percent off MSRP)

2. 10 Percent Off Ride-On Car for Kids

When you’re a kid, there’s no gift more awesome than your own car, even if it is just a ride-on toy. This faux Mercedes Benz for kids is currently 10 percent off. It’s not a huge savings, but any percentage off such a craveable gift is noteworthy in our book. If you want to blow a kid’s mind this holiday season, a toy car is always a hugely popular gift. Want to see more options? You can browse more ride-on car toys on sale at Target. Do note that you may need to select in-store pickup in some markets where delivery is not available, or not available before Xmas.

Price: $179.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

3. 54 Percent Off Samsung Gear VR (2015 Version)

VR is one of the hottest toy trends this holiday season, but not every family can afford the high price tags of systems like PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, or HTC VIVE. If you’re really strapped for cash and need a deeply discounted deal, we recommend grabbing one of these 2015 headsets from Samsung. True, they aren’t cutting edge, but they may still be sufficiently cool for younger kids…and you can’t argue with the price point. This headset works with a variety of smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge+. If you don’t already have one of these compatible phones, you can find one online for relatively cheap, since the phones themselves are a bit older and less in demand than they once were. If you thought VR was outside of your holiday budget this year, this deal may help you reconsider.

Price: $22.94 (54 percent off MSRP)

4. $50 Off Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Sous vide cookery is all the rage. For the uninitiated, this little device heats water to a specific temperature, allowing for low and slow cooking that’s basically foolproof. It’s unquestionably one of the most awesome kitchen gadgets around, and at $50 off, it’s even more appealing.

Price: $148.93 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. Over 40 Percent Off Select Alex + Ani Birthstone Bangles

These bracelets are an awesome gift for women of all ages. The awesome factor increases because the use of a birthstone makes this feel extra personalized. Who says last minute gifts can’t be awesome and heart-felt? Prices vary slightly depending on birthstone and metal finish.

Price: $18.98 (41 percent off MSRP on select styles)

