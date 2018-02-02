Valentine’s Day 2018: Top 10 Best Romantic Gifts for Her

Amazon

Flowers and candy are great. We say go for it. But if you want to go a little extra, we’ve got you covered with some unique gifts that she’s not likely going to buy for herself. Isn’t spoiling her the whole point of Valentine’s Day?

Romantic Gifts for Her: A Definition

It would be easy to suggest a giant Teddy Bear (this one is 6’5″, $109), or a big beautiful box of Godiva chocolates. In fact, we have no problem with either. But as tried and true as those types of gifts are, the fact that they are old Valentine’s stand-by gifts means that they don’t always come with that special something. And, in this case, the special something is a unique gift. Some of the items in our list are somewhat traditional, but we think they’re all beautiful or practical and, again, something that she’s not going to indulge in herself. This list is about spoiling her with something she didn’t expect.

Valentine’s Gifts for Her: Other Options

Valentine’s Day: What is the Meaning of This?



Valentine’s Gifts for Her

Whatever the provenance of Valentine’s Day and whatever it means to you – and her – we’re sure she’s gonna love whatever it is you choose from our list of the Top 10 Best Romantic Gifts for Her.

1. Alexander Del Rossa Long Fleece Hooded Robe

Alexander Del Rossa

Romantic because it’s a plush, super-feel-good robe. Romantic because it’s kinda personal to be gifting someone a robe. Very practical, too, for when she gets out of the shower or up and out of bed to come to the kitchen and partake in the delicious breakfast you’ve made her. This Valentine’s gift for her is microfiber fleece and is the definition of warm and soft. It’s got a big, generous hood, a robe tie and two big front pockets. The robe comes in 16 different colors. It’s an extremely popular product: more than 750 customer reviews with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating.

Price: $49.99-59.98 (depending on size/color selected)

2. Casio GMAS130-7A Step Tracker G-Shock Watch

Casio

Who isn’t counting steps these days? And that’s why this – something called the decidedly unromantic name of GMAS130-7A – is, in fact, a romantic gift: you’re caring about her heart health! A watch is always a personal gift, regardless of its features, and the G-Shock is a legendary watch from Casio so it’s a great choice. Whatever kind of move she busts for her health, this watch is a great Valentine’s gift for her. It features the step tracker, a multi-functional second hand, step count history, step count graph, step goal progress and step reminder (including an audible alert). The watch is equipped with a double LED light and is water resistant to 660 feet. A good bargain right now at 15 percent off. Another Casio we really like…that we’re sure she’ll love…is the Casio Women’s Baby-G. Comes in at an even lower price point ($96).

3. Handmade Preserved Rose in Metal Rose Case

MFFD

Price: $109.90 (15 percent off MSRP)

We’re not suggesting that you eliminate the procurement of a bouquet of fresh flowers this Valentine’s Day, but maybe you can’t score one. Alternative (or add-on) idea is right here. This is a real rose from Ecuador that has been preserved and will last for up to five years. The rose is available in red, pink, blue, purple or rainbow. The case is metal, with a faux diamond set in the pinnacle of the rose shaped case. It comes in a gift-ready latching box with a bow. An Amazon’s Choice product, this Valentine’s gift for her is very popular with previous shoppers. More than 90 reviews and an incredible 4.7 out of 5-star rating. Another option is the DeFaith long stem preserved rose ($44.99).

Price: $25.99

4. XOXO 10k Gold Bracelet

SL Gold Imports

If you’ll forgive the cliched writing, this really is a timeless classic. When you think of romantic gifts for her, we’re hoping that a great looking piece of gold jewelry pops to mind. We’re popping this one into the forefront of your thoughts because it would be a great Valentine’s gift for her. It’s from SL Gold Imports and it’s 10k of pure gold. The XO design is available in either a 7-inch length or an 8-inch length. The bracelet closes with a lobster clasp, which means it’s easy on, easy off. This piece comes in either white gold, yellow gold or a combo white-yellow gold. Another option from SL Gold Imports is this 10k gold XOXO bracelet, which is stamped, on every other link, with the letters to form “I Love You.”

5. Gourmet Biscotti from Barnett’s

Barnett’s Fine Biscotti

Price: $316.31

Treats for the sweet have pretty much never looked this good. This is a great Valentine’s gift for her because it really is unique. The gift-ready, bow-tied box from Barnett’s is filled with 24 biscotti that are decorated in crazy good looking ways. There are eight different flavors — three biscotti in each flavor:

Caramel Chip

Almond Crunch

Cookie Crunch

Nut Cruch

Craisin

Peppermint

Sunflower Seeds

The biscotti themselves are baked fresh and then dipped in chocolate and finished with the toppings. Seriously, this is a great looking gift and it’s pretty special. Something just about equally good looking from Barnett’s is their gift box of Oreos that are made in, basically, the same way (dipped in chocolate, topped with great stuff) and packaged just as nicely. A bit more fun since they’re Oreos.

