Top 10 Best Gifts for Neighbors 2018

In the rush to find Christmas gifts for your friends, family, romantic partner, and coworkers, you may have overlooked your own neighbors. That would be a shame, because neighbors can be really important. A neighbor is someone who might help you by dog sitting or baby sitting, or keeping an eye on your place when you’re on vacation. Maybe your neighbor lets you borrow their lawnmower whenever you need it, or never says no to letting you have a cup of sugar. And even if you don’t get along super great with your neighbors, Christmas can be an opportunity to change that. A thoughtful Christmas gift can help mend fences with any neighbors you might have quarreled with earlier in the year. And if you have had no contact at all with your neighbors, a little holiday gift can help start a new friendship. Whether you’re super close with your neighbors, or just want to keep the peace in the neighborhood, we’ve got a list of great Christmas gifts for your neighbor. Read on to get inspired and find a great holiday gift, or a gift that’s suitable for other occasions like a birthday or hostess gifting. Most gifts on our list below are $25 or less.

1. Produce Candle (Fig Scent)

A candle is a really safe gift that’s perfect for someone you don’t know well. Who doesn’t love a great smelling candle? We love these intensely scented “Produce” candles, which really nail botanical and food scents. We recommend this Fig candle because it’s holiday-inspired without being too specifically Christmas-y, making it great for both the neighbors who celebrate Christmas, and the neighbors who don’t. Want more ideas like this? We’ve got tons of candle content that will help you zero in on a great candle for your own home, or for holiday gifting. Check out our guides to the best Christmas candles, the most unique candles, and the best smelling candles.

Price: $14

2. Crown Maple Organic Grade A Maple Syrup (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

Maple syrup is a wonderful holiday gift, and this syrup is made extra special thanks to additional aging in bourbon barrels. This adds a nice dimension to the syrup, and it tastes especially nice on pancakes and waffles. This product is made in Dutchess County, New York, making it a thoughtful gift for anyone originally from that area.

Price: $19.95

3. Playcraft Sport Deluxe Hardwood Number Kubb Game Set

Number Kubb is a really fun yard game that’s become a standard at my summer parties, but it’s also a lot of fun to play in the colder months of the year. This game is great for both kids and adults. If you want a gift for a family of active neighbors, give this little gift a shot.

Price: $19.95

4. Hatch Baby Rest Night Light & Sound Machine

Have neighbors with a new baby, or a baby on the way? This is a thoughtful gift that will ensure everyone’s getting a good night of sleep. They can control it remotely via the easy-to-use Hatch Baby Rest app. Looking for more gift ideas? Consider something from our guide to the best gifts for pregnant women.

Price: $59.99

5. Cheero Power Plus 6000mAh Cat-Shaped Portable Charger

It seems like everyone has a smartphone these days. This cute, cat-shaped portable charger is a great gift idea for the neighbor who is always on her phone, or the neighbor who owns lots of pet cats. With enough juice to recharge the average smartphone at least twice, this is also a nice gift for anyone who travels frequently and needs to stay connected while on the go.

Price: $25.99

6. Fred TWO FOR TEA Infuser & Mug Gift Set

Narwhals rule. This is a great gift idea for your neighbors who like tea, coffee, or cute marine animals. While designed to be used as a tea infuser, you could also put instant coffee or aromatic spices into the infuser. We recommend that you include a little package of coffee or tea to take things to the next level, at least for the neighbors you are really close with. If you need another gift idea for the neighbor who loves quirky kitchen items, we also love these wacky egg molds.

Price: $16.98 (15 percent off MSRP)

7. Idea Works Waterfall Soap Saver

This creative soap dish makes it easier to keep the soap dish clean and free of soap residue. This is a great gift for neighbors who just moved in, and maybe haven’t had a chance to get all the little niceties they want for their new place. For anyone who hates soft, mushy soap, this soap saver soap dish is the answer.

Price: $6.57

8. ‘The Infidel and the Professor: David Hume, Adam Smith, and the Friendship That Shaped Modern Thought’

Looking for a gift for an educated neighbor who loves reading? This book will appeal to lovers of history, philosophy, or politics. The book follows Hume and Smith’s relationship from their first meeting in 1749 until Hume’s death in 1776, and explains how the two men each influenced their other. If you’re shopping for a neighbor who is an opera buff, skip The Infidel and the Professor and opt for Puccini Without Excuses, which should be right up their alley.

Price: $20.04 (33 percent off MSRP)

9. Barr Co. Soap Shop Hand Cream (Blood Orange Amber Scent)

This time of year, you can’t go wrong with giving hand cream as a gift. Many men and women are struggling with dry winter skin this month, so hand cream will definitely be well-received. This particular hand cream has a nice consistency that doesn’t feel greasy after you apply it. We love the uplifting blood orange and amber scent.

Price: $23.95

10. Flee Green Coaster Set With Flower Pot Shaped Holder

This funny yet functional gift is a great gift for anyone who loves entertaining. This set of stackable coasters includes coasters for five people, which can be stacked into a fun cactus shape when the coasters are not in use. The coasters are heat resistant and waterproof, because they are made from EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate). This is a great gift for any neighbor who grows cacti or succulents.

Price: $12.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.