Top 30 Best Christmas Gifts for Boys: The Ultimate List

Christmas is almost here, and it is time to get your shopping done while you still have time! Luckily you do not have to drive to multiple stores and take days and days to finish your shopping, since everything can be bought online. If you are shopping for a boy, you have plenty of options that he will love. From toys to clothes to collectibles and more, in this list we have gathered all of the best gifts for boys of all ages. Whether you are shopping for a toddler, a teen, or someone in between, you will definitely find a great gift in the list below. Classic toys, educational STEM toys, and new hot toys are all going to be a hit when he finds them under the Christmas tree this year.

1. ECR4Kids Indoor/Outdoor Buccaneer Boat with Pirate Flag Play Structure for Kids

This play structure is the ultimate gift for toddler boys. It can be set up indoors or outdoors and will provide hours of fun, imaginative play. The design is weather and fade-resistant so it will last for many, many years. The nautical details on this pirate ship play structure will make any little buccaneer smile! The structure measures 54.3″ L x 30.7″ W x 56.7″ H, and weighs 37.5 lbs

Price: $215.99

2. Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike

If you are shopping for an adventurous kid who loves action, this scaled down dirt bike is the perfect gift. No gas is required because this bike is battery powered. This electric moto cross bike is super quiet, has a single speed and a chain driven motor with twist grip throttle. It features large knobby tires for off road riding, a hand operated rear brake and can reach speeds up to 12 mph. This bike is designed for ages 13 and up.

Price: $239

3. Kent Pro 20 Boy’s Freestyle Bike, 20-Inch

For boys who prefer to pedal, here is a great 20 inch bike that they will love to receive for Christmas. This bike has a welded frame and form, 20″ wheels with pegs, front and read handbrakes and an alloy seat clamp.

Price: $123.44

4. K’NEX Thrill Rides – Web Weaver Roller Coaster Building Set (439 Piece)

K’NEX is a great toy for growing boys, because it challenges to use their creativity while also following instructions and using their hands to build something from the ground up. This roller coaster set has over 430 pieces and is sure to keep him entertained for many happy hours. It even comes with a motorized coaster car and of course, easy to follow instructions.

Price: $41.99

5. Exploding Kittens Card Game

Exploding Kittens is a card game for anyone who is into kittens, explosions, laser beams and sometimes goats. This fun, goofy, family friendly game is perfect for older boys who have grown out of most of their childhood toys. This party game an be played by two to five players, perfect for sleepovers or for family game night.

Price: $19.99

6. NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PRO Series Metal Detector

If your son loves to hunt for buried treasure, this real life metal detector is an awesome gift. Budding historians, archaeologists and pirates will love the opportunity to search for coins, rings, antique scraps and more underneath the soil’s surface. This metal detector weighs only two lbs and is easy to use even for smaller kids. It comes with a two year warranty, and is a sure way to get him outside rather than playing on the computer or watching TV!

Price: $159.99

7. Marvel Legends Series The Defenders Figure 4-pack

For Marvel fans, this Defenders figurine set is the ultimate gift. These super detailed, high quality figures are officially licensed and collectible. They are fun to play with for younger kids, or if you are shopping for a collector they are collectible as well. This set features highly articulated likenesses of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist with one accessory each.

Price: $79.99

8. On Track USA100 Piece All In One Wooden Train Set

Boys love trains – This is a universal truth! Every little boy needs a train track set of his own, and this set is perfect for beginners. Building train tracks is such a great toy for boys because they use their creativity and imagination, while also improving coordination and fine motor skills. This set includes straight, curbed and switch tracks as well as bridges, height blocks, vehicles and accessories such as houses, buildings, people, trees signs and more. It is all contained in a clear box, with over 100 parts total. The tracks are also compatible with most major brands such as Thomas the Tank Engine or BRIO.

Price: $59.99

9. Ravensburger -The Earth 3D Puzzle (540 pc)

Puzzles are a great gift for kids who have strong attention spans and enjoy a challenge. This puzzle is way cooler than the regular flat puzzles with boring pictures of things like cats or hot air balloons. This puzzle includes 540 curved pieces that form a smooth, round globe. The globe is richly detailed and colorful, and includes a rotating metal stand.

Price: $29.19

10. KD Interactive Aura Drone with Glove Controller

Drones are one of the hottest toys for boys this year. They can be complicated to control, though, with so many buttons and levers to keep track of. This futuristic drone toy gives you the power to control the device with just your hand. The GestureBiotics glove controler replaces traditional joysticks and multi axis controls, giving full control over the drone with the wave of a hand. This is the ultimate gift for any teen boy!

