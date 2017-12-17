10 Best Bikes for Girls 2018

Really now, is there a more classic gift for kids than a bike? Whether it’s from mom, dad, Santa or aunt Gladys, the kid who gets a bike is going to be on top of the world! For this list of bikes for girls, we’re presenting the bikes in five size categories, two bikes per size. We also narrowed it down to bikes that ship free with Amazon Prime membership or offer free shipping. If you’re not a Prime member, check it out here and do be aware that you get a free 30 day trial AND you can cancel anytime.

As for the bikes, most of them require some assembly and Amazon does offer to provide professional assembly for around $80.

Don’t Forget the Helmet

Of course, it’s crucial that any rider wears the proper safety gear, and that starts with a bike helmet. There are a wide array of helmets available, so take a look at all the bike helmet offerings on Amazon.

Bikes for Girls: What’s the Right Size?

Bikes sizes are, generally, grouped by age. More specifically, when you’re talking about the size of a bike for kids, you’re talking about the wheel size. When it comes to getting the correct size for a girl’s road bike or a girl’s mountain bike, the gender thing really isn’t an issue. Whatever the gender of the human, this is a good sizing guideline to follow (thanks SchwinnBikes.com).

Age: 1-4

Height: 28”-38”

Wheel size: 12”

Age: 3-7

Height: 38”-48”

Wheel size: 16”

Age: 5-9

Height: 42”-52”

Wheel size: 18”

Age: 7-13

Height: 48”-60”

Wheel size: 20”

Age: 10-15

Height: 56”-66”

Wheel size: 24”

Now that you’ve got the size matter settled, it’s time to get that new ride! We’re sure you’ll find something that works perfectly in our list of the 10 Best Bikes for Girls.

Bikes for Girls: 12″ Wheels

1. RoyalBaby BMX 12″ Freestyle Bike for Girls

This pink bike has an extraordinary number of customer reviews (almost 1,400) and the star rating is really good: 4 out of 5 stars average. The RoyalBaby BMX girl’s bike has 12″ wheels and an adjustable height seat. The bike comes with:

* Bell

* Water bottle

* Water bottle cage

* Heavy duty training Wheels

The bike features a steel frame, a full chain guard and steel wheels with 2.4″ wide pneumatic rubber knobby tires. The bike has a front caliper brake and a rear coaster brake. The adjustable seat features a quick release seat post, which makes it very easy to adjust. The bike comes 95 percent assembled; the only assembly needed is training wheel installation, pedals, handlebar and seat. All the tools you need come with the bike.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

2. Huffy Disney Frozen 12″ Bike For Girls

You can score twice with this one: you’re getting the kid a bike and it’s a bike with a Frozen theme! This bike for girls is a teal color and it’s affixed with several different graphics from the movie: Elsa, Anna, Olaf and more. The bike comes with a neoprene handlebar bag (which is removable) that also features the Frozen team. It’s a steel bike with 12″ wheels and it does require minimal assembly in five steps. (You’ll need an adjustable wrench to complete the assembly.) The seat features a quick release for easy height adjustment. It comes with streamers dangling from the decorative handlebar grips and training wheels are included. Features a coaster brake. This girl’s bike gets really great customer reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5 star rating average.

Price: $109.28

Bikes for Girls: 16″ Wheels

3. Dynacraft Magna Starburst 16″ Girl’s Bike

This 16″ bike for girls comes in purple, white and pink colors. It’s got a coaster brake, training wheels, handlebar pad and an enclosed sprocket and chain guard assembly. The seat, training wheels, pedals and handlebar grips are matching pink colors and the bike is decorated with pink and purple flowers. The seat is height adjustable and the bike is steel framed.

Price: $68 (15 percent off MSRP)

4. Titan Flower 16″ Princess BMX Bike for Girls

This 16″ bike for girls gets very strong reviews: some 270+ customer reviews and a 4.1 out of 5 star average. This steel framed bike is a coaster bike, so it doesn’t have hand brakes. It comes with training wheels and a basket, as well as streamers dangling from the handlebar grips. The Titan Flower Princess also features a “doll seat” so the rider’s doll can come along for the ride. The training wheels are removable. The bike is 85 percent assembled and requires light assembly.

Price: $114.99

Bikes for Girls: 18″ Wheels

5. RoyalBaby BMX Freestyle 18″ Bike for Girls

This bike is actually described by RoyalBaby as being appropriate for either boys or girls. Going with the traditional idea of pink being a girl’s color, the bike is manufactured in pink, but at the time of this writing, pink was unavailable. (The bike is manufactured in six different colors.) This is an 18″ bike and it comes with 2.4″ wide rubber knobby tires and a steel frame. It features a front caliper brake (hand brake) and coaster brakes. The bike does include heavy duty training wheels, which are removable; a water bottle and cage; a bell; kickstand; and assembly tools (the bike comes 95 percent pre-assembled). Front, rear, pedal and tire reflectors are included.

6. Monster High Black, Purple & Pink 18″ Girl’s Bike

Price: $119.99 (eight percent off MSRP)

This 18″ steel framed girl’s bike comes in black with purple and pink accents. It does include adjustable, removable training wheels and has hand brakes on both the left and right sides of the handlebars, as well as a coaster brake. As you might expect with a bike from Monster High, the decorations on this bike are “skullettes” and hearts. Comes with a padded saddle (seat).

Price: $83.80

Bikes for Girls: 20″ Wheels

7. X-Games FS20 Freestyle 20″ Bike for Girls

The X-Games 20″ bike for girls features a steel welded frame and fork, smooth grippy street tires and alloy wheels. The BMX handlebar has a welded cross brace. This bike features two hand brakes and a coaster brake. The bike also features front and rear pegs. Bike is purple with pink and white accents and matching pink seat, pegs, pedals and brakes.

Price: $109.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

8. Huffy Good Vibrations 20″ Girl’s Cruiser Bike

This is pretty much your classic cruiser bike. This 20″ girl’s bike comes in turquoise with yellow, white and lavender accents. It’s a steel cruiser frame and features a coaster brake. The bike has front and rear rims, as well as a decorated chain guard. The seat, which is the classic, big padded cruiser seat, features a quick release which allows for easy height adjustment. The handle grips come in a white and lavender two-tone. It’s easy to assemble and only requires an adjustable wrench.

Price: $139.99

Bikes for Girls: 24″ Wheels

9. Diamondback Clarity 24″ Youth Bike

This 24″ bike for girls is, like many bikes in this size, billed as a “youth bike” — that is, it’s suitable for girls or boys. This particular model comes in pink and features white and yellow accenting. The aluminum alloy frame features an “aero alloy” straight blade fork, which lends itself to solid steering. This is a 14-speed bike and it features linear hand brakes. the wheels are a bit narrower. Comes with a replaceable derailleur hanger for durability.

Price: $267.42 (11 percent off MSRP)

10. Mongoose Maxim 24″ Full Suspension Girl’s Bike

This 24″ bike for girls from Mongoose features an aluminum suspension frame for maximum comfort and performance. It features a suspension fork for smoother rides over bumps and it increases the control the rider has. This is a 21-speed bike with a Shimano rear derailleur with SRAM twist shifters for changing gears quickly and easily. The three piece mountain crank offers wide gear ranges and the brakes are alloy linear pull brakes. Color is a metallic lavender.

Price: $183

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.