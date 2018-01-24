Top 15 Best Valentine’s Day Teddy Bears 2018

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, there are a few things that are considered classic gifts: Flowers, chocolates, and of course, teddy bears.

Let’s be honest, flowers are fantastic all-year-long, so why limit them to just Valentine’s Day? Snag some for your SO whenever. So, that leaves us with chocolate and teddy bears. Chocolate boxes are good…until you run into one infused with something downright unappetizing. Teddy bears it is!

Since Valentine’s Day bears come in so many different colors and sizes, this list will provide you with bears based on each type: Humongous Valentine’s day bears, classic Valentine’s Day bears, and out-of-the-box Valentine’s Day bears.

If you’ve accidentally stumbled upon this page in search of Easter-related ideas, head over here for puzzles, basket stuffers, and of course, stuffed animals.

Peruse it at your leisure, and find the perfect bear for your sweetheart.

Giant Valentine’s Day Bears

If you’re going to purchase a Vday bear, you might as well go big–pun fully intended. After all, if your significant other loves stuffies, there’s no better stuffie than one that’s giant and fluffy.

1. Yesbears Giant Teddy Bear

Yesbears are known for creating high-quality stuffed animals. Their five-foot Giant Teddy Bear is no exception. It features a removable bow tie, with a perfectly stitched smile. And, it’s made of shed-free material, so you’ll never have to vacuum where it sits. Plus, if you’re interested in gift wrapping this bad boy, you can do so when you order. Give the gift of fluffiness this Valentine’s Day.

Price: $75.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made of material that does NOT shed

Measures a whopping five-feet in length

Bowtie is removable

Can be gift wrapped upon request

Cons:

May measure an inch-or-two under five-feet

2. Vermont Teddy Bear

Vermont Teddy Bears are arguably the most well-known teddy bear manufacturers in the country. Heck, you can find them in rest stops just about anywhere. So snagging a giant Valentines Day bear is a no-brainer.

This bear actually comes in a number of sizes: three-feet, four-feet, and an incredible six-feet. Plus, it’s entirely spot-cleanable–so if you spill something, you don’t have to worry. And, each bear is made with 100% recycled stuffing. You know you’re purchasing a quality Valentine’s Day bear, when you purchase a Vermont teddy bear.

Price: $84.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stuffing is made with 100% recycled material

Easy to surface wash

Made of high-quality material

Available in three sizes

Cons:

Stuffing may compress over time – normal in a stuffed animal

While a massive Valentine’s Day bear seems like a good idea at first, it might not be ideal for your space. But a dilemma arises when you still want to purchase a larger-than-usual stuffie.

Well, the Huge Teddy Bear is your answer. It measures just 38″–making it a good deal smaller than other available bears. A decorative ribbon sits at his neck, and he’s made with super soft, fluffy material. Give the gift of a Valentine’s Day bear that actually fits in your house.

Price: $44.99

Pros:

Smaller than other large bears – measures 38″

Made of extra fluffy, soft material

Incredible price for a giant Valentine’s Day bear

Cons:

Stitching may eventually come undone around the mouth

4. Kangaroo’s Jumbo 5 Foot Stuffed Teddy Bear

One of the only downfalls to purchasing a Valentine’s Day bear, is the fact that it’s going to arrive in a massive, obvious box. Well, if you told your significant other you’re purchasing a new appliance, she might be thrown off. Other than that specific scenario, however, the box will be a dead giveaway.

Luckily, the Jumbo 5-Foot Stuffed Teddy Bear by Kangaroo comes in a much smaller box. Once removed, though, and it pops back into its massive five-foot self. Even though it’s a large teddy bear, it doesn’t have weirdly disproportionate limbs. Your sweetheart will be thrilled with this awesome gift.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Comes in a smaller box than expected, making it easy to “hide” the contents until it’s gifted

Stuffed with the right amount of fluffiness

Made of soft material

Cons:

The head is super heavy, leaving it permanently “looking down”

5. Giant Teddy Bear Valentine’s Day

You knew a giant Valentine’s Day bear was coming. After all, big fluffy bears are awesome, but they’re just giant bears. This bad boy, on the other hand, is made specifically as a Valentine’s Day bear.

Measuring five-feet tall, it’s nice and fluffy. It’s holding a stuffed heart that says “I love you”. If for some reason it gets dirty, you can easily spot wash it. And if you hate wrapping, you can easily have it gift wrapped. Give a traditional Valentine’s Day bear–but make it giant.

Price: $107.11

Pros:

Fantastic price for a five-foot bear

Can be spot cleaned

Material is very soft

Cons:

Heart isn’t removeable

Traditional Valentine’s Day Bears

Sure a giant teddy bear is cool and all, but are they practical? Generally, no. If you’re more of a traditionalist, then purchasing a classic Valentine’s Day bear may be more up your alley. Check out these babies for ideas.

6. Gund My First Teddy Bear

Let’s be honest here: Not all Valentine’s Day bears are for your significant other. Oftentimes, they’re purchased for children. After all, kids love stuffies, and they put a massive grin on their faces.

Gund’s a well-known teddy bear producer. So it’s no surprise they’ve created a quality “My First Teddy Bear”. If the child you’re purchasing for didn’t receive one at birth, then Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to do so. The nose and eyes are embroidered, to mitigate any choking hazards. And, it’s entirely machine washable. Give the gift of her first teddy bear.

Price: $9.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Eyes and ears are embroidered, to reduce choking hazard

Made from very soft material

Fantastic price for a bear measuring 15″

Cons:

Color you receive may vary slightly from photo shown

7. Aurora World Small Coco Bear Plush

While many traditional teddy bears have a light brown color, there are plenty out there with a deeper brown hue. The Aurora World Small Coco Bear Plush fits perfectly within that color range.

