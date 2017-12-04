Top 20 Hottest Toys for Girls for Christmas 2017

Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time to get your shopping done before the most popular toys and games sell out! Waiting until the last minute just won’t cut it when it comes to the hottest toys. Everyone wants them, so the stores start selling out quickly. Remember Tickle Me Elmo and the fiasco that toy created around Christmas time? If you have girls at home, they will definitely love the toys on the list below. We have taken the advice of professionals and kids alike in order to choose the hottest gifts for girls this Christmas. There are new toys and classic toys, girly toys and STEM toys, and options for teens, toddlers and everyone in between.

1. Barbie Dreamhouse

Any girl who likes to play with Barbie will absolutely adore this Barbie Dreamhouse for Christmas. The Dreamhouse has three floors, seven rooms, over 70 fun accessories, a working elevator and more. The furniture features “Smart” ports for the accessories to snap in to, and then they light up or have sound and motion. For example, the aquarium has swimming fish and bubble sounds. The rooms are classic with modern design, and include the entryway, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, pet room, living room, bedroom and walk-in closet. The Barbie Dreamhouse is a great imaginative toy to let her discover a whole world of new possibilities.=

Price: $197.07

2. Hatchimals – CollEGGtibles 4-Pack + Bonus

Hatchimals are definitely one of the hottest toys for kids this year. These adorable creatures hatch out of an egg and with over 70 Hatchimals available, it is so fun to try and collect them all. There are common, rare, and limited edition Hatchimals to discover and trade with friends. Kids simply hold the egg in their hand, rub the heart, and wait for it to turn from purple to pink. One it changes colors, gently press to crack the egg and discover the adorable animal inside. Eat=ch Hatchimal belongs to a family such as Giggle Grove, Lilac Lake, or Polar Paradise. These toys are meant for ages 5 and up. Any girl will love Hatchimals for Christmas!

Price: $9.99

3. Hatchimals Nursery Playset

Here is a super cute playset to go along with her collectible Hatchimals animals. This Hatchimals Nursery features 35 places to play and display her animals and have them feel safe at home in their whimsical nursery. This set even comes with an exclusive Hatchimal CollEGGtible. Place it inside of the Hatching Tree and it will pop out the top with a cracked shell, ready to hatch! It also features spinning cribs, swings, slides, a shower and more! Any girl who loves Hatchimals will really enjoy having this nursery to play with and share with her friends. For ages five and up.

Price: $29.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

4. Fingerlings Baby Monkey – Zoe – Turquoise (Includes Bonus Stand)

Here is another of the most popular toys for girls this year – Fingerlings! Fingerlings are adorable baby monkeys that grab on to things, especially fingers! They respond to sound, motion and touch with their blinking eyes, turning heads and silly monkey talk. Fingerlings can play or sleep and love to hang upside down by their tails too. Blow them kisses and they even kiss back! Girls are crazy about these cute little monkeys, and they will love to get them for Christmas.

Price: $39.90

5. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Building and Coding Kit

LEGO is one of the best toys for both girls and boys ages seven and up. LEGO allows them to let their creativity run wild and build anything they want out of the colorful little blocks. This LEGO set is extra special, with robotics included along with the regular building blocks. You can build any one of five multi functional robots and control them using a tablet and easy to use coding blocks. The robots include Vernie, Frankie the cat, M.T.R.4. and Guitar4000. This set includes a LEGO Move Hub with Bluetooth, interactive motor and color and distance sensor. This set is compatible with all other LEGO sets for even more creative building opportunities. This set includes 847 pieces.

Price: $199.95

6. Creativity for Kids Grow ‘n Glow Terrarium

For a girl who loves the natural world, an indoor terrarium is a very special gift. This kit gives her the control to craft, plant, water and grow her own terrarium garden. It includes a jar, decorative lid, potting soil, chia and wheat grass seeds, garden figurines, decorative sand, smooth river stones and a plant mister. This fun kit gives girls the chance to learn about botany and create their own ecosystem. It even has glow in the dark stickers that light up the terrarium at night. This kit is recommended for kids ages six and up.

Price: $11.29

7. Zoomer – Show Pony with Lights, Sounds and Interactive Movement

Zoomer is going to be her new best friend as soon as she gets her out of the box! Zoomer sings, dances, and moves just like a real pony. She loves snacking on sugar cubes and has a special sugar dance when she is rewarded with a yummy sugar cube. This fun robotic toy is recommended for girls ages five and up, and it reuquires four AA batteries. She comes with a lot of accessories such as an apple, carrot, hair brush and sugar cube.

Price: $69.82

8. Little Tikes Fairy Cozy Coupe

This Fairy themed car from Little Tikes is an adorable, girly take on the original red and yellow model. It has a fun fairy design including sparkles and even a crown, and other features such as a parent push handle and a removable floorboard. The horn really beeps and the ignition switch twists and clicks. The gas cap even opens and closes. The tires are durable and rugged and this car can hold up to 50 lbs.

