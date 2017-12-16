Top 30 Best Romantic Gifts for Women 2018

Do you want to surprise your sweetheart with a romantic gift for her birthday, an anniversary or just because? Whether you are shopping for a wife, a girlfriend, or a special lady you want to be yours, romantic gifts are always well received. The right gift can set the mood for a perfect romantic evening – Just picture firelit evenings over a glass of wine, snuggling up on the couch under a blanket with steaming mugs of hot chocolate, or going on a romantic walk through freshly fallen snow. In this list we have found the 30 most romantic gifts for any woman. They range from the predictably romantic – Chocolates, wine, lingerie – To gifts that are perfect for specific interests and hobbies. After all, true romance comes from knowing each other inside and out!

1. Round Diamond Stud Earrings

What woman would not want a beautiful pair of diamond earrings for Christmas? This gorgeous studs will look beautiful on her and are made of the highest quality materials. The diamonds are 100% natural and conflict free. Pictured above are the one carat studs, but you can get the diamonds in sizes ranging from half a carat to two carats. Keep in mind that this is the total weight of the combined diamonds – So a one carat set consists of two half carat diamonds. These earrings also have a screw-back post, so there is never a worry whether they will fall off.

Price: $982

2. Star K 14k Yellow Gold Heart Shape 6mm Earrings Studs

For something a little more lovey-dovey, these heart earrings are a fantastic choice. These heart shaped studs are stunning enough for a night out or a romantic date, but they are also suitable for daytime wear. The earring itself is made of 14K gold and the jewel comes in 16 different stone colors, from romantic reds to cool blues and greens and even a multicolored topaz.

Price: $239.99

3. I Love You to the Moon and Back Necklace Wolf Pendant 24k Gold Inscribed on Onyx

Here is a truly unique piece of jewelry that is unlike any other necklace. Nano Jewelry uses brand new technology to inscribe tiny details on small jewelry pendants. From far away this looks like a simple black and gold pendant, but with the help of a magnifying glass (included) the message “I love you to the moon and back” becomes clear. This is a precious gift that will show your love for her in a special way!

Price: $295

4. Airbnb Gift Cards – E-mail Delivery

What could be more romantic than a weekend getaway? Airbnb makes it possible to have a home away from home on your vacation, whether it is a rustic log cabin in the mountains, a beach house, or a regular apartment in the city. This makes for e much more romantic and special experience when compared to your standard hotel. With an Airbnb gift card your wife or girlfriend can choose her own getaway, and you can enjoy the sweet memories of your gift for many years to come.

Price: $200 or any amount you choose

5. Southwest Airlines Gift Card

If you are going to take a trip, why not go all out? Instead of a staycation in your home town or close by, surprise her with a flight to somewhere exotic and new. You can take her to the city she has always wanted to visit, to the beach for a warm winter getaway, to the mountains for a ski trip, or anywhere else she chooses. There is nothing more romantic than spending quality time together, after all!

Price: $200 or any amount you choose

6. Handcrafted and Painted Wine Glasses by Sonoma Artisan

Wine is always romantic, especially when shared with the one you love. These wine glasses are going to make your wine time much more special and turn up the romance as well. These hand painted classes are made in Sonoma, California, the same place where so much great wine comes from. This gift shows her that wine is best when shared, and you can create plenty of beautiful memories while sipping from these glasses together.

Price: $36.99

7. Game Of Thrones 3 Bottle Mixed Wine Pack

Any Game of Thrones fan will love this collectible set of three GoT themed wines. This set features richly detailled labeling on high quality wines that just beg to be sipped by firelight with your sweetheart. These limited edition wines come in three popular variations – Cabernet, Red Blend, and Chardonnay all made in California. The labels are richly designed to look like they came straight out of the books or the TV show.

Price: $99

8. Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 5-1/2-Quart Round French (Dutch) Oven, Cerise (Cherry Red)

If you are shopping for a woman who loves to cook, there is nothing more romantic as a gift than Le Creuset. Le Creuset is a premium brand of cookware made in France that comes in rich, brightly enameled colorworks. Le Creuset pieces are considered collectibles and will last for many years, even for generations in your family. This cast iron pot is the ultimate piece, with a 5.5 quart capacity big enough to handle soups and stews. It features superior heat distribution and retention, 45% larger handles for a sure grip, and a composite knob that withstands temperatures up to 500 degrees.

Price: $329.95

9. 1byone Belt Driven Bluetooth Turntable with Built-in Stereo Speaker

For music lovers, few things are more romantic than old fashioned vinyl records. This record player combines modern technology with a natural wood, vintage design. You can choose between three speed settings and even record MP3 audio straight from vinyl. The record player has full range built in speakers, or it can be hooked into your stereo system. It is compatible with all modern music devices as well, so you can plug your phone, tablet, or MP3 player in to the speakers as well. This record player with a blend of modern tech and mid century charm will be a great addition to your romantic evenings at home.

