Top 50 Unique & Cool Valentine’s Day Gifts for Mom 2018

We’re officially entering the season of love and adoration. It’s likely that some of the people you’d like most share your feelings with are the moms in your life. Whether you’re searching for the perfect present for your mom or mother in law, or you’re looking for something special for your wife or partner in life who’s a mom, we have some seriously great news. Valentine’s Day gift ideas for moms are abundant, imaginative and surprisingly affordable.

Considering that you’re likely still recovering from the Christmas shopping frenzy, we’ve got fifty fabulous gift suggestions, and as our little Valentine homage to you, the first thirty are all less than $25. Naturally, we’ve got another group of gift ideas under $50, and ten more totally splurge worthy options that still aren’t huge budget busters. Here you’ll discover unique gifts, from cactus dryer balls to the most clever little personal fondue mug. Our list of unusual gifts includes things like a clever technology friendly bath caddy to the perfect purse-sized facial massager. And if you’ve got your sights set on super cool gifts, we’ll deliver the goods with edgy fashion choices, cool kitchen gadgets and personal pampering ideas.

This Valentine’s Day, we want to help you to shower the moms you love with things that show you put some time and effort into finding something really special. Nothing wrong with falling back on old standards like chocolates and flowers – in fact, you might want to snatch up some of them too. But wouldn’t you rather pick the perfect gift she’ll be telling all her friends about? If you’re looking to make a big impression this year, check out these Top 50 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Mom, because there’s no better time to shower her with the love, attention, and awesome presents she deserves.

Best Unique & Cool Gifts for Mom Under $25 1. Urban CoCo Women’s Color Block Shawl Urban CoCo

This is the year for sweaters and wraps over literally everything. Since your mom’s likely a bit of a fashionista, or perhaps she’d like to be, this awesome color block shawl is one of our favorite cool gifts for mom. Super cozy and easy to wear, she can drape it over one shoulder for an asymmetrical look, or wear it open like a poncho. Because it’s machine washable, and fits women of every size, you can count on the fact that it’ll be one of those perfect gifts for mom. Cozy enough for fall and winter, yet light enough for cool spring and summer evenings, this sweet shawl can even double as a blanket for outdoor events. It comes in a myriad of colors and prints, so find the one that’s right for your mom and wrap it up for Valentine’s Day. If your mom appreciates more retro looking prints, the Urban CoCo Retro Style Vintage Pattern Tassel Poncho Shawl is another option with more than a dozen unique colors and patterns to choose from. Both are right around twenty bucks, but if you’re thinking of really splurging on mom this Valentine’s Day, the Invisible World Women’s 100 Percent Alpaca Hand Made Poncho is a gorgeous indulgence.

Price: $20.80

2. Mud Pie Canvas Tote

Mud Pie

Unique gifts come in the form of classy, sassy canvas bags. This adorable tote is 100 percent cotton, and at 17 x 19 inches, it’s the right size to grab and go, wherever. Big enough to accommodate a quick trip to the store, she’ll keep this two-tone canvas tote handy for every one of her errands. While this tote is marked with M (for mom), you can actually get it with pretty much any initial right here. If your mom happens to be a teacher, we think she’ll love one of our other favorite cool gifts, the Teacher Peach I Teach Jumbo Tote.

Price: $16.95 (15 percent off MSRP)

3. Bath Dreams Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

Bath Dreams

Every savvy kid knows that moms love to take baths, but they rarely make the time to pamper themselves with one. This nifty bathtub caddy is one of the really cool gifts for you mom this Valentine’s Day. With sides that expand to fit most any tub, this sweet bath tray is big enough to accommodate her devices, book, magazines, a relaxing scented candle, and it even has a cool cutout to hold her glass of wine. Grab your mom a set of relaxing bath bombs and a great stress-busting aromatherapy candle to add to her spa experience at home.

Price: $24.99

4. RFID Blocking Luxury Leather Wallet

Bricraft

There’s no doubt about the fact that your mom’s personal safety comes first and foremost in your mind. This RFID blocking wallet is a great step in the right direction, because it helps protect your mom from identity thieves who want to steal her personal information electronically. RFID-blocking wallets help thwart electronic pickpocketing, called RFID skimming. Because some of her credit cards, as well as her passport and driver’s license, are likely embedded with RFID chips, her personal information is more vulnerable than ever before. This fashionable wallet can be the perfect solution to keeping her data private. Made from soft, embossed luxury leather, this pretty clutch can carry cards, cash, her checkbook and even her passport, plus it comes in more than a dozen colors, so just pick her fave, and count this as one of her cool gifts this year. Just in case you’re shopping for dad too, grab him a men’s RFID blocking wallet as well.

