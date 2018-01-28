Top 50 Cool & Unique V-Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend 2018

To hear my wife tell it, men are difficult to shop for. Even my colleague Tucker in her best unique gifts for men post says the same thing. There’s something about the broad categorization of the male designation that makes giving us gifts difficult.

Here’s the thing, though: I don’t think that’s true. Being a man myself, I will admit to the fact that when it comes to the things we really like that might otherwise make good gifts, chances are that we got fixated on it pretty much right away and found a method by which we could acquire the item. And I can also admit that if someone asks us what we want, we might say we want nothing, even if we don’t mean it. Those are the two challenges, as far as I can tell.

Buying gifts for your boyfriend just takes a little bit of legwork to figure out what they like. Does the man in your life love music? See if you can figure out what’s going on with his current stereo setup and augment it with a music gift of some kind. Sports is an easy one, too. Figure out his game of choice and favorite team and a wealth of gift ideas open up for you.

While you’re shopping for men, I would offer you the advice not to get too caught up on what he might already have. Most of us are good at being gracious and acknowledging the thought you put into buying us a gift. There are so many things that it’s handy to have multiples of, like clothes or tools or even some electronics, you shouldn’t let that deter you. Bottom line: Buy him something you would enjoy giving. If you don’t know the man you’re buying for altogether that well, err on the side of practical.

For this list, we’ve found boyfriend gifts at every price point. If you’re in a serious, long-term relationship, you might feel like splashing out. If you’ve only been dating a short time, cheaper gifts are probably more called for. There’s a little bit of everything here, from the completely novel and silly to the seriously productive.

For Valentine’s Day this year, use this lengthy and varied guide to help you pick out a cool or unique gift for your boyfriend.

1. Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag

Timbuk2

I first included a Timbuk2 bag on our unique gifts post due to the fact that there are four of them in my house between my wife and I. She also recently gifted one to a friend. They’re good quality, good looking bags that are perfect for laptops, weekend trips, and more. There are 28 colors to choose from in sizes from extra small (4.72 x 11.81 x 9.84) for tablets and books to large (7.87 x 20.08 x 13.78) for full-sized laptops.

Price: $34.95 – $190.04

2. Asilda Store Craving Wilderness Embroidered Sew or Iron-on Patch

Aslida Store

If you opt to gift the bag above (or even if you don’t), the recent resurgence of well-designed patches will make an excellent addition. Help your boyfriend adorn just about anything with this patch that celebrates all that’s great about wandering around in the woods. Other options include this Life of Adventure patch and this Out to Live patch.

Price: $7.50

3. Acer Chromebook 14

Acer

If you’re looking for something to put in the bag rather than on it, consider this Chromebook from Acer. As a matter of fact, this is the laptop I put in my Timbuk2 bag. For basic productivity on the go, I fully endorse this machine. The claim of 12 hours of battery life is as close to being true as I’ve ever seen on a device. Otherwise, you get a Celeron N3160 Quad-Core 1.6GHz processor, which together with the 32GB SSD drive and 4GB of RAM is more than enough for running Chrome OS. I use this to split my writing duties for this site with an iMac and barely notice a performance difference, even when editing, say, 51 images at one time. This device was also recently added to the list supported by Google Play, so you’ve got an expanded list of apps that will work with it. It’s also unbelievably thin, which only adds to its credentials for use on the go.

Price: $275 (8 percent off MSRP)

4. Zoppen RFID Blocking Travel Passport Holder

Zoppen

Speaking of being on the go, even though the TSA recently delayed the implementation of Real ID (again), getting a passport is probably a pretty good idea to avoid any snags when flying — even domestically. This cover includes an RFID blocking protective film to ensure no one skims your private information. You also get two cards slots and a general purpose pocket. It measures 5.9 by 3.9 by 0.6 inches and is available in 22 colors.

Price: $10.99

5. Monbento MB Square Bento Box

Monbento

Did your boyfriend’s New Year’s resolutions include eating better? Help support his goals with this very modern bento box. The Bento meal uses different compartments to hold different elements of a meal and is particularly good for portioning daily servings of different foods. You could use it to keep parts of a dish separate until mealtime, too. It’s a great lunchbox that doubles as reusable food storage.

