Top 20 Best Valentine’s Day Cards: Compare, Buy & Save

Chocolate, flowers, jewelry, teddy bears and more – there are so many ways to spoil your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Whether you like to go the traditional route or prefer to give gifts that are on the unusual side, Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to show your special someone that you care.

Valentine’s Day cards are one of the most traditional gifts, especially since they go way back to when you were in elementary school. It was fun to write the names of every person in your class on a miniature card and drop them in a personalized shoebox during a big class party, and that fun can continue into adulthood. Valentine’s Day cards are full of pink and red and are bursting with hearts, but most importantly, they usually have the perfect phrase that says exactly what you are thinking but can’t put into words yourself.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day cards, you don’t have to stop with just your sweetheart. Moms, dads, sister, kids, grandparents, nieces and nephews…everyone appreciates a sweet card, especially if it’s unexpected. Many of the Valentine’s Day cards in the list below come in packs, so you can easily send a card to all of your family members and friends. Whether you go the sentimental route or prefer to keep things light and funny, you can’t go wrong with a well thought out Valentine’s Day card.

Read on for our list of the best Valentine’s Day cards, listed in no particular order.

1. Hallmark Valentine’s Day Greeting Card Assortment – Happy Day

Hallmark

This cute Valentine’s Day card set from Hallmark is perfect for those who want to send cards to multiple people. The design is a series of hearts and it says “Happy Day!” on the outside, so it’s uni-sex and not overly sappy. The message inside also appeals to a lot of people, as it reads: “Happy every day!” Bottom line – this is a perfect purchase for someone who wants to get all of their card shopping done in one sweep. This pack comes with six cards and six envelopes, however there are other patterns found at the same link below that offer 10 cards and 10 envelopes. Whether you want to stick with the hearts or want something more lovey-dovey, there are plenty of options.

Price: $3.98

2. Best Paper Greetings Valentine Cards Pack

Best Paper Greetings

This set screams Valentine’s Day, as the cards are adorned with shades of pink and red, hearts, and loving phrases. With six different designs, the 12 pack allows you to pick you favorite design for your favorite person, and still have some cards left over for sending to others (or to save for next year). The cards are printed on high quality 250 GSM cardstock, and measure at five inches by seven inches when folded. Twelve corresponding red envelopes are also included with the set, so all you need is a pen to fill out a sweet message.

Price: $9.99

3. Hallmark Shoebox Funny Valentine’s Day Card – Heart and Arrows

Hallmark

If you like to keep things light for Valentine’s Day, this is a great funny Valentine’s Day card. The outside of the card says “I had no idea what to get you for Valentine’s Day” and is surrounded by a heart and arrows. The inside of the card reads “I mean, you already have me!” So, it’s perfect for someone who likes humorous cards (and also feels pretty confident in their relationship). The card measures five inches wide and 7.2 inches long, and is printed on high quality paper stock. Hallmark is known for quality greeting cards and Shoebox always brings the funny, so you know this card will be a hit.

Price: $3.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

4. Lovepop Rose Bouquet Valentine’s Day Card

Lovepop

Looking for a Valentine’s Day card that really pops? Wow your sweetie with this cool pop-up Valentine’s Day card. The card looks like a standard greeting card on the outside, but when opened it reveals a pop-up red rose bouquet. Not only does the card have the total surprise factor, it also looks beautiful sitting on a desk or kitchen counter. There is also still room to write a personal message, so you can make the card extra special by telling your loved one how you feel about them. If you and your honey tend to just exchange cards on Valentine’s Day, this is a good way to go the extra mile.

Price: $13

5. Heartspace Cards Bamboo Wood Greeting Card Floral Heart Design

Heartspace Cards

This Valentine’s Day Card is truly beautiful, as it has an intricate floral and heart design cut-out from bamboo wood on the front. The inside has a colorful flower frame around a blank space, leaving you lots of room to write your own handwritten message. The card measures at 4.5 inches by six inches, and comes with an envelope. It’s truly a work of art, and would be perfect for someone who loves to save cards or just appreciates beautiful cards. And because of there are no words printed on the card, you could even save it for an anniversary, Mother’s Day, or birthday card.

