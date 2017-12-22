Top 10 Best Under $10 Gifts for Your Mailman 2018

There is a long tradition of tipping the dry cleaner. The milk man. The mailman. The people who, day in and day out, do for you. We suspect that this tradition has waned a bit because, well, sometimes it’s tough to know just who to tip…what to tip…and if it’s cool to tip. We are here to say: this isn’t about tipping! It’s about giving! Giving a gift to your mailman.

Postman Gifts For Any Day

Perhaps you’re tight enough with your carrier that you know her or his birthday. Maybe the two of you like to celebrate the anniversary of that first special delivery. On the other hand, maybe you just figure that now’s the time to say “thank you.” Whatever the reason, go for it!

Postman Gifts That Are Inexpensive

A big factor with this list: you don’t want to spend a ton of dough. It’s not like we’re trying to strike up a long-term with the mailman. All of these gifts are under $10, so it’s practically painless to cop something for that VIP who delivers all those checks to ya.

Postman Gifts That Are Gender Neutral

We realize that the title of our list is the Top 10 Best Under $10 Gifts for Your Mailman. And we realize that not all mail men are men. So we’re going to establish a quick glossary here:

MC = Mail Carrier.

That’s it. When you see MC in this list, we’re talking about that special her or him who brings you all that cool mail. Oh, wait, we have one more abbreviation. It has to do with the gifts that make absolute, incredible, perfect sense for the MC.

POCNB = Piece Of Cake No Brainer. Some of these gifts are just that.

Plan Ahead for Next Christmas

In a nutshell, your MC deserves a little extra. They’re always looking out for you so we think it’s great that you are taking the time to look out for them by looking at our list of the Top 10 Best Under $10 Gifts for Your Mailman.

1. Xit AXTCXNP Bluetooth Clip X Speaker

This is the deluxe gift of the list! You’re buying the MC some tuneage! He or she can link it to their smart phone, clip it to the belt loop and listen to their favorite MC (not the mail carrier kind this time) spin their favorite discs. Or what about a podcast? Listen to whatever you want, MC! You deserve it! Besides being able to clip onto anything, it also comes with a little suction cup so the MC can hang it to the fridge (next to Item #4) when she or he gets home after a hard day schleppin’. And, btw, this postman gift has 50 reviews from customers and a 3.7 out of five star rating average. Comes in red, too, but the red model will arrive after Christmas.

Price: $7.99

2. Dr. Scholl’s Coolmax Firm Support Socks

This is our first example of the POCNB (Piece Of Cake No Brainer) gift for your mail carrier. Really, now, when you dream of your mail carrier, you know that the dream always entails them walking, walking, walking everywhere. These Dr. Scholl’s Coolmax Firm Support Socks are a great gift for the mailman. They’re recommended by the doctor (Scholl) for “relief of tired, aching legs.” They provide compression, they’re made of Coolmax fibers for “moisture management, breathability and durability,” according to the doctor (again, Scholl). Help the MC feel good during her or his appointed rounds!

Price: $9.99

3. Retro Carabiner Keychain

First off, the MC drives one of those weird little mail trucks. Okay, maybe your carrier doesn’t. And, okay, we know that not all mail vehicles are those odd mail vehicles like the good old Grumman LLV. But maybe your mail carrier does drive a delivery vehicle and, regardless, your MC carries keys. That’s why this one is a POCNB. It’s good looking. It’s solid. It is quick on, quick off. Drive carefully, MC!

Price: $7.50

4. Magnetic Key Holder

This is a great companion piece to Item #3. The UCEC Strong Magnetic Key Holder is magnetic (we said that) so the MC can slap that puppy onto the fridge or anywhere else that’s metal, and hang the keys there. Makes it easy for the old grab-and-go when the MC is rushing off to work late…and needs to hustle out the door because neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, nor misplacing the keys stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. This key holder is just a simple little anthropomorphic dude who’s ready to hold the keys in the most convenient of places.

