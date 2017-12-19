Top 10 Best Gifts for Firefighters 2018

Yes, we know that they are heroes who work every day to save lives, to save property and to keep us safe. But firefighters are people, too. They have the same needs as anyone for food, shelter and some great gifts!

But where to start when you’re talking about gifts for firefighters? We will admit that the closest we ever want to get to firefighter work is watching it in the movies, preferably a big, sopping romcom. So we can’t exactly dial into the FZ — Firefighter Zeitgeist — and figure out what those brave men and women want. We do know, though, that the firefighter community is a tight knit community. So that’s where we went to get our ideas for this list: to a firefighter we know named Dylan.



We call him Big Dylan (because he is a big dude). Dylan shared some ideas for the kinds of things firefighters might like and we narrowed it down to ten. (Personal note to Dylan, here: no, Big D, I didn’t include the Tickle Me Elmo.)

Gifts for Firefighters: Off-Duty Ideas

Before we get into Big D’s list, let’s just point you in the direction of some other good lists that firefighters might like for those times they’re not saving lives. We got a few ideas for dressing the firefighter from head to toe.

So we tip our hat to the firefighters who protect us and we tip our hat to you for showering the firefighter in your life with gifts. We’re sure you’ll find something that works perfectly on our list of the Top 10 Best Gifts for Firefighters.

Gifts for Firefighters

1. Teton Sports Mammoth Double Sleeping Bag

If there’s anyone who deserves a really good night’s sleep, it’s a firefighter. All that running around protecting and saving lives and stuff…they work hard and they need a dang comfy place to bivouac and recharge. The Teton Sports Mammoth Double Sleeping Bag is, obviously, roomy. It’s 94″x62″ so it will fit on the mattress at the station, but they won’t be hemmed in like a mummy. The bag is rated at zero degrees Fahrenheit, but that really shouldn’t be an issue (unless the city they serve is having trouble paying the power bill). The shell is taffeta and the liner is brushed flannel. Zips on each side and the bottom for easy access and ventilation. It can also be unzipped and serve, in effect, as two blankets. Fill is SuperLot Elite fiber. Comes with a limited lifetime warranty and a storage bag. This bag gets stellar ratings from customers: out of more than 1,200 reviews, the average is 4.6 stars (out of five).

Price: $119 (eight percent off MSRP)

2. LuminoLite Rechargeable LED Book Light

When the crew gets back to the station and it’s time to knock off for the night, it’s also a good time to catch up on some reading without bothering any bunkmates. The LuminoLite is a firefighter gift that allows him or her to do all of that. The LuminoLite doesn’t require batteries: it comes with a rechargeable li-ion battery that powers for 20 hours on a charge. The light cast by the LuminoLite is designed to be easy on the eyes and there are two brightness levels. The light only weighs 2.1 ounces and features a clip for the book and an “infinitely flexible” (according to LuminoLite) neck. What to read? See our next item.

3. The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire That Saved America

Price: $13.95

A great companion to the LuminoLite and a story that pretty much any firefighter is going to find fascinating. At least Big Dylan will, if that counts for anything. Author Timothy Egan is an award winning writer who relates the awful story of the biggest forest fire in history. The 1910 episode is recounted by Egan through the eyes of those who witnessed it or fought the fire. It was through this event that President Roosevelt established the necessity to preserve public land. The book is available in paperback or hardcover.

Price: $5.79 (paperback)

4. Shacke’s Travel Duffel Weekender Bag

This gift for firefighters is a necessity because the firefighter will often change stations and our hero has to get “the stuff” from Station A (last week’s work location) to Station B (this week’s work location), and so on. The Shacke Weekender Bag is an Amazon’s Choice product that has nearly 600 reviews and a phenomenal 4.6 out of five star average rating. The bag has a main chamber, an inner pouch and a side shoe pouch that fits up to size 13 shoes. You can pack more than 40 pounds worth of stuff in this bag. The Weekender is made of water resistant “dragon nylon” that has the strength of nylon but the firm consistency of canvas. The interior lining is also water resistant, which is good in case of an unexpected spill. Also has a Velcro trolley strap and a back trolley strap. Comes in dark grey or black.