Price: $59.99

9. Melissa & Doug Deluxe Standing Easel

All kids have a well of creativity within them that needs to be set free. This easel from Melissa & Doug will give kids a great opportunity to express themselves with a chalkboard on one side and a dry erase board and locking paper-roll holder on the other side. There is even a child safe paper cutter to save her works of art neatly and easily. Two large plastic trays hold chalk, paint, markers or whatever else she is using to draw with, and they can be removed for easy cleaning.

Price: $51.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

10. Dance Code featuring Disney Princess Belle

Dance Code toys are so much fun for girls who love Disney princesses but also love computers and technology. Tis exclusive Belle figure allows girls to create their own choreography that she dances to, using the matching app on any tablet. There are 10 dances to mix and match into a routine, as well as over 100 voice phrases and seven songs to dance to. It just takes a touch of her necklace to get the dancing started.

Price: $99.99

11. Educational Insights Design & Drill Activity Center

Many girls love power tools ad much ad their brothers, and any girl who likes to take things apart and learn how they work will enjoy this design & drill activity center. This toy features kid sized chunky bolts, a sturdy activity board, a reversible drill, a screwdriver, two drill bits, a combination wrench and easy to use activity cards. There are 120 bolts that can be arranged on the board however she pleases. This is an award winning toy that supports STEM learning and hand eye coordination as well as physical dexterity. It requires three AA batteries.

Price: $30.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

12. Wonder Workshop Dash Robot

Dash is a real life robot designed for kids ages six and up. This robot is responsive and interactive, and can be brought to life using apps on your smartphone or tablet. Dash comes with hundreds of coding projects and adventures and can dance, move, light up, make noise, avoid obstacles and react to your kids’ voices. Each program includes its own instructions on how to program the robot right at the start,making this an easy and fun game for kids of all ages. This award winning toy comes fully assembled with no batteries required.

Price: $134.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

13. Easy Playhouse Castle

A lot of the time when you get your kids a large and expensive toy, they will want to play with the box even more than the toy itself! Instead of getting frustrated, use this to your advantage and get her a cardboard castle that she will love. Simple cardboard structures unlock kids creativity in a way that fancy toys cannot compete with. This extra large castle measures 32″ x 32″ x 43.5″ and features two doors, four large windows, four turrets and eight small windows. It is sure to become her new favorite hang out spot.

Price: $29.49 (34 percent off MSRP)

14. Cozmo Robot

Cozmo is a real life robot like what you have only seen in movies. He has a real personality that evolves and changes as he hangs out with his favorite humans. Girls will love challenging Cozmo to games or using Explorer Mode to see the world from his perspective. This robot comes with Code Lab, a great new platform for young coders to unlock their imaginations. He is tough and durable, and super secure.

Price: $179.99

15. DoughLab STEM Kit: Bake and Learn

This STEM kit from DoughLab is the perfect activity for any girl who loves to help out in the kitchen, has an interest in science, or both! This kit lets you create different recipes using yeast, water and flour. The end results are different but always delicious. This kit includes all of the materials needed for five experiments, including 1 lb of flour, 7G of yeast, 3 baking tins, 3 mixing containers, inflatable gloves, mixing sticks, measuring spoons, sugar and salt.

Price: $24.99

16. Crayola Inspiration Art Case

Here is a gift that any budding artist will absolutely love. The Crayola Inspiration Art Case includes 64 craons, 20 colored pencils, 40 markers, 15 sheets of paper and a durable storage case to carry it all around in. This is a great beginner set or travel set for young artists and will allow them to unlock their creativity in new and fun ways.

Price: $24.99

17. NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PRO Series Metal Detector

If your daughter is always on the hunt for buried treasure, or loves to collect things like stones, seashells and other beautiful objects, she will love this real life metal detector from National Geographic. This is a real, working metal detector that is suitable for kids and adults. It is lightweight and easy to use, weighing only two lbs and measuring 22 inches long. It includes three detection modes, four sensitivity levels and a pinpoint location feature to help distinguish trash from treasure at up to 12 inches deep. It even comes with a two year warranty, and it is ready to use right out of the box.

Price: $159.99

18. Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit

This realistic Moana costume will allow girls to relive the adventure of their favorite Disney movie in their very own home. This two piece outfit includes unique prints straight from the movie and a detailed skirt to match, with two layers and authentic fringe details. It is recommended for ages three and up and comes in childrens Small size.

Price: $16.59 (51 percent off MSRP)

19. My Little Pony: The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle

My Little Pony is just as much of a desirable toy now as when we were kids – The difference is that now the ponies are interactive! This Twilight Sparkle pony responds to sound and to touch and can say over 90 phrases. She sings, tells stories and even talks about her magic spells. Her horn lights up and flashes as well. This magical toy will be a favorite under the Christmas tree! She requires four C batteries.

Price: $90.81 (30 percent off MSRP)

20. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk

For Disney fans, this dress up trunk is the ultimate treat. Little girls absolutely love to dress up as their favorite Disney princess, alone and with their friends. This trunk includes 21 pieces – Four shirts, three skirts, two headbands, one tiara, one choker, three bracelets, one pair of earrings, one necklace, three rings and a storage trunk.

Price: $29.99