Price: $23.98 (78 percent off MSRP)

5. Nature’s Approach Aromatherapy Basic Herb Pack

Nature\’s Approach

Finding Valentine’s Day gifts for mom is as simple as delivering a dose of warmth and aromatherapy. These nifty aromatherapy packs (sold individually) can act as a hot or cold pain relief pack, by either microwaving or placing them in the freezer. Filled with healing herbs, they can be used to soothe aching muscles, relieve stress or simply to feel better thanks to the unique blend of 12 natural botanicals inside. The moist heat and soothing fragrance of lavender, rosemary, spearmint and other herbs and grains can help to reduce pain, swelling or muscle spasms. Filled with other natural ingredients, it conforms to the contours of her body, so she can get the maximum relief. It also contains peppermint, valerian root, cinnamon, chamomile, clove, white willow, yarrow, yellow dock and lemongrass, along with moisture retaining flax seeds. If her neck and shoulders give your mom the most grief, the Nature’s Approach Aromatherapy Neck Wrap is a perfect option, but if her low back regularly aches, the Belted Lumbar Wrap is another awesome gift idea. These cool gifts all come in at less than twenty bucks – even better.

Price: $14.41

6. NiZHi TT-028 MP3 Mini Digital Portable Music Player

NIZHI

Truly cool gifts have to be cute, clever and most importantly, functional. This adorable little portable music play hits it out of the park on all fronts. At just a little over four ounces, this tiny powerhouse delivers high fidelity sound and distortion-free, loud output. The LCD digital screen shows time and charge, but can also show the synchronous lyrics, song name, singer name and album. Wow. Lightweight, it’s perfect for any mom’s “me space” at home, but it’s also great to take on any family outing. With a unique transparent acrylic design and colorful lighting functions, it’s fun to watch and even more fun to listen to. This is a Valentine’s Day winner, or for that matter, a great present any other time of the year as well.

Price: $13.55

7. Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender with Travel Lid

Hamilton Beach

Whether you’ve got a mom that loves to blend her own healthy smoothie before heading out the door, or she’s into simplifying small blending tasks in the kitchen, this single serve blender is another of our fave cool gifts. (We also love that it’s under fifteen bucks, which seems almost ridiculously cheap.) This convenient blender offers one-person portions, simple one-touch blending, and durable stainless-steel blades for fast results. Best of all, its 14-ounce blending jar can double as a travel cup, so she can sip from the same container she blends in. Less to clean at the end of the day is a gift in itself, right? The portable travel cup includes measuring marks up the side, just in case she’s on a special diet regimen, and it fits into most car cup holders for safe, secure transport. It comes with a travel lid for spill free drinking, along with a recipe book.

Price: $14.85 (26 percent off MSRP)

8. Rose Kuli Smart Food Cutter with Cutting Board

Rose Kuli

Skip the standard multi-tool for mom this Valentine’s Day, and get her something she’ll actually use almost everyday in the kitchen. The Rose Kuli Smart Food Cutter is a six-in-one multi-function utensil with a built-in cutting board. It can chop, slice, dice, peel, carve and open bottles, meaning mom can save space in the kitchen drawer by minimizing the number of separate tools. This clever cutter is made from food-grade stainless steel, it’s both rust-proof and tarnish-proof. Naturally, the lovely red color is perfect for Valentine’s Day. The silicone grips and ergonomic design make this tool easy to use and comfortable in her hands.

Price: $12.99

9. Nicole Miller of New York Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag

Nicole Miller

When you can get the mom on your list cool gifts for Valentine’s day that make something utilitarian look more like a designer accessory, we say do it. These adorable insulated lunch bags for women, designed by Nicole Miller of New York are big enough to tote all her lunchables and snacks. They can keep her hot food hot, or her cold food cold, meaning she doesn’t need to share space in the often semi-gross work refrigerator. The roomy main pouch has a sturdy zipper that allows for easy and wide opening. It also features two side pouches, along with a small zipper pocket for extra stowage. If your mom’s likely to take a week’s worth of lunch makings to the office, the MIER Large Insulated Lunch Bag has room for lots of stuff, but stands on its own, so it can easily minimize the fridge space needed, and keep her food safe from being pilfered by others.

Price: $23.99

10. Boody Body EcoWear Women’s Boy Leg Bamboo Briefs

Boody

No freaking out here. Yes, underwear can be one of the unique gifts for moms, especially if you’re buying a Valentine’s Day present for your wife who just happens to be a mom. One of the things I know for sure, is that moms have a habit of neglecting their undergarments, mostly because replacing them seems like a splurge rather than a necessity. These delicious feeling and sexy looking boy leg briefs are made from eco-friendly rayon, created from organically grown and sustainably harvested bamboo. Then they’re blended with just the perfect amount of spandex to keep their sassy shape. These sweet booty shapers are moisture-wicking, ultra-breathable, thermo-regulating, and great for sensitive skin. If your Valentine would prefer bamboo briefs or bikinis, no worries because they also make those.

Price: $10.95 – $18.95

11. Swissmar Sweetheart Chocolate Fondue Mug Set

Swissmar

When you’re dying for strawberries in the dead of winter, or you just want to add some pizazz to that boring old pound cake, a quick dip in melted chocolate makes a world of difference, but who has time for the mess or need for a big fondue pot? That’s when this nifty fondue mug comes in handy. This sweetheart set is the perfect unique Valentine’s Day gift for mom, because all she needs to do is microwave some chocolate, (or cheese) and fire up the tiny tea light to keep it warm. This fun ceramic fondue mug comes with two fondue forks, plus the tea light. If you think she’d prefer a more nostalgic looking mini-fondue set, you can get her this old school looking fondue mug. Don’t forget to toss in a bag of Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Melting Wafers so mom can start indulging in deliciousness right away.

