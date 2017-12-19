10 Best Bikes for Boys 2018

Is there a more kid-centric thing than riding a bike? Bikes and kids are a perfect fit. By checking out the best bikes for boys, you’re doing your part to keep an important tradition going, as well as helping to maintain the strength of a crucial helix in the DNA of the kid-bike species. (If you’re interested in a list of bikes for girls, take a look at our 10 Best Bikes for Girls 2018.)

UPDATE: This list was updated on June 1, 2018.

Our List of Bikes for Boys

For this list, we’ve broken it down into five different sizes with two bikes for each size.

We’ve also narrowed it down to bikes that ship free with Amazon Prime membership or offer free shipping. If you’re not a Prime member, check it out here and do be aware that you get a free 30 day trial AND you can cancel anytime.

A word on assembly: most of the bikes require some assembly but, usually, the bike will arrive just about ready to go. (The sellers have it in their best interest to make things as easy as possible for you.) As an option for the two-left-thumbs types, Amazon does offer professional assembly for around $80.

Bikes for Boys: What’s the Right Size Bike?

You’ll want to make sure that you pick the correct size of bike, and talking about the size of a bike for kids means you’re talking about the wheel size. And certain age groups and kid-heights are better fitted for certain wheel sizes. When it comes to getting the correct size for a boy’s road bike or a boy’s mountain bike, the gender thing really isn’t an issue. Whatever the gender of the human, this is a good sizing guideline to follow (thanks SchwinnBikes.com).

Age: 1-4

Height: 28”-38”

Wheel size: 12”

Age: 3-7

Height: 38”-48”

Wheel size: 16”

Age: 5-9

Height: 42”-52”

Wheel size: 18”

Age: 7-13

Height: 48”-60”

Wheel size: 20”

Age: 10-15

Height: 56”-66”

Wheel size: 24”

Don’t Forget the Helmet

It’s also crucial that any rider wears the proper safety gear and that starts with a bike helmet. There are a wide array of helmets available, so take a look at the helmet options available.

We have more on bicycle basics at the bottom of the list. Now it’s time to take a look at the 10 Best Bikes for Boys 2018… pick a ride… and go!

Bikes for Boys: 12″ Wheels 1. RoyalBaby BMX 12″ Freestyle Bike for Boys

This blue bike has an extraordinary number of customer reviews (almost 1,400) and the star rating is really good: 4 out of 5 stars average. The RoyalBaby BMX boy’s bike has 12″ wheels and an adjustable height seat. The bike comes with:

* Bell

* Water bottle

* Water bottle cage

* Heavy duty training Wheels

The bike features a steel frame, a full chain guard and steel wheels with 2.4″ wide pneumatic rubber knobby tires. The bike has a front caliper brake and a rear coaster brake. The adjustable seat features a quick release seat post, which makes it very easy to adjust. The bike comes 95 percent assembled; the only assembly needed is training wheel installation, pedals, handlebar and seat. All the tools you need come with the bike. Available in six different colors.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

2. Dynacraft 12″ Magna Gravel Blaster Bike For Boys

We nominate this for coolest name on the list. The Magna Gravel Blaster (See? Just feels cool saying it.) is a metal frame bike for boys with 12″ wheels. The bike is green and black with fun decals affixed at several places on the frame, etc. The adjustable training wheels are removable and the bike has a coaster brake (no hand brakes). This BMX style bike features a padded crossbar on the handlebars and bright green tire rims.

Bikes for Boys: 16″ Wheels 3. Dynacraft Minions 16″ Boy’s Bike

Price: $68.77 (24 percent off MSRP)

This 16″ bike for boys is all about the Minions. The Minion-yellow bike features Minions decals at various spots on the frame and chain guard. The handlebar shield is a big picture of a Minion and the logo from the movie Despicable Me. Best of all for the little bike rider in your life: this bike comes with a Minion fart blaster with lights and sounds! The bike’s got a coaster brake, adjustable and removable training wheels and an enclosed sprocket and chain guard assembly. Did we mention the Minion fart blaster?! (Sorry.)

Price: $74.11

4. Firmstrong 16″ Bruiser Cruiser Bike for Boys

This 16″ bike for boys is a single speed cruiser that is perfect for kids just learning to ride. The balloon tires and oversized seat with dual springs makes for a very comfortable ride. The bike has a coaster brake and it includes training wheels that are removable. Also features front and rear fenders. The bike is 80 percent assembled and requires light assembly. According to Firmstrong, the bike is “just like the original beach cruisers, the boy’s Bruiser has a coaster braking system — simply pedal backwards to glide to a stop.”

