20 Best Gifts for Teen Boys 2018 (Updated!)

Finding the right gift for teenage boys is incredibly tough. Whether it’s your son, your nephew, or even your boyfriend, teenage boys might just be the hardest of all to shop for. Instead of getting him yet another pair of socks or snarky t-shirt, there are better options out there.

Forget the faked smiles you have gotten in the past and trade those in for a genuinely surprised and excited grin. There’s nothing better than making people happy on their birthday, and everything you need to do so is right on this list. It’s easy to shop when you stick with some of the most unique and sought after birthday gifts of their generation. From amazingly cool virtual reality headsets to small gadgets that all teens want, there’s a gift on this list for every teenage boy in your life. You’ll never have to hear that high pitched fake thank you ever again!

The list below contains 20 of the best gifts for teen boys in 2018 for birthdays and other holidays, ranging from video game stuff to fun gadgets and other cool gifts for boys.

1. Nintendo Switch

One of the hottest gaming systems of this year, this is a great birthday gift that any teenage boy will actually want to play with. With the ease of taking it everywhere they need to go, they can still play some of their favorite games like Super Mario or The Legend of Zelda. The best part is that they can play on the console by themselves, like a handheld gaming system, or they can detach the sides and play with others. It’s the gift that keeps on giving because not only does it already have a mega library of great games, we don’t even know all of what Nintendo has planned for release in 2018. The first multiplayer gaming system that can be taken on the go has been wildly successful, and every teenage boy is going to be gunning for one this year. While it might be all your teenage boy will play with this year, at least you know they’ll like your gift.

Price: $299.00

2. Force1 Discovery Drone

Let’s be honest, all teens want a drone. However, finding a high quality one that won’t break the bank is tough. Plus, you never know how durable they are going to be, so buying one can seem scary. Thankfully, Force1 created a drone that is easy on the wallet and performs amazing. Your teen will spend hours outside flying this drone. Even thought they are still playing with tech, they are going to be outdoors instead of cooped up in their room. This drone is lightweight and flies great. It also has a camera so your teen can take shots from above and show you the photos and video later.

Price: $149.95

3. Lightning Shocking Game

If there’s one thing that teenage boys love to do, it’s mess around with their friends. Mothers everywhere cringe every time their teen boys leave the house because of how much trouble they are about to get into. Thankfully, you can now bring the trouble back into your house with this gift. This Lightning Reaction Reloaded game is something that all teens are going to want to play with their friends. With up to four players, each player grabs onto a handle and waits while foreboding music plays. When the light changes to green, the players have to press their button. The last to press the button gets shocked, pleasing teenage boys everywhere. This is a game that will keep them playing for hours. As many teenage boys say, “No pain, no gain!”

Price: $29.99

4. A Manhood Manual

In the book, The Manual to Manhood: How to Cook the Perfect Steak, Change a Tire, Impress a Girl & 97 Other Skills You Need to Survive, teenage boys will learn all the skills they need to know before they graduate high school While many people wouldn’t choose to get a book for a teenage boy, this book is humorous, easy to read, and has rave reviews. Despite the funny nature of the book, it actually has a lot of useful information. If you’re buying for a boy that seems a bit behind to get his man-card, maybe this book can help. Even if they don’t read it, this book is a hilarious gag gift. Whether you’re expecting to teach them some skills or you just want to make them laugh, this book will please even the stubborn kids.

Price: $9.44

5. Xbox One X

If you have a gamer in your family, you can’t go wrong with getting them the newest edition of the Xbox. The Xbox One X is made for those who are serious about gaming, and it has amazing graphics. This console is perfect for the teens who want to play online with games like Call of Duty or Halo, and now Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. With 4K video streaming, no teen is going to complain about getting this toy for his birthday. If they’ve made the nice list, then they surely deserve this gift. The storage capacity has been expanded to 1TB, and this is a console that is 40% more powerful than the others on the market. It’s the perfect gift for those looking to game.

Read our Xbox One X review here.

Price: $499.00

6. NES Classic Edition

Are you the parent that is screaming at their kids that they need to enjoy the classics? If you’re looking for a gift for your teenager that won’t drive you nuts, check out the NES Classic Edition. Reminiscent of old times, this gaming system is fun for everyone to play. It is preloaded with 30 games, so you don’t need to buy anything else after you buy this console. You might even be sneaking into your teen’s room to steal this and play it when they are asleep. It is a lot of fun, and your teen will be glad to play along with the classics for once. Stop the yelling and make them appreciate the classics with this gaming system.

