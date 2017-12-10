Top 30 Best Christmas Gifts for Girls: The Ultimate List

If you are shopping for a girl this Christmas, you will want to surprise her with something amazing under the Christmas tree. From the hottest toys to the best clothes or jewelry, little girls love to be spoiled on Christmas morning. In this list we have found the best toys for girls of all ages. Toddlers, tweens, and teens will adore the toys and games below. There are Disney princesses right alongside science kits, programming and coding challenges, clothes, jewelry and more. If you want to see more gift guides for everyone on your list, click here to see all of our gift articles for Christmas 2017.

1. KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen

This play kitchen is going to be a huge hit on Christmas morning. Little kids love to play like grown ups and pretend to cook, do dishes, and pretend with play food. This kitchen is large enough for multiple kids to play at the same time. It features a refrigerator, freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher, and the doors all open and close. The freezer even has a chalkboard on it as well. The modern design is reminiscent of grown up kitchens and will be so much fun for girls and boys to pretend!

Price: $139.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

2. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk

This Disney dress up trunk is the ultimate surprise for any girl who loves Disney movies. It features 21 pieces pieces – Four shirts, three skirts, two headbands, one tiara, one choker, three bracelets, one pair of earrings, one necklace, three rings and a storage trunk. There is enough to go around, so this will be a great toy for her to share with siblings or friends and have a dress up party!

Price: $29.99

3. Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack – Amazon Exclusive

This huge gift pack of Play Doh is an amazing gift for kids of all ages. It includes 36 cans of all different colors and enough Play Doh to last for years! Play Doh is one of the best imaginative toys that drives kids to use their own creativity in their play. This set is perfect for girls of all ages.

Price: $24.99

4. Hasbro furReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger

If you are shopping for a young girl, stuffed animals are always a nice gift to give. Tyler the Tiger is no ordinary stuffed animal, though. Tyler responds to sound and motion and can play with kids or his little chicken toy. He has soft moveable legs and plush fur, so he is great to hug as well.

Price: $81.99

5. furReal Makers Proto Max-Amazon Exclusive

Proto Max is a new toy doggie that acts just like the real thing. Through the downloadable app, kids can code and program their electronic pet to respond to their actions. Kids develop an emotional attachment to their pup as they learn to play with him every day. They also learn valuable lessons in coding and creating their own programs.

Price: $89.99

6. 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set for Kids

3D printers and pens are a hot item this year. It is so much fun to be able to design an object and see it printed out right in front of you! 3D pens take it a step further by allowing you to sketch out your ideas in three dimensions. This 3D pen is the only one on the market that is child safe. It has no hot parts, and is safe for kids ages eight and up. The pen nozzle and plastic are all safe to touch and there is no risk of burns. This pen makes 3D art easy for kids and so much fun!

Price: $35.99

7. Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter (28 pcs)

Pretend play and make believe is one of the best things for little kids, because it gives them a chance to explore their imaginations, their feelings and their world in a safe way. This ice cream set from Melissa & Doug gives little girls all that they need to create their very own ice cream shop. It comes with 28 pieces including a wooden ice cream counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, and six $1 bills.

Price: $49.88

8. ALEX Spa Hair Chalk Salon

Hair chalk is one of the hottest trends for girls right now. It allows them to make their hair as vibrant as they are, without worrying about permanent dyes. She can express herself with a new hair color every day if she wants, since it washes out easily with just shampoo. This kit includes five chalk pens, 24 metallic beads and 24 hair elastics. It is recommended for girls ages eight and up.

Price: $8.08

9. Wonnv Retro Mini Cruiser 22 inch Complete Skateboard

This skateboard is the perfect gift for active little girls. It is made of polypropylene and has thick pro aluminum trucks, so it is just as durable and safe as a real, grown up skateboard. This board can hold a max weight of 220 lb so it is perfect for girls of all ages and sizes. The PU wheels have high speed bearings and are soft for a nice, smooth ride. This skateboard comes fully assembled with a gift bag and T-Tool included.

Price: $29.99

10. Gund Pusheen Plush with Cookie

Pusheen is one of the cutest characters out there, and little girls love her! Pusheen is an adorable kitty who loves to eat snacks. This plush toy is 9.5″ long and is great for babies and kids of all ages. It comes with a chocolate chip cookie that she has already taken a bite of! This plushie is made by Gund so you know it is the highest quality.