Price: $14.17 (16 percent off MSRP)

12. Stainless Steel Serrated Butter Knives with Shredder

Amazon

You love your mom. Your mom loves butter. Just about the time she’s ready to kick her cube of cold butter to the curb, along comes a cool set of butter busting knives that can save the day. Ready to tackle that hard butter block, these knives cut, spread and shred even the chillest block, meaning no more planning ahead to get her favorite spread soft and ready to use. These stainless butter knives won’t rust or tarnish, and because they come in a set of two, there’s one for each end of the dining table. They’re also great for hard chocolate and cheeses, so these cool gifts are going to make her day, and her meal, extra yummy.

Price: $9.58

13. Yoseng Makeup Brushes

Yoseng

Talk about switching it up. These oval shaped makeup brushes would be super cool gifts for mom this Valentine’s Day. Their unusual shape and brush placement make for smoothly finished foundation and concealer, perfect powder application and the tiniest of them can get into those hard to reach places around her nose and the corners of her eyes. These non-shedding brushes come in a set of ten, to accomplish literally every makeup task and keep mom looking her most beautiful every day. This set includes a big foundation brush, small foundation brush, blush brush, contour and highlight brush, concealer brush, nose shading brush, brow brush, eyeliner brush, lip brush and eyeshadow brush, all for under $15. Amazing deal. Plus they come in a pretty rose gold tone, making them a visually soft start to the day. If you don’t think she’d actually use a set that big, you could order her the five-piece set for less than nine bucks.

Price: $13.99

14. Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls

Kikkerland

Moms like cool gifts, right? Especially if they are the kind of smart gifts that save time, money, and offer a greener solution that extra boxes and dryer sheets that end up in the landfill. This adorable little pair of cacti help to aerate and fluff your clothes in the dryer, making them softer, fluffier and helping them to dry up to 50 percent faster, which also equals energy savings. These cactus cuties also reduce wrinkles, as well as control static and can be used over and over again. At less than a ten spot, you could get her an assortment of these fun and functional dryer balls like the Puffer Fish Dryer Buddies and the Hedgehog Dryer Balls, just to keep laundry interesting.

Price: $8.99

15. BOH Valentine’s Gift Box Tea Set

BOH

There’s nothing quite as soothing and relaxing as a cup of hot tea, and this Valentine’s Day box from BOH is one of our fave tea gift sets. Your mom will love the six different flavors that include both herbal and black teas combined with flowers and fruits. These delicious blends were grown in the Cameron Highlands of Malaysia, and feature really unique flavor combinations like lime and ginger, lemon mandarin and lemon myrtle. The pretty box opens to reveal a tasty tea menu that further describes what’s inside. If your mom loves loose leaf tea, BOH has a four flavor tea gift set that she’ll adore.

Price: $17.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

16. Vinturi V1010 Essential Wine Aerator

Vinturi

Buying great wine is a spendy endeavor, but this wine aerator makes even cheap wines taste so much better. As one of our picks for unique gifts for moms, this cool gadget both aerates and filters wine, for a smoother taste. It’s unique design speeds up the breathing process, by instantly aerating in the time it takes to pour a glass of wine. Made of thick acrylic, it’s resistant to breakage and easy to clean, and includes a cool no-drip stand, so mom can keep it right next to that Valentine’s Day bottle of red wine you’re going to bring her. In case you had big plans to spoil her, you could always add some beautiful Riedel Cabernet/Merlot glasses to her gift, and some yummy dark chocolate as well.

Price: $20.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

17. Pictek White Noise Machine

Pictek

One of the nicest gifts you could wish for anyone this Valentine’s Day is a good night’s sleep, and this white noise machine is a simple way to get it. This sweet sleep aid can drown out pesky neighbors, household, traffic or construction noise, and let mom fall asleep quickly because it creates a disturbance free environment. It’s perfect for her to take on the road, because hotels are often noisy and sleep can be elusive. It’s a literal sound spa, with three natural noises including birds, ocean sounds and rain. It can also be used to keep conversations private, with a variety of settings. It even has a timer, so she can set it to automatically turn off once she’s fallen asleep. This white noise machine is easily portable because it comes with it’s own nifty carrying case.

Price: $19.99

18. Beauty For Real Lip Revival Exfoliating & Hydrating Lip Scrub

Beauty For Real

Who doesn’t want luscious lips? Yes, even you mom (or your wife who’s a mom) does. This hydrating and exfoliating lip scrub will give her some kissably smooth lips, which is good news for your dad, or great news for you, if you’re shopping for your wife. While raw sugar cane extract exfoliates to help reveal super soft lips, the carnuba wax base nourishes and conditions them to keep lips hydrated and looking healthy all day long. This scrub moisturizes like a lip balm so her lips will look and feel chap free. Plus it’s tasty, as well as effective. Made using only natural ingredients, it’s available in three yummy flavors – orange spice (made with orange, cinnamon and vanilla essential oils), lime ginger (made with ginger and lime essential oils), and just sugar – to appeal to everyone’s taste. Sweet, right?