6. “Date Night In” Recipe Book for Your Relationship

Amazon

Price: $35.99

First of all, the title of the book hits a romantic home run: Date Night In: More Than 120 Recipes to Nourish Your Relationship. The author, Ashley Rodriguez, says that she and her husband let their relationship evolve to a point where they were no longer taking the time to “prioritize each other.” Thus began their remedy and tradition: “(A) weekly date night at home to saute, roast, mix, dice, and spend time reconnecting over delicious meals.” Just a few examples:

Crostini with ricotta, prosciutto and peas

Tomato and fennel gazpacho with dengeness crab

Fennel-crusted lamb chops

Dulce de leche and nectarine creamsicles

Sounds tasty. Should be fun with the cookbook (really, a guidebook) that lets the two of you be the two of you. Very practical, lots of great photos. Another book any pair could use is 175 Best Date Ideas: The Ultimate Bucket List of Dates for Couples($12.12/paper – $9.99/e-book).

7. FAB First Aid Beauty Faves to Go Kit

First Aid Beauty

Price: $16.26 (hardcover) – $15.99 (e-book)

This is a great starter kit from a company that’s recommended and repped by Arielle Noa Charnas of “Something Navy” beauty-lifestyle blog. It’s a proper romantic gift for her because it allows her to take great care of herself. The kit is travel size, so think of it as a trial run. Includes:

Face cleanser – two ounces

Ultra-repair cream – two ounces

Facial radiance pads – 28 count

The cleanser gently and effectively removes makeup, dirt and grime; the pads are a daily treatment to impart lactic and glycolic acids; the cream is a “head-to-toe” moisturizer with a whipped, non-greasy texture that provides instant relief and long-term hydration. First Aid Beauty is made without artificial colors or fragrances, parabens, alcohol, lanolin, propylene glycol, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum and sulfates. This kit is an Amazon’s Choice product and receives great reviews from customers (4 star rating). Key ingredients include:

Colloidal Oatmeal: FDA-designated skin protectant that relieves itching and minor irritation caused by eczema, rashes and other skin conditions.

Glycerin: A natural humectant that helps hydrate and smooth skin’s appearance.

Glycolic Acid: An Alpha Hydroxy Acid, helps skin appear brighter, exfoliates and improves texture.

Lactic Acid: A humectant and alpha hydroxy acid that helps skin appear brighter, exfoliates and improves texture.

As an alternative — or add-on — the Zwilling J.A. Henckels 5 Piece Complete Grooming Set ($179) is a great option.

Price: $26.99

8. Ocean Bliss Spa Gift Basket

Giftsational

Another option for a little pamper-themed Valentine’s gift for her. The Ocean Bliss Spa Gift Basket is an Amazon’s Choice product and it gets super-high reviews — 4.3 out of 5 stars. In a nutshell, this gift is giving her the right to have some much deserved “me time.” A miniature (and reusable) shiny bathtub holds a load of goodies:

Shower gel

Bubble bath

Body scrub

Bath crystals

Bath fizzers

Rose shaped exfoliating sponge

It comes gift-ready, with the products tucked into the little tub and wrapped with a bow. The products themselves, which are 100 percent cruelty free, are attractive and will look good in any woman’s bathroom.

9. Vince Women’s Saddle Cashmere Turtleneck

Price: $34.99

This is the big, extravagant splurge of the list, but she’s worth it (of course). Fashion line “Vince” makes beautiful clothes for men and women, and this Women’s Saddle Cashmere Turtleneck may be the most beautiful of all. It’s 100 percent cashmere and, therefore, needs to be hand washed or dry cleaned. It’s a pullover with contrasting rib knit neck, cuffs and hem. Comes in two colors: either Coastal Blue or Lizard (hmmm), which is a deep green. Another option that’s on a great sale right now is the Lark & Ro Women’s Cashmere Slouchy Turtleneck Pullover ($58, which is 60 percent off MSRP). The Lark & Ro is available in seven different colors.

10. Kendall + Kylie Women’s Silver Wallet

Kendall + Kylie

Price: $230.55-$295 (depending on size/color selected)

Very on-trend and very practical. This blazing silver Skye Wallet from the Kendall + Kylie Collection features a zipper closure and a wristlet strap so it works in a handbag or just by itself. The imported poly wallet features five exterior front credit card slots. The lining is made of cotton and the signature logo is embossed on the front. The wallet, which dropped on Amazon in December 2017, is 4×7 inches. If you want to include a Kendall + Kylie handbag, this Brook Nano Mini Satchel would rock very well.

Price: $75