30 Best Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

Shopping for guys is like pulling teeth.

They jump from one hobby to the next, unsure themselves of which ones actually matter to them. But through it all, they will remain true to their greatest passion.

As long as you know what that passion is, you won’t be completely in the dark.

For instance, we’ve gathered a few gift ideas for all of the different manly interests out there.

whether you’re shopping for someone who lives for adventure, fashion, gadgets, food, or something else, we’ve got gift ideas across all price ranges in our ultimate list of gifts for men.

1. The North Face Men’s Aconcagua Jacket

One man’s fashion sense varies so much to the next, that its hard to buy them any clothes with confidence.

But a versatile down jacket should be a constant in any man’s wardrobe. And in that department, there is no choice more iconic than the North Face Aconcagua Jacket.

This classic 550 fill down jacket is soft and thoroughly insulated, providing comfort and warmth in the cold winter months.

Price: $159.95 and up

2. Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch, is designed to appeal to hardcore and casual gamers alike.

This console offers a unique local multiplayer experience with its Joy-Con controllers. Each one splits in half to share the fun with even more people.

The Switch also has a built-in screen that allows you to play without a TV. This way, you can enjoy fantastic games like Super Mario Odyssey on the go.

Price: $299.99

3. Fento Boar Bristle Beard Brush & Comb Set

A sad number of my bearded brothers do not yet show their whiskers proper care.

Sure, there is something to be admired about a wild and untamed beard, but unless you’re auditioning to tour with ZZ Top, you have to keep things tight.

This grooming kit from Fento includes a bristle beard brush and a bamboo beard comb, which makes for a grand first step into beard grooming.

Plus, that way you won’t scare them with anything major like a beard trimmer.

Price: $10.95

4. Pebble Time Smartwatch

The Pebble Time Smartwatch is one of the most versatile and cost-efficient wearable devices out there.

This device works with iOS and Android phones, and sports thousands of user-created apps. It has an e-paper screen, which grants it an incredible 7 day battery life.

You can receive and send text messages, read calendar events, track fitness, read breaking news, and more.

And for under $100, you’re getting much more mileage out of this device than an Apple Watch.

Price: $88.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

5. Kershaw Clash 3-Inch Serrated Knife

Take it from a guy with experience. If you are thinking of buying some kind of multi-tool device as a gift for someone, go ahead and throw that idea in the trash.

Instead, get him a gift that he will actually use. Get him a folding pocket knife.

This 3.1-inch blade from Kershaw offers everything you need at a low price. It has a serrated section of the blade, a pocket clip, and it looks incredibly cool.

Just make sure they don’t already have a knife they take with them everywhere. Not sure if they do? Check their pocket next time you see them.

Price: $23.76 (57 percent off MSRP)

6. UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

The gift of music can never be underappreciated. Any guy who lives for the rhythm will love a new portable Bluetooth speaker to play music wherever he goes.

The UE Boom 2 is a phenomenal choice for portable listening. This speaker projects music in all directions with its cylindrical design.

It reaches high volumes and plays for up to 15 hours on one charge.

Combine this with its rugged and waterproof design, and you have a speaker that does it all.

Price: $123.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

7. Pandemic Legacy Season 1

Pandemic Legacy is one of the highest rated board games ever, and for good reason.

This variation on the classic outbreak management game Pandemic adds an epic over-arching story arc to be played out through no less than 12 sessions.

Your actions in prior games shape the world as you play, changing the names of cities and seeing the return of diseases you never cured.

This is a must-have game for any serious game enthusiast.

Price: $52.75 (25 percent off MSRP)

8. Teenage Engineering PO-28 Robot Pocket Synth

Synthesizers are a fun an expressive way to create electronic music without the crushing burden of a software like Logic or Ableton.

Teenage Engineering takes the versatility of a full synthesizer and puts it into your pocket.

The Robot PO-28 is one of their coolest mini synths around, offering a wide array of lead, bass, and percussion sounds to play with.

With a 16 step sequencer, a library of effects, and built-in speakers, you’ll be making full on songs from the couch in no time.

Price: $59.00

9. Nebia Spa Shower

Whoever says that hygiene isn’t important clearly doesn’t actually like taking showers.

For the guy who’s ready to make showering more than a chore, there is the Nebia Spa Shower system.

This luxurious 10-inch shower head atomizes water into a fully enveloping mist. It has a therapeutic spa effect that also saves you thousands of gallons of water every year.