Price: $14

19. Talisman Designs Get Real Solid Beechwood Measuring Spoons

Talisman Designs

What mom wouldn’t love precisely measuring, if she had these adorable measuring spoons adorned with sweet woodland creatures? Each has an owl, peacock, squirrel or hedgehog laser-etched onto a solid Beechwood spoon. This four piece set has handles that were crafted with comfort and stability in mind. Since moms love cool kitchen gadgets, these make perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for her. What’s even more fun is that you can get these wooden spoons in tons of fun patterns from semi-silly cats and dogs, to serene honeybees and birds in trees. This same company also has some extremely cool, natural Beechwood cutting boards at super affordable prices as well.

Price: $11.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

20. Felt Insert Purse Organizer

CEEWA

If the mom in your life loves purses, has a dozen hanging in the closet, and yet carries around the same bag all year long, it’s because it’s just too difficult to switch purses. Been there. Done that. You can change all that with this perfect Valentine’s Day gift for mom. She can organize once, and easily switch out handbags every day if she wants, because this felt purse organizer just lifts out, while leaving her essentials in the same sorted spaces where she originally put them. Better yet, they come in three sizes – medium, large and extra-large, so no matter what mood she’s in, or which bag she wants to carry, the switcharoo will be simple. She can also color coordinate, because these organizers come in eight shades from pedestrian beige to brilliant red.

Price: $24.99

21. Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror

lighted travel makeup mirror, unique gifts for women, valentine’s day gifts for mom

Every woman likes to have a mirror in per purse, whether it’s for touching up lipstick or making sure there’s not some giant chunk of food in her teeth. This little lighted travel makeup mirror is the coolest. Compact and cute, it slips in her purse or travel bag, and features two-sided 1x and 10x magnification. The long lasting LED bulbs in the light surround are so long lasting, she’ll have 20,000 hours of worry free tough-ups with this pocket sized Valentine’s Day gift. Fancii also makes an eight inch lighted travel makeup mirror. If mom’s on the road a lot of the time, hotel bathroom lights are notoriously horrible, so you might want to get her both of these unique gifts for women, (although we think the travel version would be great for men too.)

Price: $19.99

22. Wilton Sweet Shooters Cookie Shot Glass Pan Set

Wilton

Since the majority of moms are adults, you can bank on the fact that once every now and then, they’d like to throw an adult party or at least take something special to one. That’s when this super cool cookie pan comes in handy. This nifty kitchen helper let’s her turn cookie dough into adorable shot glasses that make extra fun receptacles for adult beverages, but they’re equally cute for a kid’s party too, when filled up with ice cream, mousse and more. Another cool invention from Wilton lets mom mold shot glasses out of ice. Super fun for her upcoming summer party season.

Price: $14.44

23. Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount

Roam

Whether your mom is into cycling, or she just wants to tap into a cycling group app while she’s riding her stationary bike, this cell phone holder could be just the trick. Her device can be secured safely with six points of grip, and the mount will adjust to any angle for convenient viewing while she’s riding or working out. She’ll be able to see calls, listen to music, read e-mail and even get location directions, all without fumbling her phone because this phone mount can securely mount her device to her handlebars using a premium hard plastic clamp and silicone net. Her device will be secured safely with six points of grip, and the mount can adjust to any angle for convenient viewing while riding. Since you’re searching for cool gifts for mom this Valentine’s Day, the Portland Design Works Bar-Ista Coffee Cup Holder will make her morning workout or commute so much better with the addition of her favorite morning beverage within easy reach.

Price: $9.88

24. Dogeared I Love Mom Large White Pearl Necklace

Dogeared

While we know your mom would count a pretty pearl necklace among her favorite cool gifts, let’s be honest. It’s the card that comes with this perfect 8mm pearl pendant that’s going to reduce her to tears. They totally nailed it with the sentiment, and that’s going to mean the world to your mom this Valentine’s Day. Whenever she wears it, you can bank on the fact that she’ll be thinking of you, and the year you gave it to her. If you’d like a different sentiment, this same necklace comes with a card to inspire joy, and a different mom necklace reminds her that she’s totally amazing. What mom doesn’t want to hear that? The Maya Angelou Mom & Me Pendant Necklace is another great idea when it comes to cool and unique Valentine’s Day gifts for mom.

Price: $47

25. iCoostor Portable Vibrating Facial Massager

iCooster

Is mom suffering from a bit of exhaustion this Valetine’s Day? Give her face a lift with this nifty gift that tackles tired eyes and sagging skin. This vibrating facial massager uses ultrasonic technology, in combination with soothing warm heat to stimulate dermal blood cells, accelerate regrowth of collagen, restore her skin’s elasticity. And it all comes in a charming little rose gold-toned case that’s not much bigger than a lipstick. She can carry this mini-spa treatment in her purse, or keep it at the ready for evening treatments. With a touch sensitive case, she can use it to improve absorption of her favorite eye creams and serums, or simply to relax, which always leaves your skin looking better. At under twenty bucks, we think this is a totally cool gift for mom.