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

11. Razor A Kick Scooter

Razor scooters are just as popular now as they were when they first came out. They are not just a fun way to get around, but can be used for doing tricks as well. This is the classic Razor scooter constructed of durable and strong aircraft-grade aluminum. It folds up easily and quickly for travel and storage, and has soft urethane wheels for a smooth ride. This scooter is recommended for riders ages five and up. It is height adjustable and can hold up to 143 lbs.

Price: $29.51 (34 percent off MSRP)

12. Seedling Littles Galaxy Rocket Adventure Cape Costume Kit

DIY kits are a hot gift item because they give kids the power to use their imagination and create their own design on a fun toy. This costume features a space shuttle cape with planet patches, an orbiter shuttle and felt rocket flames. It is blank and ready to be painted or colored with markers for even more customization. Creative boys or kids who love space will have so much fun with this dress-up gift!

Price: $29.99

13. Batman v Superman Batman Voice Changer Mask

There are few things more fun for boys than imitating their favorite super heroes. This mask is designed after the Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice movie with full iconic details from the film. This is no regular mask, though. It features a voice changer inside which turns any boy’s voice into Batman. Fans of the movie will love to get this gift under the Christmas tree!

Price: $39.99

14. Tinkertoy Basic Building Kit

TinkerToy is one of the most classic kids toys of all time. These vibrant colored wood pieces attach together in order to build anything out of your child’s imagination, from cars and rockets to animals and anything they can imagine. This set comes with 65 pieces, the perfect number to get his creative gears flowing! It includes re-engineered wood parts that will stay together longer than ever. It also comes with a parts guarantee in case of broken or missing parts.

Price: $20.99

15. Manhattan Toy Groovy Boys Logan Doll

Girls are not the only ones who like to play with dolls! Plenty of boys lieke to pretend and make believe using dolls or puppets, and this Logan doll is great for young kids. This award winning doll comes with a sporty outfit, sly grin and curly hair. Dolls provide a safe play space for kids to act out their feelings and fears, as well as unleash their creativity. This toy is recommended for ages three and up, and measures 13 inches tall.

Price: $14.99

16. 14 Piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Block Set

Tegu is one of the hottest toys on the market right now. The pieces look like ordinary, colorful wooden blocks but they hold a surprise inside. Each peace has a magnet inside, giving these blocks way more potential than any other set of blocks out there. Kids love to arrange the blocks in their own configurations or use the instructions to create things like animals and cars. This set is compatible with all other Tegu block sets and comes in four fun color combinations that boys will love.

Price: $35

17. Aurora World Lil Benny Phant

This soft and cuddly plush elephant is a perfect gift for a baby or toddler boy. Lil Benny measures nine inches tall and is so soft and cuddly. His body position and facial expression are adorable and endearing as well, and perfect for young children. Once he hugs his Lil Benny Phant he will never want to let go!

Price: $16.95

18. Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster

No Christmas list would be complete without Nerf guns! Nerf is another classic brand that has been around for decades and is just as popular as ever. These blasters can hold six darts each and shoot them up to 90 feet. You can either fire them one at a time or rapid fire all six darts in succession. This set includes one blaster and six darts.

Price: $11.50

19. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

For Star Wars fans, it does not get any better than this Droid Inventor Kit. This kit has won six toy awards this year alone. It comes equipped with over 16 missions inside of the app already, so that your son can teach his R2D2 new skills with each mission. The missions give kids a chance to give their R2D2 a unique personality, and use their creativity to program their Droid. Kids can easily assemble this product on their own with no grown ups help using the step by step instructions in the app.

Price: $99

20. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 24″ Talking Chewbacca & 6″ Porg Plush Toy

Here is another Star Wars toy, this time a whole lot softer and more adorable! This talking Chewbacca toy is officially licensed and measures 24″ tall. He can say three classic Wookie phrases and comes with a 6″ Porg companion toy. This toy requires batteries, which are included. It is perfect for young kids since it is so soft and cuddly, but older kids who are into collectibles will also appreciate it just as much.

Price: $49.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

21. Learning Resources Code & Go Robot Mouse Activity Set, 83 Pieces

Boys who show an early interest in computers should be given every opportunity to expand their knowledge and follow their interest in coding and programming. The Go Robot Mouse is an excellent toy to help build those skills while having a lot of fun. This robot toy makes coding easy for visual and tactile learners since it reauires the arrangement of blocks. The Mouse can go in multiple directions and speeds, as well as utilize different lights and sounds. This set includes 16 maze grids, 22 maze walls, three tunnels, 30 double-sided coding cards, 10 double-sided activity cards, cheese wedge, and activity guide to provide a hands-on introduction to coding concepts. It is designed for ages five and up and requires three AAA batteries.

