Top 10 Best Unique Gifts for Mom 2018

Starting from personal experience, we will go on record to say that Mom is the best. She brought you in, she brought you up, so when you want to bring mom a gift, this is the place to be.

What Makes a Unique Gift?

The challenge with lists of "unique" gifts is to find something that fits the definition of unique. Unique, by definition, is "one of a kind." Nothing else like it. We didn't seek out one-offs. We didn't seek out the obscure. Our goal was to, A) create a list of gift ideas that mom probably won't buy for herself and, B) create a list of high quality products that pretty much anyone would be happy to receive as a gift.

The challenge with lists of “unique” gifts is to find something that fits the definition of unique. Unique, by definition, is “one of a kind.” Nothing else like it. We didn’t seek out one-offs. We didn’t seek out the obscure. Our goal was to, A) create a list of gift ideas that mom probably won’t buy for herself and, B) create a list of high quality products that pretty much anyone would be happy to receive as a gift. If you need a little more inspiration, we’ve got a ton of other gift ideas for women that you may want to check out.

Of course, there’s nobody like Mr. T — and make sure you watch his video at the bottom of the list. But, most importantly, there’s nobody like mom and we know she’ll love something from our Top 10 Best Unique Gifts for Mom.

1. Handmade Bath Bombs Essential Oils Bath Kit

When it’s time for mom to have some “me time,” you can equip her with a little luxury for the bath. These bath bombs — or fizzers, if you like — are small two and a half ounce globes that you just unwrap and plop into a nice, warm bath. As they fizz away, they release the 100 percent organic, vegan and gluten free ingredients into the water, providing mom with a fragrant, good-for-her-skin experience. Each golf ball sized bath bomb includes organic sunflower oil, cocoa butter and organic shea butter. Six different types come in each package, each with a unique blend of deliciously fragrant essential oils:

* Yoga Sunrise (lemon, lime, orange and bergamot oils)

* Garden of the Gods (lavender, geranium and lime oils)

* Vanilla Surprise (vanilla oil)

* Pink Energizing Grapefruit (grapefruit oil)

* Stressed Moms (lavender, marjoram and ylang oils)

* Sinus Congestion Relief (eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender, pine and cypress oils).

2. Sunbeam Microplush Electric Throw Blanket

The company that makes this product, Rejuvelle, created it because they were looking for something for their daughter, who’d been diagnosed with a chronic auto immune disease. You can meet the daughter and her mom here . They obviously hit a home run with this one: there are more than 4,800 reviews on Amazon, with an average of 4.7 out of five stars. The package comes in a reusable tin that’s tied with a red bow. There’s no dye or coloring and the bath fizzers won’t leave a ring in the tub. Just remember: when mom’s in there enjoying her bath, don’t bother her. For another possibility, check out these bath bombs from a different company, Relaxcation, which are bigger (4 ounce balls) and at a higher price point. As for the bath bombs from Rejuvelle, take a look at this video to get an in-depth idea about these very popular products.Price: $15.95

Have you ever noticed how there are some people who always think “it’s cold in here”? If your mother is one of these wonderfully sensitive types*, she will think you’re the greatest person ever when you present her with this warm gift for mom. The Sunbeam Microplush Heated Throw is one of those 100 percent poly microplush fabric blankets. So even without the heating aspect, it’s already super cozy. (I know, because my wife has so many microplush blankies she could keep an entire ski team warm.) What takes this plush blanket to the next level is that, basically, it’s an electric blanket. It’s designed as a throw, though, so it’s super easy to use in the living room or wherever. There are nine different colors available. The throw is controlled by a PrimeStyle lighted controller with three warming settings and, in case mom gets so comfy it’s lights out, there’s a convenient three hour auto-off function. Check it out.

* According to a recent article in Glamour Magazine, “There’s a Scientific Reason Women Are Always Colder Than Men” (January 2017), there are five reasons for the chilly willy difference: 1) women have a higher core temperature; 2) women on birth control have an even higher core body temperature; 3) women’s hands and feet are colder than men’s by a few degrees; 4) women have slower metabolic rates; 5) buildings are designed with men’s metabolic rates in mind. (We realize this is not fair.)

