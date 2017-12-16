Top 10 Best Special Christmas Gifts for Your Wife Under $25

By now you’ve probably already chosen some special Christmas gifts for your wife, so now, you’re looking at the last minute, to find some sweet, small gifts for her. Maybe you’re on a bit of a budget this year. Or perhaps you’re just looking to add to her pile under the Christmas tree, or tuck something special into her Christmas stocking. You’re in luck, because we’ve found a super-fun list of gifts under $25 that your wife is simply going to love. From pampering beauty buys, to cool jewelry with a cause, to an eclectic selection of unusually awesome stuff, there’s nothing here that goes over that $25 spending limit. Don’t get us wrong, we want you to splurge on your lady if you possibly can, and we’ve got lots of other gift lists from the Best Deals on Christmas Gifts for Your Wife, to the Most Unique Christmas Gifts for Women, to What to Get Your Wife for Christmas.

Keep in mind, things are selling so quickly right now, you’ll need to get your serious shopping mojo on, sooner than later, to get things ordered while they’re in stock. Don’t forget, shipping times can also thwart your best Christmas intentions, so check the shipping deadlines here, to be sure your gifts arrive on time. Natch, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can feel secure in free two day delivery, and even if you order at the last minute, Prime members can get free one day delivery. Amazing.

There are lots of great Christmas deals on the best gifts for your wife, and everyone else on your gift list. Find lots of options here. But if you’re looking for something really special, at budget prices, check out these Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Wife Under $25.

1. SexyBeauty Professional Ceramic Spiral Curling Iron

Give your wife big, beautiful, swoopy curls this Christmas with a professional beauty tool that will be her go to for gorgeous hair. Since you’re looking for gifts under $25, this one is a steal at just $15.49. It heats up super fast, and the ceramic coating makes for smooth shiny curls and supple waves, all without tangles or burned hair. It keeps her fingers away from the hot barrel, eliminating burned fingers, making it a great tool to use on your little one’s hair too. While this might not be the best for very thick hair, it’s great for everyone else. If she has super thick hair, check out our recommendations for the best two inch curling irons, as those also deliver big beautiful curls.

Price: $15.49

2. Coshine Rose Gold Mermaid Makeup Brush Set

A fun and fanciful set of makeup brushes are guaranteed to be among the favorite gifts for wives this year, yours included. This set of ten brushes have soft and thick synthetic bristles, making them easy to clean and use for years to come. What makes them a standout is the adorable mermaid tail handles that will give her a giggle every time she uses them. Since every girl loves to play with makeup, you can bet she’ll feel like a kid every day when she goes through her beauty routine. She’ll get brushes specifically for foundation, cream, loose powder, blush, concealer, eyeshadow, eyebrows and more, all in this deluxe ten piece set. Get the rainbow colored mermaid makeup brushes for just fifty cents more, or grab a set for your teenage daughter. At just $11.99 and $12.49 respectively, you’ll get two gifts under $25. A total Christmas deal.

Price: $11.99 (69 percent off MSRP)

3. 24k Gold Eye Mask

This sweet small Christmas fit for your wife is literally a sight for sore eyes. These little replenishing eye masks will leave her eyes looking and feeling refreshed after a long day working, whether it’s at home or the office. They’re a little pampering present that says you think she deserves to be treated like a princess. Now be sure to bring her a glass of wine or a cocktail, and some quiet space to enjoy the refresher. Made with plumping collagen, hydrating hyaluronic acid, 24k gold nano ions, these awesome little gel packs are free from parabens and alcohol. Treat her lips to the same kind of pampering with 24k Gold masks for lips which are also less than $15. The Gold Collagen Moisturizing Neck Lift Masks are another spa treatment to make her feel beautiful. We love these gifts under $25 that deliver multiple treatments at such a low price. Also affordable and fun, the Best Korean Sheet Masks also make great gifts under $25, and their fun packaging makes them perfect for stocking stuffers.

Price: $14.99

4. Cate & Chloe Esme 18k White Gold Swarovski Ring

You wife will absolutely love the Cate & Chloe Esme 18k White Gold Swarovski Ring, that looks like it was made with glittering diamonds. Perfect for cocktail parties and everyday elegance, it’s a beautiful find for your wife. Finding Christmas gifts this nice, at under $25, is just amazing, especially when they’re the kind of presents that deliver so much sparkle and shine. Another ring that delivers a big impression at a tiny price is the Cate & Chloe Stella 18k White Gold Plated Ring. We also think she’d love the simple and elegant polished silver teardrops that look like a seamless drop of liquid silver for her ears that is classy and classic. These silver earrings would be great gifts for any lady on your Christmas list, and at under ten bucks, they a killer deal.