Bikes for Boys: 18″ Wheels 5. Hot Wheels Dynacraft 18″ Turbospoke Bike for Boys

Price: $189.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

This is an 18″ bike and it is all decked out with Hot Wheels logos and imagery. The unique thing about this bike is that it includes a “Turbospoke,” which is designed to appear like a motorcycle exhaust pipe and it does make revving engine noises. The BMX style frame is sturdy steel, it comes with a kickstand and the seat post is adjustable. Front, rear, pedal and tire reflectors are included.

6. RoyalBaby BMX Freestyle 18″ Boy’s Bike

Price: $99.79

We’re including a larger version of the first bike in the list primarily because the RoyalBaby BMX gets good reviews. Out of almost 1,400 customer weigh-ins, the bike averages 4.0 out of 5 stars. The bike is orange with black 18″ wheel rims, seat, handlebar and chain guard. The front forks are in a cool looking white which offsets nicely with the rest of the ride. This one does come with heavy duty training wheels, which are definitely removable for when the young rider doesn’t need ’em. For the braking system, there’s a front caliper brake and a rear coaster brake. Includes a water bottle and cage, a bell, kickstand and assembly tools: the bike comes 95 percent pre-assembled. Available in five different colors.

Bikes for Boys: 20″ Wheels 7. Dynacraft Boy’s Throttle Magna 20″ BMX Bike

Price: $129.99

The Dynacraft Throttle Magna 20″ bike for boys features a steel welded frame and fork and alloy wheels. The BMX handlebar has a welded cross brace and includes a two-piece pad set. This bike features a coaster brake. The bike also comes with a kickstand and an adjustable black saddle seat.

Price: $69.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

8. Titan Tomcat Boy’s BMX 20″ Bike

This bike for boys features a heavy duty, high tensile steel frame and 20″ wheels with 36 spokes with 28-hole, chrome plated rims and hubs. The bike is silver with blue, black white and teal accents. It’s a single speed bike with a coaster brake and a rear tire hand brake. Comes with a full complement of safety reflectors and includes a kickstand. The bike arrives 85 percent pre-assembled. You have to put the front tire on, the handlebar, the brake and the seat. Also available in silver/red.

Bikes for Boys: 24″ Wheels 9. Giordano Libero 24″ Boy’s Road Bike

Price: $169.99

This white and red road bike for boys features 24″ wheels and a 17″ frame. It’s a 16 speed Shimano drive train with integrated brake levers. The rear and front derailleurs are both Shimano. The frame is aluminum with a replaceable derailleur hanger and the fork is high tensile steel. Features dual water bottle mounts. At the time of this writing, there were just three left in stock but more were on the way. Gets great reviews from customers, with a 4.5 (out of 5) star rating average. Bike includes kickstand and reflectors.

Price: $379.99

10. 24” Roadmaster Granite Peak Boy’s Mountain Bike

Roadmaster has been around since 1935, first manufactured by the Cleveland Welding Company. Now, from its Madison, Wisconsin headquarters, Roadmaster continues to provide a wide range of bikes for riders of every size and skill level. The 24” Roadmaster Granite Peak features a steel mountain bike frame with a front suspension fork. This black 18-speed bike is easy to shift on the go with twist shifters on the handlebars. The bike features front and rear linear hand brakes. Seat is adjustable so the bike can grow with the rider. The bike comes partially assembled. (We initially included the Tony Hawk 720 24” in this list, but it can take up to four months to ship, so we’ve dropped it and included the Roadmaster.)

Price: $106.59

Bicycle Basics for Beginners

If you’re getting one of the smaller bikes — that is, if you’re buying for a brand new bike rider, here’s a little bit of starting out advice from the Cascade Bicycle Club, the nation’s largest statewide bicycle organization.

1. Check out the gear

Make sure the tires are properly inflated.

Make sure the brakes work and that the user can reach the brakes.

Make sure the chain isn’t too rusted and that it turns freely.

2. Work on balance

Cascade recommends removing the pedals and working on balance. After balancing in place is worked out, begin trying to balance while moving forward. Once that’s mastered….

3. Add in pedaling

If you have taken the pedals off for the balancing effort, it’s time to put them back on.

Start in the “power pedal position,” which has the dominant foot at 2 o’clock (for right-footed) or 10 o’clock (for left-footed).

Straddle the bike — don’t sit down yet.

Look up.

Opposite flat foot on ground.

Push into the dominant pedal.

Sit down and without looking, find the opposite pedal.

Start pedaling and don’t stop!

For even more specific information about learning to ride, take a look at this video.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.