Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Fiancée 2018

If you’re shopping for a gift idea for your fiancée this Valentine’s Day, chances are, you just dropped a pretty big chunk of change on a rather large piece of jewelry. You also might be saving up for the big day, and as a result, your budget isn’t too high for this Hallmark holiday.

Good news. We’ve found 10 great gift ideas for your soon to be spouse, that won’t break the bank. In fact, most of the gifts on this list are under $50, with plenty even less than that. If you do want to spend a bit more, mix and match by purchasing a few of the below ideas, for a seriously impressive gift.

1. Wifey Wedding Cosmetic Bag

The Cotton & Canvas Co.

If you’re the kind of guy who likes to sneak a large caliber gift into an unassuming package, we love the idea of gifting this cosmetic bag to your soon to be spouse. There’s no question she’ll use it on the wedding day and honeymoon, plus she’ll get excited about the pending nuptials every time she reapplies her lip gloss. Fill it with a gift card to her favorite restaurant, some cool concert tickets, or even a unique piece of jewelry.

Price: $14.99

2. Engagement Coffee Mug Set

Oh, Susannah

Do you and your fiancée already live together? If so, then you probably share some time over your morning cup of coffee quite often. Even if it’s only a Sunday ritual, that early morning time together will be made extra special with these awesome mugs. Bonus point, they’re totally Instagram worthy. If you’re looking to spend just a touch more, gift her this lovely wedding inspired coffee table book (which will probably get her off your back about wedding planning while she peruses pretty pictures).

Price: $29.99

3. Reasons I Love You & Reasons I Want to Marry You Journals

Love Joy Printing Press

Not only is this gift quite romantic, but it doubles as a great place to start working on your vows. There’s nothing that women like more than hearing all the reasons that you love them (truth). This gift also gives you major sappy points without having to break the bank. Include these gorgeous Valentine inspired cake pops for a sweet tasting treat.

Price: $11.99

4. eberjey Women’s Marry Me Short

eberjey

The name sold us on this project, but the high-quality designer fabric, delicate design, and overall comfort are all reasons that your soon to be wife will absolutely adore these cozy pajamas shorts. If you’re looking for something sexy to pair them with, this merlot colored cami is made with the same top-notch fabrics and has just enough see-through lace to bring the heat.

Price: $45

5. Always Under the Same Sky Hand Stamped Skinny Cuff Bracelet

Always There Designs

This bracelet is quite romantic, with a quote that will remind your Valentine that even when you’re not together physically, you’re still connected on a much larger scale. The bracelet is easy to incorporate into just about any style, with an ultra-thin quarter inch thick band, that can be worn among other bracelets or a watch without overcrowding her wrist. Each bracelet is hand stamped, making it a true one of a kind piece of jewelry.

Price: $21.99

6. Dreamgirl Lyric Art Print

Lyrical Artworks

Music is one of the best ways to connect with loved ones. Whether it’s going to a concert together or listening to your favorite records at home, music has a way of bringing people together. This artist creates awesome prints, made from some of the best popular lyrics. This one is a personal favorite – a Dave Matthews Band lyric that reads “you’re like my first friend”. The print can be ordered in several sizes, either framed or unframed, depending on how much you’re looking to spend. Want to browse some other lyric inspired print options? Check them out here.

Price: $19.95

7. Women’s Girlfriend / Fiancée Shirt

Lovebird Design

Going from girlfriend to fiancée is quite the upgrade and there’s no question that your gal is showing off her new title just as much as that sparkly piece of bling on her left ring finger. This soft style tee can be ordered in an array of sizes, ranging from x-small to xx-large. Keep in mind they do run small and you might want to consider sizing up for the best fit.

Price: $20

8. Godiva Chocolatier Signature Chocolate Truffles

Godiva

Go back to the basics with an awesome box of chocolates for your fiancée this Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, now that you’re engaged, a lousy box of chocolate from the drug store just isn’t going to cut it, and you’re going to have to pull out the big guns. This box delivers on both flavor and aesthetics, with a box of 36 chocolates from the best of the best. If you need to scale down just slightly, this box is just under $45.

Price: $77

9. Nordstrom Gift Cards

Nordstrom

Some women can be incredibly hard to shop for and even if you spend ages trying to select the most perfect gift. They either don’t need it, don’t want it, or wind up never using it. Take the guess work out of the equation and let her choose something for herself. With the spring season just around the corner, chances are she’s got her eyes on a new bag, new shoes, or that perfect pair of sunglasses. She can shop either online or in store with this perfectly wrapped gift card to the mecca of all department stores.

Price: $200

10. Naissance ‘His & Hers Lovin’ Sensual Massage Oil Gift Set

Amazon

Who needs an overpriced spa? Plan a romantic spa night at home with these affordable massage oils that come packaged with a wood massager. Purchase some cozy his and her bathrobes, set the scene with some romantic music, and enjoy some rejuvenation and relaxation together.

Price: $19.99