Price: $6.99

5. Tops Idea Collective Mini Journal

Did you ever wonder how the MC is able to keep everything straight? Okay, sure, there’s the occasional “To: Pablo Picasso, Artist” in your mailbox when you’re not Pablo Picasso. But, really, the MC is a genius at getting everybody’s stuff to the right place. But how do they do it? We don’t know! But we do know that if they ever need assistance, this little 192 page (blank lined pages) journal is gonna help. It’s just 5.5″x3.5″ so they can take it wherever they go. Then, when they’re not sure if your house is the same as “To: Pentagon, The” they’ll be able to thumb through their notes and confirm.

Price: $5.79 (38 percent off MSRP)

6. BIC Velocity Bold Retractable Pen

While this is a great companion piece to Item #5, it doesn’t necessarily have to be because — guess what? — your MC does a lot more than just run around dropping fat checks in people’s mail boxes! They have to sort all that stuff back at the shop and they’re doing all sorts of organizing and sorting and writing stuff down. So this gift for the mailman is very practical for that reason but they CAN also use it with Item #5 as they’re musing about their memoirs during that much needed lunch break. It’s a two pen package and it writes in black ink and it’s refillable (so MC will be thinking of you for years to come as she or he keeps using this reliable POCNB).

Price: $3.19 (29 percent off MSRP)

7. Pedigree Dentastix for Dogs

Give against type with this gift. What we’re saying is: we know that the MC has to deal with dogs every day. And not all of those pups are besties with the MC. It would seem reasonable to get the MC some mace or bear spray. But we’re thinking: kill ’em with kindness. This postman gift lets the MC dole out treats to the good dogs on the route, of course, but what about dropping one for the bad doggy? It might make a difference. Certainly these treats will make a diff in the dog’s dog-breath because they’re Dentastix! Besides mmmm, delicious, they’re triple action, according to Dentastix:

* Cleans teeth

* Freshens breath

* Reduces plaque and tartar buildup

We’re just requesting that the MC who does receive this gift comes by our place and leaves one for Daphne the Angry Chiweenie. Our dog has a thing against the MC and we do not know why because we love our MC!

Price: $9.29 (34 percent off MSRP)

8. Burt’s Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set

Is there anyone more beautiful than the mail carrier? Think of everything they do for you! So isn’t it just perfect to cop a postman gift like this one for that very vital MC who brings you all those great cards, letters and checks? Remember: while you’re in sipping cocoa, she or he is out there in the elements doing for you. That’s why these products are great for keeping the MC’s skin healthy:

* Soap Bark & Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream

* Hand Salve

* Milk & Honey Body Lotion

* Coconut foot cream (SEE ITEM #2)

* Beeswax Lip Balm

With this gift for the mailman, you’re telling the MC: No. You take care of you, for once, MC.

Price: $9.88

9. Kangaroo Poo Emoji Fidget Spinner

We are the first to recognize that the MC does not have time to be messing around. BUT. There may be those moments when MC has a second or two to spare and that’s where this famous little thing comes in. (We’re not saying that Kangaroo’s Poo emoji fidget spinner is famous. Just fidget spinners, per se.) Anyhow, it is a cute little thing and your MC will thank you for addicting him or her to it.

Price: $8.95

10. Hopkins 532 26″ Window Scraper & Brush

If, in fact, your MC does drive a rig (see Item #2), then this is a POCNB. Because, again, “neither snow, nor rain” etc. is just another day at the office for the MC so she or he’s gonna need this to keep the old Grumman in tip top for driving the hood. This postman gift, the Hopkins 532, is a 26 inch long scraper-on-one-end-brush-on-the-other. It’s got a foam handle to keep the hands comfy and always able to dole the Pub Clearing House prizes to your mailbox. Our suggestion is that you get a Sharpie and inscribe something nice to the MC on the Hopkins 532. Scrape that thing, MC!

Price: $9.59