Price: $29.99

6. Vinyl Revolution Wood Effect PS4 Vinyl Wrap

Vinyl Revolution

Give his PS4 a facelift with this classy vinyl covering. It could be used to help the console blend in with other furniture, or just to make it look a little more interesting. If you can get access to his PS4 without him knowing, you could apply it as part of the gift, too. There are bunch of other options from the company including metallic gold, too.

Price: $13.99

7. Fujifilm X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Fujifilm

If you want to go all out, consider buying your boyfriend a new camera. Increasingly, these very good mirrorless options are replacing SLRs in the hands of a wide variety of pros and novices alike. My wife, whose last camera was a Canon 60D (predecessor to the 80D), just bought one of these as her everyday shooting replacement. In addition to having a very good sensor, it can record 4K video, yet occupies a much smaller footprint than its SLR counterparts. The styling has a vintage-y feel despite the fact that this is an ultra modern solution for relatively high-end shooting. You might also wish to augment this with Read This If You Want to Take Great Photographs by Henry Carroll to help him make the most of it.

Price: $999

8. Timberland Men’s Canvas Travel Kit

Timberland

These little travel kit bags are really handy. I didn’t have one for a long time, but recently I received one quite like this as a gift. They make good gifts because it’s something that your boyfriend might not go out and buy himself (just as I never did), but once you have one, you find a use for it. Sure, the traditional use is great (more on that in a second), but I actually use mine as a camera bag most often, for those of you opting for the gift above. Available in Olive, Charcoal, Khaki, and Navy with genuine leather trim on all of them.

Price: $19.99 to $21.70

9. Grave Before Shave Beard Care Pack

Grave Before Shave

Of course, the traditional use of the travel bag above will be to hold toiletries. If your boyfriend is of the bearded variety, fill one of those kits with this beard care pack. In it, you get a six ounce bottle of beard wash, a one ounce bottle of beard oil, two ounces of beard balm, and a wild boar’s hair beard brush with bamboo handle. The option pictured above is the Gentleman’s Blend, which is scented of bourbon and sandalwood. There are other options, as well, including Bay Rum blend or Cigar Vanilla Blend. Regular use of these products will result in a softer beard, which benefits everybody. Another alternative for this gift might be the Mountaineer Brand Complete Beard Care Kit.

Price: $48.99

10. Striking Viking Folding Wood Comb

Striking Viking

Continuing with the theme of grooming for a moment, an entire kit of beard care items don’t really fit the Everyday Carry aesthetic that’s currently popular. But this item sure does. This folding comb is made of sandalwood, which has two advantages over plastic combs: 1. anti-static and 2. better transference of naturally-occurring oils for better conditioning. Great for heads and beards.

Price: $13.95

11. Accoutrements Bigfoot Action Figure

Accoutrements

I live in the Pacific Northwest, where it is basically illegal to fail to interface with the Sasquatch myth. Regardless of where your boyfriend resides, this goofy action figure will make a good addition to desk and mantle alike. It’s over seven inches tall, which, it should be noted, is not thought to be the actual measurements of the very real Bigfoot that is totally out there somewhere. Definitely.

Price: $11.20 (30 percent off MSRP)

12. I Heart Guts Heart Plush Figure

I Heart Guts

Speaking of silly figurines, you might also consider this anatomical plush heart. This 100 percent polyester toy measures ten by eight by four inches, so it’s quite the large human organ. Hey, it’s Valentine’s Day, after all, so a heart would certainly be appropriate. Alternatively, if you sometimes think he could use one, you could give your boyfriend a brain.

Price: $21.99

13. ‘Unboard Games: Serious Fun for Everyone’ Book

Amazon

The next few items on this list will focus on games of the non-video variety. This book features 70 different games that run the gamut from old-fashioned parlor-style games to ones that require the use of tech like Google Earth. These games are somewhat family-oriented, but they don’t have to be, and all of them are customizable to house rules to make them more fun for your boyfriend in particular. There’s also a variant that requires exploring outside, too.

Price: $12.32 in Flexibound, $8.79 on Kindle

14. Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People

Timber + Wolf

If your boyfriend is bored of the trifecta of Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity, and Joking Hazard as gaming outlets for being a terrible person, have him try this one. The publisher bills it as a ‘party game of lies, deceit, and accusations’, so that pretty well puts it in league with the others in some moral sense. The idea is that in every set of players, there will be werewolves outnumbered two-to-one by villagers. Werewolves decide how to kill off the villagers at night while posing as humans to avoid detection during the day. There are numerous wrinkles to make that even more difficult than it sounds.