5. Vertico Shower and Pool Sandal Slides

Price: $29.99

Another no-brainer: firefighters live together and use the same facilities and they’re going to be walking around the showers that have seen many, many feetsies. The Vertico Shower Sandal is rubber and is made to dry quickly. The foot bridge is vented and the sandals have deep treads for solid traction. Easy on and easy off, this firefighter gift means the firefighter will think fondly of you each time she or he hits the showers.

6. Samtour Hanging Toiletry Bag

Price: $13.99

I’m noticing, as I check Big Dylan’s suggested list of firefighter gifts, that there are a lot of personal grooming items. Makes sense for a couple of reasons: firefighters are kind of like turtles, in that they have to practically carry their home with them wherever they go; secondly, Big Dylan is a really well groomed guy. He would love — any firefighter would love — the Samtour Hanging Toiletry Bag. You could call it a dopp kit but, really, it’s like an SDK — Super Dopp Kit. The thing unzips and unravels to reveal all the compartments (there are six) AND, coolest of all, you can hang this on the towel hook on the back of the bathroom door so it’s super easy to access all your stuff. It’s made of waterproof and scratch resistant oxford fabric and, besides the hangability factor, it has a convenient strap for the old grab-and-go when it’s all folded and zipped up.

7. Casio Master of G Stainless Steel G-Shock Watch

Price: $12.98

Don’t forget that when firefighters respond to calls, it doesn’t always include a fire. More often than not, they’re assisting someone with a medical condition and that’s why it’s important to have a good watch with a second hand so they can check vitals. Obviously it makes sense, and this watch makes a ton of sense. This firefighter gift — the Casio G-Shock — not only has an easy-to-see seconds readout, it also has a stopwatch function (among many other functions this great watch offers). Just some of this watch’s features include:

Digital compass

Altimeter

Barometer

Thermometer

Five daily alarms

Solar powered

The G-Shock is Casio’s legendary creation that withstands just about as much rough use you can throw at it. This watch is also water resistant to 200 meters, meaning that the firefighter doesn’t have to worry about splashes from the firehose. Of course, Casio makes a million different kinds of watches with all sorts of features, and you can check them out here.

Price: $204.95

8. Leatherman Wingman Stainless Steel Multi-Tool

Of course a Leatherman is a great firefighter gift. They’re always working on something and finding themselves in situations where they just might need any one of the 14 tools that come with the Wingman. The Wingman only requires one hand to open and use all the tools: very practical. While Big D can do with his teeth practically anything the Leatherman can do, let’s point out that the Wingman features these tools:

* Spring action needlenose and regular pliers

* Spring action wire cutters and scissors

* Wire stripper

* Knife

* Package opener

* Ruler

* Can and bottle openers

* Wood/metal file

* Phillips and regular screwdrivers

The price listed is without a sheath. With a sheath, add just about nine bucks.

9. Meat: Everything You Need to Know Cookbook

Price: $49.95

One of the reasons firefighters are (usually) in such good shape is because they work so hard. You put down the flames of a burning building and you’re gonna burn some calories. Big Dylan’s suggestion here was for “a cookbook.” So the obvious choice is about meat (with apologies to VF’s – Vegan Firefighters). Fill those firefighter tummies with protein so they can get back out there! In this case, the author, Pat LaFrieda, is a butcher (a pretty famous one in New York) and he knows his meat. There are more than 75 recipes for beef, pork, lamb, veal and poultry. Plus it’s a good looking book. Just make sure that the firefighter you buy this for has YOU over to the house (not the station) to eat something outta the book.

Price: $25.48

10. Fireman Buddies Drink Stirrers

And why not? Firefighters are so busy saving lives and property, they deserve a little R&R and with these drink stirrers, they can whip up some delectable libation for all the crew and serve it in style. This gift for firefighters is just plain fun. Four stirrers to a package. (Do note that Big D didn’t suggest this. We went rogue with this one.) Cheers, firefighters…and THANK YOU for your service! (And thank you, Big D for helping with the list!)

Price: $11.45 (12 percent off MSRP)