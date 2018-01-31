Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Sons 2018

Let’s be real – Valentine’s Day gets a bad rap for being a “girls” holiday. With primary presents being flowers, chocolate, and everything pink and red, it’s hard not to associate the day of love as being one where the women are treated. However, that doesn’t mean we have to leave the men in our lives out of it! Love goes both ways, and Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spoil the man – young or old – in your life.

Whether they are a momma’s boy or daddy’s all-star, sons hold a special place in their parent’s hearts. Treat your son this Valentine’s Day with a cool gift that isn’t too lovey-dovey (we need to respect the manliness, after all), but still shows your son that you care. No matter if your son is a little tike or a young adult, this list has a round-up of gifts for sons everywhere.

Read on for our breakdown of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for sons, with gifts for younger kids listed first, and older sons listed towards the end.

1. Burton & Burton Plush Love Ya Valentine Puppy

Burton & Burton

This adorable plush puppy is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a toddler or young boy. The cute pup is light brown with fluffy, dark brown ears, and is carrying a heart in its mouth that says “Love ya!” It’s just eight inches from the top of the head to the bottom of the foot, so it’s the perfect size for cuddling and hugging.

Price: $15.18

2. Buckets Bags and Bundles Star Wars Valentines Day Gift Set

Buckets Bags and Bundles

If your son is a total Star Wars nut, this set is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The bundle includes multiple Star Wars items, including a light saber key chain, playing cards, Kylo Ren journal, cup, and candy. It all comes with a Star Wars themed gift bag, so all you have to do is slip the items into the bag and it’s all set. If you don’t have a ton of time to shop, this gift set is ideal as all the work is already done for you.

Price: $27.99

3. LEGO Bricks & More Valentines Cupid Dog Building Kit

LEGO

This Valentine’s Day gift is great for sons who love LEGOs. The Valentine’s Day themed building kit features a little dog holding a heart in one hand and Cupid’s bow and arrow in the other. It stands at three inches tall and has more than 145 pieces, so it’s best suited for ages seven and up. The fun thing with LEGOs is that it’s something that you and your son can do together, so it’s a memorable Valentine’s Day gift.

Price: $29.99

4. DC Comics Valentine’s Day Heart Box With Candy and Stickers

Super Hero Valentines

Keep things simple with a classic Valentine’s Day candy box. You can choose between Batman or Superman for the outside, and the inside contains candy characters, candy rolls, and themed stickers. The entire thing is 2.36 ounces, so it’s on the smaller side which is perfect for a mini gift. Or, you could always make this an add-on to something you already purchased. Surprise your superhero with this candy box that is way cooler than standard Valentine’s Day boxes.

Price: $12.88

5. Valentine’s Day Jokes for Kids

Amazon

Freshen up your son’s joke repertoire with this fun Valentine’s Day joke book for kids. The book is totally age appropriate and has a variety of clean, hilarious Valentine’s Day jokes that even parents will find funny. Whether your son is a seasoned jokester or is just starting out with knock-knock jokes, any kid will get a lot of laughs with this book.

Price: $5.68

6. RAK Magnetic Tool Wristband

RAK

Switching gears to older sons…if your son is a total Mr. Fix-It, this is a cool Valentine’s Day gift that will really be appreciated. The magnetic wristband has 10 strong magnets embedded on the inside that can hold screws, nails, bolts, washers, drill bits and more. This is ideal for working on projects as you don’t have to stop and find a nail or screw every time you need one – they all stay right on your wrist. The wristband is also adjustable, so you can wear it as tight or loose as you need.

Price: $13.99

7. YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Colster

YETI

If your son is a bit of a hop head, this elevated koozie is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The YETI Colster is made with stainless steel and has double wall vacuum insulation that keeps your beer cold for long periods of time, even when out in warm weather. The double insulation also means that the holder has a “no sweat design,” so you won’t have to worry about condensation getting your hands all wet. The holder has a diameter or 3.5 inches so it’s sized to fit standard cup holders, and the inside can hold either cans or bottles. This is a great gift for a guy that loves to spend time at the beach, tailgates, or just grillin’ in his own backyard. Colors available: black, brick red, olive green, seafoam, silver, and Tahoe blue.

Price: $24.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

8. Primitives By Kathy My Son Box Sign

Primitives by Kathy

This gift is perfect for those who are feeling sentimental this Valentine’s Day. The wood sign says “I love that you’re my son,” so it’s a sweet way to show your son how much you care. The sign is 3.5 inches by four inches, so you can easily place it in a small nook on a shelf or desk, or hang it up. The black background with white letters has a rustic vibe which will blend well with even the most manly living space.

Price: $9.95

9. Leatherman Wingman Stainless Steel Multitool

Leatherman

Every guy needs a multi-tool, which makes this Valentine’s Gift for your son practical and a total homerun. The Leatherman Wingman is great for projects around the house, camping, and for work, as it has 14 different tools all in one. The tools include a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a wire stripper, scissors, a package opener, bottle and can openers, a file, and a ruler, so your son will never be in need of a tool on the fly. Plus, the tool is compact, lightweight, and has a removable pocket clip, so it’s easy to carry around. Leatherman is known for being one of the top multi-tool producers so you can feel good about your purchase, especially since it comes with a 25 year limited warranty.

Price: $39.95

10. Fullight Tech 4.1 Bluetooth Beanie Hat

Fullight Tech

Whether your son is a runner, skier, or just likes to work outside, this beanie is a cool Valentine’s Day gift as it connects to Bluetooth. The hat gives your son the capability to listen to music or podcasts without having to deal with all the extra wires that come with wearing headphones. Plus, a hat stays on your head better than earbuds stay in your ears, so it’s a win-win. The beanie is compatible with most Bluetooth devices, and it has a six hour battery life. You can also easily remove the Bluetooth headphones and wash by hand, so you can keep it looking nice.

Price: $13.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.