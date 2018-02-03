Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Fiancé 2018

If you’re on the road to marital bliss, then a proper Valentine’s Day gift for your lovely fiancé is a must. With Christmas happening just over a month ago, you might be short on gift ideas (and cash), so we’ve rounded up a list with tons of great ideas that won’t cost you a fortune. With a wedding in the near future, you’re likely also trying to save, which is why there’s no need to go crazy this Valentine’s Day.

Since it’s really the thought that counts, check out the below roundup, full of sentimental and romantic gifts, as well as some that are quite silly. You can grab the one that speaks most to his personality, or mix and match a few. Either way, he’ll be sure to appreciate the gesture.

Want to browse additional ideas? Check out the bottom half of this post, with 25 great Valentine’s Day ideas for the guys.

1. Ceramic Desk Whiteboard Doll

This inexpensive purchase is the gift that keeps on giving and something every couple should have in their home. Set it by your coffee machine, your front door, or your night stand, and write a sweet note to your beau every day. It can be as simple as “have a good day” or something more personal, but we love the idea of this modern-day love note.

Price: $19.47

2. Customized Hanes Black Boxer Brief Underwear

How funny are these boxers? Let’s face it. Marriage is a whole new level of whipped and there’s no question that a happy wife equals a happy life. Let your guy know who’s in charge with these customizable boxers, which are under $25. The Hanes boxers can be ordered in his normal size and are extremely comfortable for everyday wear. If you want to even out the playing field, you can purchase a coordinating pair for yourself.

Price: $22.97

3. Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by Breville

If your soon to be spouse is a true coffee lover, then nothing will bring a smile to his face quite like access to some top-notch caffeine. This Nespresso machine is highly rated, and currently on sale saving you some change. While we happen to love the red color, especially for Valentine’s day, you can order the same machine in black and steel as well. Coffee can be brewed in under 30 seconds, with tons of capsule options to choose from.

Price: $127.49 (15 percent off MSRP)

4. Tiny Box of Date Nights

If you and your fiancé have been together for some time, it can be hard to constantly come up with new and original ideas for date night. We get that you have your favorite go-to restaurants, but sometimes it’s nice to spice things up with something different. This box is chock full of great gift ideas and will help you both plan from pretty phenomenal date nights. Trust us, during wedding planning, you’ll need a night away to reconnect and put down the guest list.

Price: $22

5. The Spirit Infusion Kit

If your fiancé loves his spirits, this crafty kit is an awesome way to bring seasonal flavors into the mix and make him feel like a true mixologist. The kit includes a book with tons of recipe idea, easy to follow instructions, an infusion jar, a liquor bottle with a reusable cork, as well as the necessary funnel, strainer, and filter. Does he prefer beer? Grab this set instead.

Price: $39.95

6. Bunch of Forking Recipes I Can Cook: Blank Recipe Book

The title of this recipe journal certainly makes us laugh, but all joking aside, this under $10 book can become a really thoughtful gift with a little time an effort. If food is the way to your guy’s heart, then fill out this recipe book with some of his favorite dishes. Maybe you make a mean chicken parmesan that he can easily recreate, or perhaps it’s your grandma’s chocolate chip cookies. Fill it out with his top 10-20 recipes and keep it going as you begin to share more recipes as a married couple.

Price: $6.99

7. Funny Teddy Bear Couple Gift

Some of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts are the ones that poke a touch of fun at this Hallmark holiday. Most men aren’t in the market for a teddy bear, but they’ll be sure to get a chuckle out of this one. Let’s face it, boyfriends, fiancés, and husbands can all be tough to deal with and this bear calls it like it is. You can shop for some alternative teddy bears with funny sayings here.

Price: $22.97

8. I Vow To Love You Coffee Mug Gift

So many women are looking at this mug and shaking their heads. While we all have annoying habits, grown men playing video games might be one of the hardest to overlook, but we still love them anyway. If your man is a gamer, then he’ll appreciate this mug (even if you’re secretly praying that he’ll ditch the video game eventually). Perhaps you just don’t include this line in your vows and leave it on the mug.

Price: $14.97

9. Bath Bomb Set

So many awesome beauty products are marketed only to women, which can leave the guys feeling a little left out if they want to pamper themselves too. This sleeve of bath bombs is approachable, even for the guys, made with muted tones, masculine scents, and branding that won’t scare him away. You can set up a bath for him, or hop in with him, for an even more romantic surprise this Valentine’s Day.

Price: $19.97

10. Roy Rose Jewelry Sterling Silver Recessed Monogram Cuff Links

If you’re on the hunt for a special and sentimental gift this Valentine’s Day, consider something that your fiancé can use on the wedding day. Monogrammed cuff links are our top choice, and can be used well past your wedding day on any special occasion. These are made with solid sterling silver and come with a certificate of authenticity for validation. These take about a week to arrive, so order ASAP for an on-time delivery.

Price: $99.97

