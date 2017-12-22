Top 5 Best Gifts for Your Fiancee 2018

Time for a quick French lesson: “Fiancé” is the word you use for your male intended and “Fiancée” is the word used when speaking about a woman you’re engaged to. The extra “e” at the end makes the word feminine. Now that we’ve got that cleared up, we’re here to help you find a great holiday gift for the person you’re going to marry. If you’ve accidentally landed on the wrong page, check out our sister gift guide featuring gifts for your fiance (with just the one “e”).

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s talk gifts. Whether it’s a major holiday, her birthday, or just because, there’s a lot of pressure to get her gift just right. And while she probably won’t leave you at the altar over a thoughtless present, why risk it? Whether you’re looking for that perfect, upscale gift, or a smaller gift to complement some presents you’ve already purchased, there’s something on the list below that will appeal to her tastes and your budget. Read on to find a great last minute gift for your fiancee. All of the gifts in this guide are available for rush shipping from Amazon.com, allowing you to order from home and skip the chaos at the mall.

1. Fishers Finery 100% Pure Cashmere Fringe Throw Blanket

Guys, here’s a pro tip. Cashmere is the best gift, second only to diamonds. You can never go wrong with anything cashmere, for any occasion. This snuggly cashmere blanket is a great gift for the woman who is always cold. You guys can snuggle up together underneath and make some wonderful Christmas memories. There are six color options available, so it’s easy to find a color that resonates with her. Yes, it’s a little pricey, but it’s Christmas and she’s your fiancee, so make it happen.

Price: $189

2. ‘Istanbul and Beyond: Exploring the Diverse Cuisines of Turkey’

Does she love to cook and try new cuisines? Turkish food is having a moment right now, and this means she’ll be excited to try out these recipes. Let’s be honest, this is kind of a gift for you, too, so consider tossing in some Turkish spices to make this gift more useful and special.

Price: $23.79 (32 percent off MSRP)

3. Handblown Wishing and Gratitude Globe

It’s sweet, sentimental, and romantic. In short, it’s the perfect Christmas gift for a woman you truly, deeply love. Show off your sensitive side with this thoughtful gift that encourages mindfulness and gratitude. This hand-blown glass globe is hollow, giving her space to put notes from herself or her friends inside, and take them out on a rainy day. This is a really unique gift that nobody else will think to give her. It can also double as a wedding decoration/guestbook substitution.

Price: $32.95

4. Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa

Tablets are great for business, or for watching movies on the go. If you’re both traveling for the holidays, she’ll appreciate a new tablet to keep her entertained in the car or on a plane.

Price: $49.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

5. Melissa Joy Manning ‘Neptune’ 14k Gold Turquoise Ring

You may have bought her a ring recently, but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be delighted to have another. This beautiful style comes from a relatively famous jewelry designer, making it worth the price tag.

Price: $262.52