Price: $247.57

7. RC Flying Ball

If you don’t want to invest the money on a drone that might break, consider this cool flying ball. Similar to a drone in how it is flown with the controller, this ball lights up the night sky when it is flown. The charging time is only 20 minutes long, and it will fly for up to 15 minutes after that. This is perfect for the teens with short attention spans because no one wants to wait for hours while their gadget is charging up. Illuminating the night sky is fun, and it is a unique gift that won’t be given by many other people. There are red, green, and blue LED lights inside of the ball that lights it up. Your teen will never lose it when it is glowing bright, and it’s something cool that they can show their friends. It’s a definite win for teens who love flying.

Price: $15.99

8. LED Light Up Bluetooth Speaker

For a gift that any teenager will love, you have to look at this light up Bluetooth speaker. Everyone loves to play their music, and teenage boys are not immune to this. Blasting their music for the whole neighborhood to hear is practically a stepping stone to being a typical teenage boy. To make their music experience more enjoyable, get them this speaker. Not only is the sound quality great, but the light up feature makes it a fun gift. They can change the color of the light with an app on their phone, and the speaker can even be used as an alarm clock. You can be rest assured that your teen is going to use this speaker without complaint. It might even be their favorite gift.

Price: $24.98

9. iPhone X

There’s nothing that teens love more than cellphones. Between all of their social media posts, apps, games, and texting non-stop, they need a phone that can handle it all. The hottest phone on the market right now is the iPhone X. Giving this phone to your teen for his bday is going to make you their favorite person. It’s a guarantee that they will love receiving this, especially if it happens to be their first phone. If you want a teen that’s happy on his birthday, look no further than this gift. Wrapped up with a pretty little bow, this will be the gift to take the cake.

Price: $11

10. Spike Ball

Whether you’re playing in a large room or outdoors, this game is unlike any other that teens have played. It’s the perfect toy to buy that can include the whole family or friend group. Teenage boys will spend hours playing Spike Ball because they get to dive and hit a ball off of a trampoline like surface. This game can get pretty rowdy, which makes it all the more popular amongst teenage boys. It’s the best gift they never knew they needed. This is especially fun in the summertime when you can play poolside. Get your teen ready for the time off from school with this toy that will keep them busy all day long.

We also have Spike Ball in our list of the best outdoor toys.

Price: $59.99

11. Altec Lansing H20 Mini Speaker

Know a teen that loves to sing? Maybe they sing all day long but won’t admit that they actually like to sing? If you know the type of teenage boy I’m talking about, then you know they spend the whole time in the shower singing. To save your or their family’s ears, you should get them a shower speaker. This shower speaker hooks up right to their phone via Bluetooth so that they can stream their Pandora playlist or YouTube jams that they have on their phone. Make no mistake, they’ll still be singing along, but the shower speaker can help drown out their voice. Plus, it makes singing for them so much more fun. Just beware, their shower time might triple in length.

Price: $39.99

12. PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB

The debate is on, and only you know what gaming system your child will like the most. PlayStation 4 has some amazing features and games that can be played on it. It’s perfect for the teens who have grown up with PlayStation and are looking for an upgrade. Or, if your teen doesn’t like the gaming system they have, the PS4 is an amazing alternative that is guaranteed to wow them. There are tons of games that can be played on this console, and the graphics are amazing. It also connects to your TV and streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, so the console can be used for more than just games. While he’ll be overjoyed receiving this system for his birthday, you should be warned that you might become their favorite person. Get ready to be asked to come game with them because it’s the gift that keeps on giving!

Price: $281.99

13. Anker PowerCore+ mini

Teens can’t spend any minute without their phone. If their phone dies while they are away from the charger it’s like watching a baby animal get lost in the woods. They look disoriented, scared, and confused. As the saying goes, “If you can’t beat them, join them.” Maybe you don’t want to give in to your child’s phone habit, but it might be time to. Your teens aren’t going to be giving up their phone anytime soon, so you might as well get with the program. If they have this portable charger then they’ll always have a way to charge their phone. This might sound bad at first, but just imagine that they’ll never be able to use the excuse that their phone died for the reason they didn’t call you back. All teenage boys try to use that excuse to avoid getting in trouble, but let’s be honest, it’s almost always a lie. With this charger, that excuse is no longer allowed to be used! This gift is a win for everyone involved.

Price: $15.99

14. AOINE RV Headset

Need a gift for the teen that haves everything? This virtual reality headset is one of the coolest available. It can be used with your phone, so your teen can be swimming with sharks of pretending to skydive in no time. They can pretty much have any experience that they want without actually having to go out and do it. Your teen won’t be expecting this gift, and it might just become the one that tops their list. Once they try it, they won’t be able to stop. Plus, they’ll brag about it to their friends and you’ll have all the teenage boys in the neighborhood coming over to try. That might be a bad thing in your book, but at least your teen is going to be happy! Virtual reality headsets can be expensive, but this one is easy to buy. It has endless ideas and apps that can be synced with your teen’s phone, and they’ll want to play with this for hours.