This shower system furthers shows its worth with a detachable shower wand, a simple pressure control, and an adjustable bracket. If you want a top quality shower, nothing else even compares.

Price: $649.00

10. Oakley Kitchen Sink Backpack

Whether you are shopping for a college student or a globe traveler, chances are that they could use a little more backpack space.

That’s where the Oakley Kitchen Sink Backpack comes in. As its name suggests, this bag can basically pack along everything you need.

It has a massive 34L volume, comprised of a number of different sized storage compartments. It also has a hip belt and sternum strap to carry the heaviest of loads.

Consider this option if you know someone who needs a backpack that can literally fit a kitchen sink.

Price: $132.40

11. Amazon Echo Spot

The Echo Spot merges Amazon’s Alexa-powered speaker technology with a round 2.5-inch screen to make for a new kind of nightstand companions. one that talks back.

As it turns out, Amazon’s Wi-Fi based voice service makes for a fantastic alarm clock, allowing you to set and clear alarms with your voice. She can also read you news highlights or the weather forecast in the morning.

This device also knows a ton of other tricks, like reading audio books, playing music from your favorite streaming service, ordering a pizza, and controlling other smart home devices.

Price: $129.99

12. The Homemade Gin Kit

Drinking gin is fun. Making it at home is even more fun.

Infusing your own unique spirits is super easy with this Homemade Gin Kit, which transforms any generic bottle of vodka into a delicious floral blend.

This kit includes enough juniper berries and other botanicals to infuse 750 mL of gin. And that’s more than enough to get the party started.

Price: $39.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

13. Coleman Lay-Z Spa Inflatable Hot Tub

They said it couldn’t be done.

They told me you couldn’t fit a hot tub in my tiny backyard. It would make the space unusable when you didn’t want to soak.

Well guess what? Inflatable hot tubs are a thing, and I always want to soak. That’s why the Coleman Lay-Z Spa Inflatable Hot Tub is perfect for me.

Simply fill it up with water, and the tub’s jet system inflates the pool. Then, when the weather turns, simply store it until it is hot tub season once more.

Price: $349.00 (42 percent off MSRP)

14. U-Turn Orbit Plus Turntable

Vinyl is seeing a resurgence as the dominant media form for music because of its unmatched quality and intimate physicality.

As such, there is never a better time to get back into record collecting. There are many options for affordable beginner turntables, but the U-Turn Orbit stands as the absolute entry-level benchmark.

Gift this high quality turntable along with a copy of your guy’s favorite album, and you’ll quickly have a record collector for life.

Price: $309.00

15. Charcoal Companion Himalayan Salt Plate & Holder Set

A Himalayan salt slab is a great gift idea for the guy who needed that extra kick out of his grilled or cooked meats.

You can heat this block up a variety of ways to create succulent seasoned steaks, as well as other dishes like poke and gravlax.

Price: $28.76 (28 percent off MSRP)

16. Zildjian Cymbal Clock

Time keeps on ticking. But it does so a little differently for drummers.

This gorgeous clock made with a real Zildjian cymbal is a great way for drummers and percussion enthusiasts to keep time going at their own rhythm.

Price: $61.89 (12 percent off MSRP)

17. Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote 2017 Edition

Never know what to put on? Amazon’s Fire TV will fix that. This streaming box puts all of your favorite subscription streaming services in one place.

This allows you to enjoy all of your favorite shows with 4K UHD and HDR support.

Now the Fire TV is even more functional, thanks to an Alexa-integrated voice remote, which responds to simple commands like “Alexa, find suspense thrillers.”

This Alexa support can also be used to control smart home utilities, giving you one less reason to get up off the couch.

Price: $69.99

18. American Sour Beers by Michael Tonsmeire

Anyone with a passion for craft beer should understand and respect the sour, one of the most distinct and experimental brews around.

This book by Michael Tonsmeire dissects the history, science, and practice of brewing sour beer. It allows the reader to better appreciate this unique beer, and hopefully make some of their own.

Price: $16.10

19. Qutechat Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag

Brown paper bag lunches are always a part of life, no matter how old you are and what your social status is.

However, once you’ve grown tired of bags breaking and sandwiches getting squished, you’ll be ready to move onto the waxed canvas equivalent.

This modest bag captures the plain aesthetic of the sack lunch, while providing a long lasting container with a quality leather tie at the end.

Price: $23.99

20. 142 Piece Mega Artist Creative Drawing Wood Box Set

Inside each of us is an artist waiting to blossom. All it takes to bring that artist out is the right tools.