Price: $12.99

15. Bicycle Craft Beer Deck by US Playing Card Co.

Bicycle

In the vein of much more traditional games, this pack of standard playing cards celebrates the myriad craft breweries that have sprung up across the country. Give these to your boyfriend to spice up poker night or make his card tricks more interesting. I gave these to my brother at Christmas and he loves them.

Price: $5.99

16. ‘Goodnight Brew: A Parody for Beer People’ by Karla Oceanak and Allie Ogg

Amazon

Speaking of beer, help your boyfriend relive his childhood readings of Goodnight Moon with this adult, beer-oriented version. Various animals are manning the brewery and must shut it down for the night while introducing the reader to various beer styles and equipment. You could also opt for Good Morning Brew, the version for coffee people.

Price: $12.40 in hardcover, $7.39 on Kindle

17. Fuzzy Ink Wilderness Print

Fuzzy Ink

I admit it, I just love these prints from Fuzzy Ink. I included one on my best unusual Secret Santa gifts post and I’m including one here. If your boyfriend favors a similar aesthetic, grab him one of these eight by ten prints to hang anywhere he might need a reminder of the landscape.

Price: $13.95 (18 percent off MSRP)

18. ‘How to Stay Alive in the Woods: A Complete Guide to Food, Shelter, and Self-Preservation Anywhere’ by Bradford Angier

Amazon

If he does manage to get out-of-doors, as they say, make sure he doesn’t perish on his first night in the wilderness. This book breaks down the essentials to survival into four sections: Sustenance, Warmth, Orientation, and Safety. Illustrations are included so he can be sure he’s following the advice correctly. For maximum impact, consider pairing this with the next several items on our list.

Price: $11.52 in hardcover, $15.32 in paperback, $12.99 on Kindle

19. KEMP Travel Camping Cookware Camping Utensil Set

KEMP Travel

Whether car camping or roughing it in the backcountry, this set of cookware will make life easier for the boyfriend looking to enjoy some time outside. This is a ten piece set which includes everything you need to make a sustaining meal over a fire: non-stick pot and pan with cap and tube, two plates, a stainless steel spork, soup spoon, wooden spatula, a sponge, firestarter and nylon travel bag. All folds up to fit inside the pot and then inside the bag. Good for hunting and hiking alike.

Price: $21 (16 percent off MSRP)

20. Zippo Pouch

Zippo

If you’re going to be starting fires, you’ll want to have your Zippo handy at all times. This is still a useful little gift even if your boyfriend never camps or hikes. I have a Zippo with a nicely-designed engraving which could certainly use to be safely transported in one of these. The clip will hook onto a belt, pocket, or any number of surfaces on a hiking bag. If he doesn’t have a Zippo yet, pick him up one and make it a combined gift.

Price: $9.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

21. Hunters Reserve Wild Game Camo Cooler Bag with 50 Ounces of Meats and Cheeses

Hunters Reserve

If your boyfriend is just headed out for a day of hunting, fishing, or general reverie, he needn’t spark up a fire at all just to be able to eat. Send him out with this camo-patterned cooler that comes with 50 ounces of the following meat and cheese:

Six ounces of elk sausage

Six ounces of venison sausage

Six ounces of ‘Roadkill’ sausage (blend of elk, venison, wild boar, pheasant, rabbit and pork)

One venison habanero cheese stick

One bison chipotle stick

One beef teriyaki jerky

One wild boar jerky

Four ounces of jalapeño pepper cheese

Four ounces of smokey American cheese

Four ounces of cheddar cheese

Four ounces of crackers

Price: $58.44

22. OuterEQ Portable Parachute Nylon Travel Camping Hammock

OuterEQ

Again equally useful when backpacking as when just enjoying an afternoon outside, this quick-drying hammock is made of parachute nylon. It measures roughly nine feet by four and a half feet and comes with the ropes to tie it between any two sturdy points. They come in 12 different color combinations to suit anyone.

Price: $19.99

23. Columbia River Knife & Tool Spork Outdoor Multi Tool

Columbia River Knife & Tool

Regardless of whether cooking or eating will take place out in the wilds, it never hurts to have a multitool on hand. This compact option does it all. It combines a steel spork with a screwdriver blade, six, eight and ten millimeter hex wrenches, a bottle opener, and a handy carabiner. These tools have proven very popular on past lists of ours, so we heartily recommend them as an inexpensive but interesting gift.