Price: $19.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

26. Fred and Friends Magic Wand Salt & Pepper Shakers

Fred & Friends

Whether your mom’s a salty broad, or she just needs a little magic to make her Valentine’s Day special, these adorable magic wand salt and pepper shakers are super cool gifts for her. No questioning which is for salt and which is for pepper, since they come in a classic black and white combo. A simple wave of the wand seasons every meal perfectly, and because they’re made of ABS plastic, she won’t need to worry if the kids decide to sneak them off the table for a little play time. Of course that might mean a little extra sweeping later. Fred & Friends also has some enchanting skull salt and pepper shakers, as well as the hilarious Fred and his Pants salt and pepper shakers. All are fun additions to the family table.

Price: $9.03 (30 percent off MSRP)

27. Lemoniere Watering Can Juicer

Peleg Design

Juicing citrus can be a total pain, but with the right cool kitchen gadgets, it can actually be fun, functional, and minimize mess. This little lemon juicer is not only cute as the dickens, but it’s perfect for more than lemons. It works great to juice any citrus, and the juice lands into a perfectly pourable little watering can, ready to sprinkle on salads, fish or whatever mom’s prepping. With a vessel that holds up to eight ounces, she can squeeze a fresh glass of orange or grapefruit juice every morning. And the super pointy juicer top makes sure she can extract all the goodness from her fresh citrus, minimizing waste. This cutie is also dishwasher safe, which makes it a winner and one of our fave mom gifts.

Price: $14.87

28. TheraFlow Wooden Foot Massager

TheraFlow

There’s just no doubt about it, when your feet hurt, your whole body reacts, and not in a good way. That’s what makes this awesome wooden foot massager and roller one of those perfect gifts for mom that she’ll use every day. Long days in heels, or just being on her feet for hours can really ramp up foot pain. And while we love those water-filled foot spas, this wooden massage roller is so portable, she could even sneak it under her desk at work. That means this mom gift will get used more often, and deliver results she can feel. It gets rave reviews from users who say it helps them tackle tough foot pain from plantar fasciitis, neuropathy and general achy, sore and tired dogs.

Price: $18.95

29. Crackajack Travel Umbrella

Crackajack

Perky, petite and pretty in pink (and more than two dozen other color combos) this little compact umbrella could end up being a girl’s best friend. Of course we picked pink for Valentine’s Day, but you can get the mom on your list one of these unique gifts that folds down to the size of her hand. It’s so tiny, it can easily slip into her purse, or a coat pocket. This super lightweight umbrella might be small, but it does a big job at keeping your mom dry and comfortable, even when the weather turns suddenly nasty. When it’s extended, it provides nearly 36 inches of rain coverage, and the two tone pink and black is just the right amount of showy. At less than eight ounces, it won’t weight down her purse or briefcase, and at less than $15, you’ll have enough budget left to buy her some flowers too.

Price: $14.99

30. Baby Nessie Tea Infuser

OTOTO

We fell in love with Nessie, the darling dino, when she was just a ladle dinosaur. Now Nessie’s gone and birthed some adorable baby tea infusers. These cute infusers make cool gifts for mom this Valentine’s Day, because they’re fun, funky and affordable. Made from food safe silicone, baby Nessie can handle the heat, so boiling water won’t hurt it. We also know that mom will love that it’s dishwasher safe. Standing at just under six inches tall, baby Nessie will peek over the top of mom’s favorite mug and give her a giggle every time.

Price: $12.60

Best Cool Mom Gifts From $25-$50 31. Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer Tanhoo

You’ll note that earlier in this list of cool Valentine’s Day gifts for Mom, we suggested you might want to get your mom some cool new makeup brushes. The catch is, caring for a nice set of brushes takes some upkeep, and we think this awesome makeup brush washer and dryer will simplify that effort. This easy to use device makes the process fast and efficient, and means her makeup brushes will last for years. With high-speed spinning, this machine can easily remove dirt and cosmetics, as well as dry the makeup brushes thoroughly, in just 30 seconds. You might also want to get her some eco-friendly brush cleaning shampoo to enhance the removal of makeup and skin oils.

Price: $32.99

32. Amazon #1 Best Seller: Hands Free Stainless Steel Soap Dispenser

OPERNEE

This is a present every mom is going to love. Whether she’s worried about germs, or cleaning her hands while prepping tonight’s dinner, this hands free soap dispenser will come to the rescue. Using innovative infra-red technology, the motion sensor automatically detects when hands are in position, and then dispenses the perfect amount of soap. Genius, right? It’s especially great for moms with little kids, because she’ll never have to worry about them using too much soap or getting it all over the counter and sink. Made of finger print resistant stainless steel, it eliminates the need for frequent cleaning. And because it dispenses a small amount, there will be less soap waste, which means it’s a money saver too. No wonder it’s an Amazon #1 Best Seller.