Price: $19.99

5. Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Alphabet Charm Pendant Necklace

There’s nothing more personal to your wife than her initials, and you can give her her first initial (and her last for that matter) in a lovely sterling silver pendant, studded with glittering cubic zirconia. Since these are so inexpensive, you might want to get her all of her initials, because you’d still spend less than forty bucks for the set, that could wear as singles or all together. Each letter hangs from a sparkly and sturdy box chain, that she can also use with other silver pendants. Another alphabet pendant features a similar theme, although the style is more like fancy lettering versus block lettering. It’s also made in shimmery sterling silver.

Price: $12.99

6. “Inspire” 14k Gold Plated Opal Choker

Give your wife two lovely gifts in one. The beautiful choker from Benevolence LA features a single fiery opal bead, hanging from a sparkling 14k gold plated ball chain with an easy lobster claw clasp . The white fire opal is known as a stone of inspiration, hence the name of this pretty piece. What’s the second gift? Glad you asked. When you buy your sweetheart this lovely necklace, Benevolence LA will contribute $5 toward a sustainable water system in Africa through their charity partner, H4O (Hands4others). They are currently funding their third village – a refugee camp in Tanzania. You can also get her the matching White Fire Opal Earrings for under twenty bucks as well. Their Gold Dipped Satellite Beaded Curb Chain Choker is another pretty piece for a cause, and, if you got her both, she could wear them together for an ultra-cool look.

Price: $24.95

7. Purple Agate Beaded Wrap Tree of Life Bracelet

Whew – we barely squeaked under the price limit on this pretty purple agate Tree of Life beaded bracelet for your wife. This wrap style bracelet features deep purple agate rounds, accented by silver plated beads, and adorned with a silver tone button that acts as the clasp. If your wife loves more organic jewelry, this piece can be wrapped as many times around her wrist to be a custom fit for her. You can also get this wrap style bracelet with beautiful blue sodalite beads, which would look terrific if she wears a lot of denim. Or get it with healing jasper beads, that give an earthy color range. Jasper is the stone of Earth mothers everywhere. If you happen to be married to a redheaded Irish girl, you might want to consider the Celtic Knot Picasso Jasper Beaded Wrap Bracelet. They’re all terrific Christmas gifts under $25 that can easily slip into a stocking or surprise her under the tree.

Price: $24.98

8. Scarleton Stylish Reversible Tote Bag

Skip right past the thoughts of giving your wife a new wallet for Christmas and get her instead this awesome red tote that’s big enough to carry everything, including her smaller purse and more. This tote bag is a chic way to keep all her essentials right at her fingertips. The trendy carryall is large enough to accommodate her cell phone, wallet, makeup and toiletries, with plenty of space left for a tablet, or even a small laptop. If she is a fashionista on the go, it’s hard to find the time to hunt for purses and handbags that are both roomy and gorgeous at reasonable prices, so this i8s a great solution and a sweet deal at just $22.99. It also comes with a roomy zip top coin bag, as an added extra, and let us rephrase, you can indeed get her a pretty red RFID blocking wallet that keeps her credit cards and identity safe from thieves.

Price: $22.99

9. WOODIES Wayfarer Walnut Wood Sunglasses

Even though it’s winter, your wife’s pretty peepers need protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays, and these stylish sunglasses will do the trick. At just $25, these glasses are reminiscent of the infamous Ray-Ban Wayfarers, but at a fraction of the cost. The Wayfarer style has been popular for decades, but it made a huge fashion comeback this year. Handmade from REAL Walnut wood, which is 50 percent lighter in weight than real Wayfarers, these glasses feature anti-reflective, polarized lenses that deliver 100 percent UVA/UVB protection. They come with a carrying case and lens cleaning cloth too. You can also get them in cool zebra wood, with reflective blue lenses. They’re ridiculously eye-catching.

Price: $25

10. U.S. Polo Assn. Women’s Gold-Tone & Pink Bracelet Watch

Now here’s a perfectly pretty little watch for your lady, that offers both efficient timekeeping and a pretty glam look to go with it. Its face has a luxe bezel studded with sparkling crystals, and apink dial with applied logo and Roman numeral indices. This pale pink and gold tone watch is particularly feminine, at at just $19.99, easily fits on her wrist and our list of gifts under $25. You can also get her a similar watch in plain gold tone, if you think the pink is a little over the top, or, if bling isn’t her thing, how about smaller, more business like watch with a slim grey band? It’s another great deal at just $15.99. This Casio Women’s Sport Watch offers a digital display that includes the day, date, time, plus it has an alarm feature and it’s water resistant if your lady loves to play outdoors.

Price: $19.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.