Price: $14.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

11. Little Tikes 3′ Trampoline

All kids are bundles of energy and need plenty of ways to release it. Play time outside is ideal but not always possible. For rainy days or any time that you need to stay indoors, it is great to have a way for kids to get their physical movement in so that they do not become fussy or overwhelmed. This trampoline is the perfect size for toddlers, with a bar for them to hold on to while they jump, jump, jump!

Price: $39.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

12. Melissa & Doug Solid Wood Project Workbench Play Building Set

Little girls love to play with tools, and this work bench gives them the chance to put their brains to work figuring out how to use things like screwdrivers, wrenches and more. It is made of safe, solid woof and features a vise, a tool rack, wooden tools and hardware like nuts and bolts. It even includes project ideas to spark kids’ imagination. This set is durable and safe and sure to stay in your family for many years to come.

Price: $63.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

13. Hohner Kids UC102R Musical Toy Accordion Effect

All kids love to make noise, and this accordion is a super fun toy for noise making! This toy is perfect for kids of all ages. It has a solid red design with white buttons, as well as seven air valve buttons to make music in many different ways. This toy is recommended for kids ages four and up.

Price: $29.99

14. Critical Cycles Cub No-Pedal Balance Bike for Kids

Balance bikes are so much fun for toddlers to ride around on. Before she is old enough to ride a Big Girl Bike, she can roll around using her own two feet and learn to balance on two wheels using this bike. Balance bikes build confidence and coordination and help make the transition to a pedal bike much easier. This bike is designed for maximum safety and comes with minimal assembly required.

Price: $59.99

15. HABA Clara Doll

Every little girl needs a doll, and this Clara doll from HABA is perfect for girls of all ages. Instead of getting her a plastic doll with exaggerated features and things like makeup and fancy clothes, you can instead give her this humble doll that looks like an actual little girl. This doll is soft and plush and perfect for younger and older girls. She stands 13.5 inches tall and is washable, and can fit into all HABA 12 inch doll clothing sets.

Price: $29.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

16. Bonny Billy Girl’s Classy Embroidery Lace Maxi Flower Girl Dress

Here is a special party dress that your little girl will love to wear to holiday parties, church, or anywhere fancy! This dress comes in sizes for three to eleven year olds and features long lace sleeves and a boatneck maxi length design. The embroidered lace flower design will make her feel like a princess!

Price: $13.23 to $21.87 depending on size

17. Disney Kids’ PN1172 Princess Watch with White Band

This Disney watch is a great gift for a little girl who is growing up and starting to be more independent. A watch of her own will give her confidence a boost and show her that you trust her to take care of something special. This watch has a lovely Disney princess graphic that any girl will love. This watch is not water resistant.

Price: $9.99

18. Girls’ 14k Yellow Gold Heart Earrings

Toys are not the only great gifts for little girls on Christmas. These beautiful little heart shaped earrings will make her feel special, grown up, and loved. They are made of 14K gold and have screw shaped posts to ensure that they do not fall off and become lost. Any girl with pierced ears will feel so special to receive these beautiful earrings under the Christmas tree.

Price: $65.29

19. Barbie Dreamhouse

Any girl who likes to play with Barbie will absolutely adore this Barbie Dreamhouse for Christmas. The Dreamhouse has three floors, seven rooms, over 70 fun accessories, a working elevator and more. The furniture features “Smart” ports for the accessories to snap in to, and then they light up or have sound and motion. For example, the aquarium has swimming fish and bubble sounds. The rooms are classic with modern design, and include the entryway, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, pet room, living room, bedroom and walk-in closet. The Barbie Dreamhouse is a great imaginative toy to let her discover a whole world of new possibilities.=

Price: $197.07

20. My Little Pony: The Movie Canterlot & Seaquestria Castle with Light-Up Tower

This play set is the perfect gift for any My Little Pony fan. It features two worlds: Canterlot and Seaquestria. It has an elevator, spinning octopus ride, and slide on the lower level. The tower lights up when the pony statue is spun, a fun surprise for little girls to discover. This set also includes 30 plus accessories includes Seaquestria throne, waveboard, and vanity, along with a bubble tower, pufferfish figure, and instructions.

