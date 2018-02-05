Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Girlfriends 2018

Amazon

Finding an appropriate Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend is never easy.

If you’ve known her forever, then you’ve exhausted most of your gift giving ideas. If you’re still getting to know her, then it can be hard to figure out exactly what she wants.

The very best V-Day gifts should express something unique about your Valentine, while still being at least somewhat practical.

But it can be hard to come up with something outside of the conventional sphere of roses, teddy bears, and chocolate. Still, trust us, there are better options.

If you’re feeling a little lost, we can make things easier. We’ve picked out ten of our favorite Valentine’s Day gift ideas for that special lady in your life.

Read on below to explore our picks.

1. Never Have I Ever Party Game

Amazon

Perhaps you and your girlfriend are past the stage of just getting to know one another.

But when you play a game as wild as Never Have I Ever, you might found out how much stuff you actually don’t know about your partner.

This is a party game to be played with any number of players, as long as they’re all comfortable sharing some unusual facts about themselves.

It’s a great gift for keeping things interesting.

Price: $24.95

2. Earthabitats Scratch Off World Map Poster

Amazon

Whether you and your partner are established travel companions, or just mutual dreamers, this Scratch Off World Map Poster is a phenomenal way to measure the distance love can take you.

Once you’ve visited a country or U.S. state, you can simply scratch off the top layer of this poster to check it off your list. You can also reveal the flags of different countries at the bottom as you visit them.

It even comes with stickers to mark your very favorite memories.

Price: $32.97 (34 percent off MSRP)

3. 1byone Portable Stereo Turntable

Amazon

Short of concert tickets, vinyl records are the most intimate and tactile way for music lovers to experience the albums they love.

If your girl has a passion for tunes that brings you closer, then you can blow her mind by introducing her into the world of collecting physical media.

So you can’t exactly just slap a suitcase handle on something and call it portable. That’s why 1byone’s Portable Stereo Turntable earns major brownie points.

The 1byone Portable Stereo Turntable is a durable suitcase-style turntable that is an absolutely delightful way to listen to records.

It has built-in speakers and a headphone jack, meaning you can use it to basically listen anywhere and anytime.

Pair this gift with one of her favorite albums if you really want to make her swoon.

Price: $57.99

4. Mkono Glass Vase Plant Terrarium

Amazon

Some couples can handle raising a child no problem. Others can manage a dog. The rest should at least be able to keep a plant or two alive.

With the addition of two small succulents (not included), this Mkono Glass Vase Plant Terrarium is a great gift for putting this to the test.

It comes with two small hand-blown glass globes, which sit in balance on a metal stand. The whole setup stands thirteen inches tall, and is the perfect size to house two miniature succulents.

Price: $18.99

5. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: The Illustrated Edition by J.K. Rowling

Amazon

A book is a thoughtful gift that anyone can appreciate. And even if you have no idea what kind of books your Valentine is into, you can always rest on this time-tested fact: everyone loves Harry Potter.

The Illustrated Editions of the Harry Potter series are the latest iteration of J.K. Rowling’s classic wizardry tale, and they breathe new life into the classic series with lavish illustrations every couple of pages.

Artist Jim Kay makes the whole series worth reading over again, but you’ll have to get everything started anew with the first volume.

Price: $27.29

6. San Simeon Decorative Candle Lantern

Amazon

Nothing sets the mood for Valentine’s Day like a warm-scented candle by the bedside.

But we’re not going to act like we know exactly which type of candle gets your girl in the mood. She could be into the floral and feminine, or the musky and masculine.

Either way, this gorgeous San Simeon Decorative Candle Lantern from designer H Potter is a great case for any type of table candle.

Its glass panels diffuse the light while its orante lantern handle lends itself to easy relocation, should you fan the flames of passion elsewhere.

Price: $34.97

7. Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon

It’s perfectly normal for one romantic partner to ask for favors of the other. But sometimes this give and take falls out of balance.

Couples that fit this bill need a personal assistant of sorts to handle all of the dirty work that one might expect of another.

Enter Alexa. Amazon’s cloud-based AI has a full library of skills that range from setting an alarm to answering a query to ordering a pizza.

This version in the Amazon Echo line has a 2.5-inch touchscreen, which also allows it to play videos or make video calls to other devices.

Price: $114.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

8. Chloé Eau De Parfum for Women

Amazon

Perfume is a great traditional Valentine’s Day gift, but for a guy, there is no place scarier than a mall fragrance kiosk.

And it’s hard to know what scent your Valentine wears without giving away the surprise or doing some serious intel.

If you’re willing to take a chance, then put that chance on Chloé Eau De Parfum for Women. This romantic fragrance is complex and floral.

It is light yet long-lasting, allowing it to stir excitement for hours on end. You will have a hard time finding this cheaper in stores too, considering stores like Sephora usually sell this scent at close to double the price.

Price: $51.59 (17 percent off MSRP)

9. Nintendo Switch

Amazon

Video games are a great way to bring people together. And the Nintendo Switch is the best console for split-screen multiplayer around.

Its unique joy-con controllers come apart to support extra players and its built-in screen allow you to take your entertainment on the go.

Nintendo’s library of awesome multiplayer games only sweetens the pot. Top selling games like Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 are great ways to compete with one another, or you could try some up and coming indie games like Overcooked.

Price: $299.00

10. BestMassage Portable Massage Table

Amazon

A portable massage table can single-handedly save even the rockiest relationships.

I struggle to come up with a gesture that is more thoughtful than a deep tissue massage. Getting a proper massage table is the first step, but you’ll also have to commit to learning the proper massage technique.

This massage table is a great starting point because it is inexpensive and portable, while still offering durability and comfort.

Just remember, give what you wish to receive and you may just get it back.

Price: $82.97 (17 percent off MSRP)