Price: $25.99

33. 14k Gold Tassel Threader Dangle Drop Opal Earrings

Benevolence LA

We haven’t stopped thinking about these earrings since we first saw them a few months back. Threader earrings are super trendy, but these take that stylish, chic design to a new level of cool. First, when you’re looking for unique gifts for mom, she’s one of those people who will appreciate gifts that support and important cause. Second, these gorgeous dangles feature fiery white opal inlays, that make them both eye-catching and light catching. These earrings were created to inspire generosity, and a portion of the profits from their sale go to building clean drinking water systems in villages in underdeveloped countries. We think your mom will be especially touched by that. If she doesn’t happen to have pierced ears, the “Inspire” White Opal Choker and the 14k Gold Y Lariat Necklace are two of our other favorite unique gift ideas, and they also benefit those same philanthropic efforts.

Price: $29.95

34. Large Slate Cheese Board & Stainless Steel Cutlery Set

Home Perspective

This gorgeous slate cheese board makes a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for any mom who loves to share good food and conversation with friends and family. Great for the counter, dining table or sideboard, this attractive slate board allows her to serve cheese and charcuterie, marking each addition with the chalk that’s included in this cool set. It also comes with four specialized cheese knives, to make cutting cheese samples simple and easy. She can create her own artistic impressions on the board, along with writing the names of the nibbles. You might want to get her a fun book on wine and cheese pairings to go along with this gift, and encourage her to invite you and your siblings over for a snack. If you’re on a bit of a budget, the Royal Casa Cheese Markers Set includes five slate cheese makers, along with chalk, so she can use any serving tray in her kitchen. It’s less than $17.

Price: $29.97

35. AsaVea Hair Straightening Brush

AsaVea

Most women covet that beautifully silky, supermodel hair because we’re bombarded with images of it everywhere. Sadly, few women come by it naturally, so if you want to give the mom on your Valentine’s Day list something she’ll totally treasure, this hair straightening brush one of the unique gifts that is guaranteed to garner you some extra hugs. She can have straight, frizz free hair in minutes using this fabulous hair hot tool. With thousands of rave reviews, this heated hair straightening brush delivers a more natural look than a flat iron. The unique anti-scald surface protects your neck and scalp from burns, and the swivel cord lets you hold it at the angle that works for you. With six different heat settings, and an automatic shutoff, smooth silky hair is just a brush away. We do recommend that you also get mom some heat protectant, no matter what hot styling tools she uses on her hair.

Price: $38.90

36. Wooden Massage and Reflexology Kit for Women

Frieda & Joe

This isn’t your ordinary bath gift set, even though it includes some lovely bubbly stuff to make bath time more enjoyable. Spa gift baskets like this one add in some special surprises to make the experience more relaxing and healthful. This Valentine’s day you can surprise mom with this perfect package that includes a massage comb, reflexology wood stick, and loofah, along with an aromatherapy candle, and potpourri in an organza bag. Natch it’s got bubble bath and shower gel too, in a delicious cucumber-melon scent. This gift set comes in a cute two-tone wooden basket that she’s going to find all sorts of uses for. With all the unique products included, this gift basket gives mom a multi-sensory experience she’ll appreciate long after Valentine’s Day. If you’re not so sure she’ll take the time to maximize all those spa tools, you could always just encourage her to dive into a tub of bubbly goodness with the French Vanilla Bath Gift Set or the PURE Grapefruit Bath Gift Set.

Price: $26.99

37. Lark & Ro Women’s Lightweight Long Cardigan Sweater

Lark & Ro

Sweaters of every kind are at the top of the fashion statement list this year, especially long and over sized sweaters that women can wear over just about anything. This killer cardigan from Lark & Ro makes the perfect Valentine’s Day fashion statement any mom is gonna love. The midi length makes it a standout over slacks and dresses, but it would look equally cool over some jeans and a casual tee. The sheer viscose and silk blend means it’s machine washable, which is sure to make it a favorite. At less than fifty bucks, it’s a sweet deal too.

Price: $31.71 – $45 (Up to 30 percent off MSRP)

38. Headache Hammock: Headache & Neck Pain Relief System

Headache Hammock

Moms have a lot riding on their shoulders. Whether it’s a toddler (literally) or the pressures of life, her daily dose of stress can lead to neck pain and headaches. The Headache Hammock is an ingenious device that really does relieve neck and headache pain, super-fast. Developed by a N. Idaho chiropractor and his partner, the Headache Hammock can be heated in the microwave, or cooled in the freezer, depending on your preference and what’s the most effective treatment for what ails you. In less than 15 minutes, it treats both the symptoms of headaches, as well as the cause. Because tight neck muscles are frequently the culprit when it comes to headaches, with this nifty gift, she can simply find a quiet spot on the floor, lay back into this orthopedic traction headrest, and relax. Before she knows it, her headache has disappeared. Pretty amazing, right? As a regular headache sufferer, I’m talking from experience here. In fact, my chiropractor just happens to be the genius behind this cool product, and he gave me one to test out. Used on a regular basis to massage the neck and the base of the skull, it can also help to prevent future headaches, neck aches and even upper shoulder tightness. What mom wouldn’t love a cool Valentine gift like that? Plus, the suggested daily use encourages your lady to take time out and relax – an even more holistic approach to headache avoidance. Made from molded foam, this device is tough enough to stand up to heavy use, and because it’s fairly small, it’s also easy to toss into a suitcase for travel.