This baby measure 10.5″ tall–not too big, but not too small. A pretty, red bow adorns its neck. It has lock-washer eyes, to reduce the choking hazard. And if it gets dirty, it can be tossed in the washer. Grab this dark brown Valentine’s Day bear today.

Price: $9.30 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has lock-washer eyes to reduce coking hazard

Can be machine washed in a cold, gentle cycle

A “standard stuffie size”

Fantastic price

Cons:

Paws are filled with beads

8. Happy Valentine’s Day Bear 8″ Animal Plush

In the same breath as the giant Valentine’s Day bears, you knew a super classic traditional bear was coming. Very much like the bears you’ll find in grocery stores or Hallmark stores, this baby just screams “Pick me!”

Where it differs from its in-store counter-parts, is in size. First, it’s a better deal than what you’d find in a grocery store (until the day after Valentine’s Day). It doesn’t come with any sounds, or arrive smelling funky. Instead, this is the epitome of a classic Valentine’s Day bear–make your sweetheart swoon.

Price: $16.88

Pros:

Measures the same as traditional Valentine’s Day bears (eight-inches_

Made of high-quality, soft material

Fantastic price

Cons:

May get dirty because of its white color

9. Gund I Love You Bear Single

Gund’s already been mentioned in this list of Valentine’s Day bears…but it’s worth mentioning a second time. The first bear was geared specifically towards children. This baby, however, is meant for your special Valentine.

When you order, it’s a bit of a mystery. You’ll receive one of three colors: dark brown, cream, or honey. No matter what, though, the bear will arrive in a t-shirt that says “I love you”. They measure 12″ in height, and are made of a polyester blend. You know you’re receiving quality–the question is what color?

Price: $12.15

Pros:

Bears measure 12″

Arrives in a shirt that says “I love you”

Made of soft material

Cons:

NOT intended for children under-three – bear has choking hazards

You don’t get to choose the color of the bear

10. Hollabears Shawty U Fine As Shit Tho Teddy Bear

We all need a little humor in our lives, so why not show it with a bear? In concept, this bad boy is very much a traditional Valentine’s day bear. But if you take a closer look, his heart reads “Shawty, U Fine as Shit Tho”.

Each potty-mouthed bear is made of high-quality, soft material–not like you’d find in a grocery store bear. The text is embroidered, so it won’t peel off over time. Let your real feelings be heard–not just that mushy gushy crap.

Price: $45

Pros:

Comes with a hilarious message, rather than a sweet, gushy one

Made of high-quality, soft material

Measures 12″

Cons:

Heart may be slightly droopier than expected

Unusual Valentine’s Day Bears

Perhaps you’re looking for something a bit more edgy in your Valentine’s Day bear. After all, the “traditional bear, roses, and chocolates” is a bit cliche. Give these bears a browse.

11. Bow Tie LED Light Up Teddy Bear

If there’s one thing that makes just about everyone giddy, it’s light up toys. So, what better Valentine’s Day bear than an LED one…with a bow tie?

This 20″ stuffie is blue, and lights up electrically. Simply pop in some batteries and flip the switch to “on”, to delight your Valentine. It’s made of high-quality cotton, so you can cuddle it all-night. Light up bears are seriously awesome.

Price: $19.61

Pros:

Lights up with batteries

Eye-catching blue color

Made of soft, high-quality PP cotton

Cons:

Batteries not included – purchase them here

12. TY Beanie Baby VALENTINA Bear

At one point, a beanie baby would have never been considered an “unusual Valentine’s Day bear”. But times are achangin’, and Valentina is off-the-wall.

She comes in mint condition, with tags entirely intact. Since she’s never been played with, there are absolutely no marks or wear. Her eyes do pose a choking hazard, so do not give her to children under-three. Beanie babies are a huge throwback, making them the perfect Valentine’s Day bear.

Price: $9.49 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Arrives in mint condition – bear has never been played with

An awesome throwback for milleniails

Can be spot cleaned, if necessary

Cons:

Eyes pose a choking hazard – no intended for small children

13. Valentine’s Day Bear Bouquet in Gift Box

Being clever is downright fun. So, why not combine the two most cliche Valentine’s Day gifts: Flowers and bears. Yep–a bouquet of teddy bears.

This hilarious, yet adorable gift comes with 12 “long-stem” teddy bears. It arrives in a beautiful gift box. Your Valentine is sure to be delighted with this unique Valentine’s Day bear.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Extremely unique Valentine’s Day bear

Comes with 12 “long-stem” bears

Beautifully displayed in gift box

Cons:

Not ideal for cuddling

14. Chantilly Lane ‘Bee Mine’ Bear

Valentine’s Day is full of cliches…but some of them are just so dang adorable, you can’t turn them down. In steps the “Bee Mine” Bear.

As you’d expect, it’s a bear dressed up as a bee. And, it sings “How Sweet It Is to Be Loved by You”, which can be played via an on-off switch. Standing at 11″ tall, it’s the perfect size to cuddle.

Price: $38.83

Pros:

Sings when turned on – short, unique song

Super adorable play-on-words

Batteries are included

Cons:

Ears may be a bit floppy

15. Blue Cuddly Pajama Bear

What could be cuter than a teddy bear? Oh right, a teddy bear in a onesie! This adorable Blue Cuddly Pajama Bear is crafted by Vermont Teddy Bears.

It’s stuffed with 100% recycled stuffing. And, it’s made with super soft, comfy material. It’s available in three colors: Blue, pink, and pink with hearts. As far as Valentine’s Day bears go, this baby tops the cuteness chart.

Price: $64.99

Pros:

Made with 100% recycled stuffing

Material is high-quality and very soft

Measures 12.5″

Cons:

A bit pricy

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.