Price: $49.93

3. Brimma Leak-Proof Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

Whether mom’s working at home, in the office, behind the wheel, in the warehouse, at the circus, in the boardroom, etc., there’s an important issue: she needs to hydrate! And what better way to do it, deliciously, than with a 100 percent BPA free premium water infuser bottle? This unique gift for mom is shatter-proof (Eatman Tritan Plastic) and leak-proof. The 32-ounce bottle is top-rack dishwasher safe and it couldn’t be easier to use: just add your favorite fresh fruits (like any berry or melon) and/or veggies (like cucumber) and herbs (like mint). The goods go into the “infuser tube” and then the tube clicks into the bottle. Fill it with water, secure-lock the top and you’re good to go. And just in case you needed a refresher on the benefits of staying hydrated: * protects against kidney stones; * human cells need water to keep working; * helps prevent constipation; * the Institute of Medicine (nonprofit, non-governmental organization that makes nutritional recommendations in the U.S.) says an adequate intake of water is from three cups a day for babies up to 16 cups for lactating women. There’s another version of this product by a different company, Savvy Infusion, that comes in 24-ounce or 32-ounce sizes — it’s a very popular brand. The Brimma also gets really high marks from reviewers on Amazon, with more than 1,000 reviews and a great average rating (4.5 out of five stars). Take a second to look at the vid so you can see how simple it is to get your delicious H2O groove on.

4. Duxtop 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop

Price: $17.97

Here’s the thing about this gift: yes, it’s something that requires mom to work. To cook. But we want to point out the very good reason for including this unique gift for mom: it’s an induction cooker, and that means it’s fast. In other words, you’re saying, “Mom, if you gotta cook, we want it to be as easy as possible for you.” Induction cooktops have been around for a long time, and they’re finally very affordable. According to a recent Consumer Reports article (May 2017), “no other cooking technology that we’ve tested is faster than the fastest induction elements.” One very important key to using the induction cooktop is that you have to use a pot or pan that is induction capable. That is, if a magnet sticks firmly to the bottom of your pan, it will work. The Rosewill RHAI-13001 induction cooktop comes with a pot (and lid) and is at a much lower price point (almost half) and it’s an Amazon’s Choice product. But we’re recommending the Duxtop 9600LS because it was recently named the best portable induction cooktop by Ezvid Wiki. Check out the video here.

The Duxtop 9600LS has an LCD sensor-touch control panel, a fast boil button and a keep warm button. It features a built in digital timer, 20 different temperature ranges from 100 degrees (F) to 460 degrees.

Price: $99.99

5. Clarisonic Mia 2 Facial Sonic Cleansing Brush

Another item from the “pamper mom” section of gift giving. Because when you think of unique gift ideas for mom, isn’t it fully reasonable to narrow your choices down with the search word “pamper?” The Clarisonic is, to put it simply, a rechargeable cleansing brush for washing the face. It uses sonic cleansing and oscillation technology: 300 “micro massage” movements happen every second as the brush is being used. According to Clarisonic, the patented technology leaves the skin cleansed six times better than by using hands alone. Clarisonic says it is U.S. dermatologists’ number one recommended cleansing device. This gift includes:

Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush (two speeds)

Clarisonic Radiance Brush Head

One ounce trial size gel cleanser

USB charger

This unique gift for mom is a great Mother’s Day idea or a terrific option if you’re looking for birthday gifts for mom. Available in four different colors, it gets great reviews, with more than 1,200 reviews and a 4 star out of 5-star rating average.

The brush can be used in the shower, which makes it really convenient. Or, of course, it can be used in the tub and if you pair it with our first item on this list, you’ll be mom’s favorite forever. Or at least until she’s done with her pampering session.

6. Amazon’s All New Echo (2nd Generation)

Price: $169

When you’re talking about unique gifts for mom, the Echo fits the bill on every corner. To just name a few expected, almost cliched uses that a mom would get out of this famous gadget:

* Great timer for working out or cooking or anything else

* Solves math problems and does recipe conversions

* Works as an alarm clock

* Plays your music

But there are so many other uses for the Amazon Echo. In no particular order, we use ours in this house for playing Jeopardy, finding lyrics to songs, getting the correct spelling for a word, asking what day a holiday is going to fall on, turning our thermostat up or down, turning our lights off or on. What we’re trying to say, in a nutshell, is that there are a zillion reasons that the Echo is so popular and well known. There are a handful of models. The Echo Plus, the Echo Show, the Echo Dot, and the Echo Spot. I actually have four Echos (I purchased all of them for full price). For a guy like me (read: someone who is lazy and wishes all of life was on cruise control), the Echo is my best friend. If the mom you’re buying for has even the slightest interest in cool gadgets that are uber-simple to use, this one is a touchdown, home run, and three pointer all in one.