Price: $39.95

39. Hydro Flask Insulated Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler

Hydro Flask

Imagine never having to worry about her wine ever getting too warm or too cold. With the Hydro Flask insulated wine tumbler, her favorite beverage will stay at the perfect temperature for hours. This cute stemless tumbler has a no drip lip, for worry free sips, and it holds two standard wine pours, so it’s easy for her to keep track of her consumption. It’s a also perfect for lots of other drinks too. It’ll keep her cup of coffee hot for six hours, or her ice water refreshing and cold for up to 24 hours. If she’s more of a cocktail drinker, the Hydro Flask Rocks Insulated Tumbler is another fun Valentine’s Day gift for mom, that’s great for mixed drinks as well as any other drink she prefers.

Price: $29.95

40. Vichy Idéalia Radiance Boosting Gift Set

Vichy

Every woman strives to be among the most beautiful in the world, and at the heart of beauty, a clear complexion is right at the top. If your mom covets that beautiful skin, why not give her a Valentine’s Day gift set that will make her look and feel gorgeous? This pretty set from Vichy, all packaged perfectly for gifting, contains a radiance boosting regimen for more smooth looking and refined skin. She’ll absolutely be glowing after using the high-performance, paraben-free formulas that smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and minimize pores. With a gentle cleanser, serum and night cream, these gift sets for women are prized for creating the complexion of her youth.

Price: $39

Best Splurge Worthy Valentine’s Day Gifts for Mom 41. Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig

What’s better than a bouquet of red roses on Valentine’s Day? A sweet red Keurig coffee maker that will deliver the delicious scent of her favorite java, any time, any day, for years to come. That’s right, this baby isn’t going to wilt in a few days. She’ll be brewing up her favorite hot drinks anytime she wants, and she’s definitely going to love you for it. Whether she’s using an assortment of K-cup coffees, or making cocoa or cider for the kids, this kitchen classic is going to be one of her favorite cool mom gifts this year. She can keep up to 48 ounces of water, so this coffee maker is always at the ready, or she can add just the amount she needs to make herself something piping hot. The removable drip tray at the base of the brewer catches small dribbles, and makes for easy clean-up. We also think your busy mom will appreciate the auto shut-off feature so she’ll never worry again about leaving the coffee pot on, when she’s headed out for the day. A special mom mug might be a fun Valentine’s Day gift from the little kids.

Price: $79.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

42. 10k Yellow Gold Cushion Checkerboard Cut Amethyst Leverback Earrings

Amazon Collection

Valentine’s Day is all about love, so this year get the mom on your list a pair of stunning earrings highlighted by the stone of faithful love, the amethyst? This gorgeous deep purple stone is also the February birthstone, in case you didn’t know it. These elegant dangle earrings feature 3.8 carats of glittering, cushion cut amethysts in 10k gold. The lever back styling gives her the comfort of a wire, with the security of a stud. These are perfect for work wear, as they aren’t too huge and blingy. If you’re looking for amethyst earrings with even more presence, the 10k Yellow Gold Amethyst and Diamond Drop Earrings feature a whopping 5.79 carats of gemstones in a beautiful stud back dangle. If you’re looking for amethyst earrings that seem more like they honor Valentine’s Day traditions, the 10k White Gold Heart Shape Amethyst Stud Earrings are simple, sweet, and super affordable.

Price: $116.92

43. Washable Weighted Blanket

Weighted Idea

A soft, minky duvet cover hides the promise of a good night’s sleep for any mom who suffers from insomnia. This washable weighted blanket is filled with safe, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic plastic poly pellets to give it added weight. The additional heft can help to naturally reduce stress and increase relaxation, meaning the mom on your Valentine’s Day gift list can get more rest, more easily. Covered in breathable organic cotton, this blanket keeps her warm, and the outside duvet slips off or on, making it warmer in winter if she’s cool at night. Unusual gifts like this are especially appreciated at any time of the year, and weighted blankets are especially effective to help calm those who deal with chronic pain or anxiety. They also make weighted blankets for kids, which help them to fall asleep faster, and sleep longer. If you’re buying for a mom who’s kids are poor sleepers, she might appreciate the kid versions even more than one for herself.

Price: $199

44. FRYE Women’s Addie Double Zip Ankle Boot

FRYE

Ankle boots continue to be one of the most popular women’s fashion choices, and these FRYE boots can kick most of them right to the curb. If you’re looking for totally splurge worthy, ultra cool gifts, these are going to be a total Valentine’s Day win. The gorgeous leather is a dusty rose, which makes all those beige and tan boot cower in their shadow. Inside zips make for easy on and off, and the uber cool moto styling means they’ll look classy with a suit and downright righteous we some perfectly fitted jeans. Another beautiful option is the FRYE Women’s Naomi Pickstitch Shootie Ankle Bootie, which features some strappy styling and clever over stitching to make them a more feminine choice with skirts and dresses. Oiled black suede with micro stud details give the FRYE Womens Addie Stud Double Zip an edgy look that hipster moms will definitely appreciate.