Price: $12.99

6. Palmer Street Press Chalk Art Love Notes Valentine’s Cards

Palmer Street Press

Chalkboard prints are a cute, modern way to say “I love you” on Valentine’s Day. This set of eight cards includes four different card designs, each with a chalkboard design and white and red writing. While all of the designs are Valentine’s Day related, two of them are more generic and could be used for other occasions as well. The cards are on the smaller side (4.25 inches by 5.5 inches) so they are fun for kids and also work well accompanying a gift. Each card is made with 100 pound cardstock and has a matte finish, and eight red envelopes are also included.

Price: $12.99

7. Sunny Valentine Blank Cards

Note Card Cafe

If you have a long list of valentines, this set of cards is ideal as it comes with 24 blank notes cards and 24 envelopes. The design on the card is really simple as it has a red background with a yellow heart in the middle. And since the inside of the card is blank, you could send one to your spouse, friends, family, and more. The cards are 4.625 inches by 6.125 inches and are made with heavy 15 point cardstock. Priced at just $9.99, this is a pretty good deal for 24 cards and envelopes.

Price: $9.99

8. NobleWorks Never Find Your Body Valentine’s Day Card

NobleWorks

Lovey-dovey not your thing? This Valentine’s Day card is perfect as it is funny with a slight serial killer vibe. Wait…what? It’s true – the font of the card is printed with a series of mismatched letters. The front reads, “They’ll never find your body…” but the inside brings the comic relief as it says, “as hot as I do! Be My Valentine OR ELSE!” This is a killer card for those who love to keep things fun, especially for those who spend their time binge-watching crime shows. The card itself is printed on heavy card stock, and it comes with a recyclable matching envelope.

Price: $4.25

9. The Best Card Company All Decked Out Valentine’s Day Cards

The Best Card Company

Looking for a unique Valentine’s Day card set? This set is super cool as it blends the look of playing cards with vintage Valentine’s Day imagery to create collages you won’t see on typical V-Day cards. Each card in the set of 10 has a different design, so it’s a nice set if you plan on giving cards to family members or friends. If you have just one valentine this year, you could give the cards in order with a series of personal messages to really impress your sweetheart. And since the cards are made with renewable cardstock and are printed with eco-friendly technology, you can feel good about your purchase.

Price: $10

10. Woman I Love – Sentimental Double Love Heart Valentine’s Day Card

Amazon

This sentimental Valentine’s Day card is perfect for someone who wants to tell their wife or girlfriend how they really feel, but can’t find the words to write their own message. The card has a long message on both the front and inside of the card detailing all of the things you love about your woman, so it’s a nice way to make your honey feel loved and appreciated. The design of the card is also pretty, as it has a red background with large double hearts and cursive script. An envelope is also included, so all you have to do is sign your name and address the envelope. Maybe add an “I love you,” too, for a more personal touch (hey, we’re just trying to help).

Price: $6.96

11. Hallmark Signature Valentine’s Day Card for Kids

Hallmark

This Valentine’s Day card is an adorable choice for kids, as it’s cut out in the shape of a puppy and has a soft felt top. The puppy is really cute and is light brown and white, and is holding a heart in its mouth that says “cutie” on it. On the inside, the card reads “Woof you be my Valentine?” and there is plenty of blank space to write your own message. The card is five inches wide and 7.2 inches long, and it comes with an envelope. If you don’t have kids, this would also be a nice card choice for the animal lover in your life.

Price: $13.24

12. Hallmark Valentine’s Day Greeting Card – Radiating Heart

Hallmark

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day card for your man, this is a good choice as it’s loving without being overly sentimental. The front says “For the man I love on Valentine’s Day,” and the inside has a longer message about how even though life moves fast, your love for him will never change. While this card pretty much says it all for you, there is still enough blank space to write a short message of your own. The card is 5.8 inches wide and 8.3 inches long, and has a simple design that says Valentine’s Day but is still manly. If this card doesn’t work for you, there are other Valentine’s Day cards for men at the same link below.

Price: $7.59

13. NobleWorks Jumbo Hilarious Valentine’s Day Card

NobleWorks

Go big or go home, right? This jumbo Valentine’s Day card will make a big impression, as it’s 8.5 inches wide and 11 inches tall. The card is also funny as it reads “I love you with all of my butt” on the outside, and the inside says, “I would say heart but my butt’s bigger! Sending you BIG Valentine’s wishes.” Not only will your valentine laugh at the saying, they’ll also laugh at the obnoxious yet awesome size of the card. This is a great option if you and your love tend to just exchange cards, but you want to do something a little different. If you don’t like this saying, there are four other options that can be found at the same link below.