Price: $169.99

10. Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils, Soft Core, 132-Count

If your wife or girlfriend is an artist or a creative type who loves to express herself with drawing, a nice set of colored pencils is a great gift. True romance comes from knowing your partner well enough to choose the perfect gift for them, and for artistic personalities there is no better gift than art supplies. These high quality Prismacolor colored pencils have soft, thick cores and richly saturated, lightfast pigments. They are super smooth and have thick, robust leads to prevent cracking and chipping. There are 132 premium colored pencils included in the package.

Price: $53 (71 percent off MSRP)

11. Marc by Marc Jacobs Large Natasha Leather Handbag

Every woman needs a nice hand bag, and for fashion forward women a purse is a totally romantic gift. This leather bag by Marc Jacobs will go straight to her heart strings and she will think f you every day when she uses it. This bag is made of genuine leather with a fold over zip flap top and magnetic closure. It has one interior zip pocket, an adjustable shoulder strap and comes in seven different colors.

Price: $335

12. Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray for Women,

Perfume is a classic romantic gift because smell is so closely tied to our emotions. This elegant designer perfume from Versace is perfect for Christmas. She will wear it all year long and always associate the smell with you and your love for her. This perfume comes in a gorgeous class bottle with the Versace label that she will be proud to display on her vanity.

Price: $39.78

13. Benchmark Bouquets 2 Dozen Red Roses, With Vase

What could be more romantic than a big bouquet of red roses? Red roses are by far the most romantic flower and are associated with love and admiration. Any woman would love to see a bouquet of roses under the Christmas tree, and they will set the mood for a day full of romance and sweetness. This bouquet consists of two dozen premium red roses, shipped overnight (no Sat, Sun or Mon deliveries). The blooms arrive closed and will open to their full beauty in two to three days, so make sure to time your shipping for a few days before you want to “wow” her.

Price: $44.50

14. FRYE Women’s Melissa Button 2 Riding Boot

A beautiful pair of leather boots is a sweet, romantic gift for any woman. Many women tend not to treat themselves with luxuries like nice shoes, and for these women it is so romantic to spoil her with a special gift that is high quality and fashionable. These boots are from a leading brand, FRYE, and the riding boot style is classic and timeless. The boots are sleek and smooth and will add a nice touch of style to casual outfits. These boots are highly reviewed and made of the highest quality materials and construction. She will love them for years to come!

Price: $147.84 to $378.00 depending on size

15. Abd El Kader by Cire Trudon Candle 9.5 oz

A romantic evening calls for candles – lots and lots of candles. Cire Trudon is one of the world’s finest candle makers, with exquisite scents and designs on the glass container. This candle is as luxurious as it gets, and is considered a collector’s item. Any woman with expensive tastes and a fine pallet will love this gift. The candle’s complex fragrance has top notes of spearmint, lemon, black currant, apple, ginger, clove, middle notes of jasmine and a vanilla base note. It is made in France in limited quantities.

Price: $80

16. Aspen Bay Capri Blue Jar Candle 19 Ounce – Aloha Orchid

Here is another luxury candle that does not cost quite so much. Aspen Bay candles are so popular that they even sell travel sized versions for people to take with them when they leave home. This candle s large in size, measuring 4″x5″ and has a clean, long burning wax blend made of soy and other natural waxes, as opposed to paraffin candles. The Aloha Orchid scent consists of orchids, jasmine and gardenia entwined with white blossoms. This candle has a burn time of 100 hours for many romantic evenings to come.

Price: $26.44

17. Badger Sweet Orange Aromatherapy Massage Oil

After a romantic candlelit dinner, a glass of wine, and an evening of conversation, what comes next is up to you. This aromatherapy massage oil is great for setting the mood for an even more romantic night. This organic sweet orange massage oil is packed with natural vitamins and minerals that are great for skin, unlike cheap massage oils made from petroleum based products. The aromatherapy blend of sweet orange, lemon and spearmint is relaxing and invigorating at the same time.

Price: $15.99

18. Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch

For a fitness buff, a Fitbit fitness tracker is a super romantic gift that will communicate how well you know her and her passions. This advanced device gives her access to step by step coaching, dynamic personal workouts, and fitness tracking that tracks her heart rate, pace and steps all day long. It can even store and play over 300 songs and access playlists from Pandora. The built in GPS tracks distance and routes, and she can access apps for sports, weather and more. The Fitbit can even make payments using the built in NFC chip. The Fitbit can be worn while running, swimming, riding, working out, and is comfortable enough to sleep in. It has a four day battery life.

Price: $269.95

19. Apple 13″ MacBook Pro

If you have had enough of cheesy romantic gifts that feel played out, get her something that will truly knock her socks off. True romance is not about grand gestures of devotion but simple moments that make up the best memories. Imagine her face on Christmas morning when she opens up her gift to reveal a brand new MacBook Pro. This leading laptop comes with 16GB of memory, a 3.1Ghz Intel processor, an Intel Iris Plus graphics chip, 526GB SD storage and Touch ID/Touch Bar technology. It is everything she needs and more, and she will absolutely love you for this gift!

