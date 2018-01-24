Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad 2018

Amazon

Copping a Valentine’s Day Gift for Dad is a great way to tell that VIP that you love him. Maybe you do it every year. Maybe you didn’t come through at Christmas. It’s still early enough to make up a little by presenting pops with something for Valentine’s. But maybe you don’t need to make amends and you’re just in the market for something special for that special dude. You’ve come to the right place.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad: The List Logic

One of our priorities in putting this list together is to offer variety. We’ve got everything from watches to waffle makers. Another focus was to stay passion-neutral. That is, we’re not zeroing in on any gifts that are lovey-dovey. Lastly, we wanted to make most of the gifts affordable. After all, you’re not trying to impress the guy, you’re just trying to tell him he’s great. And getting to “it’s the thought that counts” is often very affordable.

Presents for Dad: A Few Other Options

In addition to listing the Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad, we also want to direct your attention to some other curated gift lists that would work very well for pops.

Valentine’s Day: How Did We Get Here?

There are several points of view on how it is that Valentine’s Day became a thing. Take a look at this video from The History Channel for an overview. (And what about that Romulus and Remus?!)

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad

So, yes, the thrust of Valentine’s Day is primarily aimed toward the Cupid/lovers thing. But it’s all about heart and if there’s anybody who deserves a heartfelt gift from you, it’s dad. He’ll be surprised. He’ll be delighted. He may feel guilty that you got him something and he forgot to get you something. Whatever. It’s not about who wins! It’s about finding something great for the man, and you’ll find it here in our Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad.

1. Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jean

He’s a fashion icon (in his own mind) and he’s never one to be left behind the latest styles (so he thinks). Well you can help bring your clothes horse into the winner’s circle because the world of jeans is bigger than ever and there’s something for everyone. For the dad on your Vaentine’s Day list, we’re suggesting these slim fit jeans because they’re very close to the ultra-trendy skinny jeans that are everywhere. The reason we’re going with the slim fits – instead of skinny jeans, like (for example) these from Idarbi — is because slim fit jeans are a bit more forgiving and, let’s face it, dads usually have bodies that veer closer to slim fit than skinny. In fact, if dad’s bod leans even further from skinny jeans, what about – dad jeans? Seriously, dad jeans are still getting the wearage from guys like Jay-Z, Barack Obama, George Clooney and Leo DiCaprio. Nautica makes a comfy pair of dad’s jeans with their men’s relaxed style. But we think dad will be very appreciative that you got him the slim fits that are 99 percent cotton and one percent Elastane (so they do have that forgiving stretch!). These are extremely popular jeans with customers: more than 5,400 reviews and a super solid 4.2 out of 5-star rating. The 511 style from Levi’s comes in a myriad of colors and, according to some reviewers, there are differences in the fits and you can check out Levi’s website, where they explain the subtle differences in the fits.

To give dad — or anyone — a better idea of the different fits in jeans, take a look at this Slim vs. Skinny Jeans from The Modest Man.

2. Bruno Marc Chelsea Boots

Bruno Marc New York

I own these boots (bought them myself — actually, I bought two pair) and, from the knees down, I look completely great in them. Seriously, they’re a terrific boot with a terrific look. I get compliments. They’re comfortable. I can’t imagine any dad out there who wouldn’t love a pair of these. The price is great, so it’s not like you’re busting the bank to bring in a Valentine’s Day gift for dad. Obviously, these boots would go great with the slim fit jeans (item #1). One reason they’re inexpensive is because they’re not leather: the upper is a manufactured material (negligible, non-issue, in my opinion). If you’re looking for leather, and something at a higher price point, check out these Chelsea boots from Skechers. The sole on the Bruno Marc is a rugged waffle construction and the heel is one inch high. They’re very comfortable and super easy to put on (the upper features an elastic section that allows for getting the footsie right in there). If you’re looking for other styles of kicks for pops, check out our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Dress Sneakers.

Price: $27.59-$34.99 (depending on size/color selected)

3. Alpine Swiss 6 Pack Dress Socks

Alpine Swiss

A great go-with with the Chelsea boots. This is a six-pack of very bold, very colorful socks – it’s an easy, inexpensive way to get dad’s sock game up to speed. The sock patterns:

Polka dots

Argyle

Multi-color horizontal bands

Multi-color thin horizontal bands

Blue-grey horizontal bands

Black-white horizontal bands

For something in the darker tones, Alpine Swiss has what they call a “multi color” pack of six and for something that’s still in the grey-black tones, but with a bit of color, check out the “fun pack” of six. Whichever pack you decide on, they’re a comfortable, breathable 73 percent cotton, 26 percent poly and one percent Elastane (stretchy). The socks are mid-calf. Dad will be full on happy.

Price: $9.99

4. One Awesome Dad Coffee Mug

Wittsy Glassware and Gifts

It’s a very practical Valentine’s Day present for dad and it gets the message across loud and clear (and without being too mushy). The 11 ounce mug is in a black matte finish and it features white typeface that says “This guy is one AWESOME dad” with an arrow that points to the person drinking out of the mug. It’s another easy-priced gift. The mug comes in a white gift-ready box with colored tissue paper. It’s also microwave and dishwasher safe. If you want to add on, how about a pound of “Death Wish Ground Coffee?” It’s an extraordinarily popular bag ‘o coffee (fair trade, organic) with more than 13,500 reviews from customers. You know dad has a sense of humor and would love the combo of the cup and the coffee.

5. Ostan Men’s Multi-Layer Leather Bracelet

Ostan

Another easy way to let dad know he’s got style. If he doesn’t, this leather bracelet will help. I happen to own this (my wife bought it for me) and I love it. For one thing, it wears very cool. In other words, I feel cool with it on. It’s very light – I don’t even notice it’s there – but I remember it is when people comment on it, which they do, and very positively. We’ve written about bracelets before so we’ve done a lot of research on them. Take a look at our list of the Top 10 Best Cool Men’s Bracelets or our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Cuff Bracelets. Besides being ubiquitous with the on-trend fashion game, men’s bracelets are a super easy way to add a little bit more to one’s look without hardly trying. The Ostan multi-layer leather bracelet is about 8.5 inches around, which will just about fit any wrist, but it also comes with an extra buckle so it can be extended (or worn even looser).

6. Remington All-in-1 Grooming Kit

Remington

Price: $15.90

In case nobody noticed, beards and goatees and soul patches are on trend and here to stay. With that in mind, this Valentine’s gift for dad is a great way to give him the tool for cool. The Remington All-in-1 Grooming Kit features a full-size trimmer; foil shaver; nose, ear and detail trimmer; hair clipper comb with eight settings; three beard and stubble combs. The self-sharpening blades are surgical steel and the attachments can all be rinsed in water. Even if pops doesn’t like the facial hair, he can use the shaver to go all slick Rick and clean shaven. The Remington is very popular, with more than 3,200 reviews. Another option – much higher price point, mind you – is the Braun Series 7, which is the top-ranked electric shaver by the good people at the Wirecutter. This piece leans more toward the shaver side of things, rather than the trimmer, whereas the Remington — while able to shave with the foil shaver attachment — is geared more toward being a trimmer. The Braun gets exceptional reviews from more than 9,800 customers. And, fair warning, it’s also high-dollar at more than $160 (which is about a 40 percent discount off the MSRP). But if anyone’s face deserves the best, it’s dad.