Price: $9.62

14. Hallmark Mahogany Valentine’s Greeting Card for Romantic Partners

Hallmark

Amp up the romance on Valentine’s Day with this sentimental card. On the outside, the card reads, “I prayed for a love that was strong and true, that could lift me up and see me through.” The inside continues the romantic sentiment with “I prayed for a love and, Baby, my miracle is you. Happy Valentine’s Day.” The intimate design has darker colors, a candle, and cursive script that is sure to sweep your sweetie off their feet. While the card says it all, there are is space to add your own message as well. The card is the standard 5.8 inches wide by 8.3 inches long, and it’s made in the USA.

Price: $5.99

15. Donald Verger Photography Flower Heart Postcards

Donald Verger Photography

This Valentine’s Day card set is a little different, as the cards are actually postcards. The front of each card features artwork from Donald Verger, a landscape and nature photographer. There are five different designs in the set, and each design features flowers or plants in the shape of a heart. The cool thing about having a postcard is they are fun to send and receive (because seriously…who sends postcards anymore?), and they are pretty enough that they can be displayed on a refrigerator or bulletin board for months to come. The cards are four inches by six inches, and there are 10 postcards in the set. These Valentine’s Day cards are the perfect choice for someone who has to mail their cards rather than hand delivering.

Price: $15

16. Luckies of London Ltd. Valentine’s Day Card Heart Jigsaw Puzzle

Luckies of London Ltd.

This unique twist on a Valentine’s Day card is sure to impress your valentine, as it’s interactive and sentimental. The “card” arrives in a little gift box that has wood shaped puzzle pieces. The puzzle is in the shape of a heart, and you can write your own personal message on the pieces for your honey to read once the puzzle is complete. Note: Make sure you use a good pen when writing, as ink will bleed a little on the wood. It’s a totally different take on a standard Valentine’s Day card, which will really surprise your valentine. There are also four different gift box colors to choose from: grey, mint, pink, and red.

Price: $15.12 and up, depending on color

17. The Best Card Company Heartfelt Assorted Valentine’s Day Cards

The Best Card Company

This set is ideal for someone who wants to send out classic Valentine’s Day cards. This set comes with 10 assorted Valentine’s Day cards, each with lots of pink and red and heart designs. The cards say “Happy Valentine’s Day” on both the outside and inside, so they are simple and leave plenty of room for you to write your own message. The cards come with matching envelopes, and the entire set is shipped in a reusable box. If you don’t love the classic pink, red, and hearts design, the cards are also available in black/gold, chalkboard, multi-color, and red/gold.

Price: $10 and up, depending on color

18. Hallmark Valentine’s Day Kids Card With Stickers – Heart Emoji

Hallmark

This Valentine’s Day card set is great for giving to your kiddos, as it also comes with stickers. Each of the cards has silly heart emojis on the outside, and the sticker sheets feature 18 different heart emoji stickers. The messaging is also simple, as it says “Happy Day!” on the outside, and “Hope your Valentine’s Day is one of a kind…just like you!” on the inside. The set includes six cards, six envelopes, and six sticker sheets, so it’s perfect if you have multiple kids in your family.

Price: $7.99

19. Best Paper Greetings 3D Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards Pack

Best Paper Company

We featured a jumbo pop-up Valentine’s Day card earlier in this list. If that was a little big for your taste, this pack of three cards is right up your alley as each card is only 4.75 inches by 4.75 inches. Each of the cards has a different Valentine’s Day design: one is red concentric hearts, one is a heart tree, and the other is an intricate die-cut heart. The cards have no messaging on the outside or inside, so you’ll have to do some of your own writing. The good thing is that even if you’re bad with words, the pop-up design is beautiful enough that you won’t have to write too much. And since there are three cards in the pack, you can send out a couple cards, or use one and save the other two for next year.

Price: $10.99

20. Hallmark Valentine’s Day Card for Friends

Hallmark

Are you getting together with your besties and celebrating Galentine’s Day? If so, this Valentine’s Day card is made just for friends. The red foil banner card has a sweet sentiment on both the outside and inside of the card that is all about how much you love and appreciate your friend and are glad that they’re in your life. While a gift may be a little much on Valentine’s Day for a friend, a card is the perfect way to show how much you care.

Price: $3.99