Price: $223 – $358

45. Smart Range Lambskin Leather Jacket

Smart Range

Let’s be honest. Leather anything makes a fashion statement. But a leather jacket amps up a woman’s look to way beyond cool, and this cherry red number is one of our favorite cool gifts, in the perfect color for Valentine’s Day. Moms will be wild about the moto look, with its asymmetrical zip styling and lots of zippered pockets. The arms feature added interest with unique seaming at the shoulders, and zippered cuffs. And, the luscious lambskin leather is soft and supple, and will look even better over time. True to fit sizing makes it easy, and this beauty comes in eight awesome colors including purple and blue.

Price: $203.99

46. kate spade New York Cedar Street Cami Convertible Cross-Body Bag

kate spade New York

A perfect purse can set the look, adding sophistication and style as mom heads out the door. But it needs to be functional, not just fashionable. That’s why we love this kate spade crossbody bag, because it has a dual personality. This textured, natural leather bag has a removable link-chain and leather cross-body chain, so she can wear it hanging, or carry it like a sassy clutch. Embellished with the kate spade logo in gold, this purse securely snaps closed to keep mom’s contents safe. When you’re looking for the best splurge worthy gift ideas for mom, this sweet bag will definitely be one of her Valentine’s Day faves.

Price: $125 (16 percent off MSRP)

47. Lark & Ro Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Sheath Dress With Pockets

Lark & Ro

Things couldn’t start better than when you deliver your Valentine’s Day gifts for mom and they include a sassy new dress. This red sheath dress from Lark & Ro is perfect for every season of the year. With figure flattering fitted styling, it is made with a blend of poly, rayon and spandex that means it always keeps its shape, even after a long day of wear, and is hand washable, meaning easy care too. Easily dressed up or down, this sheath dress features a boat neck, elbow-length sleeves, and an exposed back zipper for chic style. The Lark & Ro Women’s Sleeveless Colorblock Sheath Dress in lipstick red and black is perfect for the office or an evening out. It looks sleek under a jacket by day, and the black skinny belt could be switched out with something shiny for cocktail hour.

Price: $74 (12 percent off MSRP)

48. Philips Wake-Up Light with Colored Sunrise Simulation

Philips

Waking up well-rested and ready to start the day is challenging for most of us, but getting up bright eyed is especially hard for moms juggling kids, a job and life. If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gifts that can really improve a mom’s quality of life, the Philips Wake-up light definitely deserves consideration. This isn’t any ordinary alarm clock, because it wakes her with gently. No jarring buzzer or blaring radio can do that. Inspired by nature’s sunrise, the wake-up light gradually increases brightness over 30 minutes, going from dim yellow until her room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of increasing light intensity stimulates her body to wake up naturally. Not only can it help her to wake up feeling more refreshed, it can also relax and soothe her to sleep with a simulated sunset. Genius idea. If this is a bit of a budget buster for you, you can get the model with a few less features for under $50. The Philips Somneo Sunrise Wake Up and Sleep Therapy Light has even more options, like a relax and breathe function. Of course, it comes at the higher price of $169.95.

Price: $109.79 (22 percent off MSRP)

49. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

When it comes to the most coveted Valentine’s Day gifts for mom, a KitchenAid stand mixer stands near the top of the list. For any mom who loves to create culinary legends, or just bake a wicked batch of cookies, this stand mixer is a necessity. We know she’ll love the pale pink model, or any one of the dozens of other color choices. This five quart mixer offers enough capacity to mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch. And if you decide to give her one of these cool gifts, you’ll probably be the lucky recipient of some of those yummy home baked treats. The power hub works with 15 optional attachments, making this one of the most versatile tools in the kitchen. It comes with a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip and a pouring shield, to make adding ingredients simple and spill free. If the mom on your list needs even more power in the kitchen, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Lift Stand Mixer delivers even larger capacity mixing options, and all stainless steel components. No room in mom’s kitchen for a big stand mixer? You can still get her KitchenAid quality in a five speed hand mixer, and it’s less that fifty bucks.

Price: $299.99

50. Amazon.com Gift Card in Gold Hearts Box

Amazon

If you’re flummoxed trying to come up with cool gift ideas for mom, why don’t you give her the gift of choice? An Amazon gift card is always perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any other special occasion, because mom can pick out exactly the gift she’s been wanting, so it’s a perfect way to let her splurge on herself. She can choose from millions of products, and shop with abandon, when you give her this perfect present. Plus it’s so flexible, so you can set the amount that’s in your budget, and it will come packaged in a sweet box adorned with gold hearts and a bright red bow. There’s no better way to show mom your love. If your mom happens to love beauty products, be sure to point mom to Amazon’s luxury beauty offerings, but you could also consider a Sephora gift card as a fun Valentine’s Day gift option. If she loves to lunch with friends, but seldom splurges on that little luxury, a Panera Bread gift card is definitely one that shows good taste.

Price: $100