Price: $5.50 to $6.80

24. CafePress Dihydrogen Monoxide Stainless Water Bottle

CafePress

Finally, don’t send your man out into the wilds (or to the office, for that matter) without proper hydration. And don’t let him or anyone else forget the serious matter that is dihydrogen monoxide. Made of food grade stainless steel and holds 34 ounces of liquids. You might also consider the hydric acid variant.

Price: $14.95

25. Jigsaw Furnishings Catchall

Jigsaw Furnishings

For the organized boyfriend, consider this handy catchall, which is handmade of finely sanded hardwood. It’s unfinished, so you could extend the gift by staining or painting it, but it’s equally lovely in the natural state. It will hold keys, phones, wallets, or even the passport holder on this list above or the notebook below. It comes flat packed, but you simply slide the two pieces together and it’s ready to go.

Price: $34.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

26. Nixon Time Teller P A119 Watch

Nixon

Does your boyfriend need a watch to hang on the Catchall above? Consider this option from Nixon, which straddles the line between casual and dressy. I have The Unit, which also has a poly band and it’s one of the most comfortable watches I’ve ever had. This one isn’t as busy as that, with an understated analogue face with sharp yellow details. Water resistant up to 330 feet with a watch face of 36 millimeters in diameter, which puts it squarely in the middle of the range.

Price: $47.49 (21 percent off MSRP)

27. Rite in the Rain All-Weather Side Spiral Kit

Rite in the Rain

As I discussed in my best paper notebooks post, my wife and I are both into journaling and planning. On that list, I included notebooks from Rite in the Rain, the Tacoma, WA based maker of specially-coated paper that is waterproof when written on with pencils or oil-based pens. This gift set combines one of their notebooks in the 4 5/8 by seven inch size with a Cordura cover and one of their all-weather pens. Inside the cover are places to hold more pens or similarly-sized instruments as well as a general purpose pocket. It zippers closed and will repel water, so it can be put through a lot of abuse out in the field. Choose from the tan/tan, green/tan, yellow/black, or black/black color combinations. They also offer a top spiral variation, too.

Price: $35.67 to $40.52 (21 percent off MSRP)

28. Fred & Friends Pizza Boss 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel

Fred & Friends

For a more irreverent gift, try this humorous pizza cutter. You will no doubt notice that it takes the form of a circular saw, bringing a real sense of power to the business of slicing some pie. The blade is laser-etched just like the real thing and the whole unit is dishwasher safe.

Price: $12.38 (31 percent off MSRP)

29. Lego Classic Quad Pack Building Kit

Lego

Speaking of irreverent, if you want to a gift that’s purely fun, opt for this four pack of LEGO kits, which themselves offer instructions for different creations according to varying levels of complexity. They’re also color coordinated in blue, red, green, and orange for those concerned with such things. Let them build a little LEGO town on their desk.

Price: $19.95

30. ‘1000 Record Covers’ by Michael Ochs

Amazon

If your boyfriend is a music lover, consider grabbing him this book of 1,000 record covers. This collection will give him a chance to reflect on the changing tastes and cultural signposts that these covers signify. With vinyl collection on the rise again, this can be a great way to rekindle the love of the art.

Price: $19.97

31. ‘Gathering’ by Josh Ritter

Amazon

Speaking of vinyl, quite a lot of modern releases get the record treatment these days, and it makes a great gift. This is the latest from Josh Ritter, his ninth studio album over nearly 20 years. His distinctive narrative style blends with the music that ranges between Americana, folk, alt-country, and roots rock. “When Will I Be Changed” and “Train Go By” are both standouts, but the whole album is worth owning. If your boyfriend doesn’t have a turntable yet, check out the stylish and accessible Audio-Technica AT-LP3, which I have and recommend for relatively casual vinyl lovers.

Price: $18.27 on vinyl, $7.99 for MP3s, $10.56 on CD

32. Oscar Schmidt OG2SM Acoustic Guitar in Spalted Maple

Oscar Schmidt

On the other hand, if your boyfriend aspires to be like Josh Ritter, get him started with this very lovely acoustic guitar. As a guitarist, I can report that this isn’t anything like a priceless tone machine, but it is a solidly-built, decent sounding guitar that looks the part. It’s great for beginners or as a secondary, and is finished in mahogany on the sides with a rosewood fretboard. Certainly, you could go cheaper than this, but I think the look alone makes it a nice gift. The bundle pricing (just over $180) includes a headstock tuner, strap, strings, and polishing rag.

