Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Chocolate Boxes 2018

Okay, I volunteer. I will take one for the team this year and research, sample, and assess chocolates to determine the best boxed chocolates of 2018. What can I say? I’m selfless. But as I am putting myself through this hardship (extreme sarcasm), it’s only fair that I do some actual history homework and tell you how and why we came to give hearts full of indulgent chocolates every Valentine’s Day.

Since the time it was only available to the upper class of the Aztec Empire, chocolate has been a taste associated with love. Frothy hot chocolate drinks were spiced with chilis and considered an aphrodisiac. Once colonial Europeans got a taste of it, it spread through Europe like wildfire.

It was a natural fit for a holiday of romance and courting. Saint Valentine’s Day was first associated with romance in a poem by Geoffrey Chaucer where he remarks that all the birds choose their mates on “seynt Volantynys day.” (English was still in the works in 1381.) There’s no evidence that any of the Saint Valentines, of which there are a few and there’s argument over which one is the holiday Valentine, had anything to do with love or courting before this poem. But like it or not, Saint Valentine will always be associated with love.

As Saint Valentine’s Day rose in popularity, people began sending gifts of flowers, love letters, and other trinkets. Liquid chocolate drinks were understandably not convenient to mail to a sweetheart. In 1847, Joseph Fry invented chocolate you could eat by adding extracted cocoa butter back into the drinking cocoa powder, changing forever how we think of chocolate.

But it was Richard Cadbury (think Cadbury Creme Eggs) who began selling his chocolates in fancy boxes in 1861, advertising them as gifts with boxes that could then be used to hold love letters or other romantic mementos. It was a short jump from there to producing heart-shaped boxes during the now popular Valentine’s Day–and the rest is history.

As much as that makes chocolate boxes a no-fail gift on Valentine’s Day, it also means your lover will likely have received one before. If you’re looking to impress, go big and give them the best of the best. Show them that you didn’t just pick up a box of chocolates as an afterthought at the grocery store. Choose something special, unique. Something that shows you put real thought into this and picked the one that will be perfect for them.

Enough of that. Let’s drool over gourmet chocolates together.

1. Charbonnel et Walker Pink Milk Marc de Champagne Truffles

Amazon

Step outside the heart-shaped boxes for a moment, and consider these luxury truffles from Charbonnel et Walker, a British chocolatier dating back to 1875. Charbonnel et Walker skipped the mass production approach others, like Cadbury, took and focused on hand-making truly gourmet chocolates fit for royalty. This is why Charbonnel et Walker was awarded a Royal Warrant which means they are one of the select chocolatiers to the Queen of England.

Their Pink Milk Marc de Champagne Truffles are one of their most famous and best selling selections worldwide. The decedent milk chocolate truffles are blended with marc de champagne, a French brandy made from the pomace of champagne grapes, giving the truffles their unique and renowned flavor. Their trademark pink coating lends a light strawberry taste–is there a more romantic combination than champagne and strawberries? They have a creamy texture to die for and come in a gift-ready hat box. If you really need to have that heart shape, you can pick up a Charbonnel et Walker Milk Marc de Champagne Truffles Mini Heart Box without the strawberry pink added.

Price: $64.99

2. Chuao Chocolatier Gift Set

Chuao Chocolatier

Send your love on a chocolate adventure with a Chuao Chocolatier Gift Set which comes with 14 of the best-selling flavors of Chuao chocolate bars. A little more mainstream, Chauo is an American chocolatier with Venezualan roots. Their chocolate bars are known for their unexpected and unusual flavor pairings like Baconluxious Chocolate (maple, smoked sea salt, and bacon in milk chocolate), Honeycomb (caramelized honey bits in dark chocolate) which is one of my favorites (bought with my own money), Salted Chocolate Crunch (sea salt and toasted breadcrumbs in dark chocolate) which sounds odd but is surprisingly good.

If the chocolate lover in your life is into trying new and interesting combinations, this might be the prefect box for them. The sturdy gift box comes with a large red bow and 36 mini chocolate bars, three of each flavor. The flavors included are Firecracker, Honeycomb, Baconluxious Chocolate, Potato Chip, Caramel Apple Crush, Salted Chocolate Crunch, Totally Tangy Mango, Cheeky Cheeky Churro, Spicy Maya, Pop Corn Pop, Orange-a-go-go, Sweet and Salty, Cinnamon Cereal Smooch, and Strawberry Waffle Wild. If you’re looking for something smaller, they also have an eight piece gift box.

Price: $38

3. La Maison du Chocolat Heart Gift Box

Amazon

La Maison du Chocolat brings French sophistication and Parisian flare to the traditional Valentine’s Day heart. Known for their perfectionism, La Maison du Chocolat focuses on precision balancing of flavors to complement and bring out the most pleasurable qualities of their luxury chocolate. They’re quoted as saying they want people to experience the “otherworldliness” of a perfect chocolate. I am up for that if you are. This Valentine’s heart offers 14 pieces of La Maison du Chocolat’s most famous pralines and ganaches with ingredients like lemon zest, rum-flambeed raisins, Grand Marnier, coffee, crepe, and hazelnut gianduja–which I’m not too proud to say I had to Google. Gianduja is an Italian chocolate and hazelnut paste that would make a Nutella-lover weep. This is the best of the best.