Price: $37.99

15. Doinkit Darts Magnetic Dartboard

This is the gift that your teenage boy can play now and later. It’s the perfect party game to play with friends, and they won’t even dream about leaving it behind when they go to college. This dart board is going to keep your walls looking perfect because it uses magnets rather than actual darts. There is no risk for them to leave darts in your walls, and the magnets don’t stick to anything but the board! Let your teen play an awesome game of darts while setting the bar high with their friends. Maybe they can bet their candy stash or some change based on who gets closest to the bulls eye. There are many ways that this dartboard can entertain. This might not be the first gift you think of when you purchase a toy for your teenage boy, but they won’t hesitate to express their gratitude. If you need something unique that will last through the years, this dartboard is the perfect gift.

Price: $29.99

16. 3D Printing Pen

3D printing is currently all the rage, and for good reason. There’s really nothing cooler than being able to create your own stuff with a touch of a button. People create phone cases, tools, different mechanical parts, and you can even create your own chocolate bars! However, 3D printers are expensive, and they aren’t necessary for your teenage boy. If you have a teen that is obsessed with the idea of 3D printing, you have to get them this pen. The pen is like a small version of a 3D printer, and they can draw anything their hearts desire. It comes with ink, but the replacement cartridges aren’t expensive either. They’ll be using this for hours by themselves and with their friends. This is a gift that is sure to get them excited, and it will be unlike any other gift they’ve been given. Watch them create fun sculptures or pop-up drawings, and soon you’ll be wishing that you got yourself one of these as well.

Price: $48.80

17. Clocky Alarm Clock

What’s a teenage boy’s favorite activity? If your teens are anything like the average boy, then they love to sleep. Teenagers can sleep until noon if you let them, but that’s not practical when they have to go to school each day. When you wake them up, it’s a pain because they are not happy people to wake up. Thankfully, you can now stop waking them up for good. With this alarm clock, they won’t be able to sleep in like they usually do. Forget about them hitting the snooze button because this alarm clock literally runs from them! With wheels that can handle even the roughest terrain of a laundry heaped room, the Clocky alarm clock is one purchase you won’t want to live without. To turn it off, your teen has to get up and chase the alarm clock to stop the blaring. No one can sleep through the noise this alarm makes, and they’ll no longer be able to snooze for hours on end. This is the gift that will make your teen more responsible, and it’ll save your sanity in the process.

Price: $45.99

18. Star Wars Lamp

Do you have a Star Wars fan in your house? If they love the movies, then you need to get them some cool memorabilia. However, you don’t want to pick up the traditional t-shirts or pins that they have at the stores. For the biggest fans of all, this lamp is the best gift. It has the shape of the Millennium Falcon, and the lamp is a cool and modern addition to any bedroom. The best part about this lamp is that your teen can change the color of it. The base itself is clear, but it can take on seven different color shades with a touch of a button. Because it doesn’t light up super bright, the lamp is energy efficient. It’s perfect for late night browsing or reading, and it’s even great if your teen is still afraid of the dark. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone! Every fan of the greatest movie franchise needs this lamp. It looks like it would cost a fortune, but it is actually easy on the wallet, too. It’s pretty much the perfect gift.

Price: $43.55

19. GoPro HERO5 Session

Teenage boys are always doing crazy things, and they love to film them. Whether they are surfing, snowboarding, or going on ATVs, every activity they do is film worthy. Traditional GoPros work great, but the Session is the best one for teenagers. While it is really small and easy to carry around, it also packs a ton of weight. It can film anything your teens are doing, and it is completely waterproof even without a housing on it. GoPros are known for being durable, which is definitely needed with teenage boys. They can watch and edit their videos on the app on their phone, and the Session is hands-free when they use a mount. A bonus for moms is that they can ask to see the video of their day, so you know what they were doing! All in all, this GoPro is going to make your child happy. They might even pick up a few more video editing skills, which is a skill that is very high in demand these days.

Price: $139.99

20. Glantop Magnetic Sculpture

With the stress of high school, sports, hobbies, family life, and their social life, teenagers can seem pretty stressed out all the time. The worst part of it is that they hate to admit that they are stressed, so the end up doing nothing about it! If you know a cranky teen, this toy can help them to relax and de-stress while they play. It’s a magnetic sculpture that is easy and fun to use. With a magnet base and 160 balls, the amount of sculptures they can make is endless. Stacking the magnet balls in different forms is relaxing, and it also makes your teen think strategically. It’s a toy that can help your teen’s patience, which is something that they all could use a little more of. Fitting amazingly on a desk, this small sculpture has a small footprint and won’t add more chaos to a teen’s room. This gift is completely unexpected, and they’ll be excited to see something unique. While they are pretty good at knowing what you might be getting them for their birthday, they’ll never see this one coming.

Price: $9.99