7. Godiva 36 Piece Gold Ballotin Chocolates

Godiva Chocolatier

Price: $19.99

Just in case you have any hesitation about copping a box of chocolates for dad, let us just point out that the Mars candy company did a survey and found that chocolate purchases around Valentine’s Day are just about even: women buy 52 percent and men buy 48 percent. Translation: it’s a great idea to consider this a perfect Valentine’s Day present for dad. No offense to the good people at Mars, but this box of chocolates from Godiva takes it up a few levels. First of all, it’s a beauty of a box and, secondly, it’s got 36 pieces of really good looking chocolates inside. If you prefer to go with less chocolates, you can get an eight piece for $16 or a 19 piece for $29. The chocolate is fine Belgian dark, milk and white chocolates. It includes pralines, ganaches, caramels, nuts and fruits. Godiva says “key pieces” include Cinnamon Blush, Open Oyster and Coffee Feather. We don’t know what those mean, but we don’t care. They’re Godiva chocolates and we want to eat them. Now. BTW, this box of chocolates is highly rated with more than 440 customer reviews averaging 4.3 stars (out of five).

8. Froolu Engraved Beer Mug

Froolu

If you’re going to skip over the coffee mug, you owe it to dads everywhere to opt for this engraved beer mug. This is, perhaps, the most perfect of all Valentine’s Day gifts for dad: it’s not too expensive (we don’t want dad to stress about how much you’re spending) but it’s not too cheap (we don’t want dad to think he’s getting something second rate). This is one of those big, heavy, means business, 14 ounce beer mugs. For the engraving, you have nine different font choices. The production time on this mug is just two to three days, so it shouldn’t be a problem getting to pops in time. Another option is this 16 ounce pilsner glass, which is also a Valentine’s Day present for dad that you can personalize.

9. Star Wars Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Pangea Brands

Price: $22

Have you seen what they’re doing with waffle makers these days? You name your favorite Disney movie (here’s an Olaf from Frozen version), or your favorite shape (cute little animals here), or your favorite band (KISS waffle maker right here)…and there’s a good chance you’ll find a waffle maker that will pump out the waffles in your favorite style. We’re suggesting the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker as a great Valentine’s Day gift for dad because – c’mon. Millennium Falcon. But as for the culinary aspect of this thing, the shape of the Falcon lends itself to a proper waffle because it’s mostly round. The detailing (side cockpit, thrust vector plates, starboard airlock) left imprinted on the finished waffle means one crucial thing: more little crevices to hold onto the syrup! Maybe, though, dad’s partial to the Dark Side and he’d like the Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker or the Darth Vader Waffle Maker. Or you want to let dad know he’s a superhero, so this Captain America Waffle Maker (an Amazon’s Choice product) would work. If dad, up to this point, hasn’t been a Hey-everyboy-I’m-making-waffles-for-breakfast! type of guy, this might be the nudge to get him there. As for the video below, it’s not about the waffle maker. It’s about the Millennium Falcon. Or, about Rey building a model of the Falcon. Why not?

10. Seiko 5 SNK807 Automatic Stainless Steel Watch

Seiko

Any time you can cop a Seiko at this price point, it’s almost a shame to NOT buy the thing. Translation: it’s a great Valentine’s Day gift for dad. Seiko’s one of the premier Japanese watch makers and the Seiko 5 has a long history as a great watch at a great price. This is an automatic watch, which means dad won’t have to use the crown to wind it – it winds itself. If dad’s feeling especially mellow and not doing a lot of moving around, he can wind with the crown. This piece features the day and date at 3 o’clock (which was a unique double pairing on the same plane when Seiko introduced the 5 in the 1960s). It’s water resistant to 99 feet, so dad can splash it or briefly immerse it, but he shouldn’t go swimming laps with his new piece. If you are interested in a waterproof watch for dad, take a look at our list of the Top 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men. Take a look at the intro, because it really explains well what it means to be “waterproof” and what it means to be “water resistant.” As for the Seiko 5, we’re suggesting this sporty looking blue version, which has the canvas strap and stainless buckle tang closure. The case back is skeleton (see through), so there’s a cool visual feature to this piece. The watch is also rugged, since Seiko prioritized durability when they created the watch.

