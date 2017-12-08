Top 20 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

While you are doing your Christmas shopping, do not forget the stockings! Stockings are one of the most fun things to dig in to on Christmas morning, for both kids and adults. I always used to love opening each small, individually wrapped gift in my stocking almost even more than the bigger gifts under the tree. There is something so sweet and simple about stuffing a stocking with gifts that your loved ones will appreciate, whether they are little kinds or grown ups. Adults can definitely get in on the fun, too. In this list I have gathered all of the very best stocking stuffers for your wife or girlfriend this Christmas. There are inexpensive gifts as well as luxurious ones, and each one is perfect for any woman. I know I would love to receive any of these in my stocking!

Click here to see more stocking stuffer ideas, or if you want to see all of our thoughtfully curated gift guides for everyone on your list this Christmas, click here.

1. Godiva Chocolatier Holiday Truffle Flight

Christmas just would not be Christmas without chocolate in your stocking! This truffle flight from Godiva features six premium holiday truffles, designed to be eaten one after another in an explosion of holiday flavors. Included are 1pc Holiday Hazelnut Truffle, 1pc Raspberry Linzer Torte Truffle, 1pc Gingerbread Truffle, 1pc Orange Spice Truffle, 1pc Caramel Corn Truffle in Gold Foil. They are certified kosher and guaranteed to arrive in perfect condition, no matter what the weather is.

Price: $17

2. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Here is a small yet mighty gift that anyone will be shocked and impressed to receive in their stocking. The Fire TV Stick gives you access to thousands of TV options like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Amazon Video on your TV screen. Gone are the days when you have to watch Netflix on your computer! The Alexa Voice Remote makes it even easier to watch the shows and movies you love.

Price: $39.99

3. Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Top 8 Essential Oils

Essential oils are the perfect size to stick in a Christmas shopping. These tiny bottles pack a punch, and are great for aromatherapy, diffusers, home care and cleaning products, and more. This beginner kit from Radha Beauty contains 10mL bottles of Lavender, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass, Orange, Peppermint, Frankincense and Rosemary to get her started.

Price: $19.95

4. Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband

If your wife or girlfriend is a fitness enthusiast, she will absolutely love to get a FitBit in her stocking. This wristband features PurePulse continuous, automatic wrist pulse tracking in order to track calories burned all day long. You can use this device to maximize your workouts to the optimum heart rate for fat burn, cardio or peak. It even shows call, text and calendar notifications from your phone. This device is an all around great gift for anyone who loves exercise or is trying to get fit.

Price: $148

5. RumbaTime Women’s ‘Lafayette’ Rose Gold Watch

A nice watch is a perfect surprise to receive inside of a Christmas stocking. This Lafayette Collection watch features a quick release, interchangeable strap, a mother of pearl dial, three crystals on the clock face and a rose-gold plated stainless steel bracelet. This watch has the timeless elegance of rose gold, without the cost. It is water resistant up to 100 ft, suitable for splashes or brief immersion but not swimming.

Price: $85

6. Fossil Emma Rfid Mini Wallet

Here is a cute and small gift that will fit perfectly in her Christmas stocking. This 100% leather mini wallet features an RFID blocker, cotton lining and multiple inside and outside pockets for cash, change, credit cards and ID. This stylish wallet will fit perfectly in even small purses and is a perfect gift for any fashionable lady.

Price: $40

7. Sterling Silver Wishbone Pendant Necklace

Here is a sweet and simple necklace that is great for any woman. This wishbone pendant will tell her how lucky you are to have her in your life – She is your wish come true! This necklace features a link-chain and a rhodium plated sterling silver pendant. It is high quality and will not leave marks on her skin, but it is still very affordable. The small and sweet pendant measures 0.55″ W x 1″ H.

Price: $19

8. Kenneth Cole New York “Pyrite” Pave Geometric Stick Drop Earrings

These earrings by leading designer Kenneth Cole are going to be a beautiful addition to her Christmas stocking. It features gold tone geometric stick drops with pave crystal accents. These earrings have a natural, organic feel to them and will look great with any holiday outfit.

Price: $22.44 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. Gentlemen’s Hardware Adventure Enamel Mug

If your lady loves the outdoors, coffee, or tea this enamelware mug is an excellent choice for her stocking stuffer. This rustic mug is constructed of durable rolled steel and coated with long lasting enamel. It says “The Adventure Begins” which can be a nice message for newlyweds or if you love to go on adventures together. The capacity is 12 ounces, perfect for a cup of morning coffee whether at home or camping!

