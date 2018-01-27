Top 10 Best Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him 2018

Amazon

You could play it safe. You could nab a thing of chocolates for him and call it a day. You could get him a watch. You could get the traditional shaving kit. But, no. You’re going to do something a bit different this Valentine’s Day. You want something a little more creative than the usual. Good thing you’re here because we’ve scoped it out for you!

Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

One could make a very long list of creative Valentine’s gifts. It’s easy to go for the odd…the one-off…the bizarre. But that wasn’t our goal. We wanted to find things that would be fun or practical or tasty or special. We wanted to find something that he’ll use more than once.

Don’t get us wrong: there’s nothing wrong with candy for a guy on Valentine’s Day. We included a beautiful box of Godiva chocolates in our list of the Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad. And watches? Watches are fantastic gifts anytime, so you may want to check out our list of the Top 15 Best Men’s Watches Under $100 or the list of the Top 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men. A great pair of shoes always works for a guy, especially if the shoes have a unique pedigree (and are good looking) like any of the pairs from our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Driving Shoes: The Definitive List.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men: Romance Right Here

But we do know that Valentine’s Day is a great time for romance, so if you’re looking for something to melt his heart a little, check out our list of the Top 30 Best Romantic Gifts for Men for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day: How Did We Get Here?

There are several points of view on how it is that Valentine’s Day became a thing. Take a look at this video from The History Channel for an overview. (And what about that Romulus and Remus?!)

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Guys: Make it Unique

You don’t just want to settle, so copping one of the items off this list will be an easy way to his heart. You don’t see these things every day, and he certainly hasn’t thought about buying them for himself (well, maybe he’s thought about the beer making kit). Whatever it is, we’re sure that he’ll be very touched that you got him something great from our list of the Top 10 Best Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him.

1. Beer Bottle Puzzle

Creative Crafthouse Wood Brain Teaser Puzzles

Clever. Cute. Different. Fun. And definitely a creative Valentine’s Day gift for him. The Beer Bottle Puzzle is like a beer cozy he’s never seen before. The idea is that the bottle – a standard 12 ounce bottle – is fit into the “cozy” and, then, it’s locked. He has to figure out how to open the puzzle so he can get at that brew. Our suggestion is that you get him a six pack of beer and take one of the bottles out and put it in the puzzle. Then give the whole thing to him for his Valentine’s Day gift. The puzzle comes with clear instructions on how to get the bottle in there, and the manufacturer has videos on their website showing how to get the bottle in and get the bottle out. Obvs, you can use any bottle, it doesn’t have to be suds. If wine’s his thing, check out a similar puzzle, only this one’s for a wine bottle.

2. International Star Registry Name-a-Star Kit

Star Registry

It’s almost impossible to conceive of another Valentine’s Day gift for him that is as unique as this one. It’s very simple: you name a star after him. Done. Star-named-for-dude-forever. The International Star Registry started in 1979 and has registered more than two million names since then. Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Elton John, Anderson Cooper, Kirk Douglas…just to name a few. And, now with this great Valentine’s Day gift, Mr. Right. When you order, you’ll customize before you buy. That is, you’ll:

Name the star (the name of the guy you’re buying for)

Specify the date (in this case, you’ll probably want to use Valentine’s Day)

Preferred constellation (you don’t have to choose this)

If you don’t enter a constellation, they’ll choose one for you and the star will be viewable from the U.S. Once you place your order, ISR will produce and ship the customized package wherever you want. The package includes:

* 12×16 inch personalized parchment certificate with the details

* Sky chart with star name, telescopic coordinates and star indicated in red

* “Our Place in the Cosmos” booklet

This is even more eternal than a tattoo and in the (very unlikely…and we’re sorry to even bring it up) event that you and the person with the star quit orbiting each other, you’ll never have to mention it and nobody will be the wiser.

P.S. If you’d like more information about Mr. Trump’s star (he has four of them) or the way this cool gift works, check out this article in The New Yorker magazine.

3. Dan the Sausageman “Dan’s Favorite” Gift Basket

Dan the Sausageman

As my Valentine (wife) says, “Dudes love meat.” I know I do. If the guy in your heart-filled world loves meat (and cheese, and crackers, and chocolate, etc.), this is a great Valentine’s gift for him. It’s a gift basket that comes in a handmade pine crate. Dan the Sausageman says he started selling his sausages out of the trunk of his ’77 Dodge Dart in 1988 and has been going strong ever since then. He offers several different “gift baskets” like the “Perfect Palate” ($52.95) basket in a gallon paint can or the “Sounder” ($45.95). The “Dan’s Favorite” comes with:

Summer Sausage (10 oz.)

Roasted Garlic Red Pepper Summer Sausage (10 oz.)

Sharp Cheese (4oz)

Smoked Salmon (3.25oz)

Peanuts (1.5oz)

Sweet’N’Hot Mustard (2oz)

Crackers (1oz)

Chocolate Truffles (2pcs)

Chocolate Covered Cherries (2.75 oz)

Dan says it’s a consistent pick among his most loyal customers. Since the guy you’re getting this for is so loyal to you, it’s a perfect nab. Customer ratings give this a 4-star average (out of 5).