Price: $74.97 (24 percent off MSRP)

21. Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal

This giant stuffed unicorn is exactly what every little girl dreams of finding underneath the Christmas tree. With shimmering, glittery details, this unicorn has a truly magical look. She has a sturdy wire frame to keep her standing tall on her four durable hooves, covered in soft, cuddly fabric all around her body. This unicorn is meant for girls aged three and up and measures 45″ long x 32″ high x 12″ wide

Price: $78.59 (21 percent off MSRP)

22. Fingerlings – Jungle Gym Playset + Interactive Baby Monkey Aimee (Coral Pink with Blue Hair)

This Fingerlings jungle gym set includes two toys – the jungle gym and Aimee, an exclusive coral pink Fingerlings baby monkey with soft blue hair. Fingerlings are the hottest toy for girls right now, and Amazon is one of the only places you can get them! Aimee loves to interact and will hold on to your finger and respond to touch, sound and movement. She can also play and hang upside down on the jungle gym with her friends.

Price: $55.59

23. WOWWEE Fingerlings Interactive Baby Unicorn GIGI

Here is a unique and special Fingerlings figure that every girl will want. Gigi is not a monkey, but a unicorn! She loves to hold on to fingers just like her baby monkey friends, and she can use any of their play sets and accessories as well. Gigi responds to noise, motion and touch with blinking eyes, turning head and cute unicorn noises. She will even kiss you back if you bloe her a kiss!

Price: $41.99

24. Scientific Explorer Charming Test Tube Science Kit

Here is an awesome kit for girly girls who also love science. This science kit gives girls the chance to create their own test tube jewelry with a charmingly small chemistry set. The kit includes four rest tubes with cap and stand, measuring scoop, chemicals, satin cords for making necklaces, and instructions. This toy is recommended for girls ages eight and up.

Price: $16.24

25. My Little Pony: The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle

My Little Pony is just as popular as ever – But now the ponies are interactive! This Twilight Sparkle pony reacts to sound and to touch and can say over 90 phrases. She can sing, tell stories and will even talk about her magic spells. Twilight Sparkle’s horn lights up and flashes, too. This toy requires four C batteries.

Price: $90.81 (30 percent off MSRP)

26. DESPICABLE ME 3 – LIGHT-UP FLUFFY

Here is an adorable stuffed Fluffy Unicorn from the Despicable Me movie. This plush toy is super soft and cuddly and has a light up horn as well as sounds and tunes that it can play. It is approximately one foot long. Any little girl will love this realistic replica of her favorite character in Despicable Me!

Price: $39.99

27. Dance Code featuring Disney Princess Belle

Dance Code Princess Belle is the perfect gift for a girl who lives Disney and technology. This exclusive doll lets girls create their own choreography and set Belle to dance to their program. It comes with 10 dance moves, over 100 voice phrases, and seven songs to program choreography to. This doll uses an app on your tablet to program, and it has an easier setting for younger girls as well.

Price: $99.99

28. Disney Frozen Royal Sisters Doll (2-Pack)

This set of two dolls is inspired by the hit Disney film Frozen, which your daughter is most likely obsessed with! These realistic dolls have fantastic details in their faces and clothing that make them look like the spitting image of Anna and Elsa. Any girl will love playing with these two dolls, either alone or with a friend!

Price: $42.94

29. Wonder Workshop Dash Robot

Dash is a real robot designed for girls and boys six and older. Dash robot is interactive and responsive, and kids can bring him to life using a smartphone or tablet. He comes with hundreds of coding prohects and adventures. Dash can dance, roll around, light up, make noise, avoid obstacles and react to voices and other sounds. All of the programs have their own instructions step by step so it makes it very easy for beginner coders to learn. This award winning robot toy comes fully assembled, no batteries required.

Price: $134.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

30. AeroGarden 900901-1200 Herbie Kid’s Garden with Pizza Party Activity Kit

Girls who are interested in gardening, cooking, or both will love this AeroGarden designed especially for kids. This garden is made for kids ages six and up to teach them hands-on about growing their own plants such as herbs using hydroponics. This complete kit includes everything she needs to grow her own foods like basil in just 12 weeks, which she can use to throw a pizza party with her very own herbs! This kit also comes with a 32 page activity book that goes through every step from seeding ad planting to pruning and harvesting, including 18 fun and educational activities. There is no soil, so there is no mess, and all of the materials for hydroponics are included, such as grow domes, seedling sponges, seeds, fertilizer, a dropper and 8W LED grow lights.

Price: $47.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