Price: $99.99

7. Instant Pot Eight Quart Cooker

And now for what is possibly the second most popular “gadget” on the planet: the Instant Pot. This thing has taken the U.S. cooking world by storm (it’s been popular in other countries for a long time) and, from all evidence, there’s a good reason for it. The Instant Pot is seven appliances in one:

* Pressure cooker

* Slow cooker

* Rice cooker

* Steamer

* Saute

* Yogurt maker

* Warmer

There are many other brands making this type of product, but the Instant Pot is the number one selling multi-cooker, and it’s an Amazon’s Choice product. Check out New York Times food journalist Melissa Clark’s overview on using the Instant Pot, which she says will transform your weeknight cooking. “There’s no other single gadget that can make weeknight cooking easier,” Clark writes. Besides the eight quart version, there’s a six quart for about 40 bucks less and a three quart for around $80.

And if you think we’re saddling mom with a unique gift that is, really, something that means “work,” just keep in mind our secret strategy with the Instant Pot: dad — or anyone else in the house — can jump on board and use the thing, giving mom plenty of nights off from the stove.

Price: $99

8. Urpower Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser

We will go on record here to say that we are huge fans of essential oil diffusers. And we know we’re not alone: Urpower’s diffusers have more than 26,500 reviews! And the reviews are great, with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. This gift for mom is Urpower’s newest version, made out of real bamboo (the water tank is food grade synthetic material). Not only does it imbue a wide area with whatever great essential oil scent you’ve drip-dropped into your diffuser, it also acts as a humidifier. You simply fill with water, add a few drops of essential oil and turn it on. It’s whisper quiet and can be programmed to run a continuous mist for three hours or an interval mode for eight hours. The diffuser features an LED light ring that cycles through seven different colors, or you can set it to your favorite color. There’s an auto shut-off function for when it runs out of water or completes the cycle you’ve set. This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it comes in either light bamboo or a darker shade, which is just a few dollars more. Comes with the diffuser, power adapter, measuring cup and user manual. A great buy on oils is the ArtNaturals set of eight 100 percent pure essential oils ($12.95 as of this writing, a 64 percent reduction in price).

Price: $27.99

9. Ullo Wine Purifier Set With Carafe

On the off chance that she enjoys the occasional glass of wine, this is a very cool — and practical — unique gift for mom. The Ullo Carafe Set includes:

Hand blown custom designed glass carafe

Wine purifier

Travel bag

Display base

Six selective sulfite capture single filters

The idea here is that the Ullo purifies any wine by removing sulfites and sediment. It also has the optional switch to aerate the wine, which is a way of “instant aging” a younger wine. Sulfites, which are added to wines worldwide, act as a preservative. It has been suspected, not proven, that sulfites may be the guilty party for giving some people the infamous “red wine headache.” I’m no scientist, but I am an excellent brother-in-law and my sister-in-law has one of these. She loves it and swears that it has eliminated her headaches. (Personal moment here: Hey, Christy, this doesn’t mean you need to go crazy with the red wine.) The Ullo’s “selective sulfite capture” removes the sulfites, which reveals more of the wine’s natural aromas and flavors. The way the Ullo is designed allows the purifier to be used on top of the carafe OR on top of an individual wine glass.

If you don’t want the carafe, Ullo also offers just the purifier with the display base, a travel bag and four filters (at a lower price point than the carafe and purifier).

Price: $129.99 (seven percent off MSRP)

10. VitaJuwel Gemwater Bottle & Essential Oil

While we do feature another water bottle on this list, this particular water bottle is a different ballgame. This unique gift for mom is all about the gems. Essentially, the glass water bottle is built with a removable “wellness gempod” in the bottom. Inside the glass gempod are several fair trade sourced gems: amethyst, rose quartz and clear quartz. The theory behind this is that the gems’ vibrations increase the alkaline and oxygen properties of the water that’s in the bottle itself (the gems are sealed within the glass gempod and they don’t touch the drinkable water that you provide in the bottle). According to the manufacturer (Vitajuwel), the gems impact the water in just seven minutes so “drinking water reaches a quality level otherwise only found in natural spring water.” Vitajuwel had its product test by the German Institute Hagalis, Uberlingen. In addition to the water bottle and gempod, this gift also includes a roll-on essential oil comprised of rankincense, cypress, cedar, sweet orange and clary sage.

Price: $78