4. Heirloom Peppers Hot Sauce Kit

DIY Gift Kits

An extremely popular product, and why not? There is at least one hot sauce lover in every household, so this is gonna be a hit. It’s from DIY Gift Kits, who says “Be the Boss of Your Sauce.” This Valentine’s gift for him lets him make seven bottles of hot sauce. It comes with:

Three glass woozy bottles

Four squeeze bottles

Two-inch funnel

Apple cider vinegar

Spice blend

Two pairs of gloves

Five pH strips

Ancho pasilla peppers

Chipotle peppers

Habanero peppers

An “open/close pouch” of Ghost Pepper

Seven label stickers

Recipe cards

According to DIY, they’ve been cultivating peppers for five generations and they go “straight from production to consumption.” The recipes take about 20 minutes to make. The reviews on this are amazing: more than 725 reviews with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating average. If he’s not the recipe-makin’ type, but he’s the hot sauce type, this basket ($83.83) from igourmet comes with seven hot sauces already made and ready to fire up. Whatever you get him, give him the gift and tell him it’s because he’s so hot.

5. The Man Can Bath & Body Gift Set

Plum Island Soap Company

You are doing him and yourself a favor with this one. The Man Can from Plum Island Soap Co. will have him looking and smelling great. It’s a clever one, this Valentine’s gift for men: the packaging itself tamps down any possibility that he’ll protest getting a bath and body gift set. It comes in a paint can, for Pete’s sake. Inside the can:

Bar soap

Shave gel

Bay Rum oil

Hand butter

Loofa mitt

A paint can opener comes with the package so he can post-haste get into the can and get smellin’ great for you ASAP.

6. Personalized Engraved Cutting Board

Personalization Company

A custom cutting board for the Valentine in your life. It’s a very practical gift because everyone needs a cutting board. But not every guy gets a Valentine’s gift for men that is personalized. When you order this piece, you’ll customize it with three lines of information:

Year

Name(s) – there is room for two names

Last name

The board – from Personalization Lab – is made of “premium, top quality” wood, according to Personalization Lab. Another option is the BigWood cutting board, which you can also get monogrammed to your specification. The BigWood, which is an Amazon’s Choice product, comes in small ($41.42), medium (limited availability) and large ($168). Whichever cutting board you choose, every time he makes you a delicious meal, he’ll remember why it is that he’s doing the cooking.

7. Glenor Men’s Valet

Glenor Co.

This Valentine’s Day gift for guys is great for the creative guy because it helps keep him organized. Even if he’s not creative, it’ll be a gift that he’ll use every day. It’s a really solid, good looking valet with 12 slots for all his ju-stuff. There’s a mirrored top that opens to reveal eight different sized compartments. The larger compartments are big enough to hold glasses, a smart phone, etc. The bottom row is a drawer that slides out to reveal four more compartments. The size of the valet is 14 inches long, 9.5 inches wide and 4.5 inches high. A perfect place for his wallet, his watch, his change, his nail clippers, his pens, his nuts and bolts, his poop bags for the dog, his hastily-scribbled-on-a-napkin ideas for what he’s going to buy you, etcetera, etcetera.

8. The Original Mashtape Flash Drive in a Cassette

The Original MASHTAPE

Remember when he used to make you mix tapes? All those meaningful songs (and the lousy songs you hated but you didn’t say anything because it was so sweet of him to make you the tape) and the fact that it was so cool that he’d share his music with you. This is an updated version of the old cassette mix tape. With this, it looks like a cassette tape – I guess it is a cassette, when it comes down to it – but there’s no tape. Instead, a flash drive (thumb drive) swings out from where the tape would be. Just plug the thumb drive in and play the songs on this new mix tape. It holds 2000 songs (8gb) or videos or photos – all the things that a flash drive can hold. The cassette is old school looking, so that’s cool. When you give this Valentine’s gift for men to him, gently suggest that he make you a new mix tape and that he leave off anything with too much slashing electric guitar.

9. Mr. Beer Premium 4 Gallon Homebrewing Kit

Mr. Beer

This makes it super easy for him to engage in Part One of his favorite activity. Part Two will be when he consumes his beer. The kit, from Mr. Beer, has everything needed to produce some kick-A brew. The kit includes:

Ingredients – created by the certified master brewers at Coopers Brewery

Shatterproof bottles – allows him to perform “squeeze test” to determine carbonation level

One step brewing fermenter – no need to transfer to a secondary fermenter

Two refills each – Classic American Light; Oktoberfest Lager; Czech Pilsner

The instructions are practically fool proof; it takes just three weeks to produce the beer. If you’re interested in scoring a different flavor beer, the Long Play IPA ($47.48) is one option or maybe the Bavarian Wheat ($46.60) is the ticket. Whichever version of this tasty Valentine’s gift for him you nab, make sure he waits to pop the first bottle until you’re there to humbly accept his toast of gratitude.

10. Magnetic Levitating Globe

Carejoy

We realize this may not be the most romantic of Valentine’s Day gifts for men, but we’ve got the perfect, ultimate way to make it so: when you give him this gift, tell him he means the world to you. (Boom.) Romance aside, this is a very cool gift. It’s a globe (about the size of a baseball) that suspends (because of magnets) in an arc shaped holder. Once the globe, which is completely accurate geographically, is in place, give it a spin and it’ll go for a long time. The arc holder has LED lights built in, so it makes a great looking presentation. This is an Amazon’s Choice product that gets fantastic reviews – 4.5 star average out of 5 stars. If you’re interested in getting a larger globe (eight inches), this one from ZJchao ($64.99) might work. In addition to telling him he means the world to you, you can also use the globe (during those times you’re not feeling like he’s your Valentine) to show him where you’d like him to go.