Price: $148.94

33. ‘Watchmen’ by Alan Moore

Amazon

Rounding out this arts and culture set, Alan Moore’s Watchmen is the ur-comic book. It’s a meta-analysis of comics and superheroes, while offering a compelling yet troubling look at human nature and life on Earth. It’s way, way better than the movie adaptation, and worth a read for anyone even tangentially interested in comics. It’s one of those books that lots of people put on the list to read someday, but almost never remember to pick up.

Price: $19.97 in paperback, $31.99 in hardcover, $9.99 on Kindle

34. Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

Legendary Whitetails

Every guy needs a deep bench of button-up overshirts. This one is equally good for the hunter, mechanic, homemaking dad, beer brewer, or startup programmer. They’re very durable, with corduroy lined collar and cuffs. It comes in 19 different colorways to suit any of the aforementioned types and their preferred environments. There are also 12 different sizes ranging from small to 4X large & tall, so there’s almost certainly an option for your boyfriend here.

Price: $29.99 – $34.99

35. Mechanix Wear M-Pact Wolf Grey Tactical Gloves

Mechanix Wear

Whether for weekend tactical training, turning wrenches, or just yard work, I find Mechanix Wear gloves to be among the best of the breed. I used mine as winter gloves for a long time, and still use them for a wide variety of tasks. They’re supremely comfortable with the XRD palm padding, while the TrekDry material keeps your hands dry. Sizes run from small to XX-large, and you can also get them in Coyote, MultiCam, or Covert colors.

Price: $25.86 to $27.14

36. Element Men’s Steel Zip Up Hoodie

Element

Another option for comfortable outerwear is this hoodie from Element. I just got one of these recently and am happy to report that it’s fantastic. It’s longer than most hoodies, probably approaching jacket length. The polyester top allows water to roll off the hood and shoulders, while the overall construction is very good. Choose from this black or a heather gray option.

Price: $35.67 – $69.95

37. Dremel 7700-1/15 MultiPro 7.2-Volt Cordless Rotary Tool Kit

Dremel

Everyone should have a Dremel. Though some might imagine they’re only useful for woodworkers, I’ve found many different uses for mine. It’s smaller than most drills, but more powerful than comparable electric screwdrivers. The cutting wheels are invaluable. Because they make so much on the refills and add-ons, the units themselves are relatively inexpensive, which make them an easy gift to give.

Price: $39.88

38. Jakemy Screwdriver Set

Jakemy

Speaking of tools, it’s always frustrating when you go to look for a specific screwdriver and can’t find it, especially when it comes to working on electronics. This set of 89 tools focuses on smaller work like computers, phones, and similar projects. In addition to the 54 bits, you get the handle, pliers, suction cup, tweezers, anti-static strap, utility knife, a multifunction opener tool, and disassembly tools for phones. All of it comes packed into a canvas tool bag to keep everything organized.

Price: $29.99

39. JIC Gem Polished Blue Agate Bookends

JIC Gem

If your boyfriend happens to be into collecting fossils or interesting rock formations, you might consider giving him this set of agate bookends. They’ll add a little colorful detail to any shelf while also solidly holding books in place. Different sizes are available, ranging from two to three pounds up to six to eight pounds. You also get to choose the color between blue, black, green, pink, and purple dyed or natural.

Price: $34.99 to $46.99

40. Smart Tech Bamboo PC Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Smart Tech

If all the plastic and brushed aluminum surfaces of modern computing has got your boyfriend down, give him this set that is finished in handcrafted bamboo. Though there’s not any technical benefit, the feel of natural wood under the fingers may restore some sense of balance. This is the compact set, but you can also get a full-sized keyboard, while a bundle that includes a matching calculator is available for both sizes.

Price: $49.99 to $65.99

41. QacQoc Macbook Pro Hub Adapter

QacQoc

Since Apple has decided to strip out a lot of the valuable port space on the MacBook Pro, users may find themselves wishing they hadn’t upgraded. Get back some of that lost functionality with this hub that converts the two USB-C ports to a full complement that also includes an SD card reader and two USB 3.0 ports. Simple, but practical.

