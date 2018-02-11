Top 20 Best Inexpensive Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Guys can be hard to shop for, especially when it comes to a holiday that’s all about love, affection, and is oftentimes geared towards the ladies. With a plethora of pink and red all around, there aren’t many gifts that guys will actually enjoy. If you’re shopping on a budget, that can make matters even worse. You’ll definitely have to get creative.

We’ve done some of the leg work for you, with 20 creative Valentine’s Day gifts for the guys, all inexpensively priced under $30. Get him something sweet and simple, without breaking the bank.

Shop our top picks below.

1. Six Pack Greeting Card Box

Beer Greetings

A Valentine’s Day card and a six pack of brew all in one – what could be better? Sure, you’ll have to spend a little extra cash on the beer, but what’s could a guy possibly want more than a simply and refreshing gift this Valentine’s Day? Throw in a bouquet of beef jerky and you’ll really win the prize for best Valentine’s Day gift.

Price: $15.95

2. Salted Caramel Chocolate Pizza Slice

Amazon

Maybe your guy loves pizza more than beer. For most guys, it’s a toss-up. Forgo the cheesy and saucy version for this chocolate and caramel pizza slice that’s the perfect sweet Valentine’s Day treat. If you’re hoping he shares, you might want to pick up this chocolate pizza candy avalanche instead (yes, that’s a thing).

Price: $6.37

3. Green & Black’s Chocolate Library Gift Set

Green & Black

Most Valentine’s Day candy is packaged in a pink and red box, covered in hearts and rainbows – not the most guy friendly branding unfortunately. You can still give the gift of chocolate in a much more sophisticated way with this chocolate library gift set. It features a mix of dark chocolate with salted caramel, dark chocolate with sea salt, milk chocolate with salted caramel, and milk chocolate with sea salt.

Price: $7.14

4. Men’s Cotton Skinny Chambray Tie

Proper Materials

Accessories are always a welcome gift for the guys. You can gift something great and Valentine inspired without going over the top. This chambray tie comes in an awesome light red hue, great for wearing to the office or dressing up a black or grey suit. It’s made of 100 percent cotton, and wears well over time.

Price: $9.99

5. Brew Ha Ha! The Crafty Game For Beer Lovers

UNCORKED! Games

If your Valentine is a big fan of game night, he’ll love adding this new game to his collection. Think of it as Cards Against Humanity meets Mad Libs, with copious amounts of beer on the side. Players each combine their cards to create their own funny, accurate, or just plain ridiculous descriptions of each beer they try. Once you’ve sampled all the beers, it’s time for “Character Assassination,” where players describe each player as if they were a beer. Insert a tipsy group with lots of laughs.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. Burt’s Bees Men’s Gift Set

Burt\’s Bees

High-end grooming gear for the guys makes an easy gift, especially when it’s already packaged into an awesome gift box like this set from Burt’s Bees. The set will take their morning routine up a notch, with high end shave cream, aftershave, body wash, hand salve, and original beeswax lip balm, all made especially for men.

Price: $25

7. Date Night / Mr. and Mrs. Smith / This Means War / Day and Knight Quad Feature

Amazon

Okay, maybe this gift is more for you than him, but we can pretend. Get your guy to hunker down for a Valentine’s Day movie night with some of the best romantic movies, all with action packed drama on the side for the men. Grab some gourmet popcorn, a bottle of bubbly, and some cozy blankets to complete the scene.

Price: $16.98

8. Swissmar Four Piece Sweetheart Chocolate Fondue Mug Set

Swissmar

This fondue set for two is the best way to enjoy some dessert with your loved one on Valentine’s Day, while avoiding expensive and overpriced restaurant menus. With two-day shipping available, you can have this with time to spare before Valentine’s Day, even if you’ve waited until the last minute. The set includes a fondue mug, two fondue forks, and a tea light candle to help your chocolate warm while eating and enjoying.

Price: $14.17 (16 percent off MSRP)

9. All You Need is Love Patch

Titan One

If your Valentine likes to decorate his jackets, backpack, or jeans with patches, this is a great one to add to the collection. Not only does it reference a Beatles classic, but it’s a popular lyric that he’ll appreciate having close by. The embroidered patch costs less than $6 and can be sewn on or ironed on.