Price: $165

4. Godiva Chocolatier Limited Edition 2018 Valentine’s Day Luxury Gift Boxes

Amazon

On the more affordable and familiar end of things, we have Godiva’s Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Gifts for 2018. They’re covered in limited edition illustrations of sweet little birds with flowers and hearts, and are available in several sizes from eight pieces to 37 pieces. Godiva’s Belgian chocolates are incredibly flavorful, with intense chocolate taste even in their simplest pieces. It’s a brand many already know they enjoy indulging in. They’re comforting.

The stars of the 2018 collection are the 21 Piece Assorted Gift Box and the 37 Piece Luxury Fabric Heart. The 21 Piece Assorted Gift Box comes in a beautiful square red box with a tree full of birds design and features chocolates from Godiva’s “coupe d’amour” or cups of love collection including dark chocolate ganache and white chocolate pistachio. The reusable box of the 37 Piece Luxury Fabric Heart is intricately embroidered with birds and a bouquet of flowers. Inside the 37 Belgian chocolates offer a range of milk, dark and white including raspberry cordial, macadamia mosaic, and their new flavor black forest cake infused with cherry brandy.

Price: From $23.97

5. Chocolate Covered Oreo Gift Box by Oh Nuts

Oh Nuts

Buying for a kid or kid at heart? How about chocolate covered Oreos with yummy toppings? This gift box from Oh Nuts offers 20 Oreos dipped in either dark or white chocolate in a sturdy cardboard gift box complete with bow. It’s certainly not a traditional chocolate box, but it is a box choc full of chocolate. That said, if the person you’re buying for tends to be more of a dozen red roses and candlelit dinners type, this might be a little too casual for their taste. These treats are certfied kosher and some of the toppings include toasted coconut, chocolate chips, crushed candy canes, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds.

Price: $29.99

6. Green & Black’s I Love You Gift Box

Green & Black\’s

Do they have a sharper, more refined sweet tooth? Try dark chocolate–really dark chocolate. The I Love You collection from Green & Black’s comes in a sleek gift box with slide out tray displaying 24 individually wrapped mini chocolate bars. You get eight bars of 70 percent cocoa dark chocolate, eight of dark chocolate with salted caramel, and eight of dark chocolate with sea salt. Chocolate at this percentage is intense, rich, and intricate that you can sample like sampling wine as you tease out notes of cherry or almond. All of Green & Black’s chocolates are made with ethically-sourced cocoa beans which is a huge plus for me.

Price: $25.38

7. Made to Order Artisan Chocolates by Miami Beach Chocolates

Miami Beach Chocolates

If you eat with your eyes first, these beautifully decorated truffles and clusters from Miami Beach Chocolates are absolutely delicious. This box of 24 chocolates, two of each of the 12 flavors, is made when you order it and shipped lightning fast so the chocolates are fresh–you can’t say that about any of the chocolate hearts you can buy at the drug store. These artisan truffles have a smooth texture and the clusters have that perfect texture of ground nuts for a great contrast and you slowly (or quickly) work your way through the box. Miami Beach Chocolates doesn’t use additives or preservatives and come in sizes of 15, 24, or 48 pieces. You have the choice of either milk chocolate which is kosher but contains dairy (cholav Yisroel) or dark chocolate which is vegan (parve) and gluten-free.

Price: From $39.95

8. Lindt Lindor Valentine Truffles Gift Box

Lindt Lindor

Simple, affordable, and classic, you can’t go wrong with Lindt truffles. They’re magic. Nothing in nature could possibly be as smooth and silky as a Lindt Swiss chocolate truffles. This Valentine Truffles Heart Box comes with 21 individually wrapped milk chocolate truffles. The large cardboard box heart does take up a fair bit of space inside the box to keep the truffles in their compartments, but you could pack this thing to the brim and I’d still say I wished there were more truffles in it. If you’re looking for more variety, they also offer a Assorted Valentine Truffle Heart Gift Box with a mix of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate. For those on a budget, this is good choice.

Price: $11.71

9. Heart Shaped Truffle Assortment by Olde Naples Chocolate

Olde Naples Chocolates

These heart shaped truffles by Olde Naples Chocolate are hand-decorated with perfectly on theme red, white, and pink hearts. In the red gift box you get nine dark chocolate truffles with sumptuous centers like orange, raspberry, and chocolate and espresso. When I say dark chocolate, I mean these are dark. They have an intense flavor and that harder dark chocolate texture that won’t immediately melt in your mouth like a Lindt truffle would. Everyone has different tastes and this is for someone looking for something a little sharper and more elevated (and pretty).

Price: $19

10. Sugar Free Chocolate Truffles

Amazon

While I’m never going to argue that chocolates are particularly healthy, indulging now and then isn’t something to worry about, unless you or your loved one has diabetes. If you’re buying for a diabetic, you need to be looking at sugar-free options. This heart box with rose pattern shows them that not only did you think of them this Valentine’s day, you really thought about them and took their individual health needs into consideration. You get a full half a pound of assorted chocolates and truffles in light and dark chocolate.

Price: From $26.95