Price: $49.99

42. Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid

Sphero

Ever since his big-screen debut, everyone has wished they had their own R2-D2 companion droid. Now you can make that dream come true for your boyfriend with this app-controlled bot. Using the Sphero Edu app, you can access the full range of R2’s movements, including a holograph. There’s even a “Watch With Me” feature wherein you can watch Star Wars and R2 will react to them. Don’t worry, they make a BB-8 version, too.

Price: $115.96 (36 percent off MSRP)

43. Black Lantern Forest Landscape Whiskey Glasses

Black Lantern

Stepping back to the rustic, these handmade whiskey tumblers are perfect for sipping whiskey in front of a fire. The print graces two 11 ounce glasses and are dishwasher safe (though the creator recommends hand washing). Perfect for the whiskey man in your life.

Price: $24

44. Cuisinart 36-Piece Backyard BBQ Tool Set

Cuisinart

Speaking of comestibles, Valentine’s Day means that spring isn’t far off, and that means the grill is about to make an appearance again. (Though, if you’re a hearty native New Englander like me, it may never have gone into storage.) If your boyfriend’s grill implements are looking a little haggard, upgrade his setup with the set that includes 36 useful tools for cooking over flames. Included in this set:

Large spatula

Long handled fork

Long handled tongs

Basting brush with three head attachments

Silicone glove

Six kebab skewers

Ten burger flags

Eight corn holders

Grill scraper

Bottle opener

Temperature magnet

Grilling guide

Storage case

Price: $49.99

45. Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef’s Knife

Victorinox

Once whatever he’s cooking comes off the grill, chances are it will need to be sliced prior to serving. Get your boyfriend a decent chef’s knife with this Victorinox offering. I have one of these and I absolutely love it. It’s extremely comfortable to use with good, balanced weight. It takes a sharpening well and has yet to disappoint. This is the eight-inch version, but you could also opt for a five or 7.5 inch instead.

Price: $40.90 (24 percent off MSRP)

46. Pilot Metropolitan Collection Pen

Pilot

Although we didn’t include this pen in our best pens for writing post, it is certainly worthy of a place there. The Pilot Metropolitan is probably the most popular decent pen going and is the pen of choice for those looking to get into using fountain pens. It punches above its weight at this price point, and will make a good introduction to fine writing implements. If fountain pens aren’t your boyfriend’s thing, it also comes in ballpoint and gel rollerball in your choice of silver, gold, or black.

Price: $21.70

47. Wallniture Wall Mount Football Holder

Wallniture

This simple gift is especially effective when paired with a collectible football. Or maybe your boyfriend already has one hiding in storage and you want to surprise him by displaying it. If all that fails, this will still make a unique holder for his good backyard football for throwing around with friends or kids.

Price: $7.16

48. Paddywax Apothecary Collection Soy Wax Jar Candle

Paddywax

Candles are a good gift for anyone. I have one for each of the main living spaces of my house; a burning candle adds ambiance and shifts the aroma of the room from neutral to something pleasant. This one comes from the Apothecary Collection at Paddywax, which tends toward the natural and woody scents. In addition to this Amber & Smoke scent, you can get Chamomile & Fig, Geranium Basil, Orange Zest & Bergamot, Tobacco & Patchouli, Verbena & Eucalyptus, and Vetiver and Cardamom.

Price: $17 and up

49. Crazy Dog T-Shirts Mens Fitness Taco T-Shirt

Crazy Dog T-Shirts

Listen, I’m going to level with you here: Tacos are the best food. If your boyfriend doesn’t agree, try to change his mind. Then get him this t-shirt, which for maximum effectiveness, should be worn to the gym. Sizes on this ringspun cotton shirt run from small to 5X-Large, and you can choose from the following colors: Cardinal, Dark Grey, Green, Ivory, Light Blue, Red, White, Yellow, Heather Green, Heather Red, or Heather Royal.

Price: $4.99 – $18.99

50. LogoLenses Men’s Bamboo Wood Arms Classic Sunglasses

LogoLenses

It’s my feeling that everyone should have multiple pairs of sunglasses. One pair should be something a little higher end like a pair of Tom Ford Jack and at least one pair should be decent-looking but inexpensive sunglasses like these. They look the part, but they also don’t cost and arm and a leg. The bamboo arms offer a nice contrast to the colored composite frames and are very durable. Choose from black, blue, yellow, green, orange, pink, and white. Or grab a few different colors, which is easy enough at this price.

Price: $8.99 to $9.99