Price: $32.50 (46 percent off MSRP)

22. Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset

Hot Wheels are still hot! This is the biggest Hot Wheels play set every created. It measures over three feet tall and includes easy parking storage for over 140 Hot Wheels cars! It has a motorized elevator to transport up to 23 cars at a time. There is a trouble making gorilla that tries to swipe cars out of the elevator, as well as a pterodactyl that tries to grab cars and swoop them away to her nest. Kids can play together with side by side racing action, and using multiple connection points they can connect this to any other Hot Wheels set as well.

Price: $206.99

23. Step2 Cars 3 Lightning McQueen Ride On Car

Boys can pretend that they are riding inside of a real lightning McQueen for their ultimate Cars the Movie experience! Toddlers who like the movie Cars will have a blast riding along in this car, with a real seat belt, movable steering wheel and squeaky horn. There is plenty of space inside for him to take along his favorite toys and snacks, too!

Price: $36.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

24. Skywalker Trampolines Round Bouncer Trampoline with Enclosure, 48-Inch

This is the ultimate kids trampoline for active boys who have a lot of energy to burn. With the netted enclosure, it looks like a regular outdoor trampoline but it is actually kid sized, measuring 48 In. x 48 In. x 56 In. The enclosure allows him to bounce to his full potential without worrying about falling out, and the 360 degree handle provides all the support he needs as he learns to bounce and balance on his own.

Price: $53.04

25. iXtreme Boys’ Tonal Print Snowsuit with Gaiter

Warm clothes are a must for winter, and with kids growing so fast they usually need to be replaced every year or so. This snow suit comes in toddler, little boy and big boy sizes. It includes a super warm fleece-lined jacket with gaiter, snow bib and extra warm hat. This set is perfect for playing in the snow or even going snowboarding or skiing.

Price: $39.99 and up depending on size

26. LEGO Ninjago Movie Lloyd Kids Minifigure Link Buildable Watch

LEGO Ninjago was one of 2017’s hottest movies for little boys. After all, who does not love LEGOs and ninjas? This watch features a LEGO figure built in to the bracelet, and multicolored, interchangeable watch links. It even includes 12 additional watch links that he can use to customize his watch to his preferences. This watch is expandable so it can fit just about any wrist size and it can grow with him as he gets older as well. It comes with a two year warranty and is recommended for kids ages six and up.

Price: $41.51

27. Penny Nickel Graphic Complete Skateboard

Skateboards never go out of style, and they are an awesome gift for boys of any age. My son has been playing with skateboards since long before he learned to walk. When he was a baby he would push them across the floor with his hands or feet, and then he learned to roll on his belly, sitting down, and finally standing up. Skating builds strength, coordination and confidence in growing boys and can provide a fun hobby for them for life. This board is the perfect size for a kid, but is high quality and durable enough to last through adulthood as well. It comes fully assembled including deck, trucks and wheels.

Price: $99.95

28. Edu-Toys Science Tech T-Rex Skeleton 36″ Scale Replica Model

Here is an awesome STEM toy that boys who love dinosaurs will adore. Any dinosaur enthusiast will love to have their very own T-Rex skeleton ti proudly display and study. This is a true to scale, realistic model measuring 36 inches long. It can be disassembled and reassembled and includes a display stand as well.

Price: $51.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

29.Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle

The Learn Smart Cycle from Fisher Price is the most innovating and engaging toy of 2017, according to the Oppenheim Best Toy Award. This toy combines physical movement with game play, allowing kids to drive, game or race using their bodies to power the game or the race. Unlike typical video games and tablet games, kids ahve to actually exercise to play! You can use either a tablet or a TV screen and kids have access to tons of different educational games. The seat and tablet holder are adjustable to fit kids of different ages and sizes, and the frame is made out of durable steel to withstand even the most enthusiastic players.

Price: $125 (17 percent off MSRP)

30. Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer

Finally, here is the one toy that every kid wants – Their own bounce house! This amazing toy is a kid sized version of the classic bouncers that you see at festivals and birthday parties. It measures approximately 12′ x 9′ x 6′ total inflated size and has mesh sides to protect kids from falling. It is easy to set up in the back yard and will definitely provide hours and hours of fun for all of the kids on the block!

Price: $175.09 (37 percent off MSRP)