Price: $13.99

10. SUN-E 5 in Set 2.2 Inch Ceramic Planter

These adorable planters are the perfect size to fit in a Christmas stocking. They measure 2.2 x 2.2 x 2 inch (L x W x H and can fit one small plant such as a cactus or succulent. They are beautifully glazed in natural, pastel colors and will go with any home decor. These planters will look great on her dresser or windowsill!

Price: $13.66 each

11. GardenHOME Ergonomic Garden Tools 4 Piece Tool Set

If you are shopping for a gardener, she will definitely appreciate a stocking stuffed with gardening tools! These hand held tools are a must have for any gardener. The set includes a Trowel, Cultivator, Transplanter and Weeding Fork. All four tools are rust resistant and easy to clean.

Price: $16.47

12. ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer

If you are shopping for a chef or home cook, this digital food thermometer is a great stocking stuffer. This compact tool may look funny, but it is they key to perfectly cooked meats, baked goods and more. It gives a readout within a few seconds to let you know the interior temperature of the food, which is much more reliable than looking at the surface or sticking a fork in it. The probe is stainless steel with a step-down tip designed to display the temperature even faster. This thermometer has a wide temperature range of -58°F ~ 572°F (-50°C ~ 300°C), accurate to ±0.9°F. It is Celsius/Fahrenheit switchable and perfect for both indoor and outdoor cooking.

Price: $10.19

13. Pixie Lost Item Tracker

The Pixie lost item tracker is an innovative gift that is small enough to fit in any Christmas stocking. Pixie is unlike any other lost item tracker because it can be used on anything, from keys and phones to cats and dogs and any belongings that you want to keep track of. Pixie uses augmented reality to show the exact location of the lost item, using both sound and visuals to help locate it. This four pack will get her started, or you can purchase a two pack as well.

Price: $74.99 for two

14. Itraveller Hanging Toiletry Bag

If you are shopping for a woman with the travel bug, she will really appreciate this toiletries bag as a stocking stuffer. It has a stylish cactus design (or you can choose from nine others) and water resistant fabric. Inside are miltiple zippered pockets for organizing toiletries, and there is a hook on top for easy use in hotel rooms. It is pretty large at 9.45″L x 7.48″ W x 3.74″ H, so this is best for anyone with an extra large sized stocking. However, you can fold it up into a smaller size to fit it in a smaller stocking as well.

Price: $13.79

15. Ariel EDGE Plush Hot/Cold Eye Mask

Eye masks are one of those gifts that are universal, and everyone will appreciate. This eye mask is not only great for sleeping, it also is full of squishy beads that can be cooled or heated to provide comfort and relaxation. This mask will give her a spa like experience at home any time she wants it.

Price: $7.30

16. Polarized Bamboo Wayfarer Sunglasses

Just because it is winter does not mean you do not need to protect your eyes. Snow and ice reflect the sun and can cause even more sun damage than summer’s rays. Or, if you live in a warm climate then you need sungalsses all year long anyway! These cool sunglasses have a full bamboo frame and come in four different polarized lens colors. They have a classic wayfarer style that looks good on everyone.

Price: $22.99

17. MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker

If you are shopping for a coffee lover, she will really love to receive a MiniPresso in her Christmas stocking. The MiniPresso is a hand held espresso maker, great for travel or home use. It does not require any compressed air cartridges or electricity and is completely hand powered. Any coffee drinker will love this gift!

Price: $49.94

18. Roxy Women’s Sunday Casual Printed Woven Tank Top

If you live in a warmer climate, this tank top is a perfect festive top for Christmas. It has red and green design with tropical leaves and flowers, and is made of lightweight viscose for loose, breezy comfort. This top will fold up nicely and fit right in her stocking.

Price: $17.47

19. Bluelounge Cableyoyo Light Gris

Cables are notorious for getting caught and tangled, especially ear buds since they have two separate cables to tangle in each other. This ingenious little tool consists of a soft silicone rubber spool, and is designed to take up the slack on ear bud wires. It also has a magnet in the center to hold the ear buds themselves and prevent them from coming loose. This is a slim, compact little accessory that will definitely improve her life and she will love to receive it in her stocking!

Price: $9.95

20. Screwdriver Pen Pocket Multi-Tool By EdgeWorks

Everyone needs a screwdriver from time to time. This multi tool from Edgeworks puts a phillips head and a flat head screwdriver at her fingertips, along with other handy tools. It also includes a level, a ruler, and a stylus for tablets or smartphones. This tool is perfect for keeping in a purse or in the car, and will be a great gift to find in her stocking.

Price: $10.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.