Price: $1,999

20. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Romance is about making memories together – With this Instax camera you can preserve those memories for years to come. This camera is like a new Polaroid, with instant photos printed out as soon as you shoot them. The Instax has a selfie mirror and automatic exposure measurement for easy snapshots. You can take it on vacations or traveling, or use it at home to capture everyday moments. This is a romantic gift that is begging to be used by you two together!

Price: $59

21. Nixon Women’s ‘Bullet Leather Luxe’ Quartz Stainless Steel Casual Watch

Watches are another special luxury that many women do without because they do not want to spend the money on themselves. With clocks easily accessible on our cell phones, watches are no longer a necessity and have become somewhat of a luxury item. This classic and simple watch has a clean, timeless design that will go with any outfit. It is a beautiful gift for a woman who does not treat herself to luxuries that she deserves.

Price: $200

22. Calvin Klein Women’s Black Chemise

Here is a romantic gift that you both can enjoy. This sexy black chemise from Calvin Klein is classy yet sultry, without showing too much skin. It is perfect for special evenings or even for wearing to sleep. The floral lace detail gives it a nice girly style, while the black body is flattering on all different shapes and sizes.

Price: $58.80 to $70.76 depending on size and color

23. DKNY Women’s Sheer Lace Chemise With G-String Panty

This chemise and panty set from DKNY is perfect if you want to turn up the heat on Christmas evening. It features sheer lace and a G-String panty. The lace top can be work on its own at home, or underneath clothing for an added touch of style. This set comes in four colors – Christmas red, white, cream, grey or black.

Price: $18.69 to $101.19 depending on size and color

24. Godiva Chocolatier 36 Piece Limited Edition Lady Godiva Assorted Chocolate and Truffle Keepsake Tin

What could be more romantic than a big box of chocolates? Chocolate is seen as an aphrodisiac food and is associated world wide with romance and love. This special gift set from Godiva is sure to turn the romance level up a notch on Christmas. This is a keepsake tin featuring Lady Godiva herself. It is filled with 36 classic Godiva chocolates and truffles to tickle her palate.

Price: $46.01

25. Avec Les Filles Women’s Chiara Pump

A nice pair of high heels is a perfect romantic gift that tells her just how beautiful and elegant you think she is, and that you want to spoil her and treat her to fancy occasions where she can wear these stunning pumps. These Avec Les Filles pumps are made of satin with a gorgeous yet not extravagant crystal detail. They come in classic black or cute pink, and are perfect for any romantic date night.

Price: $110.99 to $158 depending on color and size

26. Steve Madden Women’s Single Breasted Wool Coat

This coat from Steven Madden struck me as romantic because of its mysterious, almost magical style. This is a perfect coat for long winter walks, date nights or any other romantic winter outing. It has a oversized hood that is reminiscent of a cape, and a tie belt to keep it night and tight. The bottom flares out a bit for a nice touch of style, and the back is slightly longer in the front to ensure no chilly breezes get in when she sits down.

Price: $96.99

27. Sorel Women’s Tofino Boot

If your wife or girlfriend is a snow bunny, she needs a nice pair of fashionable and super warm snow boots this winter. Sorel is a top brand for snow boots that stay toasty warm even in the coldest weather and snowy conditions. These boots are lovely and some in six different colors and patterns so they will go with any winter outfit. They are made of leather and rubber on the outside to keep her feet nice and warm. For someone who loves to spend time outside, this is a super romantic gift because you will get to spend time making memories in the snow together!

Price: $75.85 to $239.99 depending on size and color

28. Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer System with Stainless Thermal Carafe

If your wife or girlfriend is a coffee lover, there is nothing more romantic than a Ninja Coffee Bar for Christmas. This system has everything she needs to make pod-free single serve cups or full carafes of coffee. She can choose hot or over ice, and classic or rich brew. There are even custom cup sizes available so she can brew the perfect cup in her favorite mug every morning. If that was not enough, it has a built in frother so she can brew, froth and drink all from one cup!

Price: $199.99

29. Pinzon Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Romantic nights tend to end up in the bedroom, but if you have uncomfortable or low quality sheets it can really put a damper on things. These sheets are made of 100% organic cotton, grown from non GMO seeds. Organic cotton is incredibly soft, and unlike regular cotton it gets eve softer with each washing. These sheets are also GOTS certified to ensure proper treatment of humans and the environment all throughout the production process.

Price: $27.99 to $55.99 depending on size

30. Conversation Starters for Husbands & Wives

This inexpensive gift is quite possibly the most romantic thing on this list, because it guarantees that you will spend lots of quality time getting to know your wife in an all new way. We spend way too much time these days sitting in the same room as someone while simultaneously watching TV, browsing the web or scrolling through facebook. This gift pack comes with 44 double sided cards with questions to ask each other and discuss. The questions are though provoking, like What is your favorite gift that you received growing up?; If you could travel anywhere on vacation, where would you go? and Who do you most admire living or dead?

Price: $7.99

