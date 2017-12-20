Top 5 Best Cool Gifts for Mom 2018: Digital Gift Ideas

Wanna get mom something cool? These cool Christmas gifts for mom will make her happy. Even if you’ve left your shopping ’til the very last minute, there are cool gifts that you can order now and get in time for Christmas gifting. Every gift on this list is available to buy online, which means that you can skip the nightmare at your local mall. Read on to discover some thoughtful and cool gift ideas for her birthday or any major holiday. The guide below only features digital gifts and services, things that you can order online and deliver digitally, making this gift guide perfect for those of you who left your shopping until the very last minute.

1. Rosetta Stone Italian Level 1-5 Set

Has mom always wanted to learn another language? Does she have plans to take a trip to Italy in 2018? Does she have Italian heritage? If any or all of these are true about your mom, this language learning software is a really thoughtful gift idea. If you’re lucky enough to live in the delivery radius for Amazon One-Day shipping or Prime Now, you may still be able to get a physical software shipped in time for Xmas. But if not, you can opt for PC or Mac downloads of the program instead. Best of all, you can share this software with up to five family members, making this a great gift idea for a whole family that wants to learn a language together. This Amazon guide has some helpful background info on downloading and installing digital software, if you need it. Two caveats. One, Amazon only sells this software as a digital download to those living in the US. Secondly, this product is non-returnable and non-refundable, so make sure you purchase the right digital download type for her system. Don’t accidentally buy the PC version if your mom only has a Mac!

Price: $149 for a digital download (40 percent off MSRP)

2. Amazon Home Services

A lot of people are unaware that you can use Amazon.com to book home services with local professionals. While this isn’t exactly the kind of gift you can deliver on Christmas Day, you can write up all the details of your service gift and put it in a card, and schedule the service for as soon as possible after the holidays. Available services run the game from tech support to deep home cleaning to yard work to furniture assembly. Home Services are a great gift on their own, or paired with another gift. For example, if she’s getting a new TV, consider pairing that TV with an Amazon Home Service install to get her home theatre set up by a professional. Whatever service you choose, this is a cool and creative gift idea. It’s an especially thoughtful gift for an older mom who may have health or mobility issues, and is unable to do certain tasks herself.

Pricing varies based on location and service selected

3. Fandango Gift Cards

There are always some amazing movies out around the holidays. Help mom keep her cool reputation with a Fandango gift card, so she can check out the movies everyone is buzzing about. She can use this card for checking out winter blockbusters like The Last Jedi, or she can check out unusual/artsy flicks like The Shape of Water or Lady Bird. Best of all, this gift can be delivered via email, making it perfect for last minute shoppers. If she’s not much of a moviegoer, maybe a gift card to Ulta Beauty is a better fit.

Available in denominations from $25-$100

4. Josh Groban’s ‘Noël’

I’m not a scientist or anything, but I’m pretty sure there have been studies proving that Josh Groban has a special power over moms. I’m hard pressed to name a single mom in my acquaintance who doesn’t love Groban, which makes this holiday album from this famous performer a genius gift idea. If you’re lucky enough to live in the delivery radius for Amazon One-Day shipping or Prime Now, you may still be able to get a physical album shipped in time for Xmas. But if not, you can opt for MP3 downloads of the album instead. Amazon has this helpful explainer for those who have never purchased digital music as a gift before, to walk you through all the steps. It’s really easy, so consider a digital gift for your mom if you missed out on your chance to grab a physical gift.

Price: $12.49 for digital download, $9.99 for physical CD

5. Kindle Unlimited Membership

Another digital gift that can be delivered in an instant, a Kindle Unlimited membership is great for any mom who loves books. You don’t need to own a Kindle reader to enjoy this membership, as Kindle Unlimited is also supported through apps on iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devices. With a KU membership, she’ll get access to over 1 million books that are free to read with her membership, plus thousands of audiobook titles.

If you are worried that this gift lacks impact because there’s nothing to unwrap or put under the tree, consider writing a little message about why you picked this gift for your mom, and putting all of that in a card. That way, she’s got a card to open and a heartfelt message to keep in a shoe box for years to come.

Amazon will email the recipient with redemption instructions on the day you choose. Recipients can immediately start their Kindle Unlimited membership or exchange it for an Amazon Gift Card.

Price: $59.94 for a six-month membership