When you don’t know what the right tools are yet, you can rely on this Mega Artist Creative Drawing Wood Box Set to put them all in your hands.

This kit contains colored pencils, oil pastels, watercolor paints, crayons, and traditional drawing pencils as well.

That’s everything you need and more to express yourself however you please.

Price: $34.96

21. Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine

Some of us were lucky enough to grow up enjoying fresh pasta regularly. For the rest of us, it’s not too late to find the little Italian grandma living within.

That’s exactly what goes on once you familiarize yourself with the Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine.

This kitchen counter device turns easy homemade dough into a variety of different pasta styles, turning your most basic standby meal into a delicacy craved by your whole family.

Price: $74.99

22. Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

By now, everyone should have a nice pair of headphones for focused listening to music.

But when it comes to keeping the peace, not all headphones are made equally. In the category of noise cancelling headphones, nothing compares to the Bose QuietComfort 35s.

These on-ear headphones are clear and balanced, and it has a special EQ system that dynamically changes as you adjust the volume.

When you’re ready to really block out the rest of the world, turn on the active noise cancelling and enjoy up to 20 hours of music with almost no ambient sound bleed-through.

Price: $349.99

23. Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat

Different guys gravitate towards different kinds of headwear, but very few would shy away from the classic black beanie.

This soft acrylic beanie from Carhartt is a great and reliable choice to keep your head and ears warm during the biting winter months. Plus it matches just about any look.

Price: $9.99

24. Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Memory Foam Pillow

The guy you’re shopping for is at all a typical dude, they probably plan to use the same lumpy, drool-stained pillow until it disintegrates beneath their face.

It’s time to get them a high quality memory foam pillow, and show them why it matters what they sleep on. This memory foam pillow from Snuggle-Pedic is firm in the hand yet soft to the touch.

This means you don’t need a second pillow to cradle your head into a comfortable position. And it never goes flat. This pillow is luxurious, comfortable, and definitive proof that you’ve been sleeping all wrong.

Price: $59.99

25. Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer

He’s talked about 3D printing enough. If you know someone who’s kept their eye on this digital plastic molding technology, now is a great time to get them started with a beginner kit.

This Mini 3D Printer from Monoprice is one of the best deals you’ll find on a 3D printer. It will help any budding enthusiast get started on finding and printing models.

Next thing you know, they’ll be making custom toothbrush holders and keychains left and right.

Price: $220.00

26. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Anyone from doomsday preppers to casual hikers should be prepared to find a source of clean drinking water in an emergency.

The LifeStraw is the easiest way of guaranteeing that. This pocket-sized personal water filtration system can go with you wherever you might need it.

It can be used to filter up to a thousand liters of water to full drinkable purity, and comes sealed in a bag to keep it clean until it’s actually needed.

Price: $19.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

27. Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler

For the guy who loves his cold drinks, there is finally a cooler that can go everywhere he goes.

The Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler is a rugged all-terrain rolling cooler with all the bells and whistles.

It has a telescopic handle, a butler tray, a waterproof lockbox, built-in tie-down loops and bottle openers.

Oh, and there’s a massive 70 quart storage area where you can put an insane amount of drinks.

Price: $199.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

28. Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Power Bank

A portable battery pack is a must have for the guy who can’t stop running the batteries down on his favorite gadgets.

The Anker PowerCore is one of the most popular choices for doing so. It has a single fast-charging USB port which can dispense 10000mAh of power to USB-charging devices.

That’s enough to charge the latest phones at least twice over. If you somehow know a guy who doesn’t already have one of these handy devices, be his guardian angel and hook him up.

Price: $25.99

29. uKeg 64 Pressurized Growler

This 64 oz. Pressurized Growler from Growlerwerks is the ideal gift for the beer snob who has to drink every glass fresh, even if it’s from a growler.

This growler is vacuum sealed and connects to a CO2 injection system that can carbonate its contents for up to two weeks.

You can use it on a growler fill-up, or fill it with your own homebrew for and force carbonate it. Either way, this is a win for beer lovers everywhere.

Price: $149.00

30. Pendleton Grand Canyon National Park Full Blanket

The Pendleton brand represents the top tier of wool fabrics. As you may guess, they make one hell of a comfy blanket.

This gorgeous design inspired by the Grand Canyon National Park comes from Pendleton’s National Park Collection, and embraces a little bit of nature’s beauty with its look.

Turn your naps into luxury with this warm and cozy medium-weight blanket.

Price: $188.00