Price: $5.99

10. Valentine Sock Monkey

Color Box Crate

Teddy bears aren’t just for the women and children. Guys can appreciate a plush stuffed animal, especially when it’s a classic like this sock monkey. Inspired by Valentine’s Day, it’s designed with a red and white knit. Select the gift option at checkout for direct shipping to your Valentine by February 14th.

Price: $18.99

11. Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Gingham Shirt

Goodthreads

This trendy and simple button down isn’t just Valentine’s Day appropriate, but great for wearing all year long. With a color that transcends seasons, it’s appropriate in summer with a pair of shorts, fall with a blazer, winter with a sweater, or spring as a stand-alone. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and can be machine washed for easy maintenance. Plus, you can’t be the price tag of just $25.

Price: $25

12. Love Vouchers – Blank for You to Fill with Your Special IOU’s

Amazon

If you can’t afford a great gift this Valentine’s Day, building your own through some love inspired coupons is something your Valentine is sure to appreciate. These fill in the blank vouchers make it easy, allowing you to come up with your own, personal favors. Maybe it’s a home cooked meal, a day of letting him sit in front of the television without nagging, or something a bit more scandalous. For under $10 and a little creativity, you’ll be good to go with your Valentine’s Day gift.

Price: $5.99

13. Hallmark Valentine’s Day Card with Vinyl Record

Hallmark

Music buffs will love this play on a Valentine’s Day card, which includes an actual record inside. You can choose from a few tracks depending on your Valentine’s musical taste, such as Bruno Mars, Aretha Franklin and more. Each card (which you can fill out with a sweet note of your own) comes with a real playable 7 inch 45 vinyl record that will play on any record player. How fun is that?

Price: $12.99

14. Men’s The Chemistry Of Bacon T-Shirt

Valentine’s Day is all about the chemistry, right? Maybe this isn’t the kind of chemistry you had in mind, but we guarantee that the guys will love this shirt (especially if they’re serious about their cured pork). The shirt comes in vibrant colors that hold up through many trips in the wash. Don’t miss out on this chocolate covered bacon to go with it.

Price: $21.79

15. Timberland Men’s Canvas Travel Kit

Timberland

If your guy is still packing his toiletries in a zip lock bag, it might be time for an upgrade. Something that’s practical, useful, yet still masculine. The Timberland brand hits on all the above adjectives with this travel bag, made with natural fibers. It measures 5″ high and 6″ wide, perfect for packing all the essentials.

16. The Carry-On Cocktail Kit The Old Fashioned

The Carry On Cocktail Kit

If your Valentine is someone who travels for work or fun, then these cocktail kits make a great gift. The drink selection on airplanes simply isn’t the best, and while you can get a simple mixed drink, there’s no way to order anything fancier. This cocktail kit has everything needed for a great old fashioned, even when you’re miles high in the sky. The kit includes a recipe card, spoon/muddler, bitters, and cane sugar.

Price: $13.90 (42 percent off MSRP)

17. Splosh Change Box – Adventure Fund

Splosh

One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to travel more. Traveling expenses can add up quickly, making this box a fun and creative way to save. Decide on an amount to add each week, or simply start by adding loose change. You’ll have enough for that big trip you’ve been dreaming about in no time at all.

Price: $25.99

18. Emoticon Yellow Round Stuffed Pillow

Amazon

One way to show heart eyes for your Valentine is with this cozy pillow. He can add it to his man cave or simply cozy up with it on the couch for the next movie night for a little extra padding under his noggin. The pillow is filled with poly bagging and features a soft fleece-like exterior.

Price: $7.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

19. Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered OREO® Cookies

Philadelphia Candies

There’s no better combination than the makings of an Oreo. With the creamy frosting center and chocolate cookies on each end, there’s no surprise this is one of the most popular cookies ever. Take them to the next level with a milk chocolate covering and some festive Valentine’s decorations. This order comes with six chocolate covered Oreos that guys will eat up, for under $15.

Price: $14.95

20. Valentine’s Day Mason Jar with Valentines Candy Hearts & Chocolate

Oh Nuts!

We had to include something on this list for the candy lovers since not everyone wants a box of chocolate. For the guy with a sweet tooth, this jar is the perfect mix of goodies. The miniature mason jar features pink, red and white candy chews and chocolate bonbons, alongside a hand full of Hershey’s Kisses.

Price: $14.